What is a Local Chamber of Commerce and Should You Join One?

There are thousands upon thousands of chambers of commerce in communities throughout the U.S., including your local chamber of commerce. There’s a good chance that your local community is represented by one. Moreover, your state and/or industry almost certainly has its own chamber as well.

If you haven’t joined a local Chamber of Commerce organization, you might not understand the different benefits these groups offer. Here’s a rundown of exactly what chambers provide and what you should consider when joining one.

What Is a Local Chamber of Commerce?

A chamber of commerce is a network of local businesses or businesses within a particular niche or industry. The organization works to further the interests of businesses in the area or industry through advocacy, networking opportunities and various other member benefits.

Every individual chamber of commerce is completely different. There’s the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a nationwide group that provides resources and advocacy for businesses in a wide array of industries across the country. Then there are statewide organizations, very small groups in local communities and groups that are specific to industries in a particular area.

Tom Sullivan, Vice President of Small Business Policy and head of the Small Business Council for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a phone interview with Small Business Trends, “All of our local chamber of commerce organizations are so different. But they all provide tremendous value to their members and their communities.”

How Do Local Chambers Of Commerce Help?

For example, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce aims to help its members in a few different ways. First, they provide online resources aimed at educating members about various aspects of running a business, from finding office space to reaching customers online.

Then, they host in-person events in cities throughout the country. Specifically, their Summit event is slated for October 16 and 17 in Washington D.C. The event features more than 25 expert speakers and educational programs designed specifically for small and growing businesses.

Finally, the group represents the interests of its members in front of Congress and the White House. They fight for businesses in terms of things like trade and access to affordable healthcare.

These functions often look a bit different on a local scale. Your hyper local group probably is not in front of Congress on a daily basis. But the general idea is the same. Many local chambers do represent the interest of their members in front of city councils or other local agencies.

Many also host local networking events or promotions designed to spur business growth in the area. And members can often access helpful resources, expertise from other members and even discounts and exclusive opportunities from local vendors.

Should Your Small Business Join a Local Chamber of Commerce?

The idea of joining a local chamber of commerce may not be on the radar of many small business owners. However, there’s a lot more to it than just an annual fee and occasional meetings. Let’s explore the many benefits and the profound impact it can have on how consumers perceive your business.

Benefits of Joining a Local Chamber of Commerce:

Consumer Trust: At the heart of the benefits is the level of trust your business garners by being a chamber member. A study by the Schapiro Group indicates a significant influence on consumers’ opinions about chamber member businesses. Specifically: Consumers are 49% more likely to view a business positively if they know it’s a chamber member. There’s a 73% increase in consumer awareness for businesses that are chamber members. The likelihood of consumers choosing chamber member businesses over others jumps by 80% .

There are plenty of benefits of joining a chamber of commerce. But perhaps the biggest one is how it changes your business in the eyes of consumers.

What Resources Do Chambers Offer Members?

Additionally, many chambers of commerce host events and provide resources to help their members grow. For example, you might be able to network with other members to form valuable connections or take part in special promotions like local restaurant weeks.

Members also often get access to exclusive discounts, like those from shipping companies, printing centers or travel vendors. Some chambers have even banded together to increase buying power for health insurance plans for self-employed individuals and small business owners.

This concept is currently making its way through the court system. But the U.S. Chamber and other advocacy groups are fighting for it so that chamber members can enjoy more affordable healthcare rates.

So what about the negatives?

Sullivan jokes, “If you’re running a criminal enterprise, you should not join your local chamber of commerce. Because everyone will find out about it very quickly.”

More realistically, most chamber of commerce organizations do charge a membership fee, though rates vary from group to group. But they often fall around a few hundred dollars per year.

Finding the Right Chamber Organizations to Join

It’s also important to find the right organizations to join. For example, a business that runs exclusively online and doesn’t target local customers might not get quite as much benefit from joining their local chamber that hosts a ton of local shopping events.

However, it might be more worthwhile to join an organization based on a common quality or interest, like the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce or the Chamber of E-Commerce.

Chamber of Commerce organizations can help nearly any business grow and thrive in some way. If you’re deciding whether or not to join one, it mainly comes down to finding the groups in your state and area and learning the specific membership benefits they offer, then weighing them against the costs.

If you can find the right organizations, you can access resources and build that very important trust factor between your business and target customers.

This table offers readers a quick snapshot to compare and contrast the characteristics and benefits of each type of chamber, allowing small business owners a way to gauge which might be the most appropriate for their business needs.

Comparison Table: Types of Chambers of Commerce

Characteristic / Benefit U.S. Chamber of Commerce Local Chamber of Commerce Niche-Specific Chamber Scale / Reach Nationwide Local Community Industry or Niche Specific Main Focus Advocacy at national level Local business growth Niche or industry concerns Networking Opportunities National events, summits Local networking events Niche or industry events Access to Resources Online business resources Local promotions, resources Niche-specific resources Advocacy Congress, White House City councils, local agencies Industry-specific issues Membership Benefits National scale promotions, potential healthcare benefits Local vendor discounts, potential for local advocacy Specialized resources, industry-specific benefits Typical Membership Cost Varies (typically higher) Varies (often a few hundred dollars/year) Varies based on niche and services

Here’s a word from Market With Mario about “3 Reasons to Join a Local Chamber of Commerce:”

Maximizing Your Chamber Membership

To fully leverage the benefits of chamber membership, active participation and strategic engagement are key. Here are ways to maximize your chamber membership:

Attend Events Regularly : Chambers host a variety of events such as mixers, seminars, and workshops. Regular attendance not only enhances your visibility within the local business community but also keeps you informed about industry trends and local issues. Use these events to network, share your business cards, and make meaningful connections.

