Bulk Paper Towels: Top Picks for Cleanliness and Economy

Small business owners often need to make smart decisions when it comes to purchasing supplies. Bulk paper towels are one of those key items that every business needs to keep stocked. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about paper towels, from their importance for your business to how to make the most out of your investment. So, if you’re looking for bulk paper towels to keep your office or workspace clean and sanitary, you’ve come to the right place.

Why investing in bulk paper towels is cost-effective

Buying paper towels in bulk can save you money in the long run. When you buy paper towels in larger quantities, the price per unit or roll decreases, which ultimately lowers your overall cost. This can help you stay within your budget and allocate resources to other essential aspects of your business.

Environmental benefits of buying in bulk

Purchasing paper towels in bulk also contributes to a more eco-friendly approach. Bulk packaging reduces the amount of packaging waste generated, and larger quantities mean fewer shipments, which lowers the carbon footprint associated with transporting the products. Furthermore, buying in bulk often allows you to choose from a variety of recycled or eco-friendly paper towel options.

Ensuring a well-stocked and hygienic workspace

Keeping a consistent stock of paper towels ensures that your workspace remains clean and sanitary. A well-stocked office or workspace not only maintains cleanliness but also sends a positive message to your employees, customers, and visitors that you care about their health and well-being.

Bulk Paper Towels: Our Top Picks From Amazon

Selecting the right bulk paper towels for a business, whether it’s for a restaurant, office, or commercial facility, involves considering several factors to ensure you choose a product that is both cost-effective and functional. Here’s a guide to the key criteria for choosing the best bulk paper towels:

Absorbency and Strength: Scale of Importance: 9/10

High absorbency and strength are crucial for effective cleaning and reducing the number of towels needed per task. Sheet Size and Perforation Quality: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Consider the size of individual sheets and the quality of perforation for easy separation. Select-a-size options can be more economical and reduce waste. Roll Size and Sheet Count: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Larger rolls with more sheets require fewer replacements and can be more cost-effective in the long run. Material and Eco-Friendliness: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Look for towels made from recycled materials or sustainable sources if environmental impact is a concern for your business. Compatibility with Dispensers: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Ensure the paper towels are compatible with your existing dispensers, especially in commercial or public settings. Texture and Softness: Scale of Importance: 6/10

While not as crucial as absorbency, softer towels can be more pleasant for hand drying and may be important in customer-facing areas. Bulk Packaging and Storage: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Consider the space required for storing bulk packages and the ease of accessing new rolls when needed. Price and Cost per Use: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Compare the cost per roll or per sheet. Cheaper options may be less absorbent, leading to higher usage and ultimately higher costs. Brand Reputation and Reviews: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Research brands and read customer reviews to gauge product quality and satisfaction.

These criteria are crucial in choosing bulk paper towels that meet the specific needs of a business, ensuring functionality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Here are our picks:

Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels

Small Business Deals

Quantity: 16 Packs/Case (150 Sheets/Pack, 2400 Sheets/Case)

Price: $1.58 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Sheet Size: 9.2″ x 9.4″ sheets

Color: White

Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels

Buy on Amazon

Scott Choose-A-Sheet Paper Towels

Quantity: 30 Rolls (2 Packs of 15)

Sheet Count: 102 Sheets per Roll (Total 3,060 Sheets)

Price: $0.86 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Color: White

Sheet Dimensions: 11.0 inches x 5.9 inches

Scott Choose-A-Sheet Paper Towels

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Commercial Hard Roll Paper Towels

Quantity: 6 Rolls

Sheet Count: 800 Feet per Roll (4,800 Feet Total)

Price: $5.49 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Material: 100% Recycled Kraft Paper

Color: Brown

Compatible with 8-inch roll height and diameter universal dispensers

Amazon Commercial Hard Roll Paper Towels

Buy on Amazon

Scott Multifold Paper Towels

Quantity: 16 Packs/Case (250 Sheets/Pack, 4,000 Sheets/Case)

Price: $1.09 per 100 sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Sheet Size: 9.2″ x 9.4″ sheets

Color: White

Material: Paper

Scott Multifold Paper Towels

Buy on Amazon

Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels

Quantity: 16 Family Rolls

Price: $2.00 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 2-Ply

Sheet Count: 1,872

Color: White

Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels

Buy on Amazon

Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towel Rolls

Quantity: 12 Rolls (2 packs of 6 Rolls)

