Bulk Laundry Detergent: Best Deals for a Spotless Workplace

Managing your expenses and finding the best deals on necessary supplies is extremely important to your financial success. When it comes to laundry necessities, buying laundry detergent in bulk can be a wise decision.

Websites like Amazon offer some great deals on bulk detergent. If you’re in a business that requires lots of laundry detergent, read on to find out why buying bulk laundry detergent is a good ideal and which products are our favorites.

Advantages of Buying Laundry Detergent in Bulk

Purchasing bulk laundry detergent offers several advantages for businesses, especially those with high laundry demands like hotels, hospitals, fitness centers, and laundromats. Buying in bulk not only streamlines the supply chain but also contributes to cost savings and operational efficiency.

Here are some key benefits of buying bulk laundry detergent for businesses:

Cost Savings: Buying in larger quantities typically reduces the cost per unit, leading to significant savings over time. Reduced Packaging Waste: Bulk purchases often come in larger, more efficient packaging, which can reduce waste and be more environmentally friendly. Consistent Supply: Having a large supply on hand ensures that the business can continuously meet its laundry needs without frequent reordering. Time Efficiency: Less time and resources are spent on placing orders and managing inventory, allowing staff to focus on other operational aspects. Space Optimization: Bulk containers are often designed for efficient storage, helping to optimize space usage in storage areas. Quality Control: Consistent use of the same product ensures uniform quality in laundry cleaning and care. Convenience: Avoids the inconvenience of running out of detergent unexpectedly, which can disrupt business operations. Bulk Customization: Some suppliers offer customization options for bulk purchases, allowing businesses to choose formulations that best suit their specific needs.

Bulk purchasing can help businesses achieve a more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable laundry operation, contributing positively to their overall service quality and bottom line.

Factors to Consider When Purchasing Laundry Detergent in Bulk

Selecting the right bulk laundry detergent for your business is an important decision. It involves balancing cost, effectiveness, and suitability for various types of fabrics and washing machines. Here’s a guide on the criteria we used for choosing the best bulk laundry detergent:

Type of Detergent: Scale of Importance: 9/10

There are powders, liquids, and pods. Powders are typically more cost-effective and better for heavy soil, while liquids are better for grease stains and dissolve easily in cold water. Efficiency for Machine Type: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Ensure the detergent is compatible with the types of washing machines used, whether they are high-efficiency models or conventional washers. Stain Removal Capability: Scale of Importance: 9/10

The detergent should be effective in removing a wide range of stains, particularly those most commonly encountered in your business. Skin Sensitivity and Hypoallergenic Properties: Scale of Importance: 7/10

If your business deals with bedding, towels, or clothing, consider detergents that are hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin, especially important in healthcare settings. Environmental Impact: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Eco-friendly detergents with biodegradable ingredients and minimal packaging are preferable for businesses with environmental sustainability goals. Concentration and Cost-Effectiveness: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Concentrated detergents may offer more washes per gallon, which can be more economical and reduce storage space requirements. Fragrance: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Choose between scented and unscented options based on customer preference and the potential for allergic reactions. Fabric Suitability: Scale of Importance: 8/10

The detergent should be suitable for a wide range of fabrics, including delicate items if relevant to your business. Whitening and Brightening Qualities: Scale of Importance: 7/10

For businesses that handle a lot of white linens or garments, detergents with good whitening capabilities are beneficial. Bulk Packaging and Storage: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Consider the packaging size and type for ease of storage and use, especially in businesses with limited storage space. Brand Reputation and Reviews: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Research the brand’s reputation and customer reviews to ensure reliability and satisfaction.

Our Top Picks: Best Bulk Laundry Detergent

ECOS Laundry Detergent Liquid

Climate Positive and Sustainable: Biodegradable and pH-balanced, this laundry detergent formula is environmentally friendly.

100% Vegan: Cruelty-free and vegan, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious households.

