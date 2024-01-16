40 Best Voicemail Message Examples for Business

Having a professional voicemail message for your business can be essential for projecting the right image to potential customers and partners. Whether you’re a small business or a large corporation, having a clear and concise custom voicemail greeting is key.

In this article, we have compiled 40 of the best voicemail message examples that you can use as-is or to help you craft your own unique message. Let’s read on to get you on the path to better business communication!

Business Voicemail Message Examples

Crafting the perfect voicemail message is essential for any business. From general greetings to holiday messages, here are 40 examples of great business voicemail messages to provide you with inspiration.

General Voicemail Greeting Examples

When it comes to voicemail greetings, first impressions are key. As a business person, you want your greeting to sound professional and convey the right message to your callers. Here are five examples of general voicemail greetings that you can customize to suit your needs:

1. Hello, you’ve reached [Company Name]. I am currently unavailable, but please leave a message and I’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

2. Thank you for calling [Company Name]. I am sorry I missed your call, please leave a message and I’ll return your call as soon as possible.

3. Hi, this is [Your Name] from [Company Name]. I apologize for missing your call, please leave a message and I’ll call you back as soon as I can.

4. You’ve reached [Company Name]. Our office is currently closed, please leave a message and I’ll return your call during our next business hours.

5. Hello, this is [Your Name] from [Company Name]. I am currently unavailable, please leave a message and I’ll get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for calling!

6. Hello, you’ve reached [Your Name] at [Company Name]. I’m unable to take your call right now, but your message is important to me. Please leave your name and number, and I’ll return your call promptly.

7. Thank you for calling [Company Name], this is [Your Name]. I’m not available at the moment, but if you leave your contact details, I’ll get back to you at the earliest opportunity.

Short Voicemail Greetings

When it comes to voicemail greetings, keeping them short and sweet can be just as effective as a longer message. As a business person, you want to convey important information while also being mindful of your caller’s time. Let’s take a look at four examples of short voicemail greetings:

8. Hello, you’ve reached [Your Name], leave a brief message and I’ll get back to you.

9. Hey, it’s [Your Name], leave a message and I’ll call you back before the end of the business day.

10. This is [Your Name], I’m unable to take your call, please leave a message.

11. Hi, you’ve reached [Your Name], I’m out of the office, please leave a message and I’ll return your call.

12. Hi, this is [Your Name]. I’m currently on another call. Please leave your message, and I’ll return your call as soon as I’m free.

13. You’ve reached [Your Name] of [Company Name]. I’m currently away from my phone, but please leave a detailed message, and I’ll call you back soon.

Funny Voicemail Greeting Examples

Incorporating a bit of humor can leave a lasting impression on your callers. You can still maintain a professional tone while adding a touch of personality to your voicemail greeting. Here are four examples of funny voicemail greetings:

14. Hello, you’ve reached [Your Name], I’m currently away from my desk but if you leave a message, I’ll get back to you faster than a [insert a humorous comparison, e.g. “speeding bullet”].

15. Thanks for calling [Your Name], I’m not available at the moment, but if you leave your name, number, and a brief message, I’ll get back before you can say “Bazinga!”

16. Hey, it’s [Your Name], I’m currently away from my phone, but if you leave a message, I’ll get back to you faster than a Jedi can draw his lightsaber.

17. This is [Your Name], I’m unable to take your call at the moment, but if you leave a message, I’ll try and get back to you before I eat all the donuts in the office.

18. Hey, this is [Your Name]. I’m either on the phone or chasing my dreams. Leave a message, and I’ll get back to you when I catch one!

19. Hello! You’ve reached [Your Name]’s voicemail. I’m currently either saving the world or out to lunch. Leave a message, and I’ll return your call once the world is safe!

Professional Voicemail Greeting Examples

Professional voicemail greetings can make all the difference when it comes to making a good impression on customers and other contacts. Here are four examples tailored for business use that you can customize for your own needs:

20. Welcome to [business name]. We’re currently unavailable but if you leave us a message we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

21. You’ve reached [business name]. Please leave a message and one of our team members will be in touch shortly.

22. Hello! Thank you for calling [business name], please leave your details and we will get back to you at our earliest convenience.

23. Hi there, this is [business name]. We’re not available right now, so feel free to leave us a voicemail and we’ll get back to you soon!

24. Greetings, you’ve reached [Your Name] at [Company Name]. I’m unable to take your call right now but leave your name and number, and I will return your call as soon as possible.

25. Hello and thank you for calling [Company Name], this is [Your Name]. I am currently assisting other clients. Please leave your name and contact details, and I’ll get back to you promptly.

Holiday Voicemail Greeting Examples

As each major holiday approaches, business owners should have an appropriate voicemail greeting that reflects the season. Here are four examples of customizable holiday voicemail messages that are great for business people:

26. Wishing you a [insert holiday] full of joy, peace, and love. This is [name], please leave me a message and I’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

27. Have a wonderful [holiday]. You’ve reached [name] here, please leave me a message and I’ll be sure to return your call.

28. From my [family/team] to yours – Happy [holiday]. Please leave me a message after the beep and I will call you back shortly.

29. Best wishes for a cheerful [holiday]! This is [name], feel free to leave your message after the tone and I’ll get back to you soon!

30. Seasons greetings from [Your Name] at [Company Name]. I’m currently out of the office celebrating the holidays. Please leave your message, and I’ll return your call after the festivities.

31. Happy holidays! This is [Your Name] from [Company Name]. I’m currently away until [Date]. Please leave a message, and I’ll get back to you in the new year.

Vacation Voicemail Greeting Examples

Whether you’re going on vacation for just a few days or an extended holiday, having the right message is essential. Here are 4 examples of vacation voicemail greetings that your customers or clients will love. Be sure to customize each one with your own details to make it personal.

32. Hi! This is [insert name] and I’m currently away from my desk on a well-deserved vacation until [date]. To receive help more quickly please contact [name/department] at [phone number]. Thank you, I look forward to speaking with you upon my return!

33. Hello! You’ve reached [insert name], I’m currently out of the office enjoying some time off but I promise to respond as soon as I am back in the office. If you’d like immediate assistance please call [name/department] at [phone number]. Have a great day!

34. Hi there, this is [insert name], I’m taking some much-needed time away and won’t be able to respond until after [date]. Please leave me a short message and I’ll get back to you soon. For faster service feel free to call [name/department] at [phone number]. Cheers!

35. Greetings, this is sadly not [insert name], I’m gone on vacation till after [date]. For any urgent matters please contact [name/department] at [insert email address/phone number]. Otherwise, leave me a message and I’ll reply once I return from my break. Thanks for understanding!

36. Hello, this is [Your Name]. I’m currently out on vacation and will be back on [Date]. For urgent matters, please contact [Alternative Contact Name] at [Phone Number].

37. Hi, you’ve reached [Your Name]. I am on vacation until [Date]. Please leave a message, and I will return your call when I return. For immediate assistance, please contact [Alternative Contact].

Extended Absence Voicemail Greetings

For times when you’re away from the office for extended periods, it’s important to set appropriate voicemail messages. These greetings inform callers of your absence while directing them to alternative contacts for immediate assistance, ensuring seamless communication.

38. Greetings, you’ve reached [Your Name] at [Company Name]. I’m currently on leave until [Date]. For immediate assistance, please contact [Colleague’s Name] at [Colleague’s Number].

39. Hello, this is [Your Name]. I am currently away on extended leave until [Date]. Please leave your name and message, and I will get back to you as soon as I return.

40. You’ve reached the voicemail of [Your Name]. I am out of the office for an extended period and will return on [Date]. Please direct immediate concerns to [Alternative Contact Name] at [Phone Number].

The Importance of a Good Voicemail Message

A good voicemail message is extremely important for making sure that your customers and partners get the right impression of you and your business. It gives them an indication of how professional and organized you are, which can be the difference between closing a deal or not.

Even in these times with so many forms of communication available, having a clear and concise voicemail message can make all the difference.

After reading the article, be sure to check out Townsquare Interactive’s video for the formula for how to set up a professional voicemail greeting for your customers.

What Makes a Good Voicemail Message

Having an effective voicemail message is essential for gaining trust and promoting your business. When people hear your voicemail, they should get an immediate impression of professionalism and organization. Below are the four key factors that make up a good voicemail message:

Clarity: Making sure that your voicemail message is short, clear, and to the point is essential when it comes to conveying a strong and professional image. A good voicemail greeting is concise and leaves no room for confusion, avoiding any misunderstandings or misinterpretations that could lead to missed opportunities.

