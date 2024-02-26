5 Amazing Reasons to Add a PS to Every Business Email

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Add a PS to every business email: It might be the key element you’re missing. The postscript, or P.S., has been a staple in written communication for adding extra thoughts.

Excluding it from your email signature could mean missing out on a significant opportunity.

Ivan Misner is a networking expert, founder of franchised networking association BNI and author of the recently released Networking Like a Pro. Misner is a big believer in the power of the postscript.

Misner said in a recent phone interview with Small Business Trends, “It’s something that a lot of people use in sales. But the average business person doesn’t really think about it.”

Reasons Why to Add a PS to Every Business Email

Here are some of the reasons why Misner believes every business owner and professional should add a P.S. to your email signature.

Add a Thought That Stands Out

Provide a Call to Action

Make Lasting Connections

Add Something Memorable

Call Attention to Promotions

Add a Thought That Stands Out

Chances are, you have one major goal for your business at any given time. It might be increasing sales of a new product, gaining social media followers, converting email subscribers into loyal customers.

Whatever that goal is, you should constantly be working toward it. But it isn’t always possible to bring it up naturally within the body of an email.

So when you use a P.S., you can add an extra thought that doesn’t have to necessarily fit with the main message. For example, you can always communicate a quick message that aims to support your main business goal of the moment.

Provide a Call to Action

In most cases, a P.S. in your email signature should be some kind of call to action. If you’re trying to sell a product, it could be a link to that page of your website. If you’re trying to connect with prospects, it might be a link to a video of your sales pitch. The P.S. section gives you a simple way to make that call to action stand out.

Make Lasting Connections

Even if you’re not specifically trying to sell something, you can use your email signature to give people an easy way to follow you elsewhere online. Misner recommends adding a link to your Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn profiles and encouraging people to connect with you on those platforms if you’re trying to grow your network online.

Add Something Memorable

You could also simply use the P.S. section to share a funny or unique thought that might make your message stand out in the minds of those you communicate with. If that one little thing, perhaps a humorous quote or pithy joke, makes you memorable to potential prospects or partners, it could benefit your business down the road.

Call Attention to Promotions

Of course, you can also change your P.S. within your email signature regularly to keep things fresh for those who you might communicate with regularly. In fact, Misner recommends changing it up every couple of months, or with every message for mass marketing emails. This gives you a simple way to promote sales or limited time offers.

Psychological Impact of a P.S. in Business Communication

The inclusion of a postscript (P.S.) in business emails taps into several psychological principles that can significantly enhance the effectiveness of your communication. Understanding the underlying reasons why a P.S. can be so impactful is crucial for leveraging its potential to the fullest.

The Serial Position Effect

One of the key psychological phenomena at play is the serial position effect, which suggests that individuals are more likely to remember the first and last items in a series better than those in the middle.

In the context of an email, this means that information presented at the beginning and the end (where the P.S. is located) is more likely to be retained by the reader. By placing a crucial message or call to action in the P.S., you’re effectively positioning it in one of the email’s most memorable spots.

The Principle of Novelty

The principle of novelty states that people pay more attention to and are more likely to remember something that stands out as unusual or different from what they expect.

A P.S. in a business email can serve as an unexpected element, especially when most of the message follows a conventional structure. This novelty helps to capture and hold the reader’s attention, making the content of the P.S. more impactful.

Curiosity and Personal Touch

A P.S. also plays on the natural human trait of curiosity. Seeing a postscript piques interest, as it promises an additional nugget of information beyond the formal closure of the email.

When used effectively, it can feel like a personal aside to the reader, fostering a sense of closeness and direct communication. This personal touch not only enhances the relationship between the sender and the recipient but also increases the likelihood of the message being positively received and acted upon.

Using P.S. Effectively in Your Business Emails

In addition to your email signature, consider leveraging the power of the postscript (P.S.) within the body of your business emails. Here’s why it can be a valuable addition:

Highlight Urgent Information : Sometimes, you need to convey critical information that may not naturally fit within the main body of your email. The P.S. offers a convenient spot to emphasize important points, deadlines, or updates, ensuring that recipients don’t overlook them.

: Sometimes, you need to convey critical information that may not naturally fit within the main body of your email. The P.S. offers a convenient spot to emphasize important points, deadlines, or updates, ensuring that recipients don’t overlook them. Personalize Your Messages : Tailoring your emails to each recipient can significantly improve engagement. A personalized P.S. can help you address specific concerns, offer customized solutions, or acknowledge previous interactions, demonstrating your commitment to individualized communication.

: Tailoring your emails to each recipient can significantly improve engagement. A personalized P.S. can help you address specific concerns, offer customized solutions, or acknowledge previous interactions, demonstrating your commitment to individualized communication. Reinforce Key Messages : If you have a key message or request that you want recipients to remember, use the P.S. to reinforce it. Repetition, when done subtly, can increase the chances of your message sticking with your audience.