Paraben and Phosphate Free: No harsh chemicals or ingredients that could harm the ecosystem.

Dermatologist-Tested and Hypoallergenic: Suitable for people with skin allergies and sensitivities.

Clean Formulas with Visible Results: Uses enzymes found in nature for safer, powerful products.

Certified Safer Choice: Contains ingredients that are better for human health and the environment.

Women and Black Owned: Proudly led by both women and black entrepreneurs.

ECOS Laundry Detergent Liquid

Buy on Amazon

Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Laundry Detergent

Concentrated Formula: Efficient and gentle on clothes, ideal for both high-efficiency and conventional washing machines.

Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents: Contains dirt and stain-fighting enzymes along with thoughtfully chosen ingredients.

64 Loads per Bottle: Total of 128 loads in this 2-pack, perfect for small businesses.

Biodegradable Formula: Environmentally responsible choice with minimal ecological impact.

Lavender Scent: Infused with essential oils, offering an original and clean floral fragrance.

Cruelty-Free: Leaping Bunny certified, ensuring that no animals were harmed in the making of this product.

Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Charlie’s Soap Laundry Liquid

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Power: Works on a variety of fabrics, including high-tech materials and delicates, removing stains, odors, and residues from previous detergents.

Hypoallergenic: A fragrance-free formula with washing soda and natural ingredients that rinses completely, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

Cloth Diaper Friendly: Effectively deep cleans baby clothes and cloth diapers without damaging the fabric.

Minimalistic Formula: With only four ingredients and one tablespoon per dose, this detergent leaves clothes and washing machines residue-free.

EPA Safer Choice Certified: Recognized as a safer choice for the environment and septic safe, helping to remove fats, oils, and odors from sewer lines.

Charlie’s Soap Laundry Liquid

Buy on Amazon

Diversey Whistle Multi-Purpose Powder Bulk Laundry Detergent

Versatile Usage: Suitable for walls, floors, woodwork, countertops, appliances, and bathroom fixtures, among others.

Resealable, Water-Resistant Pail: Comes with a measuring cup and an easy-to-dispense and dilute powder formula.

Fresh Citrus Scent: Leaves laundry and cleaned surfaces smelling fresh and clean.

Compatible with Various Washing Machines: Works well with both high-efficiency (HE) and standard laundry machines.

Diversey Whistle Multi-Purpose Powder Bulk Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Boardwalk Low Suds Industrial Powder Detergent

Fresh Lemon Scent: Leaves your laundry with a clean and invigorating fragrance.

Low Suds Formula: Ensures efficient cleaning without excessive foam production.

Large 40 lb. Pail: Provides ample detergent for numerous laundry cycles, making it a cost-effective choice.

Organic Ingredients: Suitable for various washing needs, prioritizing the use of environmentally friendly components.

Versatile Compatibility: Works well with a wide range of laundry machine types and load sizes.

Boardwalk Low Suds Industrial Powder Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Ultra Fresh Platinum Bleach Alternative Liquid Laundry Detergent

Powerful Cleaning: Effectively cleans heavily soiled laundry, brightens and whitens fabrics.

Safe and Gentle: Free from harsh ingredients like bleach and phosphate, leaving a refreshing fragrance on your clothes.

Convenient Packaging: Sturdy 5-gallon bucket with a child-proof pull-up spout and a complimentary pump for easy dispensing.

Economical Choice: Large size ensures up to 640 loads

Compatibility: Suitable for use in regular and HE washing machines and recommended for all septic systems.

Ultra Fresh Platinum Bleach Alternative Liquid Laundry Detergent, HE, 5 Gallons

Buy on Amazon

Arm & Hammer Powder Laundry Detergent

Quantity: Provides 290 medium loads of laundry.

Compatibility: High-efficiency (HE) washing machine compatible.

Septic System Safety: Formulated to be safe for septic systems.