: Chambers host a variety of events such as mixers, seminars, and workshops. Regular attendance not only enhances your visibility within the local business community but also keeps you informed about industry trends and local issues. Use these events to network, share your business cards, and make meaningful connections. Volunteer for Committees or Boards : Getting involved in a committee or even aiming for a position on the chamber board can significantly raise your profile. It positions you as a committed and influential member of the community, opening doors to new opportunities and deeper relationships with local leaders and fellow business owners.

: Getting involved in a committee or even aiming for a position on the chamber board can significantly raise your profile. It positions you as a committed and influential member of the community, opening doors to new opportunities and deeper relationships with local leaders and fellow business owners. Utilize Marketing and Sponsorship Opportunities : Many chambers offer marketing opportunities through their newsletters, websites, and event sponsorships. These platforms can increase your business’s exposure to a targeted audience. Consider sponsoring chamber events to highlight your brand and demonstrate your support for the community.

: Many chambers offer marketing opportunities through their newsletters, websites, and event sponsorships. These platforms can increase your business’s exposure to a targeted audience. Consider sponsoring chamber events to highlight your brand and demonstrate your support for the community. Take Advantage of Member Benefits : Chambers often negotiate deals and discounts for their members, ranging from insurance and healthcare to office supplies and marketing services. Review the benefits regularly and use them to save costs and enhance your business operations.

: Chambers often negotiate deals and discounts for their members, ranging from insurance and healthcare to office supplies and marketing services. Review the benefits regularly and use them to save costs and enhance your business operations. Engage in Chamber Advocacy Initiatives: Participate in advocacy efforts led by the chamber to address business concerns at local, state, or national levels. This involvement not only supports the broader business community but also ensures your voice is heard in matters affecting your business.

Chamber Membership ROI

Evaluating the return on investment (ROI) from chamber membership involves looking beyond direct financial gains to consider the broader impact on your business. Here’s how to assess the ROI of joining a chamber:

Networking Value : Calculate the potential value of the connections made through chamber events. Networking can lead to new clients, partnerships, and opportunities that far exceed the cost of membership.

: Calculate the potential value of the connections made through chamber events. Networking can lead to new clients, partnerships, and opportunities that far exceed the cost of membership. Marketing Exposure : Consider the exposure your business receives through the chamber’s marketing channels and events. The cost of similar exposure if pursued independently can often be significantly higher than the cost of chamber membership.

: Consider the exposure your business receives through the chamber’s marketing channels and events. The cost of similar exposure if pursued independently can often be significantly higher than the cost of chamber membership. Advocacy Benefits : Chambers advocate on behalf of the business community, influencing policies and regulations that can have a direct impact on your business environment. While harder to quantify, the benefit of having a voice in these discussions through chamber membership can be substantial.

: Chambers advocate on behalf of the business community, influencing policies and regulations that can have a direct impact on your business environment. While harder to quantify, the benefit of having a voice in these discussions through chamber membership can be substantial. Educational Resources : Factor in the value of workshops, seminars, and resources provided by the chamber. Access to industry experts and training can enhance your business skills and knowledge, contributing to long-term business growth.

: Factor in the value of workshops, seminars, and resources provided by the chamber. Access to industry experts and training can enhance your business skills and knowledge, contributing to long-term business growth. Discounts and Savings: Add up the savings from discounts and benefits offered through the chamber. These savings alone can sometimes offset the cost of membership.

Chamber of Commerce vs. Other Business Associations

While chambers of commerce are vital for local businesses, other business associations also offer valuable opportunities. Understanding the differences can help you decide where to invest your time and resources:

Focus and Scope : Chambers of commerce typically focus on the local business community and economic development, offering benefits that directly support local networking and advocacy. Other business associations might have a more specific focus, such as industry-specific issues, professional development, or advocacy at the national or international level.

: Chambers of commerce typically focus on the local business community and economic development, offering benefits that directly support local networking and advocacy. Other business associations might have a more specific focus, such as industry-specific issues, professional development, or advocacy at the national or international level. Membership Base : Chambers usually have a diverse membership that includes businesses of all sizes and sectors, providing a broad networking base. Other associations may offer a more targeted network, which can be beneficial if you’re looking for contacts within a specific industry or profession.

: Chambers usually have a diverse membership that includes businesses of all sizes and sectors, providing a broad networking base. Other associations may offer a more targeted network, which can be beneficial if you’re looking for contacts within a specific industry or profession. Benefits and Resources : While chambers provide a mix of networking, advocacy, and local benefits, other associations might offer more specialized resources, certifications, or professional development opportunities relevant to your industry.

: While chambers provide a mix of networking, advocacy, and local benefits, other associations might offer more specialized resources, certifications, or professional development opportunities relevant to your industry. Cost vs. Value: Consider the cost of membership and the specific benefits each organization offers. Assess which membership aligns best with your business goals, whether it’s broad community engagement through a chamber or specialized support from an industry association.

In choosing between a chamber of commerce and other business associations, evaluate your business needs, growth goals, and the kind of network you wish to build. Membership in multiple organizations might be beneficial, provided each offers unique value and supports different aspects of your business strategy.