: If you have a key message or request that you want recipients to remember, use the P.S. to reinforce it. Repetition, when done subtly, can increase the chances of your message sticking with your audience. Express Gratitude or Warmth : Building and maintaining relationships is crucial in business. A heartfelt P.S. expressing gratitude for a recent meeting, well-wishes for an upcoming event, or simply conveying warmth can leave a lasting positive impression on your contacts.

: Building and maintaining relationships is crucial in business. A heartfelt P.S. expressing gratitude for a recent meeting, well-wishes for an upcoming event, or simply conveying warmth can leave a lasting positive impression on your contacts. Share Additional Resources : Sometimes, you may come across relevant articles, reports, or resources after sending your initial email. Utilize the P.S. to share these valuable materials, demonstrating your commitment to providing useful information to your recipients.

: Sometimes, you may come across relevant articles, reports, or resources after sending your initial email. Utilize the P.S. to share these valuable materials, demonstrating your commitment to providing useful information to your recipients. Acknowledge Feedback or Concerns : When addressing feedback or concerns raised by recipients, the P.S. can be an ideal place to summarize your response, ensuring that your resolution or follow-up actions are clear and accessible.

: When addressing feedback or concerns raised by recipients, the P.S. can be an ideal place to summarize your response, ensuring that your resolution or follow-up actions are clear and accessible. Be Strategic with Content: The content of your P.S. should not be an afterthought. Instead, it should be a strategic element of your email. Whether it’s a call to action, a reminder, a piece of intriguing information, or a personal note, ensure it aligns with the overall message and objectives of your email.

The content of your P.S. should not be an afterthought. Instead, it should be a strategic element of your email. Whether it’s a call to action, a reminder, a piece of intriguing information, or a personal note, ensure it aligns with the overall message and objectives of your email. Keep It Short and Sweet: The power of a P.S. lies in its brevity and clarity. Keep your postscript concise and to the point to ensure it’s impactful. A long, rambling P.S. can dilute its effectiveness and cause readers to disengage. Aim for one or two sentences that pack a punch.

The power of a P.S. lies in its brevity and clarity. Keep your postscript concise and to the point to ensure it’s impactful. A long, rambling P.S. can dilute its effectiveness and cause readers to disengage. Aim for one or two sentences that pack a punch. Use Action-Oriented Language: To make your P.S. compelling, use strong, action-oriented language that encourages the reader to take a specific action. Whether you want them to click a link, sign up for a webinar, or simply remember a key piece of information, your language should be clear, direct, and motivational.

To make your P.S. compelling, use strong, action-oriented language that encourages the reader to take a specific action. Whether you want them to click a link, sign up for a webinar, or simply remember a key piece of information, your language should be clear, direct, and motivational. Inject Personality or Humor: Depending on your brand voice and the relationship with your recipient, adding a bit of personality or humor to your P.S. can make it stand out. A clever quip, a relevant joke, or a light-hearted comment can end your email on a high note, making it more likely that your message will be remembered and appreciated.

The Dos and Don’ts of Effective Postscripts (P.S.) in Business Emails

When using postscripts in your business emails, it’s essential to follow certain guidelines to ensure their effectiveness and professionalism. Here are some dos and don’ts to keep in mind:

Dos:

Keep It Concise : Your P.S. should be brief and to the point. Avoid lengthy paragraphs or multiple P.S. messages, as this can overwhelm recipients.

: Your P.S. should be brief and to the point. Avoid lengthy paragraphs or multiple P.S. messages, as this can overwhelm recipients. Relevance Is Key : Ensure that your P.S. aligns with the main message or provides additional value. Irrelevant or off-topic postscripts can confuse or frustrate recipients.

: Ensure that your P.S. aligns with the main message or provides additional value. Irrelevant or off-topic postscripts can confuse or frustrate recipients. Use It Sparingly : Reserve the P.S. for important or standout information. Using it in every email can diminish its impact and make it seem less genuine.

: Reserve the P.S. for important or standout information. Using it in every email can diminish its impact and make it seem less genuine. Add a Personal Touch : Whenever possible, personalize your P.S. to cater to the recipient’s interests or needs. Personalization can make your message more engaging and memorable.

: Whenever possible, personalize your P.S. to cater to the recipient’s interests or needs. Personalization can make your message more engaging and memorable. Create a Sense of Urgency: If appropriate, use the P.S. to convey urgency, such as limited-time offers or deadlines. This can prompt quicker responses or actions from recipients.

Don’ts:

Don’t Overload with Links : Avoid cluttering your P.S. with too many hyperlinks. One or two well-placed links are usually sufficient to guide recipients to the desired action or resource.

: Avoid cluttering your P.S. with too many hyperlinks. One or two well-placed links are usually sufficient to guide recipients to the desired action or resource. Don’t Use It to Conceal Information : Never use the P.S. to bury essential information that should have been in the main body of the email. It can come across as manipulative or unprofessional.

: Never use the P.S. to bury essential information that should have been in the main body of the email. It can come across as manipulative or unprofessional. Avoid Overuse of Clichés : Refrain from using clichés or generic statements in your P.S. These can make your message appear insincere or lacking in originality.

