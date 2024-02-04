Letter Boards: Top Picks For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner, you’re constantly looking for tools that can enhance your brand, engage your customers, and effectively communicate your messages. While there are plenty of bright, flashy signage options, letter boards remain a popular choice for businesses of all kinds, providing an analog yet powerful medium of expression.

What Are Letter Boards?

Letter boards, also called message boards, are simple, sturdy boards that can hold individual letters. Typically, the board itself is covered with a grid of small slits where you can place each letter to create words and sentences. Letter boards range in size, providing versatile space and message options.

Usually, these boards are made of durable materials like wood or plastic, with changeable letters made from plastic. These letters come in a wide range of colors, such as black, white, blue, and grey, to suit various aesthetics.

There are also letter boards made from felt. These types are usually black and use white letters with tacks to display their message. Felt message boards are often used in restaurants, malls, and venues.

Essentially, letter boards are a blank canvas, allowing you to display your messages creatively. They are perfect for small businesses looking to add a personal touch to their store or entrepreneurs looking for a unique way to announce product launches or share inspirational quotes.

Letter Boards: Our Picks From Amazon

Below are our picks, and the criteria we used to curate our list. These are important factors to consider while deciding which letter board is right for you.

Board Size and Layout (Very Important) Scale: 9/10

The size should suit the intended display area. Larger boards are great for menus or main displays, while smaller ones work well for counters or individual tables. Letter Size and Font (Important) Scale: 8/10

Ensure the letters are readable from a distance. Consider the font style – a simple, clear font is usually best for visibility and readability. Ease of Letter Changing (Moderately Important) Scale: 7/10

The process of changing letters should be straightforward and hassle-free. Material and Durability (Important) Scale: 8/10

A durable board made from quality materials can withstand frequent use and last longer. Color and Design (Moderately Important) Scale: 6/10

The board’s color and design should complement your business’s aesthetic. Classic black with white letters is popular, but there are many options available. Letter Storage and Organization (Important) Scale: 7/10

Adequate storage for letters prevents loss and makes it easier to organize and find what you need. Cost and Budget (Very Important) Scale: 9/10

The board should offer good value for money, fitting within your budget without compromising on essential features. Customization Options (Moderately Important) Scale: 6/10

Some letter boards offer customization options like interchangeable headers or additional symbols and emojis. Mounting and Display Options (Important) Scale: 7/10

Consider how the board will be displayed – wall-mounted, freestanding, etc., and ensure it comes with the necessary mounting hardware. Availability of Replacement Letters (Important)

Scale: 7/10

Check the availability of additional or replacement letters to ensure you can update or repair your board as needed.

These criteria help ensure that the letter board you choose is not only functional and aesthetically pleasing but also durable and cost-effective for your business needs.

Excello Global Products Changeable Sidewalk Message Board

The Excello Global Products Changeable Message board has plastic legs that can be filled with sand or water for additional stability. Its swinging mechanism performs efficiently in high winds up to 30+ mph. Crafted for outdoor use, all materials are rustproof, ready to weather any condition.

Product Information:

Size: 37″ x 36″

Includes: 792 Pre-Cut Double Sided Letters, Symbols, Numbers, Black Sign Board, 4 Liquid Chalk Markers

Features: Easy to assemble, Heavy-duty, Rustproof, Weather-resistant, Swinging Mechanism

Assembly: Requires a flat-head screwdriver only

Note: All materials designed for outdoor usage

Excello Global Products Changeable Sidewalk Message Board

SmartSign A-Frame Sidewalk Sign and Letter Kit

Smartsign’s 42″ x 29″ message board features two 24″ x 36″ sign faces with tracks for seven lines of copy. It is constructed from rustproof plastic technopolymers to withstand challenging weather conditions, including rain, sleet, summer heat, or snow. It is reinforced with an internal steel support system to resist deformation, and isdesigned with recessed wheels for mobility and maneuverability.

