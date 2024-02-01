Small Business Grants to Apply for in February

If you’re looking to apply for small business grants in February, you’re in luck. A wide range of programs are available to businesses throughout the country, from grants that support rural businesses to those specifically for downtown storefronts. We’ve rounded up a wide range of opportunities, all of which you can apply for this month.

Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award

Citizens Bank is currently running its annual grant contest for small businesses. The Small Business Community Champion Award consists of 30 $10,000 grants, which will be distributed to companies across the 14 states where Citizens does business. Some of the grants are allocated to businesses owned by women, minorities, and veterans. Eligible businesses can apply online now through February.

Raleigh Storefront Upfit Grant

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance is accepting applications for its Storefront Upfit Grant. The $90,000 program will award grants to nine downtown businesses to support various commercial building improvements. Applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance by February 1.

Chicago 7th District Small Business Restoration Grant

Businesses in certain North Chicago neighborhoods can apply for assistance through the 7th District Small Business Restoration Grant. The program is open to small businesses that have missed out on previous grant opportunities and those that are facing financial hardships or in danger of closure. Eligible businesses with a brick-and-mortar location in the district can apply for one-time, $10,000 micro-grants to cover various expenses. Applications are being accepted now through February 2.

Marquette Match on Main Grant Program

Marquette, Michigan’s Downtown Development Authority, is accepting applications from downtown businesses to submit for Michigan’s Match on Main program. The program offers up to $25,000 in matching funds to businesses throughout the state, but applications must be submitted through DDAs or similar business groups. Each organization can submit applications for up to two businesses. The deadline to apply with the Marquette DDA is February 5.

Hawaii Manufacturing Assistance Program

The Hawaii Technology Development Corporation is supporting manufacturing businesses through a new grant program. The Manufacturing Assistance Program offers reimbursement grants to cover various expenses like equipment upgrades or feasibility studies. Eligible businesses can apply for between $1,500 and $100,000. February 16 is the deadline to apply.

Cambridge Small Business COVID-19 Grant Assistance

Cambridge, Massachusetts is currently running another cycle of its Small Business COVID-19 Grant Assistance. The program offers up to $15,000 to businesses with a brick-and-mortar location or up to $7,500 for home-based businesses. To qualify, businesses must be locally owned, not affiliated with a franchise, and be negatively impacted by the pandemic. The program will also prioritize businesses with fewer than 50 employees that have not already received relief funds through similar grant programs. February 16 is the deadline to submit an application.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Business Program

The Rural Development Business Program is a nationwide program that offers financial support and technical assistance to rural businesses. The USDA offers grants, loans, and financial guarantees to support a wide range of rural businesses and their needs. The deadline to apply for the current funding round is February 28.

Antioch Small Business Grants

Antioch, California, is supporting small businesses in the city’s high-crime areas by offering grant funds that can be used for safety and security upgrades. This is the fourth round of the Small Business Grants program, which will offer between $5,000 and $25,000 per business. Applications for the current funding round should be submitted by February 29.

Seguin Business Improvement Grant

Seguin, Texas, is currently operating its Business Improvement Grant (BIG) program. The program offers reimbursement funds that may cover up to 75 percent of eligible improvements or a maximum amount of $10,000. Applications are accepted up to the last day of each month. The city may then continue accepting applications if any funds remain available.