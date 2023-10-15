20 Macrame Ideas to Make and Sell

Macrame ideas are leading a notable revival in the world of crafts. This knot-tying art, once a hallmark of the Seventies, is now opening doors of opportunity for creative entrepreneurs.

Part of the rise in popularity has to do with the Bohemian decor styles circulating on Pinterest and decor blogs. But it’s also a very practical craft to learn, since it mainly just involves tying rope or other fibers in unique patterns.

With just a few basic materials that you can get at a craft or hardware store, you can make a variety of products that are ready to wear, display in your home, or sell to others online or at local markets.

Benefits of Macrame:

Fits Bohemian decor styles trending on Pinterest and decor blogs.

Practical and easy to learn with basic materials.

Provides variety in products – wearable, for home decor, or for selling.

Suitable for both online sales (small items) and local markets (larger items).

Macrame Ideas for Small Handmade Businesses

If you’re looking for macrame ideas for your crafty business, here are 20 types of products to consider.

Wall Hangings

Macramé wall hangings serve as splendid additions to any room, transforming a bare wall into a canvas of creativity. With countless colors, patterns, and textures at your disposal, these artworks can range from abstract designs to detailed imagery.

Whether you decide to incorporate beads, feathers, or other decorative elements, or you stick with the classic beauty of knotted patterns, wall hangings are sure to captivate attention and spark conversations.

Hanging Plant Holders

Elevate indoor greenery with the timeless charm of macramé hanging plant holders. Not only do they add an artistic touch to a space, but they also ensure your precious plants get the sunlight they need.

Crafted with careful knots to cradle the plant pot securely, these holders can be hung from ceilings, balconies, or even wall brackets. The design possibilities are endless: from simple spiral patterns to complex webbed designs, each creation can be a testament to your crafting prowess.

Produce Bags

In an era where sustainability is gaining momentum, macramé produce bags stand as both stylish and eco-conscious choices. Made with sustainable materials, these bags are resilient and offer an elegant alternative to the mundane plastic bags.

By creating a tight-knit mesh design, the bags are perfect for carrying fruits, veggies, or even bulk grains. They’re not just a product; they’re a statement – showing the world that style and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Purses

Macramé purses are where fashion meets functionality. A blend of intricate knots and patterns can be combined with vibrant colors or muted tones to craft a piece that’s uniquely you. Whether it’s a small clutch for an evening out or a larger tote for daily errands, macramé offers endless customization.

Adding accessories like wooden handles, tassels, or metal clasps can further elevate the design. In the world of fashion, where everyone seeks uniqueness, a handmade macramé purse can be a showstopper.

Jewelry

Macramé jewelry exudes a bohemian charm that’s hard to resist. From elegant chokers to playful anklets, the art of knotting allows for endless possibilities.

Crafted using durable threads and incorporating elements like beads, charms, and gemstones, these pieces stand out as unique and personal. Feather-like earrings made with fine threads or bold bracelets with intricate patterns can cater to diverse fashion tastes.

Moreover, being lightweight and compact, they make for perfect gifts and are easy to ship, especially for online sellers looking to expand their product range.

Belts

Unleash the boho-chic vibe with macramé belts. Beyond mere functionality, these belts can be style statements on their own. The rhythmic patterns of knots combined with the sturdiness of the material ensure the belt isn’t just fashionable but also long-lasting.

While some may prefer a vintage-inspired buckle to secure the belt, others might opt for the elegance of a simple tie-up. Either way, these belts can effortlessly jazz up a plain dress or a pair of jeans.

Sandals

Footwear gets a trendy twist with macramé sandals. Ideal for beach outings, summer strolls, or simply lounging, these sandals blend comfort with style. The footbed can be adorned with beautifully knotted designs, ensuring the foot is snug yet airy.

Sellers catering to tropical or holiday destinations can especially benefit from offering these, as they resonate with the relaxed, vacation vibe. Moreover, using eco-friendly materials can further appeal to the environmentally-conscious consumer.

Jar Hangers

For those who love infusing a touch of nature and warmth into their spaces, macramé jar hangers are a delightful addition. Be it fostering a mini herb garden in the sunny kitchen window or creating a dreamy ambiance with tealight candles on the patio, these hangers are versatile.

