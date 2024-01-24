Womens Heated Jacket: Top Picks for You This Winter

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As you probably know, wardrobe choices can impact your efficiency and comfort. For those braving the elements at work, heated jackets have become a game-changer. These innovative jackets can keep you warm in the harshest cold, ensuring you’re always ready to get the job done. This guide is designed to help you find the best women’s heated jacket for your work needs.

What are Heated Jackets?

Heated jackets have integrated heating elements in the fabric, providing warmth in extreme cold conditions. These jackets are especially beneficial for small business owners and freelancers who often find themselves working in cold environments.

Heated jackets typically use battery-powered heating elements. The heat is distributed evenly across the jacket to different heating zones, ensuring your whole body stays warm. Most jackets offer adjustable heat settings, allowing you to control the temperature based on your comfort level.

The Technology Behind Heated Jackets

Types of Heating Elements Used

The heating elements in these jackets are usually made from carbon fiber or similar materials. They provide consistent, distributed heat, ensuring that no unwanted cold air compromises your comfort.

Battery Life and Charging Options

Look for jackets with long-lasting rechargeable batteries that can provide heat for up to eight hours. Also, consider the convenience of the charging process.

Safety Features in Modern Heated Jackets

High-quality heated jackets come with features like automatic shut-off and overheat protection, ensuring the jackets are not just comfortable but also safe.

Real-Life Applications and Benefits

Not sure if you need a heated jacket? Here are just a few examples of how heated jackets can increase comfort, improve safety, and enhance focus and productivity at work:

Outdoor Construction Work: Keeping workers warm and flexible in cold weather conditions on construction sites.

Keeping workers warm and flexible in cold weather conditions on construction sites. Landscaping and Gardening: Providing warmth for landscapers and gardeners working in chilly outdoor environments.

Commercial Fishing: Offering essential warmth for fishermen working in frigid, wet conditions.

Offering essential warmth for fishermen working in frigid, wet conditions. Agricultural Work: Helping farmers stay warm during early morning or late evening tasks in cold seasons.

Agricultural Work: Helping farmers stay warm during early morning or late evening tasks in cold seasons.

Ensuring comfort for event planners and staff during outdoor events in colder climates. Photography and Filmmaking: Aiding photographers and film crews working outdoors, especially in early mornings or late evenings.

Outdoor Event Planning: Ensuring comfort for event planners and staff during outdoor events in colder climates.

Keeping ski and snowboard instructors warm while teaching in cold mountain environments. Postal and Delivery Services: Providing warmth for postal workers and delivery personnel during winter months.

Photography and Filmmaking: Aiding photographers and film crews working outdoors, especially in early mornings or late evenings.

Keeping security guards and patrollers comfortable during cold night shifts. Wildlife Research and Ecology Studies: Offering warmth for researchers and ecologists conducting fieldwork in cold habitats.

Snow Sports Instructors: Keeping ski and snowboard instructors warm while teaching in cold mountain environments.

Assisting veterinarians with outdoor animal care, especially in rural or cold areas. Street Vendors and Market Traders: Helping vendors maintain comfort during long hours in outdoor markets during winter.

Postal and Delivery Services: Providing warmth for postal workers and delivery personnel during winter months.

Keeping ground crew warm during operations in cold weather at airports. Public Transit Maintenance Workers: Providing essential warmth for workers maintaining public transportation systems in cold conditions.

Security and Patrol Duties: Keeping security guards and patrollers comfortable during cold night shifts.

Aside from these and many other work-related benefits, heated jackets are great for snow activities, sporting events and yard work in cold climates.

Women’s Heated Jacket: Our Top Picks From Amazon

Feature/Aspect Venustas Women's Heated Jacket ORORO Heated Jacket ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Jacket Design Slim-fit, windproof, detachable hood, Carbon Black color Slim fit, detachable hood Unisex, water-resistant soft shell, stylish Material Composition 98.8% polyester, 1.2% graphene lining 93.5% Polyester, 6.5% Spandex, breathable lining 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex Heating Coverage 30% larger areas including shoulders, back, and pockets Three carbon fiber heating elements at chest and mid-back Five carbon fiber heating elements (front, arms, back) Adjustable Heat Settings Three levels (high, medium, low) Three levels (high, medium, low) Three levels (high, medium, low) with dual control buttons Battery Specifications 7.4V 4800mAh, 7.5-8 hours on low, 4.5-5 hours on medium, 2.5-3 hours on high 7.2V UL/CE-certified battery, up to 10 hours of warmth 12V 16000mAh UL-Certificated power bank Additional Features USB port for phone charging, anti-static, heat-resistant, machine washable, carry bag USB port for device charging, over 50 wash cycles durability, machine washable Machine washable, safety feature for overheating, one-year warranty

Venustas Women’s Heated Jacket with Battery Pack

The Venustas Women’s Heated Jacket is a slim-fit, windproof coat designed to provide warmth and comfort in cooler conditions. This jacket features a detachable hood and comes with a battery.

Heating Coverage : Enhanced 30% larger heating areas, including shoulders, back, and pockets.

: Enhanced 30% larger heating areas, including shoulders, back, and pockets. Adjustable Heat Settings: Three levels of heat (high, medium, and low) are controlled with a simple button.

Three levels of heat (high, medium, and low) are controlled with a simple button. Battery Efficiency : Comes with a 7.4V 4800mAh battery, offering 7.5-8 hours of heat on low, 4.5-5 hours on medium, and 2.5-3 hours on high.

: Comes with a 7.4V 4800mAh battery, offering 7.5-8 hours of heat on low, 4.5-5 hours on medium, and 2.5-3 hours on high. Material Composition : Made of 98.8% polyester and 1.2% graphene lining, ensuring even heat distribution and retention.

: Made of 98.8% polyester and 1.2% graphene lining, ensuring even heat distribution and retention. Additional Features : Equipped with a USB port for charging phones, anti-static and heat-resistant properties.

: Equipped with a USB port for charging phones, anti-static and heat-resistant properties. Maintenance: Machine washable, includes a carrying bag for easy transport.

Venustas Women’s Heated Jacket with Battery Pack

Buy on Amazon

ORORO Heated Jacket

The ORORO Heated Jacket is a functional addition to your wardrobe, perfect for staying warm in cooler weather. It comes with a detachable hood and is designed with a slim fit to ensure comfort without bulkiness.

Fabric Composition : Made with 93.5% Polyester and 6.5% Spandex, featuring a breathable lining.

: Made with 93.5% Polyester and 6.5% Spandex, featuring a breathable lining. Heating Elements : Equipped with three carbon fiber heating elements located at the chest and mid-back.

: Equipped with three carbon fiber heating elements located at the chest and mid-back. Heat Settings : Offers three adjustable heat settings (high, medium, low) with a simple button control.

: Offers three adjustable heat settings (high, medium, low) with a simple button control. Battery Performance : Includes a 7.2V UL/CE-certified battery, delivering up to 10 hours of warmth and a USB port for charging devices.

: Includes a 7.2V UL/CE-certified battery, delivering up to 10 hours of warmth and a USB port for charging devices. Durability: The jacket and heating elements are designed to withstand over 50 machine wash cycles.

ORORO Heated Jacket

Buy on Amazon

ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Jacket

ANTARCTICA GEAR’s heated jacket is a unisex winter coat designed to provide exceptional warmth and comfort while working. This jacket features advanced technology and a stylish design suitable for various outdoor jobs and activities.

Material Quality : Constructed with a water-resistant 96% Polyester and 4% Spandex soft shell.

: Constructed with a water-resistant 96% Polyester and 4% Spandex soft shell. Heating Technology : Includes five carbon fiber heating elements for quick heating in 3 seconds, covering the front, arms, and back.

: Includes five carbon fiber heating elements for quick heating in 3 seconds, covering the front, arms, and back. Battery Capacity : Comes with a 12V 16000mAh UL-Certificated power bank, offering prolonged heat.

: Comes with a 12V 16000mAh UL-Certificated power bank, offering prolonged heat. Adjustable Heat Settings : Three heating levels (high, medium, low) with dual control buttons, ensuring customizable warmth.

: Three heating levels (high, medium, low) with dual control buttons, ensuring customizable warmth. Maintenance: Machine washable with a safety feature that stops heating when the temperature is too high. A one-year warranty is included.

ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Jacket

Buy on Amazon

Genovega Graphene Heated Jacket

This women’s heated jacket by Genovega boasts 6 heat zones and comes with a DC 7.4V battery pack.

Advanced Graphene Heating : Utilizes graphene for efficient and evenly distributed heating.

: Utilizes graphene for efficient and evenly distributed heating. Battery Efficiency : Equipped with a 16000mAh 7.4V battery, ensuring long-lasting warmth.

: Equipped with a 16000mAh 7.4V battery, ensuring long-lasting warmth. Design and Protection : Fashion-forward design with waterproof, windproof, and oil-repellent properties.

: Fashion-forward design with waterproof, windproof, and oil-repellent properties. Health Benefits : Emits far-infrared waves for improved circulation and relaxation.

: Emits far-infrared waves for improved circulation and relaxation. Care and Maintenance: Can be machine-washed or hand-washed

Genovega Graphene Heated Jacket

Buy on Amazon

Gobi Heat Sahara Women’s Heated Jacket

The Sahara jacket by Gobi Heat offers enhanced comfort and is designed to keep you warm and cozy. This jacket has great features and is backed by a warranty from the company.

Adjustable Heat Settings: Integrated LED controller for adjustable heat settings

Long-Lasting Warmth: Conductive thread technology ensures prolonged warmth

Warm Up Fast: Rapid heat-up in less than 30 seconds with 3-zone heating system

User-friendly: Clear heat level indicators

Easy Care: Machine washable

Additional Features: multiple zip pockets, adjustable bungees, comprehensive warranty and customer support

Gobi Heat Sahara Women’s Heated Jacket

Buy on Amazon

iHood Womens Heated Jacket

The iHood Women’s Heated Jacket features a 12V battery pack. This jacket is designed to offer waterproof, windproof, and durable protection, making it ideal for a variety of outdoor jobs and activities.

Advanced Heating System : Features a 12V ALL-AREA HEATING SYSTEM 3.0 with six carbon fiber heating elements across key body areas.

: Features a 12V ALL-AREA HEATING SYSTEM 3.0 with six carbon fiber heating elements across key body areas. Temperature Control : Offers three heating levels up to 158°F, with a 4-in-1 switch control for targeted warmth.

: Offers three heating levels up to 158°F, with a 4-in-1 switch control for targeted warmth. Long Battery Life : Includes a high-capacity 12V CE/FCC certified battery, providing 3.5 to 12 hours of heat.

: Includes a high-capacity 12V CE/FCC certified battery, providing 3.5 to 12 hours of heat. Design Features : Waterproof, windproof, and scrape-resistant, with a harden brim design to keep out rain and snow.

: Waterproof, windproof, and scrape-resistant, with a harden brim design to keep out rain and snow. Additional Details: Equipped with a YKK waterproof zipper and 12 multi-function pockets for practicality and convenience.

iHood Womens Heated Jacket

Buy on Amazon

Windpost Heated Jacket

Windpost makes a long winter coat featuring advanced heating technology and a sleek, slim-fit design. This jacket combines style with functionality, and its length is ideal for taller women or those who want more coverage.

Design : Slim, long-tailored design with horizontal quilting, a slimming waist, and a spacious hood. Includes a storm snap placket for extra warmth.

: Slim, long-tailored design with horizontal quilting, a slimming waist, and a spacious hood. Includes a storm snap placket for extra warmth. Heating Technology : Utilizes carbon fiber for upgraded heating performance, with six built-in graphene heating pads for quick, 360° warmth.

: Utilizes carbon fiber for upgraded heating performance, with six built-in graphene heating pads for quick, 360° warmth. Adjustable Temperature : Offers three temperature modes (low, medium, high) to balance heat needs and battery life.

: Offers three temperature modes (low, medium, high) to balance heat needs and battery life. Material and Care : Made from cotton, the jacket is machine washable for easy maintenance.

: Made from cotton, the jacket is machine washable for easy maintenance. Additional Features: Two front zipper pockets for carrying essentials. (Note: Battery not included).

Windpost Heated Jacket

Buy on Amazon

DEWBU Heated Jacket with 12V Battery Pack

This womens heated jacket is a soft shell electric coat designed for outdoor warmth on the job. This jacket is tailored to provide both warmth and durability, ensuring comfort in various weather conditions.

Heating Zones : Equipped with five carbon fiber heating zones, including two in the front, one in the back, and one on each arm.

: Equipped with five carbon fiber heating zones, including two in the front, one in the back, and one on each arm. Temperature Control : Offers three adjustable heating modes, ensuring warmth across the core body area and hands.

