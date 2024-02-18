Cocktail Shakers: Top Picks for Your Bar

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether you’re an established head bartender or an entrepreneur just getting started, investing in a quality cocktail shaker can up your cocktail game. This article has got you covered. Here, we will delve into the art of selecting the best cocktail shakers and bartender shaker sets—because the secret to a perfect gin fizz or whiskey sour starts with the right equipment.

Understanding Cocktail Shakers and Bartender Shaker Sets

Simply put, a cocktail shaker is a device used to mix beverages by shaking. The basic functionality remains the same, but the design and additional features vary. The Boston shaker, a classic two-piece cocktail shaker, the Cobbler shaker with a built-in strainer, and the three-piece shaker or French shaker are just a few to mention.

On the other hand, a bartender shaker set (also known as a cocktail shaker set) goes beyond the single shaking tin. These sets typically include multiple items such as a cocktail shaker (large and small tin), a bar spoon, a pint glass, and sometimes, more specialized tools such as a Hawthorne strainer or a mixing glass.

Choosing The Right Cocktail Shakers and Sets

Choosing the right cocktail shaker is vital for any business involved in beverage service. The perfect shaker not only makes mixing drinks more efficient but also adds an element of style to the art of cocktail making. Here are the key factors to consider when selecting a cocktail shaker:

Type of Shaker: Scale of Importance: 9/10

There are mainly three types: the Boston shaker (two-piece without a built-in strainer), the Cobbler shaker (three-piece with a built-in strainer), and the Parisian shaker (a stylish variant of the Boston shaker). Each type has its own advantages and is suited to different bartender preferences. Material and Durability: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Common materials include stainless steel, glass, and plastic. Stainless steel is preferred for its durability and resistance to odors and stains. Size and Capacity: Scale of Importance: 7/10

The shaker should be large enough to comfortably mix drinks, usually ranging from 16 to 28 ounces. Larger sizes are beneficial for mixing multiple cocktails at once. Ease of Use and Cleaning: Scale of Importance: 7/10

A good shaker should be easy to open, use, and clean. Cobbler shakers are generally easier for beginners, while Boston shakers are favored by experienced bartenders. Seal Quality: Scale of Importance: 8/10

The shaker must seal properly to prevent spills during shaking. A tight seal is critical, especially for vigorous shaking techniques. Aesthetics and Design: Scale of Importance: 6/10

The design can be a statement about your establishment’s style. Sleek, elegant shakers can enhance the overall aesthetic of the bar. Weight and Balance: Scale of Importance: 7/10

A well-balanced shaker feels comfortable in the hand and can make the act of shaking more efficient and less tiring. Price Point: Scale of Importance: 7/10

While you don’t need to splurge on the most expensive option, investing in a quality shaker can improve the cocktail-making experience and last longer. Brand and Manufacturer Reputation: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Consider the reputation of the brand or manufacturer for quality and reliability.

We used these criteria to help guide our selection of cocktail shakers, ensuring we offer the best combination of functionality, durability, and style for businesses in the beverage industry.

Top Picks: The Best Cocktail Shakers and Bartender Shaker Sets

Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker

Product Features:

Vacuum-insulated stainless steel design

Innovative, high-capacity measuring system

User-friendly, leak-free twist-lock lid

Efficient built-in strainer

Ergonomic, easy-grip shape

Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

Made of Pro-Grade 18/8 stainless steel

28 oz total volume

Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker

Barrillio Boston Shaker Cocktail Set

Product Features:

Comprehensive set of essential bar tools

Made from high-quality stainless steel

Reinforced and weighted Boston Shaker

Resistant to rust and chemical leaching

Ergonomic design for balance and comfort

Barrillio Boston Shaker Cocktail Set

OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker

Product Features:

20 oz/590 mL capacity

Features two silicone gaskets for a leak-proof seal

Jigger cap with measurement markings and built-in strainer

Comfortable grip points that are non-slip, even when wet

Dishwasher safe single-wall construction

Holds up to 20 oz/590 mL

Made of lightweight and durable plastic

OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker

Prince of Scots Hammered Copper Cocktail Shaker Set with Jigger

Product Features:

Made from pure heavy gauge copper

Includes a Boston 2 Cup Shaker and a fluted jigger

Shaker has 30-ounce and 18-ounce cups

Treated to prevent tarnishing

Hand-wash recommended

Prince of Scots Hammered Copper Cocktail Shaker Set with Jigger

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

Product Features:

10-piece all-inclusive set

Bamboo stand for neat storage

Online cocktail catalog

Constructed from durable stainless steel alloy

Dishwasher compatible

Stylish gunmetal finish

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

Cocktail Kingdom Koriko® Weighted Shaking Tins

Product Features:

Designed for a perfect fit and easy separation with Koriko Small Weighted Shaking Tin

Made of durable 18/8 stainless steel

Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

Can mix up to two drinks with the Koriko Small Weighted Shaking Tin

Genuine Cocktail Kingdom product

Cocktail Kingdom Koriko® Weighted Shaking Tins

A Bar Above Boston Cocktail Shaker Set

Product Features:

2-piece, weighted Boston shaker set (18 oz & 28 oz)

Made of professional food-grade Stainless Steel 304

Dishwasher safe

Offers a water-tight seal, no drips or messes

Can be used for both shaken and stirred drinks

Nested storage when not in use

Suitable for professional bartenders and home bar enthusiasts.

A Bar Above Boston Cocktail Shaker Set

Godinger Italian Made Glass Bar Shaker

Product Features:

Made from lead-free crystal glass

19-ounce capacity

Screw-on cover with built-in strainer

Dishwasher safe

Crafted in Italy

Godinger Italian Made Glass Bar Shaker

Rabbit 18 oz Glass Cocktail Shaker with Printed Measurements

Product Features:

Glass body with clearly etched ml/oz measurements

Leak-proof design for confident shaking

Multi-use stainless steel topper with a slotted strainer and 1.5 oz jigger cap

Silicone boot on the base for added stability and countertop protection

Rabbit 18 oz Glass Cocktail Shaker with Printed Measurements

Why Cocktail Shakers Are Good For Your Business

Cocktail shakers are not just tools for mixing drinks; they play a crucial role in enhancing the overall experience of a beverage business. Their use extends beyond functionality, contributing to the ambiance, customer satisfaction, and even marketing aspects of the business. Here’s how a beverage business can use cocktail shakers to enhance their operations: Craft Signature Cocktails: Create unique, signature cocktails that stand out, encouraging customers to try exclusive offerings and boosting word-of-mouth marketing. Improve Drink Quality: Consistently produce well-mixed and balanced cocktails, ensuring customer satisfaction with every drink served. Enhance Presentation: Use stylish cocktail shakers as a part of the drink preparation show, adding flair and entertainment to the customer experience. Offer Cocktail Classes: Host cocktail-making classes using these shakers, providing an engaging experience and an additional revenue stream. Promote Brand Identity: Customize shakers with the business logo or colors to reinforce brand identity and create a memorable visual impact. Speed Up Service: Efficiently mix multiple drinks at once, especially during peak hours, to keep service quick and customers happy. Encourage Experimentation: Enable bartenders to experiment with new recipes and techniques, keeping the menu fresh and exciting. Reduce Waste: Ensure precise mixing and measurement of ingredients, minimizing waste and maximizing profit margins. Increase Social Media Presence: Use the visual appeal of cocktail shakers in action for social media content, enhancing online visibility and attracting a wider audience. By leveraging cocktail shakers effectively, a beverage business can not only streamline its operations but also create an engaging atmosphere that attracts and retains customers, ultimately contributing to the business’s success and growth. FAQs

What’s the difference between a cobbler shaker and a Boston shaker?

The cobbler shaker, often considered the average cobbler shaker, consists of a tumbler, a lid with a built-in strainer, and a cap. It’s user-friendly but sometimes challenging to open after shaking. A Boston shaker consists of two tins (or one tin and a glass), is preferred by professional mixologists due to its versatility, and requires a separate strainer.

How do I clean my cocktail shaker or bartender shaker set properly?

Cleaning your shaker set properly prolongs its life and prevents residue from affecting your cocktails. Rinse immediately after use, hand wash with warm soapy water, and dry thoroughly. For stainless steel shakers, using a soft cloth can help maintain shine.

Can I use a cocktail shaker for non-alcoholic drinks?

Absolutely! Cocktail shakers are perfect for mixing any ingredients, not just alcoholic ones. They can be used for iced coffees, mocktails, infused water, and more.

How can I learn to use a cocktail shaker or bartender shaker set more effectively?

Practice makes perfect. Start with simple cocktails, watch professional bartenders, attend mixology workshops, or even join online classes from platforms like Cocktail Kingdom. The more you use your shaker, the more comfortable and skilled you’ll become.

