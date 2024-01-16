20 Top TikTok Trends to Watch in 2024

In 2024, TikTok is buzzing with trends that are reshaping how we see and use the app. It’s a wild mix of cutting-edge tech, heartfelt storytelling, and of course, those can’t-miss dance crazes. These trends are more than just passing fads. They’re changing the game for creators and audiences alike, making TikTok a powerhouse of digital culture. So, if you’re ready to get a glimpse of what trends are dominating TikTok in 2024, you’re in the right place. Let’s dive in!

Top TikTok Trends for 2024

TikTok continues to evolve, driving trends that shape both content creation and consumption. These top trends not only dictate what’s hot on TikTok but also influence the broader digital culture. From immersive AR experiences to grassroots community movements, each trend offers a unique glimpse into the future of social media storytelling. Dive into the list to discover the pulse of TikTok this year.

1. The Roman Empire TikTok Trend

The Roman Empire TikTok Trend, sparked by a quirky question about the frequency of thinking about ancient Rome, has taken TikTok by storm. It’s a humorous blend of history and modern-day reactions, primarily featuring women quizzing men about their thoughts on the empire.

This trend has not only garnered over a billion views under the #RomanEmpire hashtag but also engaged celebrities and influencers. Videos often creatively use text overlays to add historical context or a funny twist, making history engaging and accessible.

This trend showcases TikTok’s unique ability to mix education with entertainment, reviving interest in historical subjects in a way that resonates with today’s digital audience

2. Disneyland Guardians TikTok Trend

The Disneyland Guardians TikTok trend is a captivating mix of thrill and nostalgia, centered around the “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout” ride. This trend involves participants loosening their seatbelts to enhance the ride’s “air time” sensation.

While it adds an element of excitement, it has raised safety concerns, prompting Disneyland to issue warnings against this practice. The trend reflects the ongoing appeal of immersive experiences at Disneyland, blending adventure with beloved movie themes.

It’s a testament to how TikTok trends can influence real-world behavior, even leading to safety protocol updates at major theme parks.

3. Moon Phases TikTok Trend

The Moon Phases TikTok Trend, inspired by the age-old intrigue of the cosmos and romance, has captivated users with its unique blend of spirituality and astrology.

TikTokers are using their birth dates to discover the moon’s phase on their day of birth and comparing it with others to explore relationship compatibilities and soulmate theories.

This trend is not just about romantic connections but also extends to friendships and self-exploration, bringing a blend of whimsy and a quest for deeper understanding.

Although there’s no scientific evidence backing the moon phase compatibility, the trend has become a fun, playful way to connect with the cosmos and those around us. It illustrates TikTok’s power to turn astronomical events into a medium for personal reflection and community bonding.

4. TikTok Users Mascara Trend

In 2024, TikTok’s Mascara Trend reflects a deeper engagement between users and beauty brands. It’s not just about showcasing mascara products, but also about creating interactive stories and building community trust.

Brands like Clinique have seen significant success on TikTok by embracing this trend, leading to notable increases in conversion and click-through rates. This approach combines product promotion with a focus on shared narratives and values, resonating with the TikTok community.

Users are exploring various mascaras, emphasizing both aesthetic appeal and lash health, showcasing how these products align with their lifestyles.

5. TikTok AI Trend

The TikTok AI Trend in 2024 is revolutionizing content creation with AI filters and music. Users are embracing AI Manga filters, turning themselves into anime characters, a feature that’s seen massive popularity with over 9.8 million videos.

Additionally, AI-generated music is reshaping the platform’s soundscape. This includes AI-composed film scores and real-time personalized workout playlists, blending human creativity with AI’s precision.

These AI tools on TikTok are not just innovative but also empower users to explore and expand their creativity, significantly influencing social media interactions and content production.

6. TikTok as a Search Engine

TikTok is increasingly being used as a search engine, particularly among Gen Z. This trend marks a shift from traditional search engines like Google to social platforms for finding information. Users are drawn to TikTok for more authentic, relatable answers.

Businesses are capitalizing on this shift; for example, Crumbl Cookies leveraged TikTok’s viral nature for remarkable growth, highlighting the platform’s influence in consumer engagement. Additionally, the importance of TikTok SEO is rising, with creators optimizing their content for better visibility and reach.

This change signifies a new era in digital marketing, where social media platforms are key for both entertainment and information discovery.

7. The Lip Sync Phenomenon: Keeping It Classic

TikTok’s Lip Sync trend, a classic element of the platform, continues to engage users in 2024. This trend involves users lip-syncing to various audio clips, showcasing creativity and humor. It’s rooted in TikTok’s early days, evolving with new sounds and twists, like incorporating storytelling or humor.

The simplicity and versatility of lip-syncing make it widely accessible, maintaining its popularity. This trend exemplifies TikTok’s blend of entertainment and community, highlighting how simple concepts can become enduring features.

Lip-syncing represents the platform’s knack for keeping classic trends fresh and relevant in the digital era.

8. Trending Audio and Visuals

TikTok’s 2024 scene thrives on a mix of trending audio and visual elements. Various global hits and unique beats define the audio trends, with songs like “I Love You” by Dadju & Tayc and “Chori Chori” by Ali Zafar gaining popularity.

Visually, hybrid dance styles are the rage, blending genres like hip-hop and contemporary, encouraging creators to innovate. Guitar covers also continue to captivate, with creators adding unique twists. The platform’s ability to evolve with its audience keeps these trends fresh and engaging.

TikTok remains a key space for creative expression, leveraging hashtag challenges and influencer collaborations to enhance user engagement and brand visibility.

9. Creative Video Techniques

TikTok in 2024 showcases an increasing trend in creative video techniques, particularly through text overlay and innovative camera angles. Text overlay on TikTok videos adds a new dimension of context and humor, enhancing storytelling and engaging viewers more deeply.

Similarly, creative camera angles offer fresh perspectives, making content more intriguing and visually appealing.

These techniques are not just artistic choices but also strategic tools for boosting engagement and visibility on the platform. They reflect a larger trend towards authenticity, storytelling, and relatability in content creation.

10. TikTok Ads: Influencing Trends

TikTok ads are not just promotional tools in 2024. They are setting and influencing trends on the platform. These ads seamlessly integrate with the TikTok experience, blurring the lines between advertising and user-generated content.

They are designed to capture attention quickly, often using engaging visuals and questions in the crucial first few seconds. User-generated content (UGC) is a key element, adding authenticity and trust to the campaigns.

The platform’s flexible ad types, like TopView and Branded Hashtag Challenges, allow for creative expressions that align with TikTok’s evolving trends. The effective use of hashtags, engaging captions, and clear calls-to-action (CTAs) enhance these ads’ impact.

TikTok ads in 2024 are thus pivotal in shaping the platform’s content landscape, resonating with users, and promoting products in an entertaining, non-intrusive manner.

Hot to Identify Tiktok Trend

Aspect Description Method of Identification Importance Popular Hashtags Trending topics and challenges. Monitor TikTok’s Discover page and trending hashtags. Helps identify what's currently capturing users' interest. Viral Music Songs and soundtracks trending on TikTok. Observe the music used in popular videos. Music often drives TikTok trends and can enhance content appeal. Influencer Activity Content from TikTok influencers. Follow leading influencers to see what they’re posting. Influencers often set or amplify trends. Engagement Surges Videos with high likes, shares, and comments. Analyze videos with increased engagement. High engagement signals content resonating with the audience. Trending Challenges Popular TikTok challenges. Look for repetitive challenge formats gaining traction. Participating in challenges can boost visibility and engagement. Memes and Formats Recurring video themes or formats. Identify patterns in humor, storytelling, or video style. Adapting to popular formats can make content more relatable. User Interaction Comments and user responses. Read comments for insights on audience preferences. Comments can indicate emerging trends and content preferences. Content Analysis Tools Third-party tools for trend analysis. Use analytics tools to track trending content and hashtags. Provides data-driven insights into trending topics. Cultural Events Current events and global happenings. Monitor how TikTok users react to real-world events. Staying relevant to current affairs can increase content relevancy. Algorithm Changes TikTok's content delivery mechanism. Stay updated on how TikTok's algorithm evolves. Understanding the algorithm helps in tailoring content for better reach.