: Offers three adjustable heating modes, ensuring warmth across the core body area and hands. Battery Features : Comes with a high-capacity 54Wh 12V CE/FCC certified battery, heating up to 140°F and lasting 3.5-4 hours on high, 9-10 hours on low.

: Comes with a high-capacity 54Wh 12V CE/FCC certified battery, heating up to 140°F and lasting 3.5-4 hours on high, 9-10 hours on low. Versatile Charging : Features a USB Type-C port for charging mobile devices and supports multiple power supply methods.

: Features a USB Type-C port for charging mobile devices and supports multiple power supply methods. Design and Functionality: Water-resistant, breathable, and scratch-resistant material, with a foldable hat and multiple pockets for practical use.

DEWBU Heated Jacket with 12V Battery Pack

Buy on Amazon

IHeat Women’s Heated Jacket

The IHeat Women’s Heated Jacket combines style, functionality, and advanced heating technology. This slim-fit coat is designed for comfort and warmth, making it suitable for various outdoor activities and daily use.

Stylish Design : Features a body-slimming, telescopic design with a soft Teflon-coated nylon exterior, wind and waterproof TPU layer, and a breathable polar fleece lining.

: Features a body-slimming, telescopic design with a soft Teflon-coated nylon exterior, wind and waterproof TPU layer, and a breathable polar fleece lining. Advanced Graphene Heating : Utilizes Nobel prize-winning graphene for efficient heat conduction and distribution.

: Utilizes Nobel prize-winning graphene for efficient heat conduction and distribution. Fast Heating System : Equipped with four heating pads, offering rapid warming with separate control buttons and three adjustable heat levels.

: Equipped with four heating pads, offering rapid warming with separate control buttons and three adjustable heat levels. Lightweight Power Pack : Includes a 14400mAh battery pack, providing up to 10 hours of heat on low setting, and dual USB ports for charging devices.

: Includes a 14400mAh battery pack, providing up to 10 hours of heat on low setting, and dual USB ports for charging devices. Practical Features: Designed with a YKK zipper and four pockets for secure storage, and is machine washable, ensuring durability through multiple washes.

IHeat Women’s Heated Jacket

Buy on Amazon

Smarkey Women’s Heated Jacket

The Smarkey slim fit heated jacket is designed to cater to your heating needs while ensuring a stylish look. Its battery can provide 4-8 hours of heat, ensuring you stay warm for hours!

Heating Zones : Features three heating zones on the front and back, providing consistent warmth.

: Features three heating zones on the front and back, providing consistent warmth. Battery Life : Comes with a 4400mAh battery, offering 4-8 hours of heat after a full charge.

: Comes with a 4400mAh battery, offering 4-8 hours of heat after a full charge. Adjustable Heat Settings : Easy-to-use switch with high, medium, and low settings, indicated by color-coded LEDs.

: Easy-to-use switch with high, medium, and low settings, indicated by color-coded LEDs. Material and Functionality : Made from wind and water-resistant polyester softshell, suitable for mountaineering, climbing, hiking, or outdoor work.

: Made from wind and water-resistant polyester softshell, suitable for mountaineering, climbing, hiking, or outdoor work. Included Accessories: The jacket comes with a battery and charger for convenience.

Smarkey Women’s Heated Jacket

Buy on Amazon

Maintenance and Care

Proper Usage and Storage

To prolong the life of your heated jacket, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for usage and storage. Avoid exposing the jacket to excessive moisture and store it in a dry, cool place.

Cleaning and Maintenance Tips

Most heated jackets require special care in cleaning to avoid damaging the heating elements. Follow the cleaning instructions carefully.

FAQs

How long do heated jackets typically last on a single charge?

Most heated jackets offer up to six hours of warmth on a single charge, depending on the heat setting used.

Are women’s heated jackets safe to wear in wet conditions?

Yes, most are designed to be water-resistant and safe to wear in light to moderate rain.

Can the heating elements be replaced if they stop working?

This depends on the jacket’s design. Some allow for element replacement, while others might require professional servicing.

How to choose the right size for a heated jacket?

Measure yourself according to the manufacturer’s size guide to ensure a comfortable fit, especially since some jackets can be a bit bulky.

Are there any specific brands known for their quality in women’s heated jackets?

Several brands are renowned for their quality, but it’s important to independently evaluate each based on features, reviews, and price. However, among our picks, ORORO, Venustas, and Gobi Heat were noted as being high quality brands.