Product Information:

Size: 42″ H x 29″ W x 24″ D

Material: Heavy Duty Plastic

Color: Red, Black, and White

Features: Rustproof, Withstands harsh weather, Steel reinforcement, Recessed wheels, Wind-resistant

Includes: 1 set of A-Frame Sidewalk Sign and Letter Kit

SmartSign A-Frame Sidewalk Sign and Letter Kit

Executive Office Solutions Extra Large Changeable Letter Board

The Executive Office Solutions Changeable Letter Board is 24 x 30-inch black felt board complemented by a solid oak frame. It comes with multiple mounting options, including a saw-tooth clip for wall hanging, and can also be laid vertically on a wall, table, desktop, headboard, or easel.

The package includes multiple letters, numbers, and special characters. You’ll also receive two canvas bags for storing the characters, a pair of letter clippers, and a clear box for sorting.

Product Details:

Color: Black

Material: Oak

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Item Dimensions: 30″L x 24″W x 0.01″H

Executive Office Solutions Extra Large Changeable Letter Board

Winsharp Black Felt Letter Board

The Winsharp Black Felt Letter Board offers 510 white letters, symbols, punctuation, numbers, and emojis to can craft unique, eye-catching statements. This 12″ x 16″ board features a dark stained wooden frame and convenient metal tabletop mounting type and sawtooth hanger.

Product Details:

Size: 12″ x 16″

Material: Metal

Mounting Type: Table Top

Color: Black felt with a dark stained wooden frame

Includes: 510 white letters, symbols, punctuation, numbers, and emojis

Additional Features: Comes with a white drawstring bag for letter storage.

Winsharp Black Felt Letter Board

MySignBoards Changeable Outdoor Sign with Metal Frame

This sign includes a set of 378 letters, numbers, and characters, offering a wide array of messaging possibilities. The metal frame and clear acrylic protection cover safeguards your message from UV light, snow, and sleet. The covers can easily slide in from the side, ensuring user-friendly access and updates.

Product Information:

Size: 48″ x 32″

Includes: 378 Letters, Numbers, Characters, Clear Acrylic Protection Cover

Features: Changeable letters, Heavy-duty metal frame, Acrylic protection cover, High-quality base

Note: Designed for long-term exterior use. Made in the USA.

MySignBoards Changeable Outdoor Sign with Metal Frame

Trendarti Felt Changeable Message Board

The TRENDARTI Felt Letter Board comes with 680 pieces of letters, numbers, and symbols in two different sizes and a unique, thin font. This black letter board is made with a high-quality oak frame.

Product Details:

Size: 16 x 12 inch

Color: Black

Material: Oak

Mounting Type: Wall Mount, Table Top

Orientation: Portrait

Product Dimensions: 16.5″L x 12.4″W

Trendarti Felt Changeable Message Board

MainEvent Felt Changeable Letterboard

The MAINEVENT Skinny Felt Letter Board features a patented design and comes with 220 pre-cut message board letters, composed of 142 letters, 46 numbers, and 32 symbols. Each character stands tall at 5.1 cm (2 inches), and two sets of all characters are included, providing ample variety for your messages.

The product includes a metal wall hook and a black stand, providing flexible display options. It is designed in the USA and includes 2 burlap bags for storing unused letters and numbers.

Product Details:

Color: Black

Material: Wood, Plastic, Metal

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Item Weight: 2.9 Pounds

Product Dimensions: 17.72″L x 12.6″W

MainEvent Felt Changeable Letterboard

Ghent Outdoor Enclosed Vinyl Message Board

This 24″ x 18″ blackboard is designed to resist weather, allowing safe placement under an awning for external use. The vinyl tack surface is washable and colorfast making it perfect for busy, high-traffic areas.

