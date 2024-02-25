Best Drill: Top Picks for Your Work

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Investing in the best drill is very important for a small business as it can significantly impact productivity and efficiency. When you’re choosing your best drill, it’s vital to grasp its basic parts. The heart of the drill is the motor, which powers the entire device. The chuck holds the drill bit and rotates as the motor functions. A battery (in cordless models) or cord (in corded models) supplies the energy to drive the motor. Understanding these three components can help you make a more informed decision about which drill to buy.

Basic Components of a Drill

The Motor

The motor of your power drill dictates how effectively you can perform your tasks. Brushless motors are generally more efficient, providing more power and longer battery life. These motors, found in the best cordless drills, are longer-lasting and require less maintenance. With a powerful motor, your cordless power drill can handle tasks from driving screws to drilling holes. So, always check out the motor specs when it comes to essential features.

The Chuck

A keyless chuck drill allows you to change drill bits without the need for additional tools. The chuck size also matters, as larger chucks can accommodate bigger drill bits for heavier tasks. Most cordless drill driver kits come with a 1/2-inch chuck, which is versatile for various jobs. Keep in mind that the chuck quality can affect your drill’s performance, especially when drilling large holes. Finally, check if the chuck grips the bits firmly without wobbling for a smooth operation.

The Battery

Batteries in cordless drills are all about convenience and portability. Lithium-ion drill batteries are the most common and offer high performance and long life. Note that battery capacity is measured in amp-hours – the higher, the better. Two batteries in a cordless drill kit can offer continuous power for lengthy DIY projects. Remember, the battery’s longevity contributes significantly to the overall performance of your portable drill.

The Best Drill: Our Top Picks From Amazon

DEWALT XTREME 12V MAX Cordless Drill

Key Features:

Brushless Motor: Ensures efficient performance and extended runtime.

Ensures efficient performance and extended runtime. 2-Speed Transmission: Great for a variety of applications.

Great for a variety of applications. 15 Clutch Settings: Provide versatility in drilling and driving.

Provide versatility in drilling and driving. 3/8-Inch Ratcheting Chuck: Accommodates a wide range of bits.

Accommodates a wide range of bits. 2.0 Ah Batteries: Equipped with state-of-charge indicator.

Equipped with state-of-charge indicator. Compact Size: 20% shorter for enhanced portability.

20% shorter for enhanced portability. Increased Power: Provides 32% more power than standard models.

Provides 32% more power than standard models. LED Foot Light: Offers superior visibility in low-light areas.

DEWALT XTREME 12V MAX*

Makita 12V MAX CXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Drill

Key Features:

Compact Design: Easy to handle, just over 6 inches long.

Easy to handle, just over 6 inches long. Lightweight: Weighs only 2.3 lbs with battery, reducing operator fatigue.

Weighs only 2.3 lbs with battery, reducing operator fatigue. Powerful BL Brushless Motor: Provides 280 in.lbs. of max torque.

Provides 280 in.lbs. of max torque. Carbon Brush-Free Motor: Ensures longer motor life and better efficiency.

Ensures longer motor life and better efficiency. Battery-Operated: Optimizes battery energy use, extending run time by up to 50% per charge.

Optimizes battery energy use, extending run time by up to 50% per charge. Variable Speed: Offers versatility in various drilling and driving applications.

Offers versatility in various drilling and driving applications. On-Board L.E.D. Charge Level Indicator: Allows monitoring of battery charge.

Allows monitoring of battery charge. High Wattage: Delivers a maximum power of 350 Watts.

As a business owner, you will appreciate the variable speed feature of the Makita Driver-Drill. It provides the versatility needed for a wide range of drilling and driving applications. Moreover, the kit includes two 12V MAX CXT Lithium-Ion slide-style batteries, ensuring superior balance and ergonomics over pod-style batteries.

Makita 12V MAX CXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Driver

Milwaukee Electric Tools M12 Fuel 1/2″ Drill Driver

Key Features:

Lightweight Design: The lightest in its class for better portability and less fatigue.

The lightest in its class for better portability and less fatigue. Compact: Ideal for tight spaces, providing superior accessibility.

Ideal for tight spaces, providing superior accessibility. Capable: Performs a wide range of applications with 1700 RPMs and 350in.lbs. of torque.

Performs a wide range of applications with 1700 RPMs and 350in.lbs. of torque. E-Clutch: Ensures consistent repeatability in driving applications.

Ensures consistent repeatability in driving applications. Battery Powered: Employs 2 Lithium Ion batteries for optimal performance.

Employs 2 Lithium Ion batteries for optimal performance. High Maximum Power: Delivers up to 800 Watts.

Delivers up to 800 Watts. REDLINK Plus Intelligence: Protects the tool from overloads and overheating.

