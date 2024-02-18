Commercial Elliptical Machines: Best Picks for Your Fitness Facility

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner, you understand the importance of offering great amenities to both employees and clients. Commercial elliptical machines are one of the best fitness investments you can make for your business. This guide will explore everything you need to know about commercial-grade ellipticals, including key features, benefits, and how to choose the right model for your needs.

What is a commercial elliptical machine?

A commercial elliptical, also known as an elliptical trainer or cross trainer, is a stationary exercise machine designed to simulate walking, running, or stair climbing. Commercial-grade ellipticals are specifically built for heavy usage in commercial gyms, health clubs, and other fitness facilities. These machines often feature durable components, high weight capacity, and advanced features compared to their residential counterparts.

Benefits of investing in commercial-grade ellipticals for your business

There are several advantages to adding a commercial-grade elliptical to your small business or fitness facility, including:

Low-impact exercise: Elliptical trainers provide a low-impact workout that reduces stress on joints while still offering an effective cardiovascular workout.

Total body workout: Commercial ellipticals often feature movable handlebars, allowing users to engage their upper body for a full-body workout.

Customizable workouts: Advanced workout programs, adjustable stride length, and resistance levels make it easy for users to tailor their workouts to their fitness goals.

Attracts customers: A high-quality elliptical machine can be an appealing amenity for clients or gym members, setting your business apart from the competition.

Methodology For Our Picks

Selecting the right commercial elliptical machine for a small business, such as a gym or a fitness center, involves considering several important factors. Here’s an overview of the criteria:

Durability and Build Quality: Scale of Importance: 9/10

Given the frequent and intense usage in a commercial setting, the elliptical must be sturdy and well-built to withstand wear and tear. Adjustability and Versatility: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Look for machines with adjustable resistance levels, stride lengths, and incline settings to cater to a diverse range of users and workout preferences. User Capacity: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Check the maximum user weight capacity. A higher capacity indicates a stronger build quality and accommodates a wider range of users. Size and Footprint: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Consider the size of the machine and how much space it takes up, especially relevant for small businesses with limited space. Ease of Use: Scale of Importance: 7/10

The machine should be user-friendly, with intuitive controls and clear displays, making it accessible for all fitness levels. Smoothness and Noise Level: Scale of Importance: 8/10

A good commercial elliptical should offer a smooth, quiet operation, enhancing the user experience and minimizing disturbance. Maintenance Requirements: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Opt for ellipticals that are low-maintenance and easy to clean, as this will reduce downtime and upkeep costs. Technology and Features: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Advanced features like heart rate monitors, pre-set workout programs, and connectivity options (like Bluetooth or app integration) can enhance the user experience. Price and Value for Money: Scale of Importance: 7/10

While budget is important, ensure that the price aligns with the quality and features offered. Investing in a higher-priced, quality machine often pays off in longevity and satisfaction. Warranty and Customer Support: Scale of Importance: 7/10

A comprehensive warranty and responsive customer support are essential for dealing with any potential issues, ensuring the machine remains operational.

These criteria were crucial in our process of selecting and recommending commercial elliptical machines. We focused on quality, user experience, and value for small businesses, ensuring that the options we suggest align with their specific needs.

Commercial Elliptical Machines: Our Top Picks

Matrix Fitness E50 Elliptical Trainer with XUR Console

Features:

Synced to live studio classes, Global Workouts, Google Maps Street View, and over 16,000 interactive workouts

Includes a 30-day iFIT fitness app membership

Customizable options, including the ability to connect to popular fitness apps

Touchscreen consoles come with entertainment apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify

Easy access to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other apps to stay connected while you workout

Suspension Elliptical Technology provides a smooth, consistent feel

Exact Force Induction Brake provides resistance changes at the push of a button

Convenience features, such as water bottle holder, accessory tray, heart rate grips, and more, ensure a comfortable and convenient exercise experience

Matrix Fitness E50 Elliptical Trainer with XUR Console

Buy on Amazon

Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical

Features:

Suitable for all fitness levels, including those with arthritis or MS

Protects knees and joints with linear stride technology

Offers a total body workout that helps burn calories and build strength

Adjustable seat, handlebars, and resistance levels for optimal comfort and challenge

Simple progress tracking and convenient transport wheels for easy storage

Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical

Buy on Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Recumbent Elliptical Cross Trainers

Features:

Connects to SunnyFit app for personalized workout plans and tracking

Adjustable resistance for tailored workout intensity

Variety of built-in and customizable exercise programs

Low-impact exercise option for joint protection

Independent handle and pedal use for targeted muscle training

Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Recumbent Elliptical Cross Trainers

Buy on Amazon

SOLE E35 Commercial Elliptical with Bluetooth Speakers

Features:

Quiet and smooth operation for a pleasant workout experience

Adjustable incline levels to target various muscle groups

Ergonomic foot pedal design for added comfort and reduced strain

Convenient built-in accessories for entertainment and hydration

Wireless heart rate monitoring with included chest strap

SOLE E35 Commercial Elliptical with Bluetooth Speakers $1379

Buy on Amazon

Niceday Elliptical Cross Trainer

Features:

Quiet operation suitable for use in any workspace

Wide range of resistance levels for all fitness levels

Sturdy construction for long-term use and 400 lb. weight capacity

Accurate data tracking for effective workout planning

Niceday Elliptical Cross Trainer

Buy on Amazon

YOUNGFIT Foldable Elliptical Machine

Features:

Compact storage option to save space when not in use

Quiet operation

Wide range of resistance levels for a customized workout experience

Provides a full-body workout for maximum results

30 day return policy

YOUNGFIT Foldable Elliptical Machine

Buy on Amazon

mobifitness 3-in-1 Elliptical Trainer

Features:

Ideal for users of all fitness levels

24 resistance levels accommodate various fitness levels

Stylish Scandinavian design fits any room decor

App provides subscription-free access to professional training plans and community features

mobifitness 3-in-1 Elliptical Trainer

Buy on Amazon

Body-Solid E5000 Endurance Elliptical Trainer

Features:

Stable and space-efficient platform for low-impact full-body workouts

No need for external power sources due to self-generating power

Commercial rating ensures extreme durability and long-lasting performance

Body-Solid E5000 Endurance Elliptical Trainer

Buy on Amazon

ANTCRZ Rear Drive Elliptical Machine

Features:

Space-saving, versatile design accommodates different cardio workouts

Adjustable handlebar minimizes numbness in toes and Achilles tendon discomfort

Quiet operation

ANTCRZ Rear Drive Elliptical Machine

Buy on Amazon

Types of elliptical machines

There are three main types of elliptical machines:

Rear drive elliptical: The flywheel is located at the back of the machine, offering a smooth and natural stride. These machines tend to be more expensive and require more maintenance due to their more complex design.

The flywheel is located at the back of the machine, offering a smooth and natural stride. These machines tend to be more expensive and require more maintenance due to their more complex design. Front drive elliptical: The flywheel is located at the front of the machine, providing a slightly more compact design. These machines may be more affordable but can be noisier and less smooth than rear-drive models.

The flywheel is located at the front of the machine, providing a slightly more compact design. These machines may be more affordable but can be noisier and less smooth than rear-drive models. Center drive elliptical: The flywheel is located on either side of the user, resulting in a compact design with a more upright posture. These machines often have a smaller footprint and provide a natural stride, but may be more expensive than front-drive models.

Resistance System

Commercial ellipticals typically use one of two resistance systems:

Magnetic resistance: This system uses magnets to create resistance, providing a smoother and quieter workout. Magnetic resistance systems are low maintenance and have a longer lifespan, making them the preferred choice for commercial gyms.

This system uses magnets to create resistance, providing a smoother and quieter workout. Magnetic resistance systems are low maintenance and have a longer lifespan, making them the preferred choice for commercial gyms. Air resistance: This system uses a fan to create resistance, offering a more responsive and challenging workout. Air resistance machines can be noisy and require more maintenance than magnetic resistance systems.

Key Features to Look For

When shopping for a commercial elliptical, consider the following key features:

Adjustable stride length: Allows users of different heights to find a comfortable stride, ensuring a better workout experience.

Allows users of different heights to find a comfortable stride, ensuring a better workout experience. Fitness app compatibility: Integrating with fitness apps can help users track their workouts and progress, making it easier to achieve their fitness goals.

Integrating with fitness apps can help users track their workouts and progress, making it easier to achieve their fitness goals. Built-in workout programs: Pre-programmed workouts provide variety and challenge for users, targeting specific muscle groups and fitness objectives.

Pre-programmed workouts provide variety and challenge for users, targeting specific muscle groups and fitness objectives. Smooth pedal motion: High-quality elliptical machines should provide a smooth and fluid motion for a comfortable workout experience.

High-quality elliptical machines should provide a smooth and fluid motion for a comfortable workout experience. Transport wheels: Wheels make it easier to move the machine for cleaning or rearranging your gym layout.

Wheels make it easier to move the machine for cleaning or rearranging your gym layout. High weight capacity: A higher weight capacity indicates a more durable machine, suitable for a wide range of users.

Warranty and maintenance

When investing in a commercial elliptical machine, ensure the warranty covers commercial use. A longer warranty on parts and labor demonstrates the manufacturer’s confidence in the machine’s durability. Regular maintenance, such as cleaning and lubricating moving parts, will help prolong the life of your machine and ensure smooth operation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the difference between a commercial elliptical and a home elliptical?

A commercial elliptical is designed for heavy usage in fitness facilities and features durable components, higher weight capacity, and advanced features compared to a home elliptical. Commercial ellipticals are built to withstand the demands of multiple users and extended usage, making them a more robust and reliable option for businesses.

How much space do I need for a commercial elliptical?

The space needed for a commercial elliptical will depend on the machine’s dimensions, as well as the clearance needed around the machine for safe and comfortable use. Always measure your available space before purchasing an elliptical and consider any additional features, such as transport wheels, that may impact the machine’s footprint.

How often should I maintain my commercial elliptical?

Regular maintenance is essential for keeping your commercial elliptical running smoothly and prolonging its lifespan. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for cleaning and lubricating moving parts. In general, it’s a good idea to inspect and clean the machine weekly, with more in-depth maintenance, such as lubrication or part replacement, performed as needed or according to the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Can I use a commercial elliptical for high-intensity interval training (HIIT)?

Yes, many commercial-grade elliptical machines are suitable for high-intensity interval training. Many machines offer built-in workout programs specifically designed for HIIT, allowing users to switch between high-intensity intervals and recovery periods easily. HIIT workouts on an elliptical machine can help users burn a significant number of calories in a short period, supporting weight loss and fitness goals.