Crafted to securely hold glass jars, they can be hung indoors or outdoors, adding a touch of rustic elegance. Whether it’s a romantic dinner setting or just adding greenery to the living room, these hangers encapsulate the essence of cozy living.

Ornaments

Macramé ornaments are charming, tactile additions to any festive décor. Whether crafted as spherical baubles reminiscent of vintage holidays or as mini tapestries that narrate a story, they can infuse a handcrafted touch to a Christmas tree.

The tactile nature of macramé lends itself to a Bohemian vibe, yet with the right touch of glitter, beads, or metallic threads, they can suit more opulent festive themes too. They make for unique gifts, treasured keepsakes, or can even be used as year-round decorations.

Garland

Macramé garlands are not just relegated to the festive season. Their intricate, cascading patterns can become focal points at weddings, birthdays, or any celebratory event. The fringed bottom, which sways gently, adds a touch of movement, making it dynamic and eye-catching.

Depending on the occasion, incorporating elements like beads, tassels, or even fairy lights can give the garland an extra dimension.

Curtains

Draping a window or a doorway with macramé curtains can transform the aura of a room. These drapes, with their airy design, can filter sunlight in a mesmerizing pattern, making a space feel cozy and ethereal.

While some might opt for purely decorative macramé panels, others might prefer them paired with fabric, offering both aesthetics and privacy. They resonate with those looking for boho-chic or rustic interior styles.

Coasters

Macramé coasters are where functionality meets art. Their intricate designs, whether round, square, or fringed, can protect surfaces while adding a decorative touch. Their earthy, organic vibe makes them a perfect fit for bohemian, rustic, or even modern minimalist homes.

Plus, being lightweight and compact, they make for great gifts or items for online sellers.

Light Fixtures

Macramé light fixtures are where tradition meets contemporary. The knotted designs, encircling a bulb or cascading from a chandelier, can create mesmerizing light and shadow interplays.

Whether it’s a centerpiece chandelier in a living room or a bedside lamp, these fixtures can be both decorative and functional. Sellers can offer just the macramé encasement or a complete lighting solution.

Hammocks

The comforting sway of a macramé hammock is hard to resist. Built with meticulous knotting, these hammocks offer a mix of durability and relaxation. The breathable design is perfect for summer lounging.

While shipping might be a challenge due to size, focusing on local markets or offering detachable designs can be a smart approach.

Camera Straps

In a world where everyone’s a photographer, a macramé camera strap can be the perfect style statement. These straps, besides being sturdy, can be a blend of comfort and style.

With customizable designs, colors, and lengths, they’re ideal for DSLRs or even as stylish bag straps, catering to both professionals and hobbyists.

Keychains

Macramé keychains offer a unique mix of practicality and style, making them a perfect small item to craft and sell. These can range from simple, elegant designs to more complex patterns featuring beads or charms for a personal touch.

Ideal as gifts or as a way to introduce people to macramé, these keychains are lightweight, making them easy to ship and a great addition to any online store or craft market booth.

Their versatility in design allows for endless creativity, appealing to a broad audience looking for something special to add to their keys or bags.

Chair Backs

Elevate the look of any dining or office chair with intricately designed macramé chair backs. These decorative pieces not only add a touch of bohemian flair to your furniture but also offer a creative way to incorporate macramé into everyday items.

Ideal for home décor enthusiasts or those looking to add a unique feature to their workspace, macramé chair backs can range from simple and sleek designs to elaborate patterns that make a bold statement.

Offering these in your product line could attract customers looking to refresh their home or office environments with a blend of comfort and style.

Pet Collars

Macramé pet collars bring a bohemian charm to pet accessories, offering a stylish yet durable option for pet owners. With the possibility to adjust for different sizes and include details like beads or charms, these collars can cater to a wide range of pet personalities.

They represent a niche market within the macramé craft, where practicality meets artisanal design, appealing to pet owners who seek out unique, handmade items for their furry friends.

Wine Totes

Macramé wine totes provide an elegant solution for carrying and gifting bottles of wine. These totes not only serve a practical purpose but also add a touch of sophistication to the presentation of a wine bottle.

Perfect for dinner parties, hostess gifts, or special occasions, these wine totes can be designed with various patterns and colors to suit any preference. Crafting and selling macramé wine totes could attract customers looking for stylish and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional wine bags.