Crisp Clean Scent: Leaves clothes with a fresh and clean aroma

Arm & Hammer Powder Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Earth Breeze – Liquid-less Laundry Detergent Sheets

Quantity: 180 loads (90 sheets in a pack of 3).

Liquid-less Design: Eliminates the need for a plastic jug, reducing plastic waste.

Fragrance-Free: Suitable for all skin types and free from added scents.

Compact by Design: Efficient product design reduces carbon emissions through lower packaging and shipping requirements.

Concentrated Formula: Effective cleaning power in a small, easy-to-use sheet format.

Earth Breeze – Liquid-less Laundry Detergent Sheets

Buy on Amazon

TYLER Glam Wash Laundry Detergent

Scent: Floral

Gentle on Delicate Fabrics: Specially formulated to be gentle on fine fabrics, linens, lingerie, and more.

Concentrated Formula: Effective cleaning power in a concentrated liquid detergent.

Phosphate-Free: Contains no phosphates, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

Cruelty-Free: Manufactured without testing on animals.

Specific Uses: Ideal for organic, skin-sensitive, stain removal, natural, and chemical-free cleaning.

Country of Origin: United States

TYLER Gallon Glam Wash Laundry Detergent, Diva 128 Fl Oz

Buy on Amazon

Seventh Generation Concentrated Laundry Detergent Liquid

Scent: Free & Clear, fragrance-free

Size: 40 Fl Oz (Pack of 2)

Hypoallergenic: Made for sensitive skin

Powerful Triple-Enzyme Formula: Effectively fights tough stains

EPA Safer Choice Certified: Designed with safety in mind

Concentrated Detergent: Washes 53 medium loads in high-efficiency (HE detergent) or standard machines

USDA Certified 96% Biobased: Laundry detergent liquid made with plant-based ingredients

Seventh Generation Concentrated Laundry Detergent Liquid

Buy on Amazon

How to Properly Store Bulk Laundry Detergent

To maximize the shelf life and effectiveness of your bulk laundry supplies, proper storage and handling are crucial.

Storage Tips

Store your detergent in a cool, dry place to prevent clumping, spoilage, and loss of cleaning power.

Keep detergent in airtight, sealed containers to protect it from moisture and contaminants.

Ensure detergents are stored out of reach of children and pets to avoid accidents and potential poisoning.

Proper Handling and Use

Measure the correct amount of detergent for each load to prevent wasting product and ensure optimal cleaning performance.

Avoid cross-contamination between different types of detergents by using separate measuring tools and containers for each product.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use regular laundry detergent in a high-efficiency washer?

No, using regular detergent in an HE washer can cause excessive sudsing, residue buildup, and poor cleaning performance. Always use HE-specific detergents in high-efficiency washing machines.

H3: How do I choose the right detergent for my business’s needs?

Consider the type of washing machines you use, the specific cleaning requirements of your clientele, and any allergy or sensitivity concerns. Evaluate the pros and cons of liquid, powder, and pod detergents, and consider whether a hypoallergenic or fragrance-free formula might be necessary.

What is the shelf life of bulk detergent?

Most laundry detergents have a shelf life of 6 to 12 months, but this can vary depending on the specific product and storage conditions. To maintain the effectiveness of your detergent, store it in a cool, dry place in a sealed container.

Can I use liquid and powder detergents interchangeably?

While both liquid and powder detergents effectively clean clothes, they have different advantages and drawbacks. Liquid detergents dissolve easily in water and are suitable for both top and front-loading machines, while powders can be more cost-effective and provide deeper cleaning. Consider the needs of your business and your clientele before choosing between liquid and powder detergents.

How do I know if a laundry detergent is environmentally friendly?

Look for detergents that have been certified by reputable organizations like the EPA’s Safer Choice Program or Green Seal. These certifications ensure that the product meets strict environmental and health standards. Additionally, consider choosing detergents with plant-based ingredients, biodegradable formulas, and eco-friendly packaging.

