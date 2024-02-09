Salesforce Announces Acquisition of Spiff to Revolutionize Sales Incentive Management

Salesforce has officially completed its acquisition of Spiff on February 1, 2024. Spiff, renowned for its innovative incentive compensation management (ICM) software, has now become an integral part of Salesforce’s Sales Cloud, offering customers a powerful new way to motivate sales teams and drive business growth.

Spiff’s cutting-edge ICM software, known for its user-friendly low-code interface, spreadsheet familiarity, and robust processing engine, promises to revolutionize the way companies automate commission processes. This acquisition aims to bolster Salesforce’s Sales Performance Management solutions, providing a seamless, trustworthy platform for businesses to enhance sales visibility, boost selling efficiency, and unlock unprecedented growth.

Ketan Karkhanis, EVP & GM of Sales Cloud at Salesforce, highlighted the critical role of compensation in influencing sales representative behavior and the challenges leaders face in aligning these compensation plans with desired business outcomes. “Spiff connects what sellers want – transparent compensation – with what sales leaders want – compensation planning built into CRM that aligns behaviors to strategic outcomes,” Karkhanis explained, emphasizing the synergy between Spiff’s capabilities and Salesforce’s strategic goals.

Jeron Paul, CEO of Spiff, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition’s potential to significantly impact the Sales Performance Management (SPM) and ICM landscape. “We have always taken pride in Spiff’s pace of innovation and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make an even deeper impact on the space as part of the Salesforce ecosystem,” Paul said, reflecting on the future of Spiff within Salesforce.

This acquisition is not just a testament to Spiff’s innovative solutions but also to its longstanding partnership with Salesforce. Spiff is not only available on the Salesforce AppExchange but has also been a key Salesforce Ventures portfolio company. With over 70 percent of Spiff’s customers already utilizing Sales Cloud as their CRM, the integration into Salesforce promises to be seamless and highly beneficial for existing and new customers alike.

Salesforce anticipates welcoming the Spiff team into its fold, with the acquisition expected to close in the first quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Importantly, this transaction does not alter Salesforce’s current financial guidance provided on November 29, 2023, and further financial details of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

The acquisition of Spiff by Salesforce represents a significant milestone in the evolution of sales performance management, offering businesses a more integrated, efficient, and transparent approach to managing sales incentives and driving growth. This collaboration between two industry leaders sets a new standard for how companies can leverage technology to empower their sales forces and achieve strategic objectives.

