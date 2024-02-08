Retail Cashier Job Description: Templates for Hiring at Your Business

If you’ve ever been to a retail store, you’ve likely interacted with a retail cashier. This role is extremely important to the success of any retail establishment, as cashiers are responsible for processing transactions, handling cash and credit card payments, and providing excellent customer service. This article explores the retail cashier job description in detail, including their responsibilities, qualifications, training, and development, as well as some of the challenges and solutions that come with the role.

What does a Retail Cashier Do?

A retail cashier is an individual who is responsible for processing transactions at a retail establishment. They work in a variety of settings, including department stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, and other retail locations. The primary function of a retail cashier is to ensure that transactions are processed accurately and efficiently, while also providing excellent customer service.

Retail Cashier Job Description

Processing transactions: the primary responsibility of a retail cashier is to process transactions. This involves scanning items, inputting prices, and handling cash and credit card payments. Cashiers must be able to work quickly and accurately to ensure that transactions are processed efficiently.

the primary responsibility of a retail cashier is to process transactions. This involves scanning items, inputting prices, and handling cash and credit card payments. Cashiers must be able to work quickly and accurately to ensure that transactions are processed efficiently. Handling cash and credit card payments: cashiers are responsible for handling both cash and credit card payments. This requires them to be proficient in basic math skills and familiar with various payment processing systems.

cashiers are responsible for handling both cash and credit card payments. This requires them to be proficient in basic math skills and familiar with various payment processing systems. Providing excellent customer service: cashiers are often the first and last point of contact that customers have with a store. As such, they are responsible for providing excellent customer service. This involves greeting customers, answering questions, and addressing any concerns or complaints that customers may have.

cashiers are often the first and last point of contact that customers have with a store. As such, they are responsible for providing excellent customer service. This involves greeting customers, answering questions, and addressing any concerns or complaints that customers may have. Maintaining a clean and organized checkout area: cashiers are responsible for maintaining a clean and organized checkout area. This includes keeping the area free of clutter, organizing products and displays, and ensuring that equipment such as scanners and POS systems are functioning properly.

cashiers are responsible for maintaining a clean and organized checkout area. This includes keeping the area free of clutter, organizing products and displays, and ensuring that equipment such as scanners and POS systems are functioning properly. Handling customer complaints and inquiries: c ashiers are often the first point of contact for customers who have complaints or inquiries. As such, they must be able to handle these situations with professionalism and empathy. This involves listening to the customer’s concerns, addressing them in a timely manner, and escalating the issue to a supervisor if necessary.

ashiers are often the first point of contact for customers who have complaints or inquiries. As such, they must be able to handle these situations with professionalism and empathy. This involves listening to the customer’s concerns, addressing them in a timely manner, and escalating the issue to a supervisor if necessary. Maintaining knowledge of store products and promotions: cashiers are responsible for maintaining knowledge of the store’s products and promotions. This involves staying up-to-date on the latest products and promotions, as well as being able to answer questions that customers may have about these items.

cashiers are responsible for maintaining knowledge of the store’s products and promotions. This involves staying up-to-date on the latest products and promotions, as well as being able to answer questions that customers may have about these items. Collaborating with team members: cashiers should work effectively with other team members to ensure a smooth and efficient shopping experience for customers. This includes assisting colleagues during busy periods and coordinating efforts to enhance overall store operations.

cashiers should work effectively with other team members to ensure a smooth and efficient shopping experience for customers. This includes assisting colleagues during busy periods and coordinating efforts to enhance overall store operations. Following security and loss prevention procedures: cashiers must adhere to security and loss prevention protocols to minimize theft and fraud. This includes verifying the authenticity of cash and credit card payments, monitoring security cameras, and reporting any suspicious activities to store management.

cashiers must adhere to security and loss prevention protocols to minimize theft and fraud. This includes verifying the authenticity of cash and credit card payments, monitoring security cameras, and reporting any suspicious activities to store management. Upselling and cross-selling: while processing transactions, cashiers can also play a role in upselling and cross-selling complementary products or services to enhance the customer’s shopping experience and increase sales for the store.

