Sandwich Prep Table: Great Picks for Your Business

Every small business owner and entrepreneur who runs a deli, a salad bar, or a food establishment understands the importance of having the right equipment. Of course, the sandwich prep table is among the must-haves. That’s because it’s an efficient and clean way to prepare sandwiches, salads, and other food products. Many prep tables are refrigerated for storing perishible items, and many have other storage as well. F

What is a Sandwich Prep Table?

Sandwich or salad prep tables are refrigerated units that combine a worktop for food prep, such as sandwich and salad preparation, with refrigerated storage space beneath. This commercial appliance keeps ingredients fresh while allowing for quick, efficient sandwich and salad assembly.

Different Types of Sandwich Prep Tables

Sandwich prep tables vary in style and design. They range in size from small units with one door and a few ingredient bins to large units with several doors and numerous ingredient bins. Some sandwich prep tables are top style, with ingredients instantly available at arm’s length. Others come with cutting boards and even overhead shelves for additional storage.

Sandwich Prep Table: Our Top Picks

There are many great prep tables available on Amazon. We’ve developed a set of criteria to guide you in choosing the perfect sandwich prep table for your business. Our recommendations are based on these carefully considered factors:

Size and Capacity (Importance Scale: 9/10) Criteria: Space availability in your kitchen, number of ingredients it can hold.

Space availability in your kitchen, number of ingredients it can hold. Rationale: Ensures efficient use of kitchen space and meets your daily volume needs. Material and Durability (Importance Scale: 8/10) Criteria: Stainless steel construction, resistance to corrosion and easy to clean.

Stainless steel construction, resistance to corrosion and easy to clean. Rationale: Contributes to longevity and maintains a hygienic preparation environment. Temperature Control (Importance Scale: 10/10) Criteria: Consistent cooling ability, compliance with food safety standards.

Consistent cooling ability, compliance with food safety standards. Rationale: Essential for keeping ingredients fresh and preventing foodborne illnesses. Ease of Cleaning (Importance Scale: 7/10) Criteria: Removable parts, smooth surfaces.

Removable parts, smooth surfaces. Rationale: Promotes food safety and saves time in kitchen cleanup. Layout and Accessibility (Importance Scale: 8/10) Criteria: Convenient arrangement of storage and prep areas.

Convenient arrangement of storage and prep areas. Rationale: Enhances workflow efficiency and reduces preparation time. Additional Features (Importance Scale: 6/10) Criteria: Cutting boards, adjustable shelves, food pans included.

Cutting boards, adjustable shelves, food pans included. Rationale: Adds value and versatility to the prep table. Price and Warranty (Importance Scale: 7/10) Criteria: Cost-effectiveness, warranty period, and coverage.

Cost-effectiveness, warranty period, and coverage. Rationale: Ensures good return on investment and protection against defects. Energy Efficiency (Importance Scale: 5/10) Criteria: Energy Star rated, low power consumption.

Energy Star rated, low power consumption. Rationale: Reduces operating costs and is better for the environment.

By adhering to these criteria, we’ve curated out list of sandwich prep tables that we believe best suit the needs of small business owners. Check out our favorites below:

Arctic Air 40″ Countertop Sandwich Prep Table Station

Features:

Dimension: 39.5″W x 15.5″D x 11″H.

5 Star Energy rating, promoting energy efficiency.

Integrated internal thermostat

One door with manual defrost system for easy maintenance.

Compact design, making it suitable for small spaces.

Stainless steel finish, ensuring long-lasting durability

Self-contained refrigeration system with R290 refrigerant for reliable and even cooling.

Arctic Air 40″ Countertop Sandwich/Salad Refrigerated Prep Table Station

Aceland 3-Door Mega Top Sandwich Prep Table

Key Features:

Equipped with an Embraco compressor and Carel controller

Fan cooling system ensures consistent temperature maintenance from 33°F to 41°F.

Robust shelves with a loading capacity of 90 lbs each, coated for corrosion resistance.

Features an automatic defrost system for low-maintenance operation.

Eco-friendly, utilizing R290 refrigerant

Durable, anti-fingerprint stainless steel exterior and interior facilitate easier cleaning and ensure longevity.

