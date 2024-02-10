Paper Shopping Bags: Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Paper shopping bags, particularly ones with handles, are convenient and environmentally friendly items your customers will appreciate. Paper shopping bags are most often made from kraft paper, which is durable and can generally support more weight than plastic bags. They’re also biodegradable, reusable, and recyclable. Furthermore, they present less of a suffocation risk for children and small animals.

Paper shopping bags have been gaining momentum in the business world, and for good reason. Entrepreneurs and business owners are constantly on the lookout for solutions that are not only efficient but also eco-friendly. If you’re in a business where packaging plays a pivotal role, here are some key advantages of using paper shopping bags:

Benefits of Paper Shopping Bags for Businesses:

Branding Opportunity: Customize your bags with your logo or business name. This not only acts as a free advertising medium every time a customer walks out of your store, but it also promotes a green image of your brand. Etsy has lots of sellers who offer customized shopping bags.

Cost-effective: In bulk, paper bags can be more cost-efficient than their plastic counterparts, especially when factoring in environmental costs. Plus, many customers are willing to pay slightly more for environmentally conscious packaging.

Versatility: Suitable for a range of products, from clothing to groceries. Their strong design ensures that products remain safe and undamaged.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Offering a durable and eco-friendly packaging solution can enhance the shopping experience for environmentally-conscious customers.

Reduced Environmental Impact: Unlike plastic bags, paper bags break down faster, meaning they won't linger in landfills for centuries.

Paper Shopping Bags for Your Business

For selecting the best paper shopping bags, we applied a comprehensive set of criteria, each rated for its importance on a scale from 1 to 5. These criteria help ensure that the bags we recommend are not only functional but also align with the values and needs of businesses:

Material Strength and Durability (Importance: 5) Choose bags made from strong materials to ensure they can hold weight without tearing. Environmental Friendliness (Importance: 5) Opt for bags made from recycled or sustainably sourced paper to minimize environmental impact. Size and Capacity (Importance: 4) Select a variety of sizes to accommodate different products and customer needs. Handle Design and Strength (Importance: 4) Ensure handles are sturdy and comfortable to carry, especially for heavier items. Customization and Branding Options (Importance: 3) Look for bags that can be easily customized with your business logo or branding. Cost-Effectiveness (Importance: 4) Balance quality with affordability, considering bulk purchasing options for cost savings. Aesthetic Appeal (Importance: 3) Choose designs that are visually appealing and align with your brand image. Print Quality and Color Retention (Importance: 3) Ensure that printed designs and colors remain vibrant and don’t easily fade or smudge. Versatility and Usability (Importance: 2) Consider bags that can be repurposed or reused by customers. Compliance with Local Regulations (Importance: 5)

Make sure the bags meet any local environmental regulations and standards.

Our Picks From Amazon

Prime Line Packaging Black Gift Bags with Handles

Each of these black paper shopping bags measures 16″ wide by 6″ deep by 12″ tall. They are made from 80% post-consumer waste premium recyclable 120 GSM printed Kraft paper and can hold several pounds. They come in a pack of 100 bags, meaning you’ll have plenty in stock when you need them.

Prime Line Packaging Black Gift Bags with Handles

Buy on Amazon

PTP BAGS Kraft Paper Bags With Handles

PTP Bags offers their paper shopping bags with handles in several different sizes and in packs of 50 or 100. The bags are natural brown Kraft paper color and are made from 110GSM high-density weighted paper stock specifically designed to hold weight. The handles are reinforced, too, for extra durability.

PTP BAGS Kraft Paper Bags With Handles

Buy on Amazon

TOMNK Brown Paper Bags with Handles

This Amazon seller offers a 120-piece set of different-sized shopping bags with handles. The bags come in sizes 5.2″x3.5″x8″, 8″x4″x10″, 10″x5″x12.6″, with 40 of each size. They’re made from 120 gsm paper, which is durable, recyclable, and compostable.

TOMNK Brown Paper Bags with Handles

Buy on Amazon

BagDream Navy Blue Kraft Gift Bags with Handles

If blue is your color, check out these navy blue paper shopping bags with handles. These recycled bags are made from 110g basis weight kraft paper with reinforced handles and a reinforced bottom. The bags measure 16″x 6″x 12″ and can hold up to 13 lbs.

BagDream Navy Blue Kraft Gift Bags with Handles

Buy on Amazon

QIELSER Medium Thank You Gift Bags

These black gift bags are 8×4.75×10 inches and can handle a weight of up to about 12 lbs. They say “Thank You” in gold foil font, which sends a nice message to your clients. These bags are made from quality kraft paper and come in packs of 50.

QIELSER Medium Thank You Gift Bags

Buy on Amazon

BAGKRAFT Brown Paper Shopping Bags with Handles

You can choose from packs of 30, 75, or 100 of these shopping bags with handles. There are 4 different sizes in the pack – small, medium, large, and extra large which can hold up to 3 lbs., 6 lbs., 8 lbs., and 10 lbs. respectively. Also, they have a reinforced folded bottom for extra support.

BAGKRAFT Brown Paper Shopping Bags with Handles

Buy on Amazon

Reli. Kraft Paper Shopping Bags

The extra large (10″x6.75″x12″) design of these kraft shopping bags is slightly bigger than most. They are made from 60 basis weight paper and are 100% compostable. The bags come in a pack of 100, the handles are tucked into the bags for easy storage, and the bag bottom is reinforced and square.

Reli. Kraft Paper Shopping Bags

Buy on Amazon

Orange River Brown Paper Shopping Bags

This is a pack of 200 shopping bags, each 14″x10″x15.75″. The bags are made from 100% recycled kraft paper with a carrying weight of about 17.5 lbs. The handles are made from twisted paper for easy grip.

Orange River Brown Paper Shopping Bags

Buy on Amazon