Protects the tool from overloads and overheating. REDLITHIUM 2.0Ah Compact and 4.0Ah Extended Capacity Battery Packs: Provides longer work life and more work per charge.

Milwaukee Electric Tools M12

BOSCH 12V Max EC Brushless Flexiclick 5-In-1 Drill/Driver System

Key Features:

Flexiclick 5-in-1 Design: Ensures versatility for different applications.

Ensures versatility for different applications. Keyless Chuck Attachment: Allows locked-in drilling for challenging materials.

Allows locked-in drilling for challenging materials. Locking Bit Holder Attachment: Secures hex bits for high-torque driving.

Secures hex bits for high-torque driving. EC Brushless Motor: Delivers extended runtime and 300 Inch-Pounds of torque.

Delivers extended runtime and 300 Inch-Pounds of torque. Right-Angle Attachment: Suitable for tight workspaces; rotates to 16 positions without tool removal.

Suitable for tight workspaces; rotates to 16 positions without tool removal. Battery Powered: Utilizes two Lithium-Ion batteries for top performance.

Utilizes two Lithium-Ion batteries for top performance. High Maximum Power: Provides up to 850 Watts.

Provides up to 850 Watts. Two Speed Settings: Offers 0-460 RPM for power-driving tasks and 0-1,750 RPM for high-speed drilling.

BOSCH 12V Max EC Brushless Flexiclick

PORTER-CABLE Corded Drill

Key Features:

6.5-Amp Motor: Offers power for demanding applications.

Offers power for demanding applications. Keyless 3/8-Inch Chuck: Facilitates quick and easy bit changes.

Facilitates quick and easy bit changes. Variable Speed Trigger: Provides optimal results for various tasks.

Provides optimal results for various tasks. Lock-On Button: Enhances control during extended use.

Enhances control during extended use. Corded Electric Power Source: Offers consistent power supply.

Offers consistent power supply. Maximum Rotational Speed: Reaches up to 2500 RPM.

Reaches up to 2500 RPM. Compact Dimensions: Measures 10.9″L x 3.19″W x 10.9″H.

Measures 10.9″L x 3.19″W x 10.9″H. Lightweight Design: Weighs just 0.32 ounces for easy handling.

PORTER-CABLE Variable Speed, 6-Amp, 3/8-Inch

Genesis Variable Speed Reversible Electric Drill

Key Features:

3/8 Inch Keyless Chuck: Simplifies the process of changing bits.

Simplifies the process of changing bits. 4.2 Amp Motor: Ensures power for all-purpose drilling and driving tasks.

Ensures power for all-purpose drilling and driving tasks. Variable Speed Control: Lets you select the appropriate speed for the task.

Lets you select the appropriate speed for the task. Reversible Motor: Adds to the tool’s versatility.

Adds to the tool’s versatility. Lock-on Button: Makes prolonged use more manageable.

Makes prolonged use more manageable. Rubberized Non-slip Grip: Ensures comfortable and secure handling.

Ensures comfortable and secure handling. Built-in Belt Clip: Enhances portability.

Enhances portability. 120 Volts Power Source: Promises consistent power supply.

Genesis GD38B Variable Speed

SKIL 7.0 Amp 1/2 Inch Corded Drill

Key Features:

Powerful 7.0 Amp Motor: Offers robust power for demanding applications.

Offers robust power for demanding applications. 1/2 inch Keyed Chuck: Allows the use of large diameter bits.

Allows the use of large diameter bits. Side Assist Handle: Assures controlled and accurate drilling.

Assures controlled and accurate drilling. Variable Speed Trigger: Provides control over the drilling speed.

Provides control over the drilling speed. Corded Power Source: Ensures consistent power supply without the hassle of batteries.

Ensures consistent power supply without the hassle of batteries. Sure-lock Side-assist Handle: Offers additional control and steadiness.

Offers additional control and steadiness. 850 Watts Maximum Power: Empowers you to undertake tough tasks.

Empowers you to undertake tough tasks. Robust Red Design: Ensures durability and longevity.

SKIL 6335-02 7.0 Amp 1/2 Inch

DEWALT 20V MAX SDS Rotary Hammer Drill

Key Features:

2.1 Joules of Impact Energy: Offers fast drilling in concrete.

Offers fast drilling in concrete. SHOCKS ACTIVE VIBRATION CONTROL System: Reduces vibration felt by the user at the handles.

Reduces vibration felt by the user at the handles. Lightweight Design: Ideal for various mounting tasks.

Ideal for various mounting tasks. OSHA Table 1 Compliant: When paired with DWH303DH On Board Extractor.

When paired with DWH303DH On Board Extractor. Brushless Motor: Ensures efficient performance and runtime.

Ensures efficient performance and runtime. Rotating Dial: Allows setting the tool to a specific application mode – Drill, Hammer Drill, or Chip.

