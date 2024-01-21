The Top 10 WordPress.com Plugins of 2023: A Guide for Website Owners

WordPress.com, known for its vast array of over 50,000 plugins on the Creator plan and above, reveals the top ten plugins that resonated most with its users last year.

The Significance of Plugins

Plugins are the backbone of WordPress.com, enhancing website functionality and user experience. This curated list reflects user preferences and the evolving needs of website management in the digital era.

Top 10 WordPress.com Plugins of 2023

Yoast SEO: Since 2010, Yoast has been a go-to for optimizing WordPress sites for search engines. It balances control and simplicity, making SEO accessible for all users. WooCommerce: Touted as the world’s most popular open-source eCommerce solution, WooCommerce is a favorite for building and managing online stores, compatible with WordPress.com hosting. Contact Form 7: This plugin provides a straightforward yet flexible way to create and manage contact forms, ensuring easy communication between site owners and their audience. Google Site Kit: Google Site Kit integrates various Google services – Analytics, Search Console, AdSense, and Speed – into one plugin, streamlining site performance optimization. Elementor: Elementor is a user-friendly website builder with a drag-and-drop interface, offering customizable widgets and templates suitable for beginners and experts alike. All in One SEO Pack: This plugin simplifies SEO, promising improved results and new opportunities in just 10 minutes, catering to both novices and busy site owners. WPForms: WPForms excels in creating various forms, including contact, payment, and custom forms, with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. WP Headers and Footers: Ideal for inserting codes and customizing CSS or Javascript, this plugin allows changes to site headers and footers without altering theme files. Astra Pro: Extending the popular Astra theme, Astra Pro adds premium features like pre-built templates, enhancing the website’s aesthetic and functionality. Jetpack Boost: Focusing on Core Web Vitals, Jetpack Boost improves site speed and performance, which is crucial for user experience and search engine ranking.

Built-in Plugins on WordPress.com

Every WordPress.com site comes with pre-installed plugins like Jetpack, Akismet, Gutenberg, and Crowdsignal, providing a solid foundation for security, spam defense, site editing, and audience engagement.

The diversity of these top plugins from 2023 underscores the dynamic nature of website management and the importance of staying updated with tools that enhance performance, aesthetics, and user engagement. Whether you’re building a personal blog or a robust eCommerce site, these plugins offer a starting point to elevate your WordPress.com experience.

