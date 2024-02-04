Light Box Sign: Options and Info for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A lightbox sign, also known as a cabinet sign, can illuminate storefronts, commercial spaces, building signage, directory signs, and indoor signs in showrooms. They are an affordable way to attract attention to your business whether it is indoors or outdoors.

There are places that provide custom lightbox signage, often for a very steep price. Did you know you can get ready-made lightboxes on Amazon? This is a great alternative for small businesses with a budget without sacrificing the overall effectiveness of the tool.

What is a lightbox sign?

A lightbox sign is made from a container with lights designed to illuminate a business sign, text, advertising, art, photography, or advertising by evenly lighting it from behind. The container is made from a thin piece of translucent or clear material to let the light through to illuminate the entire sign.

How Small Businesses Can Benefit From the Power of Lightbox Signs

Incorporating a lightbox sign into your business strategy is a surefire way to boost brand recognition. Whether you’re a cafe owner aiming to lure in evening patrons, a boutique shop hoping to make an impression, or any other type of business striving to make its mark, a well-placed and designed lightbox can be your beacon to success.

Increased Visibility: Lightbox signs are illuminated, meaning they’re not just visible during the day, but also at night. This extended visibility can attract potential customers long after sunset, giving businesses an edge over competitors who lack such signage.

Lightbox signs are illuminated, meaning they’re not just visible during the day, but also at night. This extended visibility can attract potential customers long after sunset, giving businesses an edge over competitors who lack such signage. Professionalism: An aesthetically pleasing lightbox sign reflects a sense of professionalism. Customers often associate well-designed signage with trustworthiness and quality services or products.

An aesthetically pleasing lightbox sign reflects a sense of professionalism. Customers often associate well-designed signage with trustworthiness and quality services or products. Cost-effective Advertising: Compared to other advertising methods, lightbox signs are relatively affordable and offer continuous exposure. They’re a one-time investment that advertises your business 24/7.

How Businesses Can Benefit From Light Box Signs

Not sure if you want a light box sign? Here are just some cases in which they can be used for small businesses:

Retail Storefront Display: Enhancing the visibility of a retail store, particularly in high-traffic shopping areas or malls. Restaurant Menu Boards: Displaying menu items in an appealing way, easily changeable and visible from the street. Salon and Spa Promotions: Advertising special offers, new services, or featured products in salons and spas. Real Estate Office Listings: Showcasing property listings or open house announcements in real estate offices. Café and Coffee Shop Specials: Highlighting daily specials or seasonal offerings in cafes and coffee shops. Fitness Center Class Schedules: Displaying class schedules and membership deals at gyms and fitness centers. Boutique Window Displays: Creating eye-catching window displays in boutiques to attract passersby. Law Firm or Consultancy Services: Presenting services offered or important client information in professional settings like law firms or consultancies. Art Gallery Exhibitions: Announcing current or upcoming exhibitions and featured artists in art galleries. Event Venue Announcements: Advertising upcoming events or performances at venues like theaters or concert halls.

Each of these use cases demonstrates the versatility and effectiveness of light box signs in various small business settings, enhancing visibility and attracting potential customers.

Light Box Signs for Your Business

The lightboxes Amazon offers are ready to go, and they come in many different sizes and configurations. All you have to do is find the right location, connect the lightbox, add your content and turn on the lights.

Small Business Deals

Before we get into our list, there are several important factors to consider when shopping for light box signs. Here are those factors, which helped us choose our recommended products:

Visibility and Brightness (Very Important) Scale: 9/10

Consider the luminance and clarity of the sign. It should be bright enough to be seen clearly from a distance, both during the day and at night. Size and Proportion (Important) Scale: 8/10

The size should be appropriate for the intended location. Too large, and it may overwhelm the space; too small, and it might go unnoticed. Energy Efficiency (Moderately Important) Scale: 7/10

Opt for energy-efficient models to reduce electricity costs. LED light boxes are often a good choice. Durability and Weather Resistance (Important) Scale: 8/10

Ensure the sign can withstand local weather conditions. Durable materials mean less frequent replacements. Customization Options (Moderately Important) Scale: 6/10

The ability to customize the design, color, and graphics can significantly impact brand visibility and recognition. Ease of Installation and Maintenance (Important) Scale: 7/10

Consider how easy it is to install and maintain. Complex setups might require additional professional assistance. Cost and Budget Considerations (Very Important) Scale: 9/10

Balance quality with affordability. It’s important to invest in a sign that offers value without overstretching your budget. Compliance with Local Regulations (Crucial) Scale: 10/10

Ensure the sign meets all local zoning and signage regulations to avoid legal issues. Warranty and Customer Support (Important) Scale: 7/10

Check for a warranty and reliable customer support for peace of mind and potential future needs.

