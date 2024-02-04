No Smoking Signs: Choices for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you don’t allow smoking or vaping at your business, it’s a good idea to post signs saying so. You’ll want to place signage anywhere people may light up – including inside and outside. Many states have mandates regarding where you can and cannot smoke in and around businesses. Familiarize yourself with your local laws to find out more about yours. However, regardless of where you live, if you own a business, you can decide if you’d like your premises to be smoke-free.

Creating a smoke-free environment in your workplace isn’t just about setting a rule; it’s about fostering a healthier environment for both your employees and customers. When you prioritize health, you also create a positive impression for your business.

Reasons to Implement a Smoke-Free Policy:

Healthier Workplace : Exposure to second-hand smoke is harmful. By ensuring a smoke-free zone, you reduce the risk of respiratory problems and other related health issues for everyone.

: Exposure to second-hand smoke is harmful. By ensuring a smoke-free zone, you reduce the risk of respiratory problems and other related health issues for everyone. Increased Productivity : A smoke-free environment can lead to fewer smoke breaks and reduced absenteeism due to smoking-related illnesses.

: A smoke-free environment can lead to fewer smoke breaks and reduced absenteeism due to smoking-related illnesses. Cleaner Environment: Say goodbye to cigarette butts littering the premises and the lingering smell of smoke. A cleaner workspace is more appealing to customers and can enhance your business’s image.

Fortunately, there are plenty of no smoking signs, no vaping signs, and the like available online. And there are more options than you may think – there are decorative signs, signs that come in a variety of colors, indoor and outdoor signs, and more.

Selecting the Right No Smoking Sign for Your Small Business

No smoking signs are essential for maintaining a smoke-free environment and complying with regulations. When choosing a no smoking sign, consider the following factors, which were also used in our product selection:

Visibility and Readability (Very Important) Scale: 9/10

The sign should be easily visible and readable from a distance. Clear lettering and universally recognized symbols are crucial. Size and Placement (Important) Scale: 8/10

Choose a size that is appropriate for where the sign will be placed. It should be large enough to be noticed, but not so large as to be obtrusive. Material and Durability (Important) Scale: 8/10

The sign should be made of durable material suitable for its environment, whether indoors or outdoors. Design and Aesthetics (Moderately Important) Scale: 6/10

The design should align with the aesthetic of your business. While maintaining compliance, the sign can still reflect your brand’s style. Compliance with Regulations (Crucial) Scale: 10/10

It’s imperative that the sign meets all local, state, and federal regulations regarding no smoking signage. Ease of Installation (Important) Scale: 7/10

The sign should be easy to install, with any necessary hardware included or easily obtainable. Weather Resistance (for Outdoor Use) (Important if applicable) Scale: 7/10

If the sign is for outdoor use, it should be resistant to weather conditions like sun, rain, and wind. Cost and Budget (Very Important) Scale: 9/10

The sign should be cost-effective, offering good quality at a reasonable price. Language Options (Moderately Important) Scale: 6/10

Consider bilingual or multilingual signs if your business is in an area with a diverse population. Customization Options (Less Important) Scale: 5/10

Customization might not be crucial for compliance, but it could be considered for brand consistency or specific messaging.

By evaluating these criteria, you can choose a no smoking sign that effectively communicates the policy while aligning with your business’s needs and aesthetic. And now, our picks:

No Smoking Signs for Your Business

Adhesive Vinyl No Smoking Sign

Small Business Deals

This large red sign is easy to see and read and sends a clear message. It is 10″x14″ and has an adhesive backing for mounting.

Accuform Signs 10″ x 14″ Adhesive Vinyl Smoking Control Sign

Buy on quill

Metal Sign – Absolutely No Vaping Or Smoking

This eye-catching sign adds some artistic flair to your signage. Made from durable aluminum, the sign is 8″ x 12″ and comes with pre-drilled holes for mounting. You also have the option to use double-sided tape for mounting, as the sign is very lightweight.

Metal Sign – Absolutely No Vaping Or Smoking

Buy on Amazon

Accuform Signs® Adhesive Vinyl No Smoking Sign

A 10″ x 7″ durable vinyl sticker in white with bold letters and graphics, this adhesive sign can stick on any flat surface. It is moisture resistant, but is intended for indoor or sheltered use.

Accuform Signs Safety Sign

Buy on quill

No Smoking/ No Vaping Sticker

This is a pack of 2 stickers, each 7″x10″ on a white background. You can easily peel and stick them to just about any surface.

iSYFIX No Smoking No Vaping Sticker Sign

Buy on Amazon

Absolutely No Smoking Vaping of Any Kind Designer Sign

This stylized sign will add a little class to your request. The sign is black with white font, 3 1/2″ x 5″ in size, and comes with mounting tape.