Making sure that your voicemail message is short, clear, and to the point is essential when it comes to conveying a strong and professional image. A good voicemail greeting is concise and leaves no room for confusion, avoiding any misunderstandings or misinterpretations that could lead to missed opportunities. Proper Greeting: A friendly greeting makes all the difference when leaving a voicemail. It’s important to keep it business-like but still sound personable so customers don’t feel like they’re talking to a robot. Respectful greetings such as “Good Morning” or “Good Afternoon” work well in any situation.

A friendly greeting makes all the difference when leaving a voicemail. It’s important to keep it business-like but still sound personable so customers don’t feel like they’re talking to a robot. Respectful greetings such as “Good Morning” or “Good Afternoon” work well in any situation. Professionalism: The way you say your name and introduction on the message can impact how potential buyers see you or your company’s brand. Make sure to use correct grammar and enunciation when recording your voicemail to come off as someone reliable.

The way you say your name and introduction on the message can impact how potential buyers see you or your company’s brand. Make sure to use correct grammar and enunciation when recording your voicemail to come off as someone reliable. Necessary Details: When someone calls in, they may want more information regarding your services or products. Therefore, it’s important to provide as many necessary details as possible within the time frame allowed by the platform itself.

How to Record a Voicemail Greeting

Business voicemail greetings should sound professional, organized, and friendly. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to record a voicemail greeting that will make sure your callers get the right impression.

Step 1: Prepare Your Script

Before picking up the phone and recording your voicemail, make sure you have prepared an outline of what you plan to say. This helps to ensure that you keep it concise and clear, without missing any important information. The script should include your name, introduction of yourself/company, and any necessary contact details.

Step 2: Find a Quiet Place

It’s important to find a quiet place where you won’t be disturbed during the recording process. Background noise makes it hard for people to hear the message properly and it could damage their overall impression of your brand or business.

Step 3: Record the Message

Once you are in a quiet environment with your script prepared, start recording. Make sure to speak clearly and enunciate each word correctly so people can understand what you are saying easily. Take your time when reading out the script as well. Don’t rush through it, as this could also leave people confused.

Step 4: Listen Back and Retry if Necessary

After finishing the recording, listen back to make sure everything sounds clear and there are no mispronounced words or mumbles between sentences. If there is something wrong with the message, try again until everything sounds perfect before sending off your voicemail greeting into the world.

Here’s a comparison table to visually represent the steps outlined. You can use it for easy reference:

Step Description 1. Prepare Your Script Start by writing an outline of what you intend to say in your voicemail. This helps maintain clarity and conciseness, ensuring no vital details are omitted. Your script should incorporate your name, a brief introduction of yourself or your company, and all necessary contact information. 2. Find a Quiet Place Choose a quiet location to record your voicemail greeting. This prevents any background noise from interfering with the message, helping to uphold a professional image and clear communication. 3. Record the Message With your script in hand and a quiet setting, you're ready to record. Speak at a comfortable pace, ensuring each word is clearly pronounced for easy understanding. There's no need to rush; clarity is crucial. 4. Listen Back and Retry if Necessary After you finish recording, review the message for any unclear sections or mistakes. If any parts are not up to standard, don't hesitate to re-record until you're satisfied with the final product. The goal is to present a clear, professional voicemail greeting.

Tips on Creating a Fantastic Voicemail Greeting

Creating a professional and friendly voicemail greeting can leave a lasting impression on your callers.

Follow these five tips for creating the perfect voicemail greeting to ensure you make the right impression:

Start off strong – Make sure that you begin your voicemail by clearly introducing yourself, so your callers know who is speaking. You can also add a bit of humor if you want to make your voicemail more personable and inviting. Doing this can help to make your callers feel more comfortable and willing to leave a message.

– Make sure that you begin your voicemail by clearly introducing yourself, so your callers know who is speaking. You can also add a bit of humor if you want to make your voicemail more personable and inviting. Doing this can help to make your callers feel more comfortable and willing to leave a message. Keep it brief – Ensure that your greeting isn’t too long. A good rule of thumb is to keep it around 10 seconds or less. By keeping it brief, you give your callers more time to leave their messages. Also, make sure to include any relevant contact information in your greeting so they have multiple ways to get in touch with you.

