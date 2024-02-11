Office Chairs For Sale: Our Guide

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A good office chair is much more than just a place to sit. It can play a pivotal role in your overall productivity, comfort, and even your health. Poorly designed chairs can lead to discomfort and various health issues, particularly with prolonged use. On the other hand, the best office chairs can provide the support your body needs, promote better posture, reduce the risk of health issues, and make your workday significantly more comfortable. Investing in a good office chair is investing in your well-being and productivity. But with all the office chairs for sale online, how do you choose? Our guide aims to help you find the right office chair for you.

Office Chair Buying Guide

Identifying your needs and preferences: Before you start shopping for an office chair, it’s important to identify your needs and preferences. Consider factors like how many hours a day you’ll be sitting in the chair, your height and weight, any health issues you have, and your personal comfort preferences. Do you prefer a hard or soft seat? Do you need adjustable lumbar support? These considerations will guide your search for the perfect office chair.

Understanding office chair features and terminology: Office chairs come with a variety of features, and it can be helpful to understand common office chair terminology. Terms like "lumbar support," "seat depth," "seat height," "tilt tension," and "armrest adjustability" are all important to know. This section of the guide will explain these terms and discuss the benefits of various office chair features.

How to evaluate office chair quality: When evaluating the quality of an office chair, look at factors like the materials used, the sturdiness of the construction, the smoothness of the adjustments, and the manufacturer's reputation. User reviews can also provide valuable insights into a chair's long-term durability and comfort.

Where to buy office chairs: Office chairs can be purchased from a variety of sources, including office supply stores, furniture stores, online retailers, and even second-hand. Each has its pros and cons. This section will discuss where to buy office chairs and what to consider when choosing where to purchase from.

Setting a budget and getting the best value for your money: Office chairs range widely in price, and setting a budget can help narrow down your options. But remember that an office chair is an investment in your comfort and health. Sometimes, spending a bit more for a chair that will last longer and provide better support can be a better value in the long run. This section will provide tips for getting the best value for your money when buying an office chair.

Office Chairs For Sale on Amazon: Our Picks and How We Chose Them

When evaluating office chairs for our recommendations, we consider several essential criteria. Each criterion is rated on a scale from 1 to 5, indicating its importance in our selection process. Here’s our approach:

Ergonomics and Comfort (Rating: 5): The chair should provide proper support to the back, neck, and arms, reducing strain and fatigue. Look for adjustable features like lumbar support, armrests, and seat height. Durability and Quality of Materials (Rating: 4.5): A good office chair should withstand daily use over several years. Quality materials are a must for longevity and maintaining appearance. Adjustability (Rating: 4.5): Chairs with multiple adjustable features can accommodate a wider range of body types and working styles. This includes tilt tension, seat depth, and backrest angle. Style and Design (Rating: 3): The chair should match the aesthetic of the office. While not as crucial as comfort, a visually appealing chair can enhance the overall look of the workspace. Size and Space Efficiency (Rating: 3.5): The chair should fit well in the allocated workspace without being too bulky, allowing for easy movement and efficient use of office space. Breathability (Rating: 3.5): Chairs with breathable fabric or mesh back can keep users cool and comfortable, especially in warmer environments or during long periods of use. Weight Capacity (Rating: 4): Ensure the chair can comfortably and safely support the weight of the user. Price and Budget (Rating: 3): Balancing cost with quality is vital. Aim for the best features within your budget without compromising on essential aspects like ergonomics and durability.

We’ve applied these criteria to handpick our list of recommended office chairs for sale, ensuring they meet various needs and preferences of our audience, from comfort and health considerations to style and budget.

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair

Features:

Adjustable height, ergonomic design with armrests and seat lock

Connect fabric made of 100% polyester

Wheels suitable for carpet flooring

Synchronized seat and back movement for optimal support

Proprietary seat cushion design with built-in air pockets for pressure reduction

360-degree rotating arms for versatile support

3D LiveBack(TM) technology for flexible back support

Contemporary style with a light frame color scheme

Ships Ready to Assemble with a 12-year manufacturer warranty

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair

HON Ignition 2.0 Ergonomic Office Chair

Features:

Ergonomic design with advanced synchro-tilt recline mechanism and tilt tension control

Adjustable lumbar support and height-adjustable arms for personalized comfort

Contoured 4-way stretch performance mesh back for breathability and durability

Contoured foam seat cushion with premium fabric and waterfall-edge design

Seat-Slide feature for reduced pressure points and better leg support

Forbes’ Overall Best Office Chair with high adjustability and comfort

360-degree swivel base for freedom of movement

Suitable for office and game recreation room use

Weight capacity of 300 lbs and backed by the HON Limited Lifetime Warranty

HON Ignition 2.0 Ergonomic Office Chair

Duramont Ergonomic Office Chair

Features:

Second adjustment lever for locking desired recline angle at any degree

Breathable mesh back for support and coolness

Fully adjustable back support with adjustable lumbar support and recline feature

Easy installation and ergonomic pneumatic controls

Highest quality materials and sturdy construction with 5-year warranty

Duramont Ergonomic Office Chair

X-Chair X2 Management Task Chair

Features:

Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support for personalized lower back support

SciFloat Infinite Recline technology for effortless leaning back

Soft K-Sport mesh fabric for enhanced breathability and comfort

Adjustable seat height, seat depth, backrest, headrest, and armrests

Strong and sleek design with a polished aluminum frame

X-Chair X2 Management Task Chair

Furmax Office Chair Mid Back Swivel Lumbar Support Desk Chair

Features:

Ergonomic Design: The chair features two lumbar supports on the backside, providing a comfortable experience akin to having hands supporting your waist. The slightly concave cushion effectively relieves back pain.