: Refrain from using clichés or generic statements in your P.S. These can make your message appear insincere or lacking in originality. Don’t Rely Solely on the P.S. : While the P.S. is a valuable tool, it should complement the main body of your email, not replace it. Ensure your main message is clear and comprehensive.

: While the P.S. is a valuable tool, it should complement the main body of your email, not replace it. Ensure your main message is clear and comprehensive. Steer Clear of Misleading Content: Do not use the P.S. to deceive or mislead recipients. Honesty and transparency are crucial in business communication.

Dos Don'ts Keep It Concise: Don't Overload with Links: Avoid including too many hyperlinks in your P.S. Relevance Is Key: Don't Use It to Conceal Information: Avoid hiding essential details in the P.S. Use It Sparingly: Avoid Overuse of Clichés: Refrain from using clichéd or generic statements. Add a Personal Touch: Don't Rely Solely on the P.S.: Ensure your main email message is clear and comprehensive. Create a Sense of Urgency: Steer Clear of Misleading Content: Always maintain honesty and transparency.

Mastering the Art of P.S. Placement in Emails

The placement of your P.S. within your business emails can significantly impact its effectiveness. Here are some strategic considerations:

At the End of the Email : Placing your P.S. at the very end of your email is the most traditional and expected location. It’s ideal for summarizing key points, providing additional information, or reinforcing your primary message.

: Placing your P.S. at the very end of your email is the most traditional and expected location. It’s ideal for summarizing key points, providing additional information, or reinforcing your primary message. Before Your Signature : If you want your P.S. to be the last thing recipients see before your signature, position it right above your name and contact details. This can draw attention to your concluding message and call to action.

: If you want your P.S. to be the last thing recipients see before your signature, position it right above your name and contact details. This can draw attention to your concluding message and call to action. In the Middle of the Email : For emails with longer content, consider placing a P.S. strategically in the middle. This can break up the text, ensuring that even readers who skim your message won’t miss your important information.

: For emails with longer content, consider placing a P.S. strategically in the middle. This can break up the text, ensuring that even readers who skim your message won’t miss your important information. In a Separate Paragraph : To make your P.S. stand out visually, use a separate paragraph with bold or italicized text. This formatting can help it catch the eye and encourage recipients to read it.

: To make your P.S. stand out visually, use a separate paragraph with bold or italicized text. This formatting can help it catch the eye and encourage recipients to read it. In a P.S. Box or Highlighted Section : Create a visual distinction for your P.S. by placing it in a shaded box or highlighting it with a contrasting color. This draws attention to the postscript and emphasizes its importance.

: Create a visual distinction for your P.S. by placing it in a shaded box or highlighting it with a contrasting color. This draws attention to the postscript and emphasizes its importance. With a Subtle Lead-In : Introduce your P.S. with a subtle lead-in sentence in the main body of your email. This can pique curiosity and prepare recipients for the additional information or call to action in the P.S.

: Introduce your P.S. with a subtle lead-in sentence in the main body of your email. This can pique curiosity and prepare recipients for the additional information or call to action in the P.S. Use Multiple P.S. Sections : In longer emails with multiple topics or calls to action, consider using multiple P.S. sections. Each P.S. can address a specific point, making it easier for recipients to navigate and respond accordingly.

: In longer emails with multiple topics or calls to action, consider using multiple P.S. sections. Each P.S. can address a specific point, making it easier for recipients to navigate and respond accordingly. Experiment and Test: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different P.S. placements in your email campaigns. A/B testing can help you determine which placement resonates best with your audience and yields the desired results.

Add a PS to Every Business Email: Key Takeaways

The postscript (P.S.) in business emails is a powerful yet often undervalued component that can significantly boost the effectiveness of your communication. It offers a strategic advantage by emphasizing crucial details, personalizing messages, and introducing urgency.

Key Benefits:

Enhances Engagement: A well-placed P.S. can capture attention and make your email more engaging.

A well-placed P.S. can capture attention and make your email more engaging. Boosts Memorability: Helps your message stand out and be remembered.

Helps your message stand out and be remembered. Drives Action: Encourages recipients to take the desired steps.

Best Practices:

Keep it concise and relevant to ensure it adds value.

Place it strategically to maximize its impact.

Incorporating a P.S. into your emails is an effective strategy to connect with your audience and achieve your objectives. Remember to leverage this tool in your next email for that additional push towards making a meaningful impression.

Finally, here’s a handy reference table of the main points we have covered, and following that is a great video on the subject:

Reason to Add a P.S. Explanation Add a Thought That Stands Out Use the P.S. to insert an additional thought or message that supports your main business goal, even if it doesn't naturally fit within the email's body. Provide a Call to Action Utilize the P.S. as a platform for a call to action, such as linking to a product page or a sales video, making it stand out for recipients. Make Lasting Connections Include links to your social media profiles in your email signature's P.S. to encourage connections and expand your online network. Add Something Memorable Use the P.S. to share a memorable or unique thought, like a humorous quote or joke, to make your message more memorable and distinctive. Call Attention to Promotions Change your P.S. regularly, promoting sales or limited-time offers to keep your email recipients engaged and informed about your latest promotions.

Photo via Shutterstock

