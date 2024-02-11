Best Suitcases For Business Travel: Our Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Running a successful business often means being on the move. And when it comes to business travel, having the best suitcase is essential. Whether for storing important documents, carrying products, or simply packing clothes for an overnight stay, choosing the right carry-on luggage or checked bags can make all the difference. Our guide hopes to help you find the best suitcases for business travel, so your next trip can be organized and stylish!

Different Types of Suitcases

The Carry-On Suitcase

A carry-on suitcase offers the convenience of not having to check your bag at the airport. This means faster transit times and less chance of lost luggage. Many carry-ons even meet the bigger carry-on specifications set by airlines, offering more packing space. A good carry-on luggage will have sturdy spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and enough internal capacity to hold all the bags you need for a short business trip.

The Large Suitcase

Alternatively, a checked bag might be the way to go for longer trips or transporting goods. Checked luggage has the advantage of offering more capacity than a carry-on. Each has benefits and drawbacks, from soft-sided luggage for flexibility to hard-sided bags for extra protection. Checked bags should also be designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the conveyor belt and the rough surfaces it encounters during the journey.

Essential Factors to Consider When Buying a Suitcase

Although there are many different styles of luggage, there are some features we believe should be considered no matter which type you buy:

Durability: Importance Scale: 9/10

Look for suitcases made with high-quality materials like polycarbonate or ballistic nylon. They should withstand frequent travel and rough handling. Size and Weight: Importance Scale: 8/10

Opt for a size that meets airline carry-on requirements to avoid check-in hassles. Lightweight designs are preferable for ease of mobility. Storage and Compartments: Importance Scale: 7/10

Ensure adequate space and smart compartments for clothes, gadgets, and documents. Organized storage can make packing and unpacking more efficient. Mobility (Wheels and Handle): Importance Scale: 8/10

A smooth-rolling, four-wheel spinner with a sturdy, extendable handle is ideal for maneuvering through airports and hotels. Security Features: Importance Scale: 6/10

TSA-approved locks and tamper-resistant zippers offer peace of mind, especially for international travel. Style and Professional Appearance: Importance Scale: 5/10

A sleek and professional look is important for business travelers. It should reflect professionalism and align with the corporate image. Warranty and Brand Reputation: Importance Scale: 7/10

A strong warranty indicates the manufacturer’s confidence in their product. Brand reputation can also be a sign of reliability and quality. Price and Value for Money: Importance Scale: 6/10

While quality is key, the suitcase should also offer good value for its price, balancing cost with features and durability.

We used these criteria to bring you our top picks from Amazon. Check out our products below:

Best Suitcases For Business Travel- Our Top Picks From Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

Key Features:

24″ Spinner luggage maximizes packing power for longer trips.

Micro-diamond polycarbonate texture ensures scratch resistance.

Side-mounted TSA-approved lock for secured travel.

Four oversized, multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility.

The book opening case has a mesh divider, cross straps, and a zipped modesty pocket.

Expandable capacity for added packing space.

Push-button locking handles for easy maneuverability.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage

Key Features:

360-degree multi-directional spinning wheels for easy navigation.

Multiple front panel pockets with built-in ID tag for quick access.

Made from durable, scuff-resistant polyester fabric with a fully lined interior.

Adjustable tie-down straps to secure garments in place.

A removable zippered wet bag and large mesh lid pocket for organized packing.

Integrated side and bottom handle alongside a reinforced padded top handle for easy lifting and carrying.

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Key Features:

Ultra-lightweight, meeting carry-on size restrictions for most domestic airlines.

H20 Guard protects the interior lining from moisture, ensuring your belongings stay dry.

4-wheel spinners that rotate 360 degrees for smooth maneuverability.

PowerScope handle stops at 38 inches and 42.5 inches and features a patented contour grip with rubberized touchpoints

Unique bottom tray design increases the durability of this soft-sided luggage.

The suitcase can expand up to 2 inches to maximize packing capacity.

The luggage also offers Limited Lifetime Coverage plus a trusted companion promise, which covers the cost of repair for damage from airlines or other common carriers for 1 year.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Luggage

Key Features:

Packing dimensions: 20.25″ x 14.0″ x 8.0″, with overall dimensions being 23.0″ x 14.2″ x 11.0″

Four multi-directional single spinner wheels allow 360-degree upright rolling, meaning there’s no weight on your arm or shoulder.

Push-button locking handle that provides easy maneuverability when extended out from the suitcase and stores neatly inside when not in use.

A large interior packing compartment with a blouse pocket door panel enhances your packing efficiency.

