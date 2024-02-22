Justice Department Cracks Down on $20M COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

Six Texas men have been sentenced for their involvement in a scheme to illicitly secure over $20 million in forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a lifeline established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help small businesses during the pandemic.

The individuals, identified as Hamza Abbas, 31, Ammas Uddin, 31, Arham Uddin, 27, all from Richmond; Syed Ali, 55, of Sugar Land; and Muhammad Anis, 55, and Jesus Acosta Perez, 33, both from Houston, faced varying prison terms based on their roles in the conspiracy. Their sentences range from one year and one day to three years and eight months in prison, reflecting their guilty pleas and the severity of their actions.

Court documents reveal a calculated attempt by these defendants to exploit the PPP loan process by submitting fraudulent applications on behalf of their businesses. These applications were inflated with false employee numbers, exaggerated monthly payroll expenses, and supported by counterfeit bank records and tax forms. The depth of the conspiracy further extends to money laundering, where part of the fraudulent proceeds were funneled through checks written to non-existent employees, highlighting the elaborate lengths taken to mask their illicit gains.

This sentencing follows earlier actions in January, where three additional conspirators received their sentences, and in October 2023, when seven others, including scheme ringleader Amir Aqeel, were brought to justice, culminating in Aqeel’s 15-year prison sentence.

The collaborative investigative efforts of the SBA Office of Inspector General, Federal Housing Finance Agency Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration have been instrumental in unraveling this complex fraud.

This case was spearheaded by a dedicated team of trial attorneys from the Justice Department’s Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the Southern District of Texas, underscoring the federal government’s commitment to prosecuting those who seek to exploit national emergency aid programs.

The PPP was designed to provide essential financial support to struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the exploitation of this program by fraudulent actors not only undermines the integrity of federal relief efforts but also diverts critical resources away from legitimate businesses in need.

The Justice Department remains vigilant against COVID-19 related fraud, encouraging the public to report any suspected fraudulent activity. This case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against financial fraud and the importance of maintaining the integrity of federal assistance programs designed to aid Americans during times of crisis.

For small business owners, this news underscores the critical importance of due diligence and the need to remain vigilant against the backdrop of increasing fraud in federal relief programs. It also serves as a reminder of the robust legal frameworks and investigative efforts in place to protect the integrity of these programs and ensure that aid reaches those who truly need it.