Yoga Mat Straps

Yoga enthusiasts can carry their mats in style with macramé yoga mat straps. These straps are not only functional, allowing for easy transport of a yoga mat, but also serve as a beautiful accessory.

With adjustable lengths and durable designs, macramé yoga mat straps can appeal to the growing market of health and wellness enthusiasts looking for unique, handcrafted fitness accessories.

Selling Your Macramé Creations

Entering the world of selling your macramé creations can be both exciting and daunting. Whether you’re looking to turn your hobby into a profitable side hustle or aiming to establish a full-fledged business, understanding the nuances of the marketplace is crucial.

Here’s a guide to navigate through the process of selling your handcrafted items, from setting up shop to making your first sale.

Online Marketplaces

The digital age has made it easier than ever to reach a global audience. Platforms like Etsy, Amazon Handmade, and Shopify offer user-friendly interfaces to set up your online store. When choosing a platform, consider the fees, audience, and ease of use.

Etsy, for instance, is renowned for its community of crafters and artists, making it a go-to for buyers looking for handmade items.

Amazon Handmade extends your reach to Amazon’s vast customer base, while Shopify gives you more control over your store’s design and branding.

Setting Prices

Pricing your creations involves more than just covering the cost of materials. Factor in the time spent crafting each piece, the complexity of the design, and the uniqueness of the product. Don’t forget to include overhead costs such as packaging, shipping, and platform fees.

A good practice is to research what similar items are selling for and price competitively, keeping in mind that undervaluing your work can make it harder to achieve sustainable profits.

High-Quality Photography

In the online marketplace, your product photos are the first point of contact with potential buyers. High-quality, clear images that showcase the details and true colors of your work are essential. Use natural lighting and avoid cluttered backgrounds to ensure your macramé creations are the focus.

Offering multiple angles and including a photo of the item in use (e.g., a wall hanging in a living room setting) can help customers visualize the product in their own space.

Product Descriptions

Crafting compelling product descriptions is key to converting browsers into buyers. Include details about the materials used, the size of the item, and any customizable options.

Highlight what makes your macramé creations unique, such as eco-friendly materials or bespoke designs. Providing care instructions can also add value, showing customers how to maintain the beauty of their purchase over time.

Social Media and Marketing

Leverage social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook to showcase your work and connect with potential customers. Share behind-the-scenes content, new product launches, and customer testimonials to build your brand’s story.

Engaging with your followers through comments and messages can create a loyal community around your brand. Consider running targeted ads to reach a wider audience or offering promotions to encourage first-time purchases.

Customer Service

Exceptional customer service can set your macramé business apart. Respond promptly to inquiries, customize orders when possible, and handle any issues swiftly and professionally.

Encouraging customers to leave reviews and feedback can provide valuable insights into your products and customer satisfaction, as well as enhance your store’s credibility.

Local Markets and Craft Fairs

Don’t overlook the value of selling in person. Local markets and craft fairs offer the opportunity to showcase your work up close, allowing customers to appreciate the quality and craftsmanship of your macramé.

These events can also be a great way to network with other crafters and learn from their experiences.

Entering the market with your macramé creations is a journey of continuous learning and adaptation. By focusing on quality, presentation, and customer engagement, you can turn your passion for macramé into a thriving business. Remember, every successful business started with a single step, so take yours with confidence and creativity.

Comparing Macrame Ideas for Business Ventures

To wrap up our exploration of macrame ideas, here’s a summary of the various products you can consider for your craft business. This table offers a quick glance at the potential profitability, complexity, and target market for each item, aiding in informed decision-making as you venture into the world of macrame.

Macrame Item Ease of Making (Easy/Medium/Hard) Material Cost ($/$$/$$$) Potential Selling Price ($/$$/$$$) Wall Hangings Medium $$ $$$ Hanging Plant Holders Easy $ $$ Produce Bags Easy $ $$ Purses Medium $$ $$$ Jewelry Easy $ $$ Belts Medium $$ $$ Sandals Hard $$$ $$$ Jar Hangers Easy $ $$ Ornaments Easy $ $$ Garland Easy $ $$ Curtains Hard $$$ $$$ Coasters Easy $ $$ Light Fixtures Hard $$$ $$$ Hammocks Hard $$$ $$$ Camera Straps Medium $$ $$