Corner protectors have been incorporated to safeguard the suitcase from wear and tear at critical contact points.

An extra 1.5″ expansion allows you to pack more items, and the compression keeps your clothing neatly pressed.

American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Luggage

LUGGEX Carry-On Luggage

Key Features:

Airline-approved dimensions ensure hassle-free boarding.

Four corner protectors made from 100% aluminum for added durability.

Three layers of top-quality polycarbonate material construction.

Expandable up to 2 inches for an additional 15% packing space.

Eight spinner wheels for superior directional control and silent operation.

A TSA-approved lock and upgraded zip for a safe and secure travel experience.

LUGGEX Carry On Luggage

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Key Features Include:

Four multi-directional spinner wheels for smooth 360-degree rolling.

A built-in USB port (batteries not included) for charging your devices on the move.

An ergonomic handle with a push-button locking system.

Quick stash exterior pockets for neatly organizing smaller items.

A main compartment featuring a padded laptop section suitable for devices up to 13.3″.

A Smart Sleeve on the back to secure the bag over the handle of your other luggage.

Overall dimensions of 16.5″ x 13.75″ x 9.0″.

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase

Key Features Include:

A built-in TSA-approved lock that helps secure your valuables safely.

Quiet airplane spinner wheels

Adjustable 3-level aluminum telescoping handle allow for quick maneuverability in tight spaces.

The fully lined interior, along with multi-use organizational pockets, simplifies packing

The expandable feature provides an extra 15% of space

Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage

Key Features:

Size: 20″ H x 13″ L x 8″ W, weight: 5.6 lbs

Fully lined interior includes an accessory pocket.

The luggage is expandable, giving you extra packing capacity when you need it.

Push-button recessed locking handle system

Spinner wheels offer complete 360º mobility

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage

Wrangler Hardside Spinner Luggage

Key Features:

360-degree spinner wheel system for smooth and easy mobility.

Fully-lined interior with dividing zipper and compression straps.

Top carry handle for effortless lifting.

Hard shell ABS material for maximum durability.

Wrangler Hardside Spinner Luggage

Rockland Pasadena Softside Luggage

Key Features:

Modern internal telescoping handle with push-button for easy handling.

Interior equipped with mesh and zip pockets, and an elastic pocket for organized packing.

22″X13″x8″ (with wheels).

When expanded, the convenience of an extra 2-inch depth maximizes your packing space.

Rockland Pasadena Softside Luggage

Expert Tips for Maintaining Your Suitcase

A suitcase is an investment, so taking care of it ensures longevity and performance.

Cleaning and Storage

Regular cleaning can keep your suitcase looking new and smelling fresh. A simple wipe-down with a damp cloth will suffice for soft-sided luggage, while hard-side suitcases might need a gentle cleaning solution. Always make sure your suitcase is dry before storing it to avoid mold and unpleasant odors. When not in use, store your suitcase in a cool, dry place to prevent damage from heat or humidity.

Repairs and Warranty

No matter how careful you are, your suitcase will likely undergo some wear and tear over time. The good news is most luggage brands offer a warranty. From a limited lifetime warranty to a full lifetime guarantee, make sure to understand what is covered and how to make a claim. Brands like Travelpro Platinum Elite and Briggs & Riley are known for their generous warranty policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the ideal size for a carry-on suitcase?

The ideal size for a carry-on varies depending on personal preference and the airline’s regulations. However, most airlines accept carry ons that are up to 22 x 14 x 9 inches.

What material should I look for in a suitcase?

The material depends on your needs. For maximum durability and protection, a polycarbonate shell or ABS plastic are good choices for hard sided bags. If you prefer soft sided suitcases, look for those made of high-denier nylon fabric.

Are 4-wheel suitcases better than 2-wheel suitcases?

Four spinner wheels allow 360-degree movement, making your suitcase easier to navigate through crowded airports. However, two-wheeled suitcases often perform better on uneven or rough surfaces.

How do I ensure the durability of my suitcase?

Choosing a suitcase from reputable luggage manufacturers is a good start. Additionally, regular maintenance, proper handling, and storage can prolong the life of your suitcase.

Can a good suitcase improve my business travels?

Absolutely! A good suitcase can make your travel more comfortable, organized, and stress-free. Features like a built-in garment folder, organizational features, or a battery pack for charging your devices on the go can make a significant difference.

Selecting the right suitcase is crucial for business owners. Keep in mind the size, material, additional features, and of course, your personal preference. Our goal is to equip you with all the information to make an informed decision and invest in a suitcase that will serve you for many business trips to come.

