Spatial Computing: What Is It and How Will It Affect Your Work?

Spatial computing may be about to revolutionize how we conduct business, with experts predicting that there will be 1.4 billion devices worldwide featuring augmented reality (AR) by the end of 2024.

Display technology experts Lumus recently conducted some research into spatial computing technology such as AR and virtual reality (VR), with design agency Nowsourcing creating an excellent spatial computing infographic with the data. The data provides some interesting insight into how spatial computing is going to influence the work environment.

Spatial Computing Growth Rate

It is easy to see why experts are predicting a revolution in work practices, with the data from Lumus revealing that the AR and VR business-to-consumer industry has grown by 67% over the last four years.

The industry was already worth $31.12 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach a value of $52.05 billion by 2027.

AR, VR or Mixed Reality?

AR technology includes a variety of near-to-eye devices that are worn like spectacles to superimpose contextual information on the user’s view of the real world. Some devices connect wirelessly to other devices, while others enable users to blend AR functionality with their vision prescription without inserts.

VR technology includes fully immersive digital environments with interactive components, which has huge potential for training and educational purposes.

Then there is Mixed Reality, where digital elements are superimposed onto reality, and they can also be interacted with. The technology currently looks like large ski goggles worn over the eyes, but it is getting progressively smaller.

Workplace Implications of Spatial Computing

Spatial computing enables workers to perform holographic business calls from any location, with holographic conversations on the way in the near future. Factory workers will also be able to use AR and Mixed Reality to build projects, while office workers will be able to type, text and collaborate in documents without a display or keyboard.

These implications will make remote work far more collaborative and efficient, while on-site work will become more streamlined and productive.