By carefully evaluating these aspects, we’ve selected light box signs that not only enhance visibility but also offer value, durability, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Spolehli LED Lightbox Display

The Spolehli LED Lightbox Display has an aluminum alloy frame, built in magnets to hold your content, LED lights, and a dimmer switch to name some of its features. Moreover, the frame has a laser engraved light guide panel to deliver even brightness with edge lit LED light. The LED light comes in at 6500 lumens of brightness and 9000-10000k color temperature.

Spolehli LED Lightbox Display

Buy on Amazon

HKSIGN A2 Hanging Display Lightbox

The concept of the lightbox from HKSIGN is designed for a window display. You can stack this box to create a cascading effect vertically or a wide panel horizontally. At 16.4″ X 23.4″, it is the ideal size for single or multiple installations. It is made from acrylic and has a magnetic front panel powered by LED lights.

HKSIGN A2 Hanging Display Lightbox

Buy on Amazon

E-Hangsam Silver LED Poster Lightbox Sign

The E-Hangsam lightbox has a silver 24″X36″ frame with a magnetic cover box design, which lets you change your content easily. The LED light produces shadow-free illumination for even lighting without any hot spots through its laser dot light guide panel.

E-Hangsam Silver LED Poster Lightbox Sign

Buy on Amazon

M&T Displays Smart LEDBox

The one-inch profile of the M&T Displays Smart LEDBox is slim, which is essential for some installations. The frame is made from anodized aluminum and a specially treated acrylic cover with a front-loading mechanism to change your content. The LED lighting goes through pre-treated light-guided panels to diffuse the light evenly.

M&T Displays Smart LEDBox

Buy on Amazon

Spolehli LED Backlit Lightbox

The second lightbox from Spolehli is slightly smaller at 24” x 36”, but it still has the same great features. The frame on this unit is silver with an aluminum profile and has a magnetic frame to hold your content in place. High-quality aluminum alloy for the frame and PMMA panel ensure it will not deform or change color while using the LED lights.

Spolehli LED Backlit Lightbox

Buy on Amazon

A3 Portrait LED Acrylic Poster Frame Light Box

This type of configuration is ideal for real-estate offices, photographers, and even restaurants by adding more pieces. Each lightbox is 19.7″X14.8″, they are made from acrylic, and powered with LED lights using 12V DC, so they are not power-hungry. A magnetic panel holds the image inside to quickly open and close the box, and you also get the hardware to hang the boxes.

A3 Portrait LED Acrylic Poster Frame Light Box

Buy on Amazon

E-Hangsam A4 Double Side Lightbox Sign

This design has four double-sided hanging window display lightboxes that are 9.45″x12.91″. You can place multiple images in the boxes and hang them in different configurations. The acrylic signs use efficient and cost-effective LED lights with 5000 LUX light intensity.

E-Hangsam A4 Double Side Lightbox Sign

Buy on Amazon

M&T Professional Free Standing Light-Up Box

If you are looking for a free-standing light-up box, this M&T unit is the right choice. This double-sided display uses a PVC hinge on one side and a magnetic cover with snap frames on the other side to quickly change your content. At 27”x77” it is tall and narrow enough for sidewalk or indoor placement.

M&T Professional Free Standing Light-Up Box

Buy on Amazon

LED Round Outdoor Light Box Sign

From pubs to restaurants, salons, or retail shops this round LED lightbox is a classic design. It is 20” in diameter and a little over 5” deep. This is a double-sided, waterproof, illuminated, lightbox with vacuum-formed acrylic panels. The LED light has a 50,000-hour life so it will be around for years to come.

LED Round Outdoor Light Box Sign

Buy on Amazon

HKSIGN Ultra-Thin Wall Mounted Acrylic LED Light Box

At 24”x36” this wall-mounted acrylic LED light box is a great sign for window or indoor installations. The ultra-thin AAA-grade acrylic is only 6mm thick and you can take the panel on and off using the hand screws. As for the light source, it uses high-brightness SMD2835LED light with a 12V DC power adaptor.

HKSIGN Ultra-Thin Wall Mounted Acrylic LED Light Box

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: