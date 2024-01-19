Social Media Marketing with Pets: 10 Things You MUST Know

There’s no shortage of animals who have become stars on social media. From Grumpy Cat to doggo memes, people love looking at pictures of cute pets on Instagram and similar platforms. Some businesses have even begun to leverage the popularity of pet accounts for marketing purposes.

Small Business Trends recently discussed this trend with Richard Wong, the VP Marketing and Creator Relations of #paid, an influencer and content marketing platform that works with brands and influencers — including pet social media stars.

Social Media Marketing with Pets

Whether you’re interested in making your own pet into a social media star or leveraging the power of other animal influencers for your brand, here are some tips for creating compelling social media campaigns that revolve around popular animals.

1. Go for Mass Appeal

Normally, marketing a business requires you to speak to a very specific niche. But pets have pretty universal appeal. So using your own pet in marketing materials or working with other cute animals can help you make your brand more appealing to people in general, which can be beneficial when included with the rest of your marketing strategy that is more carefully niched.

2. Post Content Regularly

As with any other social media strategy, creating an account for your pet requires you to post and create content regularly. Wong suggests getting on a regular schedule so that people know when to expect new posts from your account.

3. Provide Inspiration or Escape

Within that content that you’re creating regularly, it’s also a good idea to think about what it actually provides to improve the lives of your followers. In most cases, this should be some type of inspiration or escape from the normal day-to-day.

Wong said in a phone interview with Small Business Trends, “People go to social media primarily to get inspiration or take them to new places, and what better way to do that than with amazingly cute photos of animals.”

4. Keep It Social

Another similar facet of running an account for a pet social media star is interacting with followers. Just because the account might revolve around your pet, who in all likelihood can’t respond to Instagram comments, doesn’t mean you can just post something and forget about it. You or another rep from your business should regularly respond to questions and interact with others on the platforms that you use.

5. Integrate Brands Seamlessly

For those who are interested in creating pet influencer accounts that can actually earn an income by working with outside brands, which could be a nice side hustle for an existing business owner, it’s important to demonstrate to brands how you can integrate posts about them into your content.

Wong says, “A great way to do this is to recommend different brands that you work with on an organic basis in a seamless and natural way with your followers.”

6. Research Outside Influencers Carefully

On the other hand, if you’re interested in working with other pet influencers to market your business, you need to carefully vet those accounts before investing any time and money on the project. Specifically, pet influencer accounts can purchase followers or bots just like any other influencers. So dig deeper by looking at engagement numbers, likes and comments or work with an influencer marketing agency that vets its users.

7. Partner with Other Social Stars

In order to grow your pet social media account, it can help to find partners with similar audiences. If you have an account where you share photos of the dog at your family farm, maybe you could partner with a cat from another local business for some cross-promotional opportunities.

8. Create Authentic Partnerships

Whether you’re partnering with another social media pet personality or paying for an influencer marketing campaign, it’s important that you content comes off as authentic. Make sure you find partners that are knowledgeable about your industry or target customers. If they’re representing your business in any way, they should able to answer questions about your business or the campaign that you’re promoting.

9. Consider Your Target Audience

Another thing to consider in any partnership opportunity is to carefully research the target audience of the account you want to work with. If you have a business that only sells products locally, then it wouldn’t make much sense for you to work with accounts with global audiences. If you target young people, then make sure the pet stars you want to work with are popular with that particular age group.

10. Get Creative with Campaigns

However, that doesn’t mean that you can only use pet influencer marketing if you have a pet centric business. Since these animal accounts have the potential for mass appeal, you can connect with popular accounts or create your own to promote basically any type of business.

Wong says, “People always think of pet food companies or pet stores, but we’ve seen some brands do some really creative things.”

He says that #paid has seen everyone from musical acts to paper towel manufacturers make use of pet influencers. Basically, you just need to be creative and do all the prep work involved in launching a successful marketing campaign and you can leverage the power of cute animal pictures to increase your reach even more.

Comparing Different Social Media Channels for Pet Influencer Marketing

While engaging in pet influencer marketing, it’s crucial to understand the nuances of different social media platforms. Each channel offers unique features and audience demographics, impacting the way pet-related content resonates with users. Here’s a comparative analysis of various social media platforms in the context of pet influencer marketing:

Instagram

Audience: Highly visual platform, popular among millennials and Gen Z.

Highly visual platform, popular among millennials and Gen Z. Strengths: Ideal for high-quality images and short videos. Features like Stories, Reels, and IGTV provide diverse content formats.

Ideal for high-quality images and short videos. Features like Stories, Reels, and IGTV provide diverse content formats. Engagement: High engagement through likes, comments, and shares. Suitable for brand collaborations and sponsored posts.

TikTok

Audience: Skews towards a younger demographic, including Gen Z and younger millennials.

Skews towards a younger demographic, including Gen Z and younger millennials. Strengths: Known for its short-form, entertaining videos. Perfect for creative and humorous pet content.

Known for its short-form, entertaining videos. Perfect for creative and humorous pet content. Engagement: High potential for viral content. Effective for challenges and interactive campaigns.

Facebook

Audience: Broad demographic reach, including older generations.

Broad demographic reach, including older generations. Strengths: Supports various content types, including photos, videos, and text posts. Facebook Groups can be used for community building.

Supports various content types, including photos, videos, and text posts. Facebook Groups can be used for community building. Engagement: Good for longer-form content and storytelling. Allows for direct interaction with followers through comments and messages.

Twitter

Audience: Diverse user base, with a significant portion being adults.

Diverse user base, with a significant portion being adults. Strengths: Suited for quick updates, witty remarks, or sharing news. Allows real-time interaction with audiences.

Suited for quick updates, witty remarks, or sharing news. Allows real-time interaction with audiences. Engagement: Conversational and direct, with retweets and replies facilitating wider reach.

YouTube

Audience: Wide-ranging demographics with a focus on video content consumers.

Wide-ranging demographics with a focus on video content consumers. Strengths: Ideal for long-form video content. Great for tutorials, day-in-the-life videos, and detailed product reviews.

Ideal for long-form video content. Great for tutorials, day-in-the-life videos, and detailed product reviews. Engagement: Enables in-depth engagement through comments, likes, and channel subscriptions.

Pinterest

Audience: Skewed towards a female demographic interested in visual inspiration.

Skewed towards a female demographic interested in visual inspiration. Strengths: Best for high-quality images and infographics. Useful for driving traffic to blogs or websites.

Best for high-quality images and infographics. Useful for driving traffic to blogs or websites. Engagement: Pinning and re-pinning foster a unique form of engagement, expanding content reach.

Best Practices for Pet Influencer Marketing Across Channels

Content Adaptation: Tailor content to fit the strengths and audience preferences of each platform. For example, use eye-catching images on Instagram and engaging video content on TikTok.

Tailor content to fit the strengths and audience preferences of each platform. For example, use eye-catching images on Instagram and engaging video content on TikTok. Cross-Promotion: Leverage multiple platforms to maximize reach. For instance, use Instagram for daily updates and YouTube for in-depth stories.

Leverage multiple platforms to maximize reach. For instance, use Instagram for daily updates and YouTube for in-depth stories. Engagement Strategies: Implement platform-specific engagement tactics, like Twitter polls, Instagram Stories Q&As, and Facebook Live sessions.

Implement platform-specific engagement tactics, like Twitter polls, Instagram Stories Q&As, and Facebook Live sessions. Analytics Tracking: Utilize each platform’s analytics tools to track engagement and refine strategies based on audience behavior.

Utilize each platform’s analytics tools to track engagement and refine strategies based on audience behavior. Consistent Branding: Maintain consistent branding and messaging across all platforms to build a cohesive online presence.

Effectively marketing with pet influencers requires a strategic approach tailored to each social media platform’s unique characteristics. By understanding the strengths and audience demographics of each channel, businesses can create compelling, platform-specific content that resonates with users and maximizes engagement.