Responsibility Description Processing transactions Scan items, input prices, and handle cash and credit card payments efficiently. Handling cash and credit card payments Proficiently manage cash and process credit card payments using various systems. Providing excellent customer service Greet customers, answer inquiries, and address concerns or complaints with professionalism. Maintaining a clean and organized checkout area Keep the checkout area clutter-free, organize products and displays, and ensure equipment functions properly. Handling customer complaints and inquiries Listen to customer concerns, address issues promptly, and escalate matters to a supervisor when necessary. Maintaining knowledge of store products/promos Stay informed about store products and promotions to assist customers and answer their questions effectively. Collaborating with team members Work cooperatively with colleagues during busy periods and coordinate efforts to enhance overall store operations. Following security and loss prevention procedures Adhere to security protocols, verify payments, monitor security cameras, and report suspicious activities. Upselling and cross-selling Suggest complementary products or services to enhance the shopping experience and boost store sales.

The Importance of the Role

The role of a retail cashier is critical to the success of any retail establishment. Cashiers are often the last point of contact that customers have with a store, and their ability to provide excellent customer service can have a significant impact on a store’s reputation and profitability.

Additionally, cashiers are responsible for ensuring that transactions are processed accurately and efficiently, which is essential for maintaining customer satisfaction.

The role of the retail cashier has been around for as long as retail establishments themselves. In the early days of retail, cashiers would manually process transactions and handle cash payments.

Over time, the role has evolved to include the use of technology, such as point of sale (POS) systems, which have made the process of processing transactions more efficient.

Required Qualifications

Education and experience requirements: most retail establishments require cashiers to have a high school diploma or equivalent. Some employers may also require previous experience in customer service or cash handling. However, many retail establishments offer on-the-job training for new cashiers.

most retail establishments require cashiers to have a high school diploma or equivalent. Some employers may also require previous experience in customer service or cash handling. However, many retail establishments offer on-the-job training for new cashiers. In addition to education and experience requirements, there are certain essential skills and qualities that retail cashiers must possess. These include:

Communication skills: cashiers must be able to communicate effectively with customers, as well as with their coworkers and supervisors. This involves being able to speak clearly and concisely, as well as being able to listen actively to others.

cashiers must be able to communicate effectively with customers, as well as with their coworkers and supervisors. This involves being able to speak clearly and concisely, as well as being able to listen actively to others. Time management: cashiers must be able to work quickly and efficiently, especially during busy periods. This involves being able to manage their time effectively and prioritize tasks based on urgency.

cashiers must be able to work quickly and efficiently, especially during busy periods. This involves being able to manage their time effectively and prioritize tasks based on urgency. Multitasking: cashiers must be able to multitask effectively, as they often have to perform multiple tasks simultaneously. This requires the ability to switch between tasks quickly and efficiently.

cashiers must be able to multitask effectively, as they often have to perform multiple tasks simultaneously. This requires the ability to switch between tasks quickly and efficiently. Teamwork: cashiers must be able to work effectively as part of a team. This involves being able to collaborate with coworkers and supervisors, as well as being able to support and assist others when needed.

cashiers must be able to work effectively as part of a team. This involves being able to collaborate with coworkers and supervisors, as well as being able to support and assist others when needed. Customer engagement: cashiers must be able to engage with customers in a friendly and professional manner. This involves being able to build rapport with customers, as well as being able to anticipate their needs and provide personalized service.

cashiers must be able to engage with customers in a friendly and professional manner. This involves being able to build rapport with customers, as well as being able to anticipate their needs and provide personalized service. Cash management: cashiers must be proficient in cash handling procedures, including counting and verifying cash and making accurate change.

cashiers must be proficient in cash handling procedures, including counting and verifying cash and making accurate change. Sales targets: depending on the store’s policies, cashiers may be responsible for meeting sales targets or promoting specific products.

depending on the store’s policies, cashiers may be responsible for meeting sales targets or promoting specific products. Upselling techniques: cashiers may be trained in upselling techniques, which involve promoting additional products or services to customers during the checkout process.

cashiers may be trained in upselling techniques, which involve promoting additional products or services to customers during the checkout process. Diversity and inclusion training: as frontline employees, cashiers must be trained in diversity and inclusion to ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity.

