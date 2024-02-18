Cocktail Shakers: Top Picks for Your Bar

Whether you’re an established head bartender or an entrepreneur just getting started, investing in a quality cocktail shaker can up your cocktail game. This article has got you covered. Here, we will delve into the art of selecting the best cocktail shakers and bartender shaker sets—because the secret to a perfect gin fizz or whiskey sour starts with the right equipment.
Understanding Cocktail Shakers and Bartender Shaker Sets
Simply put, a cocktail shaker is a device used to mix beverages by shaking. The basic functionality remains the same, but the design and additional features vary. The Boston shaker, a classic two-piece cocktail shaker, the Cobbler shaker with a built-in strainer, and the three-piece shaker or French shaker are just a few to mention.
On the other hand, a bartender shaker set (also known as a cocktail shaker set) goes beyond the single shaking tin. These sets typically include multiple items such as a cocktail shaker (large and small tin), a bar spoon, a pint glass, and sometimes, more specialized tools such as a Hawthorne strainer or a mixing glass.
Choosing The Right Cocktail Shakers and Sets
Choosing the right cocktail shaker is vital for any business involved in beverage service. The perfect shaker not only makes mixing drinks more efficient but also adds an element of style to the art of cocktail making. Here are the key factors to consider when selecting a cocktail shaker:
- Type of Shaker:
- Scale of Importance: 9/10
- There are mainly three types: the Boston shaker (two-piece without a built-in strainer), the Cobbler shaker (three-piece with a built-in strainer), and the Parisian shaker (a stylish variant of the Boston shaker). Each type has its own advantages and is suited to different bartender preferences.
- Material and Durability:
- Scale of Importance: 8/10
- Common materials include stainless steel, glass, and plastic. Stainless steel is preferred for its durability and resistance to odors and stains.
- Size and Capacity:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- The shaker should be large enough to comfortably mix drinks, usually ranging from 16 to 28 ounces. Larger sizes are beneficial for mixing multiple cocktails at once.
- Ease of Use and Cleaning:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- A good shaker should be easy to open, use, and clean. Cobbler shakers are generally easier for beginners, while Boston shakers are favored by experienced bartenders.
- Seal Quality:
- Scale of Importance: 8/10
- The shaker must seal properly to prevent spills during shaking. A tight seal is critical, especially for vigorous shaking techniques.
- Aesthetics and Design:
- Scale of Importance: 6/10
- The design can be a statement about your establishment’s style. Sleek, elegant shakers can enhance the overall aesthetic of the bar.
- Weight and Balance:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- A well-balanced shaker feels comfortable in the hand and can make the act of shaking more efficient and less tiring.
- Price Point:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- While you don’t need to splurge on the most expensive option, investing in a quality shaker can improve the cocktail-making experience and last longer.
- Brand and Manufacturer Reputation:
- Scale of Importance: 6/10
- Consider the reputation of the brand or manufacturer for quality and reliability.
We used these criteria to help guide our selection of cocktail shakers, ensuring we offer the best combination of functionality, durability, and style for businesses in the beverage industry.
Top Picks: The Best Cocktail Shakers and Bartender Shaker Sets
Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker
Product Features:
Small Business Deals
- Vacuum-insulated stainless steel design
- Innovative, high-capacity measuring system
- User-friendly, leak-free twist-lock lid
- Efficient built-in strainer
- Ergonomic, easy-grip shape
- Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning
- Made of Pro-Grade 18/8 stainless steel
- 28 oz total volume
Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker
Barrillio Boston Shaker Cocktail Set
Product Features:
- Comprehensive set of essential bar tools
- Made from high-quality stainless steel
- Reinforced and weighted Boston Shaker
- Resistant to rust and chemical leaching
- Ergonomic design for balance and comfort
Barrillio Boston Shaker Cocktail Set
OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker
Product Features:
- 20 oz/590 mL capacity
- Features two silicone gaskets for a leak-proof seal
- Jigger cap with measurement markings and built-in strainer
- Comfortable grip points that are non-slip, even when wet
- Dishwasher safe single-wall construction
- Holds up to 20 oz/590 mL
- Made of lightweight and durable plastic
OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker
Prince of Scots Hammered Copper Cocktail Shaker Set with Jigger
Product Features:
- Made from pure heavy gauge copper
- Includes a Boston 2 Cup Shaker and a fluted jigger
- Shaker has 30-ounce and 18-ounce cups
- Treated to prevent tarnishing
- Hand-wash recommended
Prince of Scots Hammered Copper Cocktail Shaker Set with Jigger
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand
Product Features:
- 10-piece all-inclusive set
- Bamboo stand for neat storage
- Online cocktail catalog
- Constructed from durable stainless steel alloy
- Dishwasher compatible
- Stylish gunmetal finish
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand
Cocktail Kingdom Koriko® Weighted Shaking Tins
Product Features:
- Designed for a perfect fit and easy separation with Koriko Small Weighted Shaking Tin
- Made of durable 18/8 stainless steel
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- Can mix up to two drinks with the Koriko Small Weighted Shaking Tin
- Genuine Cocktail Kingdom product
Cocktail Kingdom Koriko® Weighted Shaking Tins
A Bar Above Boston Cocktail Shaker Set
Product Features:
- 2-piece, weighted Boston shaker set (18 oz & 28 oz)
- Made of professional food-grade Stainless Steel 304
- Dishwasher safe
- Offers a water-tight seal, no drips or messes
- Can be used for both shaken and stirred drinks
- Nested storage when not in use
- Suitable for professional bartenders and home bar enthusiasts.
A Bar Above Boston Cocktail Shaker Set
Godinger Italian Made Glass Bar Shaker
Product Features:
- Made from lead-free crystal glass
- 19-ounce capacity
- Screw-on cover with built-in strainer
- Dishwasher safe
- Crafted in Italy
Godinger Italian Made Glass Bar Shaker
Rabbit 18 oz Glass Cocktail Shaker with Printed Measurements
Product Features:
- Glass body with clearly etched ml/oz measurements
- Leak-proof design for confident shaking
- Multi-use stainless steel topper with a slotted strainer and 1.5 oz jigger cap
- Silicone boot on the base for added stability and countertop protection
Rabbit 18 oz Glass Cocktail Shaker with Printed Measurements
Why Cocktail Shakers Are Good For Your Business
What’s the difference between a cobbler shaker and a Boston shaker?
The cobbler shaker, often considered the average cobbler shaker, consists of a tumbler, a lid with a built-in strainer, and a cap. It’s user-friendly but sometimes challenging to open after shaking. A Boston shaker consists of two tins (or one tin and a glass), is preferred by professional mixologists due to its versatility, and requires a separate strainer.
How do I clean my cocktail shaker or bartender shaker set properly?
Cleaning your shaker set properly prolongs its life and prevents residue from affecting your cocktails. Rinse immediately after use, hand wash with warm soapy water, and dry thoroughly. For stainless steel shakers, using a soft cloth can help maintain shine.
Can I use a cocktail shaker for non-alcoholic drinks?
Absolutely! Cocktail shakers are perfect for mixing any ingredients, not just alcoholic ones. They can be used for iced coffees, mocktails, infused water, and more.
How can I learn to use a cocktail shaker or bartender shaker set more effectively?
Practice makes perfect. Start with simple cocktails, watch professional bartenders, attend mixology workshops, or even join online classes from platforms like Cocktail Kingdom. The more you use your shaker, the more comfortable and skilled you’ll become.
Image: Amazon
More in: Small Business Essentials