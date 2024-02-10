TikTok Supporting Small Businesses and Creators with New Grant

Partnering with creators can be an effective way to grow a business. And small business grants can help these initiatives go even further. Now, TikTok is supporting small businesses and creators through a new partnership. Read about this and other small business grant opportunities below.

TikTok and Black Girl Ventures Innovate Together Grant Program

TikTok is teaming up with Black Girl Ventures on the new Innovate Together Grant Program. Last year, the social media company announced plans to invest $1 million into the work of Black Girl Ventures, and this grant program is part of that initiative. To qualify, applicants must have a TikTok account, be in the beauty, lifestyle, or consumer sectors, and be able to deliver a project within three months of receiving the grant. Overall, the program will award grants to 12 businesses and creators, including an Enterprise Award of $10,000, an Innovation Award of $5,000, and a Community Award of $2,500. Applicants must also be available to attend an in-person training session in March. February 29 is the deadline to apply.

Pennsylvania ARPA Grants

Pennsylvania is currently offering $10.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to small businesses that suffered following the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible businesses across the state can apply for grants of between $2,500 and $10,000. To qualify, businesses must generate less than $1 million annually, have less than 25 full-time employees, and have been in operation since at least March 17, 2020. Recipients can use grant funds for various purposes, including working capital, new equipment purchases, and even safety and security upgrades.

LA Rams and Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program

The Los Angeles Rams recently partnered with Verizon to host an event related to the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program. The networking event and panel discussion featured representatives from 35 Certified #RamsHouses, and shared information about the resources available through Verizon’s program. Additionally, Verizon and the Rams awarded a surprise $10,000 grant to GTLA Apparel’s founder, Lupe Tlatenchi as part of the program. The grant program is available to small businesses that actively use the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program, which is a free online curriculum for small business owners that includes courses, mentorship, peer networking, and expert coaching. Users who have taken at least two courses are eligible to apply for the $10,000 grant each year.

Rhode Island Rebounds Energy Efficiency Program

Rhode Island recently launched its RI Rebounds Energy Efficiency Program, a grant program aimed at helping small businesses reduce energy costs. Through the program, eligible small businesses can apply for up to $10,000 to reimburse energy efficiency measures implemented following an energy assessment or audit. Funds can cover various upgrades, including insulation, ventilation, and electric panel upgrades. The program is open to businesses making less than $2 million in gross revenue annually. A total of $600,000 is available through the program.

San Diego Emergency Grant Relief Program

San Diego recently launched its Emergency Grant Relief Program to support businesses and nonprofit organizations that were negatively affected by recent floods. Eligible businesses and organizations can apply for grants of between $2,500 and $5,000. The city hopes to support about 100 local organizations and businesses through the program. The Strategic Alliance and the county are also offering separate grants to support those affected by flooding. City grants will be awarded on a first-come, first serve basis.

Small Business Deals

Middlesex Business Operating Grants Program

The Middlesex County Revitalization Commission will soon begin accepting applications for its 2024 Business Operating Grants Program. The program is funded through the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $25,000 to continue and grow their operations. This is the second year of the five-year program. The application period for this funding round launches on March 1 and runs through March 31.