Commercial Elliptical Machines: Best Picks for Your Fitness Facility

As a small business owner, you understand the importance of offering great amenities to both employees and clients. Commercial elliptical machines are one of the best fitness investments you can make for your business. This guide will explore everything you need to know about commercial-grade ellipticals, including key features, benefits, and how to choose the right model for your needs.
What is a commercial elliptical machine?
A commercial elliptical, also known as an elliptical trainer or cross trainer, is a stationary exercise machine designed to simulate walking, running, or stair climbing. Commercial-grade ellipticals are specifically built for heavy usage in commercial gyms, health clubs, and other fitness facilities. These machines often feature durable components, high weight capacity, and advanced features compared to their residential counterparts.
Benefits of investing in commercial-grade ellipticals for your business
There are several advantages to adding a commercial-grade elliptical to your small business or fitness facility, including:
- Low-impact exercise: Elliptical trainers provide a low-impact workout that reduces stress on joints while still offering an effective cardiovascular workout.
- Total body workout: Commercial ellipticals often feature movable handlebars, allowing users to engage their upper body for a full-body workout.
- Customizable workouts: Advanced workout programs, adjustable stride length, and resistance levels make it easy for users to tailor their workouts to their fitness goals.
- Attracts customers: A high-quality elliptical machine can be an appealing amenity for clients or gym members, setting your business apart from the competition.
Methodology For Our Picks
Selecting the right commercial elliptical machine for a small business, such as a gym or a fitness center, involves considering several important factors. Here’s an overview of the criteria:
- Durability and Build Quality:
- Scale of Importance: 9/10
- Given the frequent and intense usage in a commercial setting, the elliptical must be sturdy and well-built to withstand wear and tear.
- Adjustability and Versatility:
- Scale of Importance: 8/10
- Look for machines with adjustable resistance levels, stride lengths, and incline settings to cater to a diverse range of users and workout preferences.
- User Capacity:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- Check the maximum user weight capacity. A higher capacity indicates a stronger build quality and accommodates a wider range of users.
- Size and Footprint:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- Consider the size of the machine and how much space it takes up, especially relevant for small businesses with limited space.
- Ease of Use:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- The machine should be user-friendly, with intuitive controls and clear displays, making it accessible for all fitness levels.
- Smoothness and Noise Level:
- Scale of Importance: 8/10
- A good commercial elliptical should offer a smooth, quiet operation, enhancing the user experience and minimizing disturbance.
- Maintenance Requirements:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- Opt for ellipticals that are low-maintenance and easy to clean, as this will reduce downtime and upkeep costs.
- Technology and Features:
- Scale of Importance: 6/10
- Advanced features like heart rate monitors, pre-set workout programs, and connectivity options (like Bluetooth or app integration) can enhance the user experience.
- Price and Value for Money:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- While budget is important, ensure that the price aligns with the quality and features offered. Investing in a higher-priced, quality machine often pays off in longevity and satisfaction.
- Warranty and Customer Support:
- Scale of Importance: 7/10
- A comprehensive warranty and responsive customer support are essential for dealing with any potential issues, ensuring the machine remains operational.
These criteria were crucial in our process of selecting and recommending commercial elliptical machines. We focused on quality, user experience, and value for small businesses, ensuring that the options we suggest align with their specific needs.
Commercial Elliptical Machines: Our Top Picks
Matrix Fitness E50 Elliptical Trainer with XUR Console
Features:
- Synced to live studio classes, Global Workouts, Google Maps Street View, and over 16,000 interactive workouts
- Includes a 30-day iFIT fitness app membership
- Customizable options, including the ability to connect to popular fitness apps
- Touchscreen consoles come with entertainment apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify
- Easy access to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other apps to stay connected while you workout
- Suspension Elliptical Technology provides a smooth, consistent feel
- Exact Force Induction Brake provides resistance changes at the push of a button
- Convenience features, such as water bottle holder, accessory tray, heart rate grips, and more, ensure a comfortable and convenient exercise experience
Matrix Fitness E50 Elliptical Trainer with XUR Console
Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical
Features:
- Suitable for all fitness levels, including those with arthritis or MS
- Protects knees and joints with linear stride technology
- Offers a total body workout that helps burn calories and build strength
- Adjustable seat, handlebars, and resistance levels for optimal comfort and challenge
- Simple progress tracking and convenient transport wheels for easy storage
Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical
Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Recumbent Elliptical Cross Trainers
Features:
- Connects to SunnyFit app for personalized workout plans and tracking
- Adjustable resistance for tailored workout intensity
- Variety of built-in and customizable exercise programs
- Low-impact exercise option for joint protection
- Independent handle and pedal use for targeted muscle training
Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Recumbent Elliptical Cross Trainers
SOLE E35 Commercial Elliptical with Bluetooth Speakers
Features:
- Quiet and smooth operation for a pleasant workout experience
- Adjustable incline levels to target various muscle groups
- Ergonomic foot pedal design for added comfort and reduced strain
- Convenient built-in accessories for entertainment and hydration
- Wireless heart rate monitoring with included chest strap
SOLE E35 Commercial Elliptical with Bluetooth Speakers $1379
Niceday Elliptical Cross Trainer
Features:
- Quiet operation suitable for use in any workspace
- Wide range of resistance levels for all fitness levels
- Sturdy construction for long-term use and 400 lb. weight capacity
- Accurate data tracking for effective workout planning
Niceday Elliptical Cross Trainer
YOUNGFIT Foldable Elliptical Machine
Features:
- Compact storage option to save space when not in use
- Quiet operation
- Wide range of resistance levels for a customized workout experience
- Provides a full-body workout for maximum results
- 30 day return policy
YOUNGFIT Foldable Elliptical Machine
mobifitness 3-in-1 Elliptical Trainer
Features:
- Ideal for users of all fitness levels
- 24 resistance levels accommodate various fitness levels
- Stylish Scandinavian design fits any room decor
- App provides subscription-free access to professional training plans and community features
mobifitness 3-in-1 Elliptical Trainer
Body-Solid E5000 Endurance Elliptical Trainer
Features:
- Stable and space-efficient platform for low-impact full-body workouts
- No need for external power sources due to self-generating power
- Commercial rating ensures extreme durability and long-lasting performance
Body-Solid E5000 Endurance Elliptical Trainer
ANTCRZ Rear Drive Elliptical Machine
Features:
- Space-saving, versatile design accommodates different cardio workouts
- Adjustable handlebar minimizes numbness in toes and Achilles tendon discomfort
- Quiet operation
ANTCRZ Rear Drive Elliptical Machine
Types of elliptical machines
There are three main types of elliptical machines:
- Rear drive elliptical: The flywheel is located at the back of the machine, offering a smooth and natural stride. These machines tend to be more expensive and require more maintenance due to their more complex design.
- Front drive elliptical: The flywheel is located at the front of the machine, providing a slightly more compact design. These machines may be more affordable but can be noisier and less smooth than rear-drive models.
- Center drive elliptical: The flywheel is located on either side of the user, resulting in a compact design with a more upright posture. These machines often have a smaller footprint and provide a natural stride, but may be more expensive than front-drive models.
Resistance System
Commercial ellipticals typically use one of two resistance systems:
- Magnetic resistance: This system uses magnets to create resistance, providing a smoother and quieter workout. Magnetic resistance systems are low maintenance and have a longer lifespan, making them the preferred choice for commercial gyms.
- Air resistance: This system uses a fan to create resistance, offering a more responsive and challenging workout. Air resistance machines can be noisy and require more maintenance than magnetic resistance systems.
Key Features to Look For
When shopping for a commercial elliptical, consider the following key features:
- Adjustable stride length: Allows users of different heights to find a comfortable stride, ensuring a better workout experience.
- Fitness app compatibility: Integrating with fitness apps can help users track their workouts and progress, making it easier to achieve their fitness goals.
- Built-in workout programs: Pre-programmed workouts provide variety and challenge for users, targeting specific muscle groups and fitness objectives.
- Smooth pedal motion: High-quality elliptical machines should provide a smooth and fluid motion for a comfortable workout experience.
- Transport wheels: Wheels make it easier to move the machine for cleaning or rearranging your gym layout.
- High weight capacity: A higher weight capacity indicates a more durable machine, suitable for a wide range of users.
Warranty and maintenance
When investing in a commercial elliptical machine, ensure the warranty covers commercial use. A longer warranty on parts and labor demonstrates the manufacturer’s confidence in the machine’s durability. Regular maintenance, such as cleaning and lubricating moving parts, will help prolong the life of your machine and ensure smooth operation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What is the difference between a commercial elliptical and a home elliptical?
A commercial elliptical is designed for heavy usage in fitness facilities and features durable components, higher weight capacity, and advanced features compared to a home elliptical. Commercial ellipticals are built to withstand the demands of multiple users and extended usage, making them a more robust and reliable option for businesses.
How much space do I need for a commercial elliptical?
The space needed for a commercial elliptical will depend on the machine’s dimensions, as well as the clearance needed around the machine for safe and comfortable use. Always measure your available space before purchasing an elliptical and consider any additional features, such as transport wheels, that may impact the machine’s footprint.
How often should I maintain my commercial elliptical?
Regular maintenance is essential for keeping your commercial elliptical running smoothly and prolonging its lifespan. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for cleaning and lubricating moving parts. In general, it’s a good idea to inspect and clean the machine weekly, with more in-depth maintenance, such as lubrication or part replacement, performed as needed or according to the manufacturer’s guidelines.
Can I use a commercial elliptical for high-intensity interval training (HIIT)?
Yes, many commercial-grade elliptical machines are suitable for high-intensity interval training. Many machines offer built-in workout programs specifically designed for HIIT, allowing users to switch between high-intensity intervals and recovery periods easily. HIIT workouts on an elliptical machine can help users burn a significant number of calories in a short period, supporting weight loss and fitness goals.
