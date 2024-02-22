Tens of Thousands Report Problems with Mobile Networks Thursday Morning

Nearly every major mobile network is reporting outages Thursday morning.

According to tracking at DownDetector.com, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile users are all reporting issues with their mobile connections, as of 9:30 a.m. Other networks like Cricket Wireless, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile, US Cellular, and Straight Talk all have users reporting outages, too.

A chart tracking outages at AT&T shows outages started getting reported a little after 3 a.m. Thursday. By 9 a.m., more than 70,000 outages were reported on the AT&T network, alone.

Major cities affected by these outages include Houston, San Antonio, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Dallas, New York City, and Austin.

The most reported problems on the AT&T network include mobile phone connections and no signal.

There were only about 4,000 outages being reported by Verizon users at 9 a.m., according to the site. About 2,000 issues were reported by T-Mobile users, too, at that same time.

As is often the case, many experiencing problems went to X to express their thoughts on the outages.

By 10 a.m., outage reports appeared to have plateaued.