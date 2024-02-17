LegalZoom, NBA, WNBA Team Up for One Last Small Business Grant Funding Round

Over the last several years, LegalZoom has partnered with the NBA, WNBA, and other groups to support small businesses through its Fast Break for Small Business grants program. And now, the organizations are launching the final application round, which will provide even more funds than ever before. Read about this opportunity and other small business grants below.

Fast Break for Small Business Grant Program

LegalZoom.com is again teaming up with the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G-League for the last round of the annual Fast Break for Small Business grant program. The final funding round is the program’s largest to date, with a total of $3 million in grants and services available. Specifically, 150 businesses will receive a total of $1.5 million in financial grants, and 3,000 emerging entrepreneurs will benefit from $1.5 million in professional services and resources. The Fast Break for Small Business originally launched in 2021 and has already supported nearly 4,000 small business owners across 48 states and the District of Columbia. Applications for this round will be accepted now through September 13 and will be awarded throughout the NBA and WNBA season.

Washington, D.C. Dream Pitch Program

Washington, D.C., is currently operating its Dream Pitch Program to support small businesses in Wards 7 and 8. The program, which has run for the past three years, develops a cohort of entrepreneurs to provide expert guidance and community resources as they grow their businesses together. The program also includes a pitch competition that awards grants to the winners. Applications for the program are available now through March 1.

Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program

Canton, New York, is still offering a limited amount of funding through its Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program. The program provides grants to microenterprises and small businesses in Canton with less than 25 employees that were adversely affected by the pandemic. To qualify, businesses must commit to job retention or creation, with at least 51% of those jobs made available to those with low to moderate income. Microenterprise owners can also qualify by meeting the low-moderate income guidelines.

Santa Ana Small Business Incentive Program

Santa Ana, California’s Economic Development Division, is currently accepting applications for its Small Business Incentive Program. Funded through the city’s Community Development Block Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, eligible start-up microenterprises can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to reimburse them for certain expenses, like rent. To qualify, businesses must have five or fewer employees, have launched within the past three years, and be in compliance with all city regulations. Income limits for business owners also apply.

Portland Restore Grant Program

Portland, Oregon, is launching a new grant program to support businesses that experienced damage due to January’s weeklong snow and ice storm. The Restore Grant Program offers grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses and nonprofits. Eligible expenses include commercial building or equipment repairs, inventory loss, or even revenue loss from being closed during the storm. The deadline to submit an application for funding is February 29.

Small Business Deals

Salt Lake Solar Powered Communities

The Salt Lake City Sustainability Department and Utah Clean Energy are partnering to provide grants to locally-owned businesses that want to install solar power in their buildings. The Salt Lake Solar Powered Communities program aims to make solar power more accessible to businesses that may not otherwise be able to afford it. Priority will be given to businesses owned by or those that serve people of color. During this funding round, the groups plan to support between two and four small to medium-sized businesses. March 9 is the deadline to apply.