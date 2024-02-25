Justice Department Seeks Injunction Against Ohio Tax Preparer for Fraudulent Practices

In a legal move to combat tax fraud, the Justice Department has initiated a lawsuit aimed at permanently barring Ohio-based tax return preparer Emmanuel Antwi, along with his businesses Manny Travel Agency & Business Services Inc. and Manny Financial, Insurance & Accounting Firm LLC, from the tax preparation industry. The civil complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, targets Antwi’s alleged practice of systematically understating tax liabilities and inflating refunds on behalf of his clients.

According to the complaint, Antwi engaged in deceptive practices by claiming false deductions for business losses or employee expenses and misreporting filing statuses to manipulate tax outcomes in favor of his clients. This pattern of behavior, as outlined by the Justice Department, has not only misled taxpayers but has also caused a substantial drain on federal tax revenues, with an estimated loss of $1,098,186 in 2020 alone.

The government’s legal action against Antwi underscores a broader effort to safeguard the integrity of the tax system from fraudulent preparers. With Antwi allegedly preparing hundreds of returns each season since at least 2020, nearly all of which claim refunds, the scale of the potential fraud is significant. In addition to seeking an injunction to halt Antwi’s tax preparation activities, the complaint also requests an order of disgorgement. This measure aims to prevent Antwi and his associated businesses from retaining any financial benefits derived from their alleged violations of tax laws.

Deputy Assistant General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division emphasized the importance of the lawsuit as a deterrent to others who might consider exploiting the tax system. This legal action is part of a broader initiative by the Justice Department’s Tax Division, which, over the past decade, has successfully obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers.

For small business owners and individual taxpayers, the case against Antwi serves as a critical reminder of the importance of due diligence when selecting a tax preparer. With the IRS offering a free directory of federal tax preparers and guidance on choosing a reliable preparer, taxpayers are encouraged to use these resources to protect themselves from falling victim to fraudulent practices.

The Justice Department also maintains an alphabetical listing of individuals and businesses enjoined from preparing tax returns and engaging in tax schemes. This public record is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to transparency and enforcement in the fight against tax fraud. Taxpayers who suspect a violation of an injunction are urged to report their concerns to the Tax Division, contributing to the collective effort to uphold the integrity of the tax system.

As the case against Antwi and his businesses progresses, it highlights the critical role of legal and regulatory measures in maintaining public trust in the tax preparation industry. For small business owners, understanding the implications of this lawsuit reinforces the necessity of engaging reputable and compliant tax preparers to avoid potential legal and financial repercussions.