Integrating these insights into your pet influencer marketing strategy will enhance your campaign’s effectiveness, ensuring your brand’s message is heard loud and clear in the playful, yet impactful world of pet social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is pet influencer marketing?

Pet influencer marketing involves using popular animal social media accounts, often referred to as “pet influencers,” to promote products, services, or brands. These pets have a strong following and engage audiences, making them valuable partners for businesses seeking to tap into their appeal.

How can I incorporate pets into my marketing strategy?

You can either use your own pet or collaborate with established pet influencers to create engaging content. By featuring cute and relatable animal content, you can increase your brand’s appeal and connect with a broader audience.

Why are pets so effective in marketing?

Pets have a universal appeal that transcends demographics and cultural differences. They evoke emotions, inspire, and provide an escape from daily routines, making them a powerful tool for engaging audiences.

How can I maintain consistent engagement with my pet influencer’s audience?

Regularly posting content and interacting with followers is key. Establish a content schedule to keep followers engaged and encourage interaction through likes, comments, and sharing.

What role does authenticity play in pet influencer marketing?

Authenticity is crucial. Your content should align with your brand’s values and resonate with your target audience. Transparent and genuine partnerships with pet influencers enhance credibility.

Can I collaborate with pet influencers outside my niche?

Absolutely. Pet influencers have broad appeal, allowing you to connect with diverse audiences. Partnerships should have organic alignment to ensure authenticity.

How can I effectively integrate brands into pet influencer content?

Seamless integration involves recommending brands naturally within the content. Demonstrating the product’s value and utility in your pet influencer’s daily life adds authenticity.

What should I consider when working with other pet influencers for my marketing campaign?

Carefully vet potential collaborators. Research engagement metrics, look for genuine engagement, and consider collaborating with influencer marketing agencies to ensure credibility.

Can pet influencer marketing work for businesses beyond pet-centric industries?

Yes, pet influencer marketing can be creative and adaptable. Brands from various niches can use the universal appeal of animals to create engaging campaigns.

How can I leverage pet influencer marketing’s potential creatively?

Explore innovative content formats like video, storytelling, educational content, and challenges. Stay adaptable to trends and use user-generated content for a vibrant and interactive strategy.

What’s the key takeaway from pet influencer marketing?

The heart of pet influencer marketing lies in creating genuine connections. Authenticity, creativity, and an emotional connection with your audience are essential for building lasting brand loyalty.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing, the rise of pet influencers stands as a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation possible in engaging modern audiences. From heartwarming tales to whimsical escapades, pets have become more than just companions; they’ve become conduits of connection in the virtual world.

The phenomenon of pet influencer marketing has illuminated a path for businesses to venture beyond conventional strategies and embrace the enchanting world of adorable animals. The power of pets lies not only in their universal appeal but also in their capacity to evoke emotions, foster connections, and transcend language barriers. As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and a photo of a charming pet can spark a multitude of conversations.

However, amid the allure of viral fame and market expansion, the heart of pet influencer marketing remains authenticity. Just as pets embody genuine companionship, brands must weave sincerity into their collaborations. Authenticity builds trust, and trust cultivates loyalty – the bedrock of any enduring brand-consumer relationship.

As businesses embark on their journey into the realm of pet influencer marketing, it’s imperative to heed the lessons learned from this fusion of fur and fame. It’s not just about showcasing cute animals; it’s about crafting narratives that resonate, delivering value that enriches lives, and forming connections that stand the test of time.

So, whether you’re crafting campaigns around your own furry friend or partnering with established pet personalities, remember that in the heartwarming world of pet influencer marketing, the most magical moments are born from the genuine bonds shared between pets, people, and brands.

In a digital age where attention spans wane and trends shift, the enduring allure of a wagging tail or a mischievous glance remains unwavering. Let the power of pets guide your brand toward uncharted territories, where marketing isn’t just about selling, but about weaving enchanting tales that spark smiles, kindle conversations, and leave an indelible paw print on the hearts of your audience.