Thicker Cushion & Double Comfort: The chair’s cushion is made of high-density elastic sponge, offering enhanced softness and thickness. Covered by breathable mesh cloth and supported by a solid wood inner layer

High-Quality Materials: Mesh fabric with a smooth texture, promoting breathability. The gas lift is certified by SGS, providing a maximum support capacity of 265 pounds. The BIMIFA five-star leg base ensures stability and safety.

Free Adjustment & 360-Degree Movement: Adjust the seat height using the handle at the right bottom, accommodating different desk heights. The chair can tilt backward for relaxation, and the tilting angle can be easily adjusted. The smooth casters allow 360° horizontal rotation without resistance, making it quiet and floor-friendly.

Easy Installation: The chair comes with all the necessary screws, tools, and a manual for effortless installation

Furmax Office Chair Mid Back Swivel Lumbar Support Desk Chair

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair

Features:

Adjustable: Customize the back and lumbar support height, headrest height and angle, armrest height and angle, seat cushion height, tilting angle up to 130°, and rocking resilience

Ergonomic Backrest & Headrest: The spring backrest perfectly fits your spine, offering high elastic lumbar support and alleviating fatigue and back pain. The large curved foam headrest provides comfortable neck and head support.

Comfortable Seat & Armrest: Features a 3-inch high-density foam seat with a W-shaped and waterfall-edge design. It provides a larger support area and effectively disperses pressure on the hips and thighs. The durable metal-core armrest comes with thicker and softer concaved padding for enhanced arm support.

Metal Back & Unique Mesh: The ergonomic office chair’s metal and PA nylon back ensures superior bearing capacity compared to chairs using PP plastic. The high elastic and breathable mesh provides elastic and comfortable back support

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair

Vari Task Chair with Headrest

Features:

Adjustable Headrest, Chair Back, Seat, Armrests, and Seat Back Tilt and Tension

Height-Adjustable Seat: Easily adjust the seat height from 17 ?” to 22″

Quick and Easy Assembly: Can be assembled in minutes without the need for additional tools

Weight Capacity of up to 300 lb

Rolling Casters: Durable casters that work on carpeted and wood floors

Vari Task Chair with Headrest

Office Star ProGrid Breathable Mesh Manager’s Office Chair

Features:

Adjustable Height, Ergonomic Design, Arm Rest, Swivel, and Breathable Mesh Back

Pneumatic Seat Height Adjustment

Seat Depth Adjustment

360° Swivel

5 Level Multi Function Control

Seat Slider

Office Star ProGrid Breathable Mesh Manager’s Office Chair

Autonomous ErgoChair – Premium Ergonomic Office Chair

Features:

Sturdy construction with high customization options

Ergonomic design for superior comfort and productivity

7-way adjustable angle for personalized sitting posture

Lifting capacity of 330 lbs

Easy and fast assembly process

Autonomous ErgoChair – Premium Ergonomic Office Chair

Hbada Home Office Desk Chair with Flip Up Arm

Features:

Flip-up armrests for space-saving storage

Soft and wear-resistant cushions made of thickened natural sponge

Breathable mesh fabric on the back for enhanced comfort

Silent and flexible movement with rocking tilt adjustment and smooth-rolling casters

Versatile design suitable for various settings and activities

Hbada Home Office Desk Chair with Flip Up Arm

FAQs

What is lumbar support in an office chair?

Lumbar support in an office chair refers to the design or feature that supports the lower back or lumbar region. This could be a curved design in the backrest or an adjustable feature that allows you to move the support up or down or increase or decrease the curve. Good lumbar support can help promote proper posture and reduce strain on the lower back.

How high should my office chair be?

The height of your office chair should be adjusted so that your feet rest comfortably flat on the floor and your knees are about level with your hips. Most office chairs have a pneumatic adjustment lever that allows you to easily raise or lower the chair as needed.

Is a gaming chair a good alternative to a traditional office chair?

Gaming chairs can be a good alternative to traditional office chairs, especially for those who spend long hours sitting. They often feature high backs, head and lumbar support, and plenty of adjustabilities. However, they can also be more expensive and their sporty aesthetic may not fit into all office environments.

What should I do if my office chair is causing back pain?

If your office chair is causing back pain, it may not be providing the support you need, or it may not be adjusted correctly. Try adjusting the chair’s height, backrest angle, lumbar support, and seat depth. If adjustments don’t help, it might be time to consider a chair with more ergonomic features or consult a health professional.

How often should I replace my office chair?

The lifespan of an office chair can vary greatly depending on its quality, how much it’s used, and how well it’s cared for. As a general rule, office chairs should be replaced when they no longer provide adequate support, when they’re no longer comfortable, or when they’re broken in a way that can’t be repaired economically.

Can I assemble an office chair myself?

Most office chairs come with all the necessary parts and instructions for assembly, and many people find they can assemble them with just a few tools and a bit of time. However, if you’re not comfortable assembling the chair yourself, some retailers offer assembly services, or you could hire a handyman.

