22 Design Apps Like Canva to Boost Your Business Creativity

Canva has revolutionized graphic design with its user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, making it a go-to for creating stunning graphics and images. But why stop there? Dive into a world beyond Canva, where 22 other apps and websites offer fresh, creative possibilities for your business. From quick image edits to professional graphic design, these alternatives promise to boost your creativity and take your designs to new heights.

Why Do Users Love Canva?

Canva’s charm lies in its simplicity and versatility. It’s incredibly user-friendly, allowing anyone to create stunning images without a steep learning curve. With a vast array of well-designed templates, Canva makes it easy to produce professional-quality graphics for various needs. Whether you need to create images for social media, business presentations, or personal projects, Canva’s flexibility in image editing tools caters to a broad spectrum of design tasks, making it a favorite among users.

The Benefits of Exploring Canva Alternatives

Venturing into the world of Canva alternatives opens up new avenues for creativity. Different design tools come with unique features and strengths, allowing you to tailor your creations to specific needs. Exploring these options means you can produce images that stand out, showcasing a style that’s uniquely yours. This variety not only enhances your design flexibility but also broadens your skillset, making you more versatile and capable of tackling various design challenges.

Top 22 Design Apps and Sites Like Canva

Ready to expand your design toolkit? Here are the top 22 graphic design apps and sites like Canva. Each one is packed with unique features for graphic design, image editing, and crafting stunning graphics for websites, social media, and beyond. Let’s see what each brings to the table!

Canva Alternatives Ideal for Quick and Easy Image Editing

For those who love simplicity and speed, here are Canva alternatives perfect for beginners and casual users. These apps feature intuitive drag-and-drop editors, making image editing a breeze!

1. PicMonkey

PicMonkey offers a blend of simplicity and creativity, making it ideal for beginners and hobbyists. It provides an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, allowing easy creation of collages, social media graphics, and basic photo edits. Its standout features include touch-up tools and a vast array of effects and fonts, suitable for adding a personal touch to your designs.

Small Business Deals

2. Fotor

Fotor stands out for its dual focus on photo editing and graphic design. It’s particularly user-friendly for photo enhancements, offering a range of easy-to-use filters and editing tools. Fotor also includes features for creating collages and designing social media images, appealing to those looking for a straightforward yet versatile design tool.

3. Pixlr

Pixlr is a cloud-based photo editor that caters to both novices and intermediate users. It combines ease of use with advanced features like layer editing and effect filters. Pixlr’s flexibility makes it a great option for quick edits as well as more intricate designs, all within a user-friendly interface.

4. Befunky

Befunky is a multifaceted tool, offering a comprehensive suite for photo editing, collage making, and graphic design. Its strength lies in its simplicity and the variety of templates available. Befunky is particularly appealing for those looking to create high-impact visuals without the complexity of professional software.

5. FotoJet

FotoJet is a versatile tool that combines photo editing, graphic design, and collage-making. It’s known for its ease of use and wide range of templates, making it a go-to for creating everything from social media images to printables. FotoJet’s user-friendly interface ensures a smooth design experience for beginners and casual users.

Websites Like Canva Which are Best for Graphic Designers

Next up, we spotlight websites tailored for the pros. These platforms offer advanced image editing tools and features, elevating the game for seasoned graphic designers.

6. Adobe Creative Cloud Express

Adobe Creative Cloud Express is a powerful tool that covers many elements of any graphic designer job description. It offers a comprehensive suite of editing tools, graphic design options, and the ability to work across various Adobe apps. Ideal for intricate projects, it enables designers to create sophisticated graphics with a level of precision and creativity that’s hard to match.

7. CorelDRAW

CorelDRAW is renowned for its robust graphic design capabilities, particularly in vector illustration and layout. It’s tailored for professionals who require precision and advanced tools for projects like logo design, brochures, and vector artwork. CorelDRAW stands out for its detailed control over design elements, making it a top choice for intricate design work.

8. Sketch (primarily for UI/UX design)

Sketch , primarily focused on UI/UX design, is a favorite among web and app designers. It excels in creating high-fidelity interfaces and prototypes. Sketch’s vector-based approach enables designers to work with flexible, scalable graphics, and its collaborative features streamline the design process, making it essential for team-based projects.