Absolutely No Smoking Vaping of Any Kind Designer Sign

Buy on Amazon

No Smoking Sign for Business

These signs are made from rust-free aluminum, so they can be used outdoors. You get four 10″x14″ signs; each has 4 pre-drilled 3/16-inch holes for screws or wire tiess.

No Smoking Signs for Business No Vaping Sign

Buy on Amazon

“This Is A Smoke-Free Property, Thank You For Not Smoking” Sign

This large, 12″ x 18″ no-smoking sign is made from heavy-duty rust-resistant aluminum. It comes with rounded, burr-free corners and 3/8-inch punched and pre-cleared holes

SmartSign “This Is A Smoke-Free Property, Thank You For Not Smoking” Sign

Buy on Amazon

ADA “NO SMOKING” Sign

This sign features the words “No Smoking,” the familiar no smoking icon, and Braille, making it ADA-compliant. It is gray with white text and graphics and has an adhesive back for easy installation.

U.S. Stamp & Sign Headline ADA “NO SMOKING” Sign

Buy on quill

No Smoking Window Stickers

These clear vinyl No Smoking window signs can be used on just about any clear surface. You get a pack of two 6”X6” stickers that are easy to read and apply.

No Smoking No Vaping Sign 6”X6” No Smoking Window Sticker

Buy on Amazon

No Smoking Signs for Business 4 Pack

These lightweight metal signs have adhesive backs, so they can be placed indoors or outdoors. You get 4 rust-resistant, 5.5″ x 5.5 ” light aluminum signs.

4 Pack No Smoking Signs for Business

Buy on Amazon

No Smoking Spanish Poster

Since so many people speak Spanish, it’s never a bad idea to include bilingual signage. This No Fumar sign can be used along with No Smoking signage so that there are no mix-ups due to language barriers. This noticeable poster is 11″ x 8 1/2.”

ComplyRight No Smoking Spanish Poster

Buy on quill

Positively No Smoking Allowed On These Premises

This sign will let customers and others know that your entire premises are smoke-free. It is a 10″x14″ rigid plastic sign.

Positively No Smoking Allowed On These Premises, 10X14, Rigid Plastic, Notice Sign

Buy on quill

No Smoking Engraved Door or Wall Sign

This 6″ x 6″ sign is black with yellow text for easy visibility. Self-adhesive backing is included for easy hanging.

No Smoking Sign 6″ x 6″ Engraved Door Suite Wall Sign for Business

Buy on Amazon

No Smoking Stickers Pack

Keep it simple with this pack of 6 No Smoking stickers. They are made from adhesive waterproof vinyl and are each 2.25″ x 4.25″.

No Smoking Stickers Pack

Buy on Amazon

Premium No Smoking Thank You Sign for Business & Home

This beautiful silver and black Diamond Plate No Smoking Sign is made of 32 mil thick aluminum and can be used outdoors or indoors. It can be mounted using the included tape; there are also predrilled holes if you’d like to use screws instead. The sign is 5″x 4″.

SmartSign Premium No Smoking Thank You Sign for Business & Home

Buy on Amazon

2 Pack No Smoking Thank You Sign

The unique design of these signs makes them very easy to notice. Each sign is 10″x7″ and wall-mountable. They are made from durable plastic to keep them looking good.

2 Pack No Smoking Thank You Sign

Buy on Amazon

“No Smoking on Premises” Aluminum Sign With Stake

For an outside option, this aluminum no-smoking sign comes with a stake for mounting the sign and placing it in a soft, grassy area. The sign is 12″ x 10″ and the stake is 3′ tall.

“No Smoking on Premises” Aluminum Sign With Stake

Buy on Amazon

Steps to Enforce a Smoke-Free Policy Effectively:

Research Local Laws: As already mentioned, understanding your local smoking laws is essential. This will ensure you’re compliant and give you a framework to start from. Clear Signage: Invest in clear, easily visible signs stating your policy. Place these at entrances, break areas, and other spots where individuals might be tempted to light up. Educate Your Team: Ensure that all employees are aware of the new policy. Consider offering resources for those who want to quit smoking. Regularly Review and Update: As with any policy, it’s essential to revisit it periodically. This ensures that it’s still effective and meets the needs of your business and employees.

Remember, it’s not just about forbidding an action but promoting a healthier, more productive work environment. It’s a decision that showcases your commitment to the well-being of those who engage with your business.