Physical requirements

Cashiers must be able to stand for extended periods of time and be able to lift and carry items weighing up to 25 pounds. They must also be able to perform repetitive motions, such as scanning items and entering prices into a POS system.

Retail Cashier Job Description Templates

Job Description Template 1: Part-Time Retail Cashier

Location: [City, State]

Company: [Company Name]

About Us:

[Company Name] is a thriving small business dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional service and high-quality products. We pride ourselves on our friendly and welcoming atmosphere, and we’re looking for a part-time Retail Cashier to join our team.

Job Description:

As a part-time Retail Cashier at [Company Name], you will play a critical role in ensuring that our customers have a positive shopping experience. Your primary responsibility will be to accurately process customer transactions, while maintaining a friendly and professional demeanor. You’ll be the face of our company, so exceptional customer service skills are a must.

Responsibilities:

Greet customers and assist with any inquiries they may have.

Accurately process customer transactions, including cash, credit card, and check payments.

Ensure that the cash register is balanced and accurate at the beginning and end of each shift.

Handle returns and exchanges according to company policy.

Maintain a clean and organized checkout area, including the immediate surrounding area.

Assist in maintaining a clean and welcoming store environment.

Adhere to all company policies and procedures.

Be a team player, working cooperatively with other staff members to achieve company goals.

Perform other duties as assigned by management.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Previous experience in a retail environment, particularly as a cashier, is preferred but not required.

Excellent customer service and communication skills.

Ability to accurately handle cash and make change.

Basic mathematical skills.

Must be able to stand for extended periods and occasionally lift up to 30 pounds.

Flexibility to work weekends, holidays, and occasional evenings as required.

Benefits:

Competitive hourly wage

Employee discount

Opportunities for growth and advancement within the company

Supportive and inclusive work environment

To Apply:

Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter to [email address] with the subject line “Part-Time Retail Cashier Application.” We look forward to learning more about you and how you can contribute to the success of [Company Name].

Job Description Template 2: Retail Cashier Team Lead

Location: [City, State]

Company: [Company Name]

About Us:

[Company Name] is a thriving small business dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional service and high-quality products. We pride ourselves on our friendly and welcoming atmosphere, and we’re looking for a detail-oriented and experienced Retail Cashier Team Lead to join our team.

Job Description:

As the Retail Cashier Team Lead at [Company Name], you will be responsible for overseeing the cashier team and ensuring that all customers have a positive shopping experience. Your primary responsibility will be to accurately process customer transactions, while also providing guidance and leadership to the team. You’ll be the face of our company, so exceptional customer service skills are a must.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the cashier team and ensure that all transactions are accurately processed.

Provide guidance and leadership to the cashier team, including training and development.

Ensure that the cash register is balanced and accurate at the beginning and end of each shift.

Handle returns and exchanges according to company policy.

Maintain a clean and organized checkout area, including the immediate surrounding area.

Stock shelves and replenish inventory when necessary.

Assist in maintaining a clean and welcoming store environment.

Adhere to all company policies and procedures.

Be a team player, working cooperatively with other staff members to achieve company goals.

Perform other duties as assigned by management.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Previous experience in a retail environment, particularly as a cashier and team lead, is required.

Excellent customer service and communication skills.

Ability to accurately handle cash and make change.

Basic mathematical skills.

Must be able to stand for extended periods and occasionally lift up to 30 pounds.

Flexibility to work weekends, holidays, and occasional evenings as required.

Benefits:

Competitive hourly wage

Employee discount

Opportunities for growth and advancement within the company

Supportive and inclusive work environment

To Apply:

Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter to [email address] with the subject line “Retail Cashier Team Lead Application.” We look forward to learning more about you and how you can contribute to the success of [Company Name].

Job Description Template 3: Senior Retail Cashier

Location: [City, State]

Company: [Company Name]

About Us:

[Company Name] is a thriving small business dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional service and high-quality products. We pride ourselves on our friendly and welcoming atmosphere, and we’re looking for an experienced and detail-oriented Senior Retail Cashier to join our team.