Product Information:

Size: 24″ x 18″

Color: Black

Material: Aluminum

Mounting: Door Mount

Weight: 14 Pounds

Dimensions: 22″L x 18″W

Features: Self-healing, washable, colorfast tack surface; Shatter-resistant doors; Lockable

Ghent Outdoor Enclosed Vinyl Message Board

Destop Felt Letter Board with Rustic Vintage Frame and Stand

Destop’s 12×16-inch board offers a spacious canvas and comes with a pre-mounted hook. It comes with a large assortment of 792 letters, numbers, and symbols in white and gold.

Product Information:

Brand: Destop

Size: 12×16 inches

Color: Grey

Material: High-Quality Paulownia Wood

Mounting: Table Top, with a mounted hook for hanging

Included: 792 Letters, Numbers and Symbols (396 white, 396 gold)

Dimensions: 16″L x 12″W

Destop Felt Letter Board with Rustic Vintage Frame and Stand

Accent Printing & Signs A Frame Letter Board

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this A-Frame sign can withstand the elements, making it an ideal choice for a small business owner looking to enhance visibility and attract more customers.

Product Features:

Brand: Accent Printing & Signs

Size: 2

Material: Plastic

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Dimensions: 45″L x 25″W

Additional Features: 272 count 4″ block letters included, suitable for indoor and outdoor use, double-sided display

Accent Printing & Signs A Frame Letter Board

How to Properly Use a Letter Board

Once you’ve chosen your perfect letter board, it’s time to put it to use. Here are some tips for creating engaging messages:

Positioning and Spacing of Letters : Ensure your letters are aligned and spaced evenly. This greatly improves readability.

: Ensure your letters are aligned and spaced evenly. This greatly improves readability. Creating Engaging Messages : Your board is a direct line of customer communication. Keep your messages clear, concise, and relevant.

: Your board is a direct line of customer communication. Keep your messages clear, concise, and relevant. Maintenance and Care: Clean your board regularly to keep it looking fresh and new. Avoid harsh cleaning agents as they might damage the board or the letters.

Ways to Incorporate Letter Boards in Your Business

Letter boards are incredibly versatile. Here are some ways to incorporate them into your business:

In-Store Promotions : Display daily deals or discounts to attract customers. A catchy phrase on a letter board can be a powerful marketing tool.

: Display daily deals or discounts to attract customers. A catchy phrase on a letter board can be a powerful marketing tool. Events and Celebrations : Use your board to announce upcoming events or to celebrate milestones and achievements.

: Use your board to announce upcoming events or to celebrate milestones and achievements. Daily Inspiration and Motivation : Inspire your team with daily motivational quotes. A positive work environment can greatly improve productivity.

: Inspire your team with daily motivational quotes. A positive work environment can greatly improve productivity. Social Media Content: Letter boards can be a unique prop for social media posts. They add a personal, authentic touch to your digital content.

Creativity with Letter Boards

The beauty of letter boards lies in their simplicity. They provide a canvas for you to express your brand’s personality. From the choice of colors to the way you arrange your letters, every element of your board communicates something about your brand.

Think outside the box. Use symbols and characters to add flair to your messages. Experiment with different styles of letters or colors. A blue letter board, for example, can lend a calming effect, while a black one can look sleek and professional.

Letter Boards FAQ

Where Can I Buy Letter Board Letters Separately?

Most online and physical retailers that sell letter boards also sell letters separately. Always check the compatibility before you add them to your cart.

Are There Different Font Styles Available for Letter Board Letters?

Yes, you can find letters in a range of font styles to suit your brand’s aesthetics.

What’s the Best Way to Clean a Letter Board?

A simple wipe down with a soft, dry cloth is usually enough to keep your board looking fresh. For stubborn dust or stains, use a gentle cleaner.

How Can I Prevent Letters from Falling Off the Board?

Ensure that the letters are firmly inserted into the slits. If they still fall off, check for any defects in the board or the letters.

What is the Standard Size for Letter Board Letters?

The standard size is usually ¾ inch. However, letters can come in a variety of sizes, so check the specifications before you order.

