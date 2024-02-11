Custom Tote Bags: Promote Your Business With Our Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

People take tote bags everywhere – grocery stores, the beach, gyms, picnics – you name it! So what better way to get your business name out there than getting some customized tote bags? Amazon and Etsy have a large assortment of shops that make custom tote bags, with various styles, sizes, and prices available.

Using Custom Tote Bags For Your Business

Tote bags, owing to their functionality and versatility, have become indispensable accessories. For businesses, they serve as a perfect marketing tool that doesn’t just announce the brand, but also echoes its commitment to sustainability. Here’s how tote bags can elevate your business presence:

1. Eco-friendly Promotion: Tote bags underscore the importance of being environmentally conscious. When you hand out a reusable tote bag, you’re not just promoting your business, but also encouraging eco-friendly habits.

2. Cost-effective Advertising: Unlike other promotional items, a tote bag is used repeatedly, ensuring that your brand gets repeated exposure with just a one-time investment.

3. Versatility: Tote bags are versatile. Whether your customer is a college student, a gym enthusiast, or a frequent shopper, a tote caters to everyone. This broad appeal ensures maximum brand visibility.

Pro-tip: Collaborate with a local artist or designer to create an exclusive design for your tote bags. This adds an artistic touch, making the bags even more appealing, which could turn them into much-sought-after items.

Custom Tote Bags for Your Customers to Promote Your Business

We’ve scoured Amazon and Etsy for the best customized tote bags for your business. We looked at customer reviews, average turnaround time, discounts for bulk orders, and, of course, good quality. Let’s look at the essential factors for selecting custom tote bags, particularly for businesses. Our recommendations are based on these factors:

Material Quality: Importance Scale: 9/10

The material should be durable and suitable for intended use. Options like canvas, jute, and heavy-duty polyester are popular for their longevity. Customization Options: Importance Scale: 8/10

Assess the range of customization offered. This includes printing methods, color choices, and the ability to incorporate logos or brand messaging effectively. Size and Capacity: Importance Scale: 7/10

The bag should be appropriately sized for its intended purpose, whether it’s for trade shows, shopping, or daily use. Handle Strength and Comfort: Importance Scale: 7/10

Handles should be strong enough to support the weight of the bag’s contents and comfortable to hold, especially for extended periods. Eco-Friendliness: Importance Scale: 6/10

Consider environmentally friendly materials and production processes, as sustainability is increasingly important to consumers. Print Quality and Durability: Importance Scale: 8/10

The quality of the print should be high to ensure logos and text remain visible and intact over time, maintaining brand image. Cost and Value for Money: Importance Scale: 7/10

Evaluate the balance between cost and the quality offered. Bulk ordering often provides better value. Production and Delivery Time: Importance Scale: 6/10

Ensure the supplier can meet your timeline, especially if the bags are needed for an event or specific occasion. Minimum Order Quantity: Importance Scale: 5/10

Check if the supplier’s minimum order quantity aligns with your needs. This is particularly important for smaller businesses or events.

These criteria have guided us in selecting the custom tote bags that we recommend, ensuring they meet your business needs in terms of quality, customization, and value.

Personalized Custom Tote Bags

These bags are available in an assortment of colors, and they fold up into the attached mini-pouch! You can get your name or logo on both this polyester tote and its pouch, and you can pick from several quantity options. The bags measure about 15″ x 15″ and, though they do note the long turnaround time, customers report the bags are good quality.

Personalized Custom Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

Custom Polyester Tote Bags

While slightly smaller than some of the others on our list, these bags have zippered closures and inside pockets, which is rare for a tote bag! You can choose from a wide assortment of bag colors, though the straps on all of them are black. You can also choose the bag size, font style and colors, and quantity. This bag is sold in quantities of up to 20.

Custom Polyester Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

Custom Tote Bags

This Etsy store offers custom totes in a variety of fonts and colors. The bags are 15″W x 16″H x 3″D and made from 100% cotton.

Buy on Etsy

DISCOUNT PROMOS Reusable Heavy Duty Tote Bag

These tote bags are made from non-woven polypropylene, a durable and long-lasting material. The bags are 15″ x 14″ and have long handles and a bottom gusset for extra carrying strength. They come in several colors and are sold in packs of 10, 20, or 100. Discount Promos is a company that specializes in bulk customized items.

DISCOUNT PROMOS Reusable Heavy Duty Tote Bag

Buy on Amazon

Bulk Custom Tote Bags

Get a bulk order discount when you order larger quantities of this tote bag. The bags are made from heavy-duty cotton canvas and measure about 15″ x 15″ with a gusseted bottom. The seller uses digital printing to get bright and lasting results and will print your artwork in full color. They also offer free proof, and there is a discount for bulk orders, as well as free shipping on more than 5 bags.

Bulk Custom Tote Bags

Buy on Etsy

DISCOUNT PROMOTIONS Reusable Canvas Cloth Tote Bags

Our second entry from DP, these totes are spacious and come in 3 colors. Your text and/or logo will be printed in white on the bags, which come in packs of 10. The bags are made from non-woven canvas and measure 15″ x 19″.

DISCOUNT PROMOTIONS Reusable Canvas Cloth Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