Job Description:

As a Senior Retail Cashier at [Company Name], you will be an integral part of our team, ensuring that our customers have a positive shopping experience. Your primary responsibility will be to accurately process customer transactions, while also providing guidance and support to the cashier team. You’ll be the face of our company, so exceptional customer service skills are a must.

Responsibilities:

Accurately process customer transactions, including cash, credit card, and check payments.

Provide guidance and support to the cashier team, including training and development.

Ensure that the cash register is balanced and accurate at the beginning and end of each shift.

Handle returns and exchanges according to company policy.

Maintain a clean and organized checkout area, including the immediate surrounding area.

Stock shelves and replenish inventory when necessary.

Assist in maintaining a clean and welcoming store environment.

Adhere to all company policies and procedures.

Be a team player, working cooperatively with other staff members to achieve company goals.

Perform other duties as assigned by management.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Previous experience in a retail environment, particularly as a cashier, is required.

Excellent customer service and communication skills.

Ability to accurately handle cash and make change.

Basic mathematical skills.

Must be able to stand for extended periods and occasionally lift up to 30 pounds.

Flexibility to work weekends, holidays, and occasional evenings as required.

Experience in a leadership or mentorship role preferred.

Benefits:

Competitive hourly wage

Employee discount

Opportunities for growth and advancement within the company

Supportive and inclusive work environment

To Apply:

Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter to [email address] with the subject line “Senior Retail Cashier Application.” We look forward to learning more about you and how you can contribute to the success of [Company Name].

Job Description Template 4: Retail Cashier and Sales Associate

Location: [City, State]

Company: [Company Name]

About Us:

[Company Name] is a thriving small business dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional service and high-quality products. We pride ourselves on our friendly and welcoming atmosphere, and we’re looking for a dynamic and customer-focused Retail Cashier and Sales Associate to join our team.

Job Description:

As a Retail Cashier and Sales Associate at [Company Name], you will be responsible for providing excellent customer service, accurately processing transactions, and selling products. Your primary goal will be to ensure that our customers have a positive shopping experience and leave satisfied.

Responsibilities:

Greet customers and assist with any inquiries they may have.

Accurately process customer transactions, including cash, credit card, and check payments.

Sell products and make recommendations based on customer needs.

Ensure that the cash register is balanced and accurate at the beginning and end of each shift.

Handle returns and exchanges according to company policy.

Maintain a clean and organized checkout area, including the immediate surrounding area.

Stock shelves and replenish inventory when necessary.

Assist in maintaining a clean and welcoming store environment.

Adhere to all company policies and procedures.

Be a team player, working cooperatively with other staff members to achieve company goals.

Perform other duties as assigned by management.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Previous experience in a retail environment, particularly as a cashier and sales associate, is preferred but not required.

Excellent customer service and communication skills.

Ability to accurately handle cash and make change.

Basic mathematical skills.

Must be able to stand for extended periods and occasionally lift up to 30 pounds.

Flexibility to work weekends, holidays, and occasional evenings as required.

Benefits:

Competitive hourly wage

Employee discount

Opportunities for growth and advancement within the company

Supportive and inclusive work environment

To Apply:

Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter to [email address] with the subject line “Retail Cashier and Sales Associate Application.” We look forward to learning more about you and how you can contribute to the success of [Company Name].

[Company Name] is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, or any other protected characteristic. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