– Ensure that your greeting isn’t too long. A good rule of thumb is to keep it around 10 seconds or less. By keeping it brief, you give your callers more time to leave their messages. Also, make sure to include any relevant contact information in your greeting so they have multiple ways to get in touch with you. Set the Tone – Make sure you sound confident and professional when recording your greeting. Your voice should be clear and friendly, which can go a long way in ensuring that your callers have a positive impression of you.

– Make sure you sound confident and professional when recording your greeting. Your voice should be clear and friendly, which can go a long way in ensuring that your callers have a positive impression of you. Phone Etiquette – Always end your greeting by thanking them for calling and remember to use their name if possible. You will also want to be polite and ask them to leave a message at the end, ensuring that your callers know you will get back to them as soon as possible.

– Always end your greeting by thanking them for calling and remember to use their name if possible. You will also want to be polite and ask them to leave a message at the end, ensuring that your callers know you will get back to them as soon as possible. Strategic Sign-Off – Leave them with something memorable so they come away feeling like they have been heard. It could be something like “Have a wonderful day” or “We look forward to hearing from you.” Crafting the right sign-off can help to make your callers feel valued and appreciated.

Don’t Underestimate the Impact of a Sales Voicemail

Based on Hubspot research, a whopping 80% of sales calls result in voicemail. That’s another reason that it’s critical not to overlook the opportunity to leave a message. Many sales representatives know exactly what to say when a lead picks up the phone, yet are at a loss when faced with a voicemail. Given that unrecognized numbers are often ignored, leaving a voicemail becomes your golden chance to introduce yourself and deliver your pitch. Ensure that your message leaves a lasting impact by utilizing a well-prepared voicemail script. This guarantees that you convey all necessary information without overwhelming the listener. Furthermore, remember that a voicemail is another touchpoint with a potential client. Considering that it typically takes at least eight interactions before a lead consents to a meeting, it’s essential not to squander the chance of leaving a compelling voicemail. Lastly, it’s crucial to note that the frequency of voicemail messages correlates with the likelihood of getting a callback. It’s not about leaving just any message, but one that resonates with the recipient. With a robust script at hand, you can boost the odds of them returning your call by 22%. Therefore, voicemails are more than just messages; they’re strategic communication tools in your sales toolkit. What’s important to include in your sales voicemail message: Name, plus your affiliation with the company – Clearly state your name and role within the organization you represent. This allows the listener to immediately understand who is contacting them and their relevance, adding credibility to your message from the outset.

Clearly state your name and role within the organization you represent. This allows the listener to immediately understand who is contacting them and their relevance, adding credibility to your message from the outset. Best phone number to reach you – Ensure you clearly state the most reliable phone number or communication method to reach you. Be sure to articulate the digits clearly, and it’s usually a good idea to repeat the number twice, to give the listener ample opportunity to jot it down or memorize it.

Ensure you clearly state the most reliable phone number or communication method to reach you. Be sure to articulate the digits clearly, and it’s usually a good idea to repeat the number twice, to give the listener ample opportunity to jot it down or memorize it. The reason for the call – Identify the specific purpose of your call concisely, making sure your intent is understood. Whether you’re providing information, asking for assistance, or trying to set up a meeting, being upfront about why you’re reaching out helps the recipient to better respond to your message.

Identify the specific purpose of your call concisely, making sure your intent is understood. Whether you’re providing information, asking for assistance, or trying to set up a meeting, being upfront about why you’re reaching out helps the recipient to better respond to your message. Benefits of returning your call – Highlight the advantages that the listener will gain by returning your call. This could be valuable information, exclusive deals, or the potential for a beneficial partnership. By expressing the benefits upfront, you increase the likelihood that the recipient will be compelled to respond.

Highlight the advantages that the listener will gain by returning your call. This could be valuable information, exclusive deals, or the potential for a beneficial partnership. By expressing the benefits upfront, you increase the likelihood that the recipient will be compelled to respond. Action you would like the prospect to take – Clearly indicate the next steps you’d like the recipient to undertake, such as calling back, sending an email, or meeting at a specific time. Clear directions help the recipient understand what is expected of them and can guide their response. Remember to keep the requested action reasonable and easy to accomplish. The Bottom Line

With a great voicemail message, you can make sure that your callers feel valued and important. No matter what type of business you have, there is a message style that will work best for you.

Try to experiment with different ideas to find the one that works best for you and forward voicemail to email to ensure you don’t miss any important messages. And consider utilizing call blocker apps like Call Control to provide you with an extra layer of protection against unwanted callers.