9. Inkscape

Inkscape is a free, open-source vector graphics editor that rivals commercial applications in terms of features and capabilities. It’s particularly suitable for creating vector images, such as logos, illustrations, and diagrams. Inkscape is favored by designers who prefer a no-cost solution without compromising on advanced editing tools and functionality.

Great to Create Graphics for Social Media

Moving on, we focus on platforms that shine in the social media realm. These user-friendly tools come with tailor-made social media templates, making content creation a delight.

10. VistaCreate

VistaCreate is a dynamic platform ideal for crafting eye-catching social media content. Its user-friendly interface, combined with a rich selection of templates, makes it a go-to for those looking to quickly create visually appealing social media posts, ads, and more. VistaCreate’s intuitive design tools simplify the process of transforming ideas into stunning visuals.

11. Stencil

Stencil is streamlined for social media enthusiasts and marketers. It provides an easy and quick way to create social media graphics, blog images, and ads. Stencil’s highlight is its simplicity, enabling users to produce attractive designs with minimal effort. Its vast library of resources and templates makes it a favorite for rapid content creation.

12. Desygner

Desygner offers a rich set of features tailored for crafting engaging social media content. Its simplicity does not compromise on functionality, allowing users to create professional-looking designs effortlessly. Desygner is especially useful for those who want to produce consistent, high-quality visuals across different social media platforms.

13. RelayThat

RelayThat stands out in its ability to automate and streamline the design process for social media content. It’s particularly useful for maintaining brand consistency across various platforms. RelayThat’s strength lies in its ability to quickly resize and remix designs to fit different social media formats, saving time and effort.

14. Pablo by Buffer

Pablo by Buffer is designed for quick and effective social media image creation. It’s incredibly user-friendly, allowing you to add text and filters to images effortlessly. Perfect for social media marketers, Pablo makes it easy to create engaging visual content that resonates with your audience, all within a few clicks.

Canva Alternatives with Professionally Designed Templates

Now, let’s delve into Canva alternatives boasting a rich selection of professionally designed templates. These options cater to diverse needs with their high-quality, ready-to-use designs.

15. Visme

Visme is a versatile tool that excels in providing professional templates for a variety of needs. It’s perfect for creating presentations, infographics, and other visual content. Visme stands out with its ability to combine data visualization and design, making it ideal for users looking to present complex information in an engaging, visually appealing way.

16. Venngage

Venngage specializes in infographic design, offering a wide range of templates that cater to different storytelling needs. It’s a great tool for those looking to create detailed, data-driven visuals. Venngage’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to craft professional-looking infographics and reports.

17. Marq (formerly Lucidpress)

Marq , previously known as Lucidpress, provides users with a variety of high-quality templates for all sorts of marketing materials. It’s particularly strong in brand management and collaborative design, making it suitable for teams looking to maintain brand consistency across their designs.

18. DesignBold

DesignBold offers an extensive library of templates that are easy to customize, making it a strong contender for those needing quick yet professional designs. It’s particularly useful for creating social media graphics, presentations, and flyers, with a focus on simplicity and efficiency in the design process.

Free and Budget-Friendly Canva Alternatives

For those mindful of costs, here are free and budget-friendly Canva alternatives. These apps offer a variety of free templates, ensuring cost-effective design solutions.

19. Snappa

Snappa is a user-friendly tool that offers a free version with an array of templates, making it ideal for those looking for a cost-effective design solution. Its simplicity and speed are perfect for creating quick graphics for social media, blogs, and ads. Snappa’s intuitive interface ensures that even beginners can produce eye-catching designs effortlessly.

20. Corel Vector (formerly Gravit Designer Pro)

Corel Vector , previously known as Gravit Designer Pro, provides a robust platform for vector design. It’s a great free alternative for those needing detailed and precise graphic work. Corel Vector’s comprehensive toolset caters to both beginners and experienced designers, making it versatile for a wide range of creative projects.

Advanced Tools for Experienced Designers

Wrapping up our list, we spotlight apps and websites designed for the seasoned designer. These platforms offer advanced features, perfect for those with more experience in design.