Allows setting the tool to a specific application mode – Drill, Hammer Drill, or Chip. Battery Powered: Offers the convenience of cordless operation.

Offers the convenience of cordless operation. Durable German-engineered Mechanism: Guarantees long-lasting performance.

DEWALT 20V MAX SDS

ENEACRO 1-1/4 Inch SDS-Plus 13 Amp Heavy Duty Rotary Hammer Drill

Key Features:

Powerful 13 Amp Motor: Facilitates heavy-duty tasks with 5.5 feet/lbs impact energy.

Facilitates heavy-duty tasks with 5.5 feet/lbs impact energy. Four Different Functions: Includes drill only, hammer only, hammer drill, and chisel position adjustment.

Includes drill only, hammer only, hammer drill, and chisel position adjustment. Safety Clutch Protection: Protects your wrist against high torque force.

Protects your wrist against high torque force. 360° Adjustable Handle: Provides flexibility for different work scenarios.

Provides flexibility for different work scenarios. Aluminum Alloy Housing: Enhances durability and resistance to damage.

Enhances durability and resistance to damage. Maximum Drilling Capacity: 1-1/4 inch for concrete and 1/2 inch for metal.

1-1/4 inch for concrete and 1/2 inch for metal. 820 RPM No-load Speed: Ensures efficient operation.

Ensures efficient operation. SDS-Plus Chuck: Allows for easy and secure bit changes.

ENEACRO 1-1/4 Inch SDS-Plus 13 Amp

BOSCH 1-9/16-Inch SDS-Max Combination Rotary Hammer Drill

Key Features:

SDS-Max Bit System: Allows tool-free bit changes, dust protection, and maximum impact energy transfer rate.

Allows tool-free bit changes, dust protection, and maximum impact energy transfer rate. Best-in-Class Impact Energy: Offers 6.1 ft-lbs for superior drilling and chiseling power.

Offers 6.1 ft-lbs for superior drilling and chiseling power. Dual Mode Selector Knob: Allows switching between hammer drilling and chiseling.

Allows switching between hammer drilling and chiseling. Varo-Lock Positioning: Rotates and locks chisel into 12 different positions for optimal working angles.

Rotates and locks chisel into 12 different positions for optimal working angles. Variable Speed Dial: Allows controlled drilling and chiseling applications.

Allows controlled drilling and chiseling applications. Service Minder Brushes: Indicate when maintenance is required.

Indicate when maintenance is required. High-Speed Motor: Rated at 170 to 340 RPM in rotary mode and 1,200 to 2,750 BPM in hammer mode.

Rated at 170 to 340 RPM in rotary mode and 1,200 to 2,750 BPM in hammer mode. Robust Design: Keeps the drill working hard on demanding job sites.

BOSCH 1-9/16-Inch SDS-Max Combination

Choosing the Right Drill for Your Project

Now that we’ve explored the different types of drills, you might wonder which is right for your project. The best drill for you depends on the nature of the work you want to accomplish. Remember the power requirement, the type of material you’ll be working with, and how often you’ll be using the drill. In the following sections, we’ll guide you through these considerations.

Understanding Your Project Needs

Before purchasing a drill, consider the type of work you’ll be doing. For light tasks like hanging pictures or assembling furniture, a DIY drill with a smaller size and less power may be perfect. On the other hand, for professional tasks or heavier DIY work, you’ll need a professional-grade drill or a high-performance drill. Always remember to match the tool to the job – an overpowered or underpowered drill can make your work difficult.

Matching Drill Power to the Task

A drill’s power is measured in voltage, with higher voltages offering more power. A compact drill might have a lower voltage but is excellent for tight spaces and light work. You’ll need a heavy-duty drill with higher voltage for tasks requiring more force, like drilling into concrete. Some drills offer variable speed controls, allowing you to adjust the power based on the task. This is particularly useful for projects that require a range of tasks.

Project Location and Drill Portability

Consider a compact drill if your project is in a tight space. Some cordless drills are designed with a slim body for these exact circumstances. If you’re often on the move, a portable drill is beneficial. Look for features like a belt clip for easy transport, or consider a drill combo kit for a range of tools at your disposal. Remember, a drill that’s comfortable to use can make your job a lot easier.

Choosing the Right Drill for Different Materials

Selecting the right drill for your project often boils down to the materials you’re working with. Drilling into wood, metal, and masonry each requires different considerations, primarily revolving around the right drill bit and power. Let’s explore these materials in more detail.

Wood

Drilling into wood is usually less demanding than other materials. Your average DIY drill or compact drill with the right bit can handle most wood drilling tasks. Remember that larger holes require bits like spade or hole saw bits. Moreover, when drilling deep, it’s smart to pull back occasionally to clear out sawdust. Lastly, using a piece of scrap wood as a backer can prevent splintering on the exit side.

