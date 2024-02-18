If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Commercial Shaved Ice Machine: Top Choices for Your Business

Commercial shaved ice and snow cone machines are wise investments for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry. By offering a popular, refreshing treat like shaved ice, businesses can draw in customers and generate significant revenue, especially during the hot summer months.This guide aims to provide valuable information to make the best decision for your business.

Choosing a Commercial Ice Shaver

Production Capacity: Scale of Importance: 9/10

Assess the machine’s ability to produce a sufficient quantity of shaved ice, especially during peak hours. High-capacity machines are essential for busy locations. Ice Texture Adjustability: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Look for machines that offer adjustable controls for ice texture. This feature allows for customization according to customer preferences, whether they desire fine, fluffy snow or coarser ice. Size and Space Requirements: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Consider the size of the machine and the space it occupies. Compact machines are preferable for establishments with limited space. Durability and Build Quality: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Evaluate the construction materials and overall build quality. A sturdy, well-built machine can handle high-volume use and last longer. Ease of Use and Maintenance: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Choose a machine that is user-friendly and easy to clean. Simple maintenance and operation can save time and effort. Energy Efficiency: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Check the energy consumption of the machine. Energy-efficient models can reduce operational costs. Safety Features: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Safety should be a priority. Look for features like automatic shut-off, protective guards, and stable bases to prevent accidents. Cost and Budget Considerations: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Balance the cost with the features and quality you need. Investing in a more expensive model may be worthwhile for durability and efficiency. Brand Reputation and Customer Support: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Consider the brand’s reputation and the availability of customer support. Reliable brands often offer better warranty terms and customer service.

These criteria guided us in selecting the best commercial shaved ice machines to recommend. We aim to cater to various business needs, ensuring quality, efficiency, and value.

Commercial Shaved Ice Machines: Our Recommendations

Now that you’ve seen our methodology, here are our top picks from Amazon:

Coolski Commercial Ice Maker Machine

Features:

High Capacity: Ability to produce up to 350 lbs of ice per day and store up to 300 lbs

Rapid Ice Production: Creates 156 clear ice cubes in one cycle that takes between 8-15 minutes

User-Friendly LCD Panel: Allows for easy operation, ice-thickness adjustment, reservation settings, and automated cleaning functions.

Durable Construction: Constructed with stainless steel for longevity. The storage bin is designed with thick insulation foam layers to effectively maintain the ice’s coolness.

Included Accessories: Comes with a water filter, water hose, drain hose, ice scoops, and tools. Additionally, you will receive 100 free ice bags. The ice scoops can be conveniently stored on either side of the bin using the provided hooks.

Coolski Commercial Ice Maker Machine

Buy on Amazon

Great Northern Polar Blast Acrylic Snow Cone Machine

Features:

Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Hopper: Capacity of 4.5 cubic feet, can handle and grind up to 500 pounds of ice per hour.

Strong Acrylic Side Panels: Safe and easy to clean, transparency allows you to monitor ice levels from all sides.

Non-Slip Rubber Feet: Designed for stability, preventing any countertop slippage.

Ergonomic Handle with Safety Switch: Offers comfort for prolonged use. Safety switch ensures the motor only runs when the plunger is safely inside the hopper.

Easy Access Door: The hinged design facilitates a mess-free ice scooping experience.

Great Northern Polar Blast Acrylic Snow Cone Machine

Buy on Amazon

H HUKOER Electric Snow Cone Machine

Features:

High-speed 250W copper motor

Large 13.22-pound ice bucket

Adjustable ice fineness

User-friendly design with extended support plate and drainage holes

Constructed from durable ABS plastic and stainless steel

Suitable for various commercial uses

H HUKOER Electric Snow Cone Machine

Buy on Amazon

Great Northern Premium Quality Shaved Ice Machine

Features:

1/3 HP, 1725 RPM commercial-grade motor

Durable and lightweight high-impact ABS construction with brass and stainless steel

Adjustable and replaceable stainless steel blade

Capacity to shave an ice block up to 8″ diameter by 6.5″ tall

Capable of shaving 6 lbs of ice per minute (over 350 lbs per hour)

Backed by Great Northern Popcorn’s 1-year warranty

Great Northern Premium Quality Shaved Ice Machine

Buy on Amazon

VIVOHOME Electric Dual Blades Ice Crusher Shaver

Features:

Rapid ice shaving capability (440 lbs/hr)

Food-grade stainless steel hopper and blade for rust-free and hygienic operation

Stable base minimizing vibration and noise

Safety water-resistant on/off switch for ease of use and safety

Elegant design suitable for restaurants, bars, canteens, snack stands, and fairs

Electric-powered for effortless operation

VIVOHOME Electric Dual Blades Ice Crusher Shaver

Buy on Amazon

VEVOR Commercial Snowflake Ice Maker

Key Features:

280-watt compressor for efficient cooling

Durable 304 stainless steel and food-grade ABS construction

Large ice production (55 lbs/24H) and storage (11 lbs) capacity

Practical accessories including a drain pipe and ice scoop

Easy-to-operate panel with intuitive indicator lights

Hidden cover and blue light for enhanced hygiene and ease of observation

VEVOR Commercial Snowflake Ice Maker

Buy on Amazon

Electric Shaved Ice Machine

Features:

Waterproof switch for safe operation

Double blades for efficient ice shaving

Ice container included for convenience

Durable stainless steel blade and hopper

Wide application: bar, kitchen, restaurant, outdoor events

High efficiency, crushing up to 440 lbs of shaved ice per hour

Stainless steel construction for durability and high efficiency

Electric Shaved Ice Machine

Buy on Amazon

Paragon Arctic Blast Snow Cone Machine

Features:

Robust stainless steel and aluminum construction with tinted blue glass panels

Cast aluminum horn, pusher, and chopper with two high-grade stainless steel blades

Shaves over 500 pounds of ice per hour

Easy and safe to operate with a momentary switch

Food-grade slated drain deck, 36″ drain tube, and serving scoop included

Impact-resistant polycarbonate panels with attention-getting graphics

Assembled in the United States

Paragon Arctic Blast Snow Cone Machine

Buy on Amazon

SNOWIE – Little Snowie Max Snow Cone Machine Entrepreneur Kit

Features:

Modeled after commercial shavers but affordably priced for home use

High-speed professional grade motor and 301 hardened stainless steel blade create perfect fluffy snow in just 3 seconds

Can use ice cubes directly from your freezer

Fills an 8 oz cup in 5 seconds or less

Comes with a one-year warranty on the high-speed commercial motor

SNOWIE – Little Snowie Max Snow Cone Machine Entrepreneur Kit

Buy on Amazon

LIANQIAN Automatic Electric Ice Crusher and Shave Ice Machine

Features:

Robust Construction: Made from high-grade 304 stainless steel for durability.

Large Output: Capable of producing up to 485LBS of ice every 24 hours, ensuring you can serve a high volume of customers.

Variable Speeds: Features a 0-60 adjustable speed setting to create diverse ice textures.

Comprehensive Kit: Comes with two barrels, an ice scoop, a storage slushie ice box, and a three-plug faucet.

LIANQIAN Automatic Electric Ice Crusher and Shave Ice Machine

Buy on Amazon

Using Shaved Ice Machines in Business

Shaved ice machines offer an opportunity to expand the menu, attract a wider customer base, and increase sales, especially during warmer seasons. Its versatility allows for a range of offerings, from traditional shaved ice treats to more sophisticated, gourmet options that cater to a diverse clientele.

Here are some ways a small food business could use a commercial shaved ice machine:

Classic Shaved Ice Desserts: Offer traditional shaved ice topped with various flavored syrups, catering to those seeking a nostalgic and refreshing treat. Gourmet and Artisanal Flavors: Create artisanal flavors using natural fruit juices, purees, or gourmet syrups for a more sophisticated palate. Healthy Options: Provide healthier alternatives by using fresh fruit toppings and natural sweeteners, appealing to health-conscious customers. Themed Treats: Develop themed shaved ice desserts, aligning with holidays, local events, or seasonal fruits, to keep the menu exciting and timely. Combination with Other Desserts: Combine shaved ice with other desserts like ice cream, pudding, or fruit salads to create unique and more indulgent offerings. Beverage Additions: Use finely shaved ice in cold beverages like smoothies, cocktails, or mocktails, enhancing their texture and appeal. Interactive Stations: Set up a DIY shaved ice station where customers can customize their treats, perfect for family-friendly venues or special events. Catering and Events: Utilize the machine for catering services at events, parties, or festivals, providing a fun and engaging element. Seasonal Specials: Offer seasonal specials using ingredients that reflect the time of year, such as tropical flavors in summer or warm spices in winter.

A commercial shaved ice machine opens up a world of possibilities for a small food business, offering the potential to experiment with flavors, cater to a wide range of tastes, and create a unique customer experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between shaved ice and snow cones?

Shaved ice and snow cones are two distinct types of frozen treats. While both are made from ice, shaved ice is created by shaving thin, delicate layers of ice that create a fluffy, snow-like texture. Snow cones, on the other hand, are made by crushing ice into coarser, granular pieces. The fluffy texture of shaved ice allows flavors to be absorbed more effectively, resulting in a more enjoyable taste experience for customers.

Can I use a commercial shaved ice machine for other types of frozen treats?

Yes, many commercial shaved ice machines are versatile and can be used for creating other types of frozen treats. For example, some machines can produce slushies, granitas, or even frozen yogurt, depending on the settings and attachments used. Experimenting with different treats can help diversify your product offerings and attract more customers.

How do I clean and maintain my commercial shaved ice machine?

Proper cleaning and maintenance are crucial for ensuring your commercial shaved ice machine continues to function optimally and produce high-quality shaved ice. To clean your machine, first, unplug it and remove any ice or debris. Disassemble removable parts, such as the hopper, blade, and ice chute, and wash them with warm, soapy water.

Use a soft brush to clean hard-to-reach areas and remove any buildup. Rinse and dry all components before reassembling the machine. Consult your machine’s instruction manual for specific cleaning guidelines and recommended maintenance schedules.

How much electricity does a commercial shaved ice machine consume?

The amount of electricity consumed by a commercial shaved ice machine depends on factors such as its size, capacity, and usage. To minimize energy consumption, consider choosing an energy-efficient machine, turning the machine off when not in use, and regularly performing maintenance to keep it in optimal working condition.

