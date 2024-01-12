In the News: Up To $10,000 in Grants Available Now!

As a small business owner, you should actively seek grant opportunities. They offer timely financial support without the need to repay, enabling you to fund innovative projects, support your business’s expansion, and enhance competitiveness.

Particularly for startups or financially challenged businesses, these grants can be a lifeline, providing access to resources, training, and networking opportunities. Grants fuel your growth, encourage sustainable practices, and foster community engagement, all contributing to your business’s long-term success.

There are several programs currently running that may impact small businesses in various ways. From storefront renovation initiatives to the American Rescue Plan Act program, there are thousands up for grabs for your small business. So, don’t wait, apply as soon as possible.

Small Business News January 12, 2024

Stay ahead of the small business news every day and in the weekly roundup on Small Business Trends.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is gearing up for the 2024 tax filing season with the launch of the Tax Professional Awareness Week starting Monday, January 8. This initiative is designed to support tax professionals, ensuring they are well-prepared for the upcoming tax season and understand the latest developments and challenges in the field.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for dealers and sellers of clean vehicles to submit their time-of-sale reports in a drive to facilitate the transition to a new online reporting portal. This extension is a response to the recent launch of the IRS Energy Credits Online (IRS ECO) system, which became operational on January 1, 2024.

eBay has launched an innovative tool to revolutionize social media sharing for its sellers. This new feature, driven by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), simplifies the creation of social media posts, making it more accessible and efficient for sellers to promote their listings.

Many people say that the only constant in life is change – in fact I wrote an entire book called “ChangeMasters” to help people make the changes they want to make. In small business, owners constantly must adapt to changes in the marketplace to survive and thrive. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I interviewed Morgan Housel who says that some things never change.

Apple Inc. has expanded its Self Service Repair program and introduced a new diagnostic tool, aimed at giving users greater autonomy in troubleshooting issues with their Apple devices.

Fiverr International Ltd. has declared Montserrat as the ‘Font of the Year’ for 2024. This decision, announced on December 7, 2023, underscores the growing recognition of Montserrat’s versatility and modern appeal in the realm of business branding. Montserrat, an open-source sans-serif typeface, has garnered acclaim for its clean geometric lines and contemporary style.

Salesforce has announced updates to its Einstein 1 Platform with the introduction of the Data Cloud Vector Database and the Einstein Copilot Search, marking a new era in AI, analytics, and automation for business data utilization.