Metal

When it comes to metal, it’s all about patience and the right bit. HSS (High-Speed Steel) bits are typically used for this purpose. Lower speeds and steady pressure are tricks for efficient metal drilling. Too much speed generates heat, which can dull your bit quickly. Use a center punch to start your hole accurately and consider lubrication to keep things cool.

Masonry

Masonry work is where a hammer drill shines. Carbide-tipped bits are a must when dealing with concrete, stone, or brick. Hammer drills create a pounding action that chips away at the material while spinning the bit. Most hammer drills allow you to turn off the hammering function when it’s not needed. Remember, masonry drilling can be noisy, so use appropriate protective gear.

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best Drill

Selecting the right drill for a business, particularly in sectors like construction, manufacturing, or maintenance, requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure you choose a tool that is efficient, reliable, and suitable for your specific tasks. We used the following criteria to determine our top picks above. Here’s a guide to the key criteria for choosing the best drills:

Type of Drill: Scale of Importance: 9/10

There are several types, including corded, cordless, hammer, and impact drills. Each type serves different purposes, so choose based on your specific needs. Power and Torque: Scale of Importance: 9/10

Higher power and torque are crucial for heavy-duty drilling tasks. Corded drills generally offer more power, while cordless models offer portability. Battery Life (for Cordless Drills): Scale of Importance: 8/10

For cordless drills, battery life is a key factor. Lithium-ion batteries offer longer life and faster recharging times. Speed and Variable Control: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Variable speed control is essential for precision and versatility in different drilling tasks. Chuck Type and Size: Scale of Importance: 7/10

The chuck holds the drill bit. Keyless chucks are convenient for easy bit changes. Consider the size of the chuck to ensure it fits the drill bits you plan to use. Ergonomics and Comfort: Scale of Importance: 7/10

A comfortable grip and ergonomic design are important, especially for prolonged use, to reduce fatigue. Durability and Build Quality: Scale of Importance: 8/10

A well-built and durable drill withstands frequent use and harsh conditions, especially in professional settings. Portability: Scale of Importance: 6/10

For businesses that require mobility, such as construction or installation services, a portable drill is essential. Additional Features: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Features like built-in LED lights, level indicators, or magnetic holders for screws can enhance usability. Price and Budget: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Balance the cost with the features and quality of the drill. Investing in a higher-quality drill can be cost-effective in the long run. Warranty and Brand Reputation: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Consider the warranty offered and the manufacturer’s reputation for reliability and customer service.

These criteria are crucial in choosing a drill that meets the specific needs of a business, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and suitability for various tasks.

FAQs

How do I know which drill bit to use for a particular job?

The choice of drill bit depends on the material you are drilling into and the desired hole size. For general-purpose drilling in wood, a twist drill bit is commonly used. Masonry bits are suitable for drilling into concrete, brick, or stone. For metal, you can use high-speed steel (HSS) bits or cobalt bits for tougher materials. Additionally, specialized bits like spade bits, Forstner bits, and hole saws are available for specific applications.

Are more expensive drills always better?

Not necessarily. While expensive drills often offer higher quality, additional features, and better performance, the best drill for you depends on your specific needs and budget. Consider factors such as the intended use, frequency of use, and the materials you’ll be working with. It’s important to find a drill that meets your requirements and provides good value for the tasks you’ll be performing.

How can I maintain my drill to extend its lifespan?

To maintain your drill and extend its lifespan, follow these tips:

Keep it clean and free of debris after each use.

Regularly inspect the power cord or battery for any damage.

Lubricate the chuck periodically to ensure smooth operation.

Store the drill in a dry place, away from extreme temperatures or humidity.

Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for maintenance and servicing.

Use the drill within its specified capacity and avoid overloading it.

What safety measures should I take when using a drill?

Here are some important safety measures when using a drill:

Always wear safety goggles or glasses to protect your eyes from flying debris.

Use clamps or a vise to secure the workpiece when drilling.

Ensure that the drill bit is properly inserted and tightened in the chuck.

Avoid wearing loose clothing, jewelry, or anything that may get caught in the drill.

Keep your hands away from the drill bit and rotating parts.

Disconnect the power source or remove the battery when changing drill bits or making adjustments.

How can I dispose or recycle my old drill in an environmentally friendly way?

To dispose or recycle your old drill in an environmentally friendly way, consider the following options:

Check with your local recycling center or waste management facility to see if they accept power tools for recycling.

Look for specialized recycling programs or e-waste recycling centers that handle electronic devices.

Some manufacturers or retailers may have take-back programs or accept old tools for recycling.

If the drill is still in working condition, consider donating it to a charity, vocational school, or community organization.

If none of these options are available, consult local regulations for proper disposal methods, which may involve separating components and disposing of them at designated facilities. Avoid throwing the drill in regular household waste or incineration.