Job Description Template Role Primary Responsibilities Qualifications Benefits Application Instructions Template 1: Part-Time Retail Cashier Part-time Retail Cashier - Accurately process customer transactions - Maintain a friendly and professional demeanor - Provide excellent customer service - High school diploma or equivalent - Previous retail experience preferred - Basic math skills - Physical requirements - Flexibility in working hours - Competitive hourly wage - Employee discount - Growth opportunities - Supportive work environment Submit resume and cover letter to [email address] with subject "Part-Time Retail Cashier Application" Template 2: Retail Cashier Team Lead Retail Cashier Team Lead - Oversee cashier team - Provide guidance and leadership - Ensure accurate transactions - Maintain checkout area - High school diploma or equivalent - Previous retail experience required - Leadership experience - Basic math skills - Physical requirements - Flexibility in working hours - Competitive hourly wage - Employee discount - Growth opportunities - Supportive work environment Submit resume and cover letter to [email address] with subject "Retail Cashier Team Lead Application" Template 3: Senior Retail Cashier Senior Retail Cashier - Accurately process transactions - Provide guidance and support to cashier team - Maintain checkout area - Provide excellent customer service - High school diploma or equivalent - Previous retail experience required - Leadership or mentorship experience preferred - Basic math skills - Physical requirements - Flexibility in working hours - Competitive hourly wage - Employee discount - Growth opportunities - Supportive work environment Submit resume and cover letter to [email address] with subject "Senior Retail Cashier Application" Template 4: Retail Cashier and Sales Associate Retail Cashier and Sales Associate - Accurately process transactions - Provide excellent customer service - Sell products - Maintain checkout area - High school diploma or equivalent - Previous retail experience preferred - Basic math skills - Physical requirements - Flexibility in working hours - Competitive hourly wage - Employee discount - Growth opportunities - Supportive work environment Submit resume and cover letter to [email address] with subject "Retail Cashier and Sales Associate Application"

Interview Questions for a Retail Cashier Position

In interviewing candidates for a retail cashier position, you might consider the following questions to gauge their fit for the role:

1. How do you ensure accuracy when processing a high volume of transactions?

Accuracy in handling transactions is critical for a retail cashier. This question assesses the candidate’s attention to detail.

2. Describe a time when you went above and beyond for a customer.

Retail cashiers often need to provide exceptional customer service. This question allows candidates to showcase their customer service skills.

3. How do you prioritize tasks during busy periods in the store?

This question evaluates the candidate’s time management skills and ability to maintain store operations efficiently.

4. Can you discuss your experience with handling returns and exchanges?

Handling returns and exchanges is a common task for retail cashiers. This question assesses the candidate’s familiarity with these processes.

5. How do you stay informed about store products and promotions?

Knowledge of store products and promotions is important for a retail cashier. This question explores the candidate’s willingness to learn and stay updated.

By asking these targeted questions, you can better assess the candidates’ capabilities and how they align with the needs of the role, ensuring you build a stellar team.

Training and Development

Overview of training programs for retail cashiers: many retail establishments offer on-the-job training for new cashiers. This may involve shadowing experienced cashiers, attending training sessions, or watching training videos. Some stores may also provide formal training programs that cover topics such as customer service, cash handling procedures, and store policies.

many retail establishments offer on-the-job training for new cashiers. This may involve shadowing experienced cashiers, attending training sessions, or watching training videos. Some stores may also provide formal training programs that cover topics such as customer service, cash handling procedures, and store policies. On-the-job training: On-the-job training typically involves learning by doing. New cashiers are paired with experienced cashiers, who can guide them through the process of processing transactions, handling cash and credit card payments, and providing excellent customer service. Over time, new cashiers may be given more responsibility, such as handling customer complaints and inquiries.

On-the-job training typically involves learning by doing. New cashiers are paired with experienced cashiers, who can guide them through the process of processing transactions, handling cash and credit card payments, and providing excellent customer service. Over time, new cashiers may be given more responsibility, such as handling customer complaints and inquiries. Advancement opportunities: cashiers may have opportunities for advancement within the retail establishment. This may involve moving into a supervisory role, such as a head cashier or shift supervisor, or moving into a different department within the store.

Retail Cashier Challenges and Solutions

Retail cashiers face a number of challenges in their role. Some of the most common challenges include:

Dealing with difficult customers: cashiers may encounter customers who are rude, hostile, or unreasonable. This can be stressful and challenging, especially for new cashiers.

cashiers may encounter customers who are rude, hostile, or unreasonable. This can be stressful and challenging, especially for new cashiers. Handling large volumes of customers: during busy periods, cashiers may be required to process a large volume of transactions. This can be challenging, as it requires them to work quickly and accurately while also maintaining excellent customer service.

during busy periods, cashiers may be required to process a large volume of transactions. This can be challenging, as it requires them to work quickly and accurately while also maintaining excellent customer service. Technical difficulties: cashiers may experience technical difficulties with POS systems or other equipment. This can be frustrating, especially if it leads to delays in processing transactions.