Sheet Count: 1,896 2-Ply sheets

Price: $1.42 per 100 sheets

Flex-a-Size technology for customizable sheet sizes

Color: White

Material: Paper

Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towel Rolls

Buy on Amazon

enMotion 10” Paper Towel Roll by GeorgiaPacific PRO

Dimensions: 10″ width, 800 feet length per roll

Color: White

Quantity: 6 rolls per case

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Meets or exceeds EPA guidelines

enMotion 10” Paper Towel Roll by GeorgiaPacific PRO

Buy on Amazon

ECO SOUL 100% Wholesale Paper Towels

Quantity: 24 Rolls (3600 sheets in total, 150 sheets per roll)

Ply Rating: 2-Ply

Sheet Count: 3,600

Color: Natural

Material: Bamboo

ECO SOUL 100% Wholesale Paper Towels

Buy on Amazon

Pacific Blue Select 2-Ply Perforated Paper Towel Rolls

Quantity: 30 Rolls per case (85 sheets per roll, 2,550 sheets total)

Price: $1.62 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 2-Ply

Sheet Count: 2,550

Color: White

Pacific Blue Select 2-Ply Perforated Paper Towel Rolls

Buy on Amazon

Tork Hand Towel Rolls

Quantity: 6 Rolls (630 ft per roll, 3,780 ft total)

Price: $1.80 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Sheet Count: 3,780

Color: White

Material: Fibers

Tork Hand Towel Rolls

Buy on Amazon

Getting The Most Value from Your Bulk Paper Towel Purchas

Procuring paper towels in bulk can be cost-effective, especially for businesses with high foot traffic. Here are some strategic methods to extend your value and drive efficiencies:

Understanding Cost-per-Sheet for Effective Budgeting

Comparing prices on a per-sheet basis helps draw a clearer picture of the value proposition. The calculation is straightforward: take the total cost of the bulk purchase and divide it by the number of sheets provided. This detailed cost analysis can serve as a foundational tool for smart, economical buying decisions.

For instance, if a bulk package costs $30 and contains 1200 sheets, the cost per sheet is $30/1200, which is $0.025.

Prudent Monitoring and Usage Optimization for Savings and Sustainability

Regularly auditing paper towel usage can spotlight areas of excessive use or wastage. This can guide your strategic interventions, from simple awareness campaigns encouraging staff to be mindful of their paper towel usage to the adoption of technology.

Touchless dispensers can be a worthwhile investment, as they can reduce unnecessary usage by dispensing a controlled amount per use.

Regular discussions on sustainable practices can foster a culture of conscious usage and respect for resources within your team.

Adjusting Paper Towel Supply Based on Usage Trends

Understanding your usage trends helps in adjusting your bulk purchases. If you notice that paper towel use is higher in winter months, for instance, you can schedule your bulk purchases accordingly. This ensures you are never short on supplies and don’t have excessive stock taking up valuable storage space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are there any eco-friendly options for bulk paper towels?

Yes, there are eco-friendly options for bulk paper towels. Recycled paper towels, made from post-consumer and pre-consumer waste, are a more sustainable choice. Some brands also offer towels made from bamboo or other sustainable materials, which have a smaller environmental footprint than traditional paper towels made from wood pulp.

How can I determine which paper towel type is best for my business?

To determine the best paper towel type for your business, consider factors such as dispenser compatibility, intended usage, and your budget. Folded towels are suitable for restrooms and public spaces, while center-pull or rolled towels may be more appropriate for kitchens or areas where touchless dispensing is preferred. Research different types and brands to find the best match for your business’s specific needs.

How do I choose a compatible dispenser?

First, identify the type of paper towel you plan to use, such as folded towels, center-pull towels, or rolled towels. Then, look for dispensers specifically designed for that type of towel. Check the dispenser’s dimensions and specifications to ensure compatibility with the brand you plan to purchase. Consult the paper towel manufacturer’s guidelines or ask a vendor for assistance if needed.

Are there any government regulations or guidelines for businesses when it comes to paper towel usage and disposal?

While specific government regulations or guidelines for paper towel usage and disposal may vary depending on your location, it’s essential to follow best practices for maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in your business. Encourage responsible usage and proper disposal, and consider implementing a recycling program to minimize waste.