Pre-installed with four wheels (2 with brakes) for easy maneuverability

Digital temperature display for easy temperature and defrost frequency adjustments, with a clear LCD readout

Aceland 3-Door Mega Top Sandwich Prep Table Refrigerator

VEVOR Refrigerated Prep Station

Key Features:

Powered by a 146W compressor, ensuring ingredients remain at the proper temperature.

Uses energy-saving R290 refrigerant in its self-contained refrigeration system.

Accommodates 8 food pans in a 40-quart tank

Electronic thermostat with digital LED panel, allowing temperature control between 35.6°F and 46.4°F.

One-click auto-defrost function for smooth air circulation and consistent cooling.

Features a detachable tempered glass shield for clear visibility and ingredient protection.

Includes four 1/3 pans and four 1/6 pans with removable dividers, offer flexibility to customize the station to your specific needs.

VEVOR Refrigerated Prep Station

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-Door

Key Features:

Efficient Storage: Two-door refrigerated storage beneath the workspace offers an additional 8.6 cft. space, perfect for keeping deli meats, cheese, or toppings fresh at 33°F to 41 °F.

Durable Shelves: Epoxy-coated shelves, each capable of handling up to 90 lbs, allowing the effective organization of your supplies.

Insulated Lid: A stainless steel lid featuring a lift-up design aids in maintaining safe food temperatures.

Mobility: Includes four heavy-duty 4″ casters (2 lockable), simplifying cleaning and servicing by providing mobility.

Cutting Board: 3/4″ thick removable cutting board is affixed to the surface for slicing ingredients and prepping orders.

Warranty: 3-Year All-Parts warranty, a 6-Year Compressor warranty, and a 1-Month Labor warranty.

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-Door

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-door

Features:

Spacious: 16.4 cubic feet of two-door storage space below the workspace, refrigerated at 33°F to 41 °F

Durable Shelves: Epoxy-coated shelves, each holding up to 90 lbs.

Insulated Lid: Stainless steel lid with a convenient lift-up design aids in maintaining food-safe temperatures.

Mobility Assured: Includes four 4″ casters (2 lockable) for easy movement

Cutting Board: 3/4″ thick removable cutting board affixed to the surface, ideal for slicing ingredients and assembling orders.

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-door

KITMA Salad Sandwich Prep Table

Features:

Pan Capacity: 18 pans (6.8″L x 6.25″W x 4″D) for ingredient organization and food-safe temperatures.

Cutting Board: Includes a fixed cutting board for efficient preparation.

Refrigerated Storage: 1/5 hp compressor, Dixell digital temperature control system, and R290 refrigerant ensures a temperature range of 33 to 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

Durable Construction: Made from 430 and 304 stainless steel for both interior and exterior

Adjustable Shelves and Mobility: 3 reinforced adjustable shelves for custom storage; sits on casters for easy mobility.

Warranty: 5-year warranty on the compressor and 2-year warranty on additional parts, which includes on-site service within 48 hours.

KITMA Salad Sandwich Prep Table

Kratos Refrigeration 48″W Commercial, Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Features:

Cutting Board:Reversible, removable cutting board for easy cleaning.

Storage: Two hinged doors and two adjustable epoxy-coated shelves facilitate easy access and efficient airflow.

Material: Durable stainless steel exterior and a painted aluminum interior

Condensate Evaporator Pan: Eliminates the need for floor drain, provides immediate plug-and-play compatibility.

Temperature Control: Comes with adjustable solid-state temperature control with a digital display.

Pan Capacity: It includes slots for industry-standard adapter bars for sixth-size pans and can hold third, half, or full-size pans up to 4″H without requiring adapters.

Insulation: CFC-free urethane foam insulated walls and doors to retain coolness.

Extras: Includes two adjustable epoxy-coated steel shelves, casters, cord, and plug for convenience.

Dimensions: Measures 48-7/16″W x 30-15/16″D x 45-7/16″H.

Kratos Refrigeration 48″W Commercial, Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Arctic Air 48.25-Inch 2-Door Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Key Features:

Pan Capacity: Cold topping area holds twelve 1/6 size pans provided with the unit. The hinged insulated lid cover maintains the freshness of the food items when not in use.

Cutting Board: Comes with a full-length, heavy-duty cutting board

Magnetic Door Gaskets: The self-closing doors remