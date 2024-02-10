Outdoor Storage Sheds For Sale: Top Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

An outdoor storage shed is a convenient and inexpensive way to get yourself some extra space. If your storefront, garage, or building doesn’t have quite enough storage space for your needs, you can get a weather-resistant shed that goes outside, is out of the way and secured. Fortunately, there are a lot of outdoor storage sheds for sale online.

Storage sheds come in many different sizes and materials. How much space you need and how much space you have for a shed will determine what type you should get. One consistent factor, though, is weather resistance. Most outdoor sheds are made from heavy-duty plastic, wood, or metal. These materials can withstand the elements, with some performing better than others in extreme weather. Consider the normal conditions in your location – then determine what material would work best for you.

Why Do I Need an Outdoor Storage Shed?

As we mentioned before, an outdoor storage shed provides space to store items that you don’t need all the time, that are too large to store inside, or that you don’t want to have exposed. Here are some examples:

Seasonal Items – Where do you put your tree, decorations, and other seasonal items when they’re not in use? Or snow shovels? A storage shed will keep these items safe and out of the way until it’s time to use them again.

– Where do you put your tree, decorations, and other seasonal items when they’re not in use? Or snow shovels? A storage shed will keep these items safe and out of the way until it’s time to use them again. Outdoor Tools – Storage sheds are popular places to keep yard tools and machinery. Most sheds also have a place to put a padlock, so you can lock up your items.

– Storage sheds are popular places to keep yard tools and machinery. Most sheds also have a place to put a padlock, so you can lock up your items. Trash Can Storage – If you don’t want your trash cans visible, a storage shed is a great place to keep them until it’s time to put them out. This way they’re not an eyesore on your property.

– If you don’t want your trash cans visible, a storage shed is a great place to keep them until it’s time to put them out. This way they’re not an eyesore on your property. Extra Workspace – Some sheds are quite large – large enough to provide space for doing some work. “She-sheds” and the like have become popular ways to give yourself some extra (and private) space to work on projects while keeping your supplies organized and nearby.

– Some sheds are quite large – large enough to provide space for doing some work. “She-sheds” and the like have become popular ways to give yourself some extra (and private) space to work on projects while keeping your supplies organized and nearby. Inventory and Equipment : For businesses that require storing extra inventory or specialized equipment, an outdoor storage shed can offer the perfect solution. This prevents cluttering your main workspace and helps in maintaining a clean and efficient environment.

: For businesses that require storing extra inventory or specialized equipment, an outdoor storage shed can offer the perfect solution. This prevents cluttering your main workspace and helps in maintaining a clean and efficient environment. Safe Storage for Valuable Equipment : Those in the landscaping, construction, or event planning sectors can relate to the challenge of storing large, expensive machinery or equipment. An outdoor shed not only offers ample space but with the ability to padlock, it ensures the safety of these valuable assets.

: Those in the landscaping, construction, or event planning sectors can relate to the challenge of storing large, expensive machinery or equipment. An outdoor shed not only offers ample space but with the ability to padlock, it ensures the safety of these valuable assets. Aesthetics and Professionalism: Having a dedicated space to store items keeps a business area looking tidy and professional. First impressions count, and a clutter-free environment can make a significant difference.

Outdoor Storage Sheds For Sale on Amazon

The following criteria were carefully considered while curating our recommended list. Each item is rated on a scale from 1 to 5 in terms of importance:

Material Durability (Importance: 5) Choose materials like wood, metal, or plastic that can withstand weather elements and pests. Size and Capacity (Importance: 5) Match the shed size to the space available and the storage needs of your business. Security Features (Importance: 4) Look for sheds with secure locks and sturdy build to protect stored items. Weather Resistance (Importance: 5) Ensure the shed can endure local weather conditions like rain, snow, and UV exposure. Ease of Assembly and Installation (Importance: 3) Consider how easy it is to assemble and whether professional installation is needed. Maintenance Requirements (Importance: 4) Opt for sheds that require minimal upkeep to save time and resources. Aesthetic Appeal (Importance: 2) Choose a design that blends well with your business environment. Ventilation and Insulation (Importance: 3) Ensure proper air circulation to prevent mold and regulate temperature. Customization Options (Importance: 2) Look for sheds that offer customization in shelving, windows, or doors. Price and Warranty (Importance: 4)

Balance cost with quality, and check for a favorable warranty period.

Now, check out the outdoor storage sheds for sale we liked the most:

Rubbermaid Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage Shed

Rubbermaid is, of course, an industry leader in heavy-duty plastic items such as trash cans, storage bins, tool racks, and much more. Their large 7′ x 7′ storage shed has plenty of room for storing large equipment, and its durable construction will ensure your items stay protected. The wide double doors will provide you with easy in and out, and you needn’t worry about damage from rain, wind, or snow due to its weather-resistant design.

Small Business Deals

Rubbermaid Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Keter Premier Tall Resin Outdoor Storage Shed

Keter’s Premier Tall shed has a generous 62 cubic feet of storage space, plus brackets to add shelving if you want. It has sloped flooring so you can easily roll things in, heavy-duty metal hinges, and is compatible with padlocks. This storage shed is made from durable resin.

Keter Premier Tall Resin Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Outsunny Steel Storage Shed Organizer

Outsunny gives great value and space with its 7×4 shed. With water-resistant galvanized steel construction, and 4 ventilated windows, your stored items will stay protected, dry, and free of mold or rust. You can also lock the door with a padlock to secure the shed.

Outsunny Steel Storage Shed Organizer

Buy on Amazon

Suncast Heavy-Duty Resin Tremont Storage Shed

This 8′ x 10′ shed is large enough to be used as a small studio or she-shed! It features skylights to allow in natural light, a reinforced floor, and a padlock hasp that allows doors to lock securely.

Suncast Heavy-Duty Resin Tremont Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

OverEZ Outdoor Storage Shed

This wood storage shed is made in the USA of natural pinewood and will withstand nature’s harshest conditions. Its dimensions are 10 ft. x 10 ft. x 7.5 ft, and it has double doors for loading and unloading wide items and windows to let in natural light and air. The manufacturer offers assembly instructions on their website.

OverEZ Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Tavata Outdoor Storage Shed

For a small storage shed option, check out this 5′ x 3′ alloy steel model. This shed features water and moisture-resistant overlapping walls, a sloped roof, and pad-lockable doors. This shed is large enough to store items but small enough to not take up a lot of space.

Tavata Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

VEIKOU Outdoor Storage Shed

This company’s metal storage sheds are made with galvanized steel and feature four vents and lockable double doors for better airflow and security. The roof has a sloped design to prevent rain and snow accumulation. This particular shed is 10 x 12 ft, making it a great option if you need a lot of storage.

VEIKOU Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Rubbermaid Vertical Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage

This Rubbermaid shed is vertical and perfect for yard tools. It’s made of the same heavy-duty resin plastic as the other Rubbermaid storage shed in our article, but with a slim design for a smaller footprint. It is mentioned that this shed is very easy to assemble.

Rubbermaid Vertical Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage

Buy on Amazon

HOMSPARK Vertical Storage Shed

This vertical shed is slightly larger with more storage space than the Rubbermaid option above and is also made from weatherproof resin. It offers 53 cubic feet of storage space and has rotating hinges, a padlock space, and strong double-paneled walls.

HOMSPARK Vertical Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Shintenchi Outdoor Metal Storage Shed

Last on our list is this 6×4 ft metal storage shed. Comprised of alloy steel, this shed promised to keep your items secure and safe from the elements. It features reinforced beams, a tilted entrance, and a double handle.

Shintenchi Outdoor Metal Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.