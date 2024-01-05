In the News: Start the New Year With Grants of Up To $30,000

As 2024 gets going, you can capitalize on the new year’s opportunities by applying for grants designed to help small businesses across the country. Whether it is grants from public organizations looking to improve the economy in their communities or private entities looking to prop up businesses in their industry, there are many grants available to help entrepreneurs.

With that in mind, always keep an eye on available grants. As always, the key is to find them early and apply as soon as possible to give yourself the best chance of winning.

The start of a new year is the perfect opportunity for small businesses to apply for grants to help them meet major goals. If you need some financial assistance in 2024, there are several opportunities for small business grants that you can apply for this January.

Many small business grant programs aim to support employers and businesses that are open to hiring new team members. However, self-employed individuals can often benefit from increased funding as well. NASE Growth Grants The National Association for the Self-Employed is currently accepting applications for the next round of its NASE Growth Grants program.

Small Business News January 5, 2024

In this week’s roundup, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the launch of America’s Seed Fund Road Tours to help with early-stage funding for entrepreneurs working on advanced technologies. You can also look into how you can use marketplaces to find customers and stay ahead with future trends from Pinterest Predicts 2024. For that and more, read the rest of the news roundup.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has disclosed that the sentiment among small business owners remains low, reflecting ongoing economic challenges. The Small Business Optimism Index, which decreased marginally by 0.1 points in November to 90.6, has been under the 50-year average of 98 for 23 consecutive months.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has made a significant stride in its ongoing modernization efforts by expanding the capabilities of its online business tax account tool.

Small Business Deals

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the launch of America’s Seed Fund Road Tours. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs working on advanced technologies and America’s Seed Fund, a principal source of early-stage federal funding.

Many entrepreneurs and startups make the same mistake; they believe if they build a superior product, people will come to their website and buy it. It doesn’t really happen that way. Every small business owner needs a “go to market strategy” to figure out how they are going to get in front of the people that have the pain that their product solves.

GoDaddy has launched a new Email Automation tool as part of its Websites + Marketing suite. This innovation is set to revolutionize how small businesses engage with their customers, offering custom email solutions to deliver the right message at the right time.

In an era where staying ahead of trends is crucial for business success, Pinterest’s annual trend report, “Pinterest Predicts 2024,” emerges as an indispensable tool for small business owners. This comprehensive forecast, based on the analysis of billions of searches by over 480 million users, offers a sneak peek into the future of consumer preferences across various sectors.