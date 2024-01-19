In the News: Get Up to $10,000 to Improve Your Small Business

Boost your small business without the debt! Grants offer free fuel for growth. Invest in new equipment, marketing, or training without loan hassles. Keep ownership intact, showcase innovation, and impress potential investors. Grants unlock possibilities: expand your reach, hire talent, or launch groundbreaking projects. Fuel your ambition, not your loan repayment. Explore grants and ignite your growth!

Storefront improvement grants can help with the physical restorations of a location, which are often costly for small businesses. So, grant programs can help make these upgrades more realistic. Currently, several cities and organizations across the country are running such programs to support their downtown business districts and economies.

January 19, 2024

In the news this week, Salesforce revealed the e-commerce landscape is undergoing a transformative phase, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing an increasingly pivotal role. In related news, Adobe also revealed the 2023 holiday season witnessed a remarkable 4.9% year-over-year growth in online spending, reaching a new high of $222.1 billion. For these and other small business news, here is the weekly roundup.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a record-breaking surge in new business applications, totaling 16 million under the Biden-Harris Administration. This unprecedented growth, marking the strongest year of new business applications on record, symbolizes a significant boom in small business entrepreneurship.

The eCommerce landscape is undergoing a transformative phase, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing an increasingly pivotal role, as evidenced by the findings of Salesforce’s latest “State of Commerce” report. The 2023 holiday shopping season has not only seen record-high discount rates but also a significant surge in AI-influenced purchases.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) commemorates the one-year anniversary of its Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program today.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has taken steps to assist small businesses grappling with the challenges of loan compliance and repayment in the wake of the pandemic.

As the 2024 tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), in conjunction with Security Summit partners, has issued a crucial warning to tax professionals regarding a significant rise in email scams. These scams, often presenting themselves as “new client” inquiries, are sophisticated attempts by cybercriminals to access sensitive data.

Spatial computing may be about to revolutionize how we conduct business, with experts predicting that there will be 1.4 billion devices worldwide featuring augmented reality (AR) by the end of 2024.

What drives some people to always be first? That is, the first person to do or experience something. Brooklyn-born Omero C. Catan was known by New Yorkers as Mr. First. The name is quite literal since in a career where he had been the first person to participate at 537 historic opening days across the East Coast.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued an important reminder to all employers about the impending January 31 deadline for submitting important tax documentation. This deadline is critical for the efficient processing of wage statements and forms related to independent contractors.

Adobe Analytics has revealed that the 2023 holiday season witnessed a remarkable 4.9% year-over-year growth in online spending, reaching a new high of $222.1 billion. This surge in e-commerce was fueled by significant discounts across various categories and the increasing popularity of the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment method.

TikTok has announced a significant upgrade to its app, optimizing it for use on larger screens and foldable devices. This move is set to enhance the experience for users who enjoy accessing TikTok beyond the confines of their mobile phones.

Northridge Construction Corporation, a Long Island-based company, has pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to a worker safety violation that resulted in the death of an employee. The plea was entered in federal court in Central Islip, New York, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 3.