Strategies for Handling Difficult Situations

There are several strategies that cashiers can use to handle difficult situations. These include:

Staying calm: cashiers should try to remain calm and composed, even in the face of difficult customers. Taking a deep breath and remaining professional can help diffuse a potentially volatile situation.

cashiers should try to remain calm and composed, even in the face of difficult customers. Taking a deep breath and remaining professional can help diffuse a potentially volatile situation. Active listening: cashiers should actively listen to customers and try to understand their concerns. This can help them address the customer’s issue in a timely and effective manner.

cashiers should actively listen to customers and try to understand their concerns. This can help them address the customer’s issue in a timely and effective manner. Empathy: cashiers should try to empathize with the customer’s situation. This can help build rapport and defuse tension.

cashiers should try to empathize with the customer’s situation. This can help build rapport and defuse tension. Escalating issues: if a customer’s issue cannot be resolved at the cashier level, cashiers should be prepared to escalate the issue to a supervisor or manager.

Technology and its Impact on the retail cashier position

Technology has had a significant impact on the retail cashier position. POS systems have made the process of processing transactions more efficient, while also reducing the likelihood of errors. Mobile payment technology and contactless payment methods have also become more prevalent in recent years, allowing customers to pay using their smartphones or other devices.

However, technology also poses some challenges for cashiers. They must be proficient in using POS systems and other equipment, which may require additional training. They must also be prepared to troubleshoot technical difficulties that may arise.

FAQs: Retail Cashier Job Description

What does a retail cashier do?

A retail cashier is responsible for processing sales transactions and accepting payments from customers in a retail setting. This typically involves scanning or manually entering product barcodes, calculating totals, and handling cash, credit card, and other payment methods. Cashiers may also be responsible for providing customer service, answering questions, and resolving customer complaints.

What skills are required to be a retail cashier?

Some of the key skills required to be a retail cashier include numeracy skills, accuracy, attention to detail, good communication and customer service skills, the ability to work quickly and efficiently, and familiarity with basic computer operations. Cashiers should also be able to handle cash and other payment methods effectively, and be comfortable with basic math.

How much does a retail cashier make?

The pay for a retail cashier can vary depending on factors such as experience, location, and employer. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for cashiers was $11.37 as of May 2020. However, some cashiers may earn more or less than this depending on their individual circumstances.

Is there room for advancement in a career as a retail cashier?

While the role of a retail cashier is typically an entry-level position, there can be opportunities for advancement within the retail industry. Some cashiers may be able to move up to supervisory or management positions, while others may transition to other roles within the store such as sales associate, customer service representative, or inventory control specialist.

What safety measures should retail cashiers take to protect themselves on the job?

Retail cashiers should take measures to protect themselves on the job, such as following safety protocols for handling cash and other payment methods, wearing comfortable shoes and clothing to prevent slips, trips, and falls, and practicing good hygiene to prevent the spread of germs. They should also be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior or potential safety hazards to their supervisor or security personnel.

Summary

The retail cashier position is an invaluable role in the retail industry. Cashiers are responsible for processing transactions, handling cash and credit card payments, and providing excellent customer service. They must possess essential skills and qualities, including communication skills, time management, and customer engagement.

Importance of the role in the retail industry: cashiers play an important role in the retail industry, as they are often the first and last point of contact that customers have with a store. Their ability to provide excellent customer service can have a significant impact on a store’s reputation and profitability.

cashiers play an important role in the retail industry, as they are often the first and last point of contact that customers have with a store. Their ability to provide excellent customer service can have a significant impact on a store’s reputation and profitability. The future outlook for the retail cashier position: the future outlook for the retail cashier position is uncertain. While technology has made the process of processing transactions more efficient, it has also led to concerns about job automation. However, as long as customers continue to value personalized service and human interaction, there will likely always be a need for retail cashiers.

While technology has had a significant impact on the retail cashier position, there will likely always be a need for personalized service and human interaction in the retail industry. As such, the role of the retail cashier is likely to remain an important part of the retail industry for the foreseeable future.

Retail establishments will continue to invest in training programs and development opportunities for their cashiers to ensure that they are able to provide excellent customer service and handle the challenges of the role.