Identifying TikTok trends involves a combination of monitoring popular content, understanding audience interactions, and staying updated with cultural and platform-specific changes to ensure your content remains relevant and engaging.

11. Food and Cooking Innovations

TikTok’s food and cooking scene is thriving with unique recipes and cooking challenges captivating users. The trend of ‘messy dinners’, where meals are served directly on the table, and imaginative menu hacks are especially popular.

Restaurants like Fat Pat’s in Manchester, known for their smoky cheese pulls and messy milk rolls, have gained fame through TikTok’s influence.

This platform has become a dynamic space for culinary exploration, where professional chefs and home cooks alike share innovative ideas and experiences, making TikTok a go-to destination for food enthusiasts seeking new trends and creative cooking inspiration.

12. Videos Including Trending Sound

Using the right trending sound is a vital strategy for TikTok creators in 2024. This trend has shown that audio selection can transform content into a viral sensation.

A standout example is e.l.f Cosmetics, whose #eyeslipsface challenge, paired with an original song, became one of TikTok’s most viral campaigns with millions of user-generated videos.

Dove leveraged trending sounds to align with their brand message of real beauty and body positivity, engaging deeply with their audience.

These cases illustrate the impact of marrying content with trending audio, highlighting the immense power of sound in enhancing a video’s appeal and reach on TikTok.

Brands and creators alike are tapping into this trend, using sounds that complement their content and brand ethos, thereby creating a compelling TikTok presence.

13. Viral Challenges and Dance Crazes

TikTok in 2024 is buzzing with new viral challenges and dance crazes, marking a fresh era of creativity and community engagement. These trends are pivotal for brands to connect authentically with audiences.

The evolution of dance challenges showcases complex routines, integrating skill with creative expression. Popular trends like the Cha Cha Slide, Say So, and Plank Challenge continue to captivate users, each fostering a unique blend of fun and self-expression.

These viral phenomena highlight TikTok's role as a dynamic platform, where creativity and communal interests merge, offering significant engagement opportunities for both creators and brands.

14. Niche and Micro-Community Trends

This year, TikTok is seeing a surge in niche and micro-community trends, where users engage deeply with content tailored to specific interests like #BookTok or #FoodTok.

These trends form a significant part of users’ identities, with 75% of users associating themselves with such subcultures.

An example of this trend in action is Barnes and Noble’s successful engagement with #BookTok through store-specific TikTok accounts showcasing book recommendations and store designs.

This strategy highlights the importance of creating content that resonates with specific communities, fostering a sense of belonging and more meaningful interactions on the platform.

15. Bridging the Trust Gap

The 2024 trend on TikTok, “Bridging the Trust Gap,” is about fostering authenticity and transparency between brands and audiences. This trend underscores the importance of building trust beyond transactions, creating deeper audience connections.

A notable example is MAKUKU, an Indonesian brand, which saw a 500% sales increase by partnering with local TikTok creators, demonstrating the effectiveness of authentic engagement.

This approach shows that direct communication and understanding audience needs can build brand loyalty and trust. The trend highlights a shift towards more genuine interactions in the digital space, where trust is a key driver of success.

16. Creative Storytelling

Creative Storytelling on TikTok in 2024 is revolutionizing traditional narrative structures. This trend encourages collaborative and interactive storytelling, where the community shapes the narrative, leading to more authentic and engaging content.

For instance, IGG’s launch of “Viking Rise” on TikTok utilized innovative “let’s play” content, enhancing audience engagement through creative storytelling.

This approach extends beyond typical story arcs, tapping into curiosity, imagination, and community participation.

It represents TikTok's commitment to fostering a platform that values creativity and community-driven narratives, transforming how stories are told and experienced.

17. Dance Challenges 2.0

Dance Challenges 2.0 on TikTok in 2024 are transforming the traditional dance challenge landscape. This trend involves complex choreography and the integration of technology, creating immersive and interactive dance experiences.

Notable examples include “The Holographic Dance Duel,” where dancers interact with holographic projections, and the “VR World Dance Journey,” taking dancers through various virtual environments.

There’s also the innovative “AR Dance Puzzle,” blending dance with augmented reality puzzles, and the “Zero-Gravity Dance Challenge,” showcasing routines in simulated zero-gravity.

These challenges represent a fusion of dance, creativity, and technology, offering a new dimension to TikTok’s dance culture.

18. Sharing Authentic Everyday Moments

In 2024, TikTok highlights the trend of sharing authentic everyday moments, emphasizing realness and relatability. This trend combines curiosity, imagination, and vulnerability.

It’s about showcasing real-life experiences and personal stories, fostering trust and genuine connections within the TikTok community.

Users are drawn to content that mirrors their own experiences, preferring authenticity over polished, curated posts.

This trend represents a shift towards more genuine content that resonates with diverse perspectives and life experiences, underlining the importance of human connection on the platform.

19. ASMR on TikTok

ASMR content on TikTok in 2024 is a growing trend, offering a unique blend of visual and auditory satisfaction. Small businesses like LuvLoops Jewellery utilize this trend by creating videos of packing orders with ASMR elements, creating a sense of community and showcasing product care.

Additionally, professional bakers like Lizzie Bakes Co. engage audiences with visually pleasing and ASMR-rich cookie decorating videos.

This trend emphasizes the importance of multi-sensory content on TikTok, where combining sight and sound enhances user experience and immersion.

20. Putting a Face to the Brand

TikTok sees brands increasingly personalizing their image in 2024 by putting a real, relatable face to their name.

This trend is about more than just showcasing products; it’s about humanizing brands and creating authentic connections with the audience.

By featuring actual people from the brand, whether they’re founders, employees, or loyal customers, businesses can cultivate a sense of trust and community. This approach is especially effective in an era where audiences value authenticity and direct engagement.

Brands embracing this trend are finding success in building more meaningful relationships with their audience, enhancing brand loyalty and appeal in a unique and personal way.

Staying Ahead of TikTok Trends

Staying informed about current TikTok trends is crucial for any TikTok creator looking to maintain relevance and engagement. Understanding what’s trending on TikTok, whether it’s a catchy snippet in a music video or a creative angle in a viral video, can be the key to crafting TikTok content that resonates with a wide TikTok audience.

For creators, aligning their content with these trends ensures they remain visible and relevant in a rapidly changing digital landscape. It’s not just about following trends but also about injecting personal creativity into them, making each piece of content unique and true to the creator’s style.

FAQs

How can I identify current trends on TikTok?

To identify current trends on TikTok, regularly monitor the ‘For You’ page, follow popular creators and hashtags, and keep an eye on the music and sound clips that are gaining popularity. TikTok’s Discover tab also showcases trending hashtags and challenges.

What are the benefits of participating in TikTok trends?

Participating in TikTok trends can increase your visibility on the platform, attract new followers, and enhance engagement with your content. It demonstrates your brand’s relevance and ability to connect with the TikTok community.

How can I make a TikTok trend relevant to my niche?

To make a TikTok trend relevant to your niche, adapt the trend to reflect your brand’s personality and audience’s interests. Be creative in how you incorporate the trend into your content, ensuring it aligns with your overall messaging and audience expectations.

How often should I post trend-based content on TikTok?

The frequency of posting trend-based content on TikTok should be balanced with your regular content schedule. Aim to participate in trends timely while ensuring that your overall content strategy remains diverse and true to your brand.

What are some tips for creatively using TikTok trends?

For creatively using TikTok trends, consider adding a unique twist or humor to the trend, integrating your products or services, and collaborating with influencers or other users. Always focus on creating content that is entertaining, relatable, and adds value to your audience.

How can I measure the success of my trend-based TikTok content?

Measure the success of your trend-based TikTok content by tracking metrics like views, likes, comments, shares, and the growth in followers. Pay attention to audience engagement and feedback to understand what resonates with your viewers.

What are the pitfalls to avoid when using trends on TikTok?

Avoid using trends that don’t align with your brand identity or values. Don’t force a trend if it feels unnatural, and be wary of participating in challenges that could be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate. Stay authentic and true to your brand’s voice.