21. Tinkercad (for 3D designs)

Tinkercad is an online 3D design and modeling tool that’s fantastic for users venturing into the world of 3D design. It’s particularly user-friendly for beginners in 3D modeling, offering an accessible platform to create 3D designs, prototypes, and even electronic circuits. Tinkercad is a great starting point for anyone looking to explore the third dimension in design.

22. GIMP (for more advanced users)

GIMP is a highly versatile image editing software that is well-suited for more experienced designers. It offers a wide range of advanced features comparable to high-end software, making it a popular choice for in-depth photo manipulation, artwork creation, and graphic design tasks. GIMP’s open-source nature also allows for extensive customization and functionality expansion.

Tool Name User-Friendliness Features Strengths Ideal For Price Range PicMonkey Beginner-friendly Collages, touch-up tools, effects, fonts Simplicity, creativity Beginners, hobbyists Subscription-based Fotor Very user-friendly Photo editing, collages, social media images Photo enhancements Straightforward design tasks Free & Premium tiers Pixlr Easy to intermediate Layer editing, effect filters Flexibility, ease of use Quick edits, intricate designs Free & Premium tiers Befunky Simple interface Photo editing, collage making, graphic design Variety of templates High-impact visuals without complexity Free & Premium tiers FotoJet User-friendly Photo editing, graphic design, collages Wide range of templates Social media images, printables Free & Premium tiers Adobe Creative Cloud Express Advanced, but simplified Editing tools, graphic design, Adobe integration Precision, creativity Intricate projects Subscription-based CorelDRAW Professional level Vector illustration, layout Precision, advanced tools Professional graphic design Subscription-based Sketch Intermediate to advanced UI/UX design, prototypes High-fidelity interfaces Web and app design Subscription-based Inkscape Intermediate Vector graphics editing No-cost, advanced tools Vector images, logos Free VistaCreate Very user-friendly Social media content, templates Ease of use, template selection Social media posts, ads Free & Premium tiers Stencil Extremely user-friendly Social media graphics, templates Simplicity, quick content creation Social media enthusiasts, marketers Subscription-based Desygner User-friendly Social media content creation Professional designs, simplicity Consistent social media visuals Free & Premium tiers RelayThat Easy to use Automated design, brand consistency Time-saving, brand consistency Social media content Subscription-based Pablo by Buffer Very user-friendly Social media image creation, text & filters Quick, effective content creation Social media marketers Free Visme User-friendly Presentations, infographics, data visualization Data visualization, design Presentations, infographics Free & Premium tiers Venngage Easy to use Infographics, templates Data-driven visuals Infographics, reports Subscription-based Marq (formerly Lucidpress) User-friendly Templates, brand management Brand management, collaboration Marketing materials, team projects Subscription-based DesignBold Simple to use Templates for social media, presentations Quick professional designs Social media, presentations Free & Premium tiers Snappa Very user-friendly Templates, social media graphics Simplicity, speed Quick social media graphics Free & Premium tiers Corel Vector (formerly Gravit Designer Pro) Easy to intermediate Vector design Precision, vector work Detailed vector projects Free & Premium tiers Tinkercad Beginner-friendly 3D design and modeling Accessibility for 3D design beginners 3D design newcomers Free GIMP Advanced Photo manipulation, artwork creation Extensive customization Experienced designers Free

Features to Look for in a Canva-Like App

When exploring alternatives to Canva, prioritizing certain features can significantly enhance your graphic design experience. These features not only facilitate a smoother design process but also ensure that your creative needs are fully met, regardless of the complexity of your projects. Here’s what to look for:

Ease of Use : The platform should be intuitive, with a straightforward navigation system that doesn’t require a steep learning curve. This includes clear labeling of tools, drag-and-drop functionality, and a well-organized interface. Simple, intuitive interface Drag-and-drop functionality Clear, accessible toolbars and menus

: The platform should be intuitive, with a straightforward navigation system that doesn’t require a steep learning curve. This includes clear labeling of tools, drag-and-drop functionality, and a well-organized interface. Diverse Range of Templates : A rich library of templates serves as a springboard for various projects, from social media posts to flyers and presentations. These templates should cover a wide array of themes, styles, and formats. Templates for social media, marketing materials, presentations, and more A variety of themes and styles to fit different industries and occasions Customizable templates for personal branding

: A rich library of templates serves as a springboard for various projects, from social media posts to flyers and presentations. These templates should cover a wide array of themes, styles, and formats. Robust Editing Capabilities : Advanced editing tools enable you to tailor your designs to your exact specifications. Look for features like layer management, color correction, and font customization. Advanced text editing tools (font styles, sizes, and alignment) Image editing capabilities (cropping, filters, and effects) Layer management for complex designs

: Advanced editing tools enable you to tailor your designs to your exact specifications. Look for features like layer management, color correction, and font customization. Collaboration Features : The ability to collaborate in real-time can be a boon for team projects, allowing for seamless feedback and co-creation. Real-time collaboration and sharing options Commenting and annotation tools for feedback Role and access management for team members

: The ability to collaborate in real-time can be a boon for team projects, allowing for seamless feedback and co-creation. Integration with Other Tools : Seamless integration with other software and platforms can streamline your workflow, enabling you to import and export designs effortlessly. Compatibility with popular file formats (e.g., JPG, PNG, PDF) Integration with stock photo libraries and social media platforms Syncing with cloud storage services for easy access and backup

: Seamless integration with other software and platforms can streamline your workflow, enabling you to import and export designs effortlessly. Customization and Flexibility : The app should allow you to start either from a blank canvas or a template and provide ample opportunities to make each project your own. A vast library of design elements like icons, shapes, and stickers Flexible layout options for customizing spacing, alignment, and composition Ability to upload and use your own images and logos

: The app should allow you to start either from a blank canvas or a template and provide ample opportunities to make each project your own. Accessibility and Support : Ensure that the app is accessible across different devices and platforms, with responsive customer support for troubleshooting. Cross-platform availability (web, mobile apps for iOS and Android) Comprehensive help resources (tutorials, forums, FAQs) Responsive customer support channels

: Ensure that the app is accessible across different devices and platforms, with responsive customer support for troubleshooting. Affordability and Pricing Plans : Consider the app’s pricing structure and ensure it offers good value for money, with a range of plans that suit different user needs, from individuals to large teams. Free tier with basic features Reasonable pricing for premium plans with advanced features Transparent pricing with no hidden costs

: Consider the app’s pricing structure and ensure it offers good value for money, with a range of plans that suit different user needs, from individuals to large teams.

Focusing on these features will help you identify a Canva-like app that not only meets your design needs but also enhances your creative workflow, making the process of creating professional and eye-catching designs more accessible and enjoyable.

FAQs: Choosing the Right Design App

Is there an app better than Canva?

“Better” depends on your specific needs. While Canva is renowned for its user-friendliness and wide template range, other apps may excel in specific areas like advanced editing or niche design features. Explore alternatives based on your unique requirements, like specialized tools for vector graphics or 3D design.

Is there an AI tool that replaces Canva?

There isn’t a direct AI replacement for Canva, but many design apps are integrating AI to enhance user experience. These tools offer features like automated design suggestions and smart resizing, adding efficiency to the design process. However, they complement rather than replace the creative control Canva provides.

What is the best free Canva alternative?

The best free Canva alternative aligns with your design needs and ease of use. Pixlr and FotoJet are great options, offering a range of user-friendly features and templates similar to Canva. For more advanced editing, GIMP provides extensive tools at no cost. Evaluate each based on your specific design goals and project complexity.

How do I choose the best graphic design tool for my needs?

Choosing the best graphic design tool involves assessing your skill level, the type of projects you handle, and the specific features you need. Beginners might prefer user-friendly interfaces with templates, while professionals might seek advanced editing capabilities. Consider also the software’s compatibility with your workflow and collaboration needs. Those looking to start a business using graphic design tools may even look into specific elements, like how to make money on Canva.

What are the main differences between Canva and other design apps?

The main differences lie in user interface complexity, template variety, and specific features. Canva excels in ease of use and a wide range of templates, making it ideal for beginners and quick designs. For example, making an infographic on Canva can be done in just a few clicks. Additionally, Canva offers many educational resources like the Canva newsletter. Other apps might offer more advanced editing tools, specialized design functions, or different pricing models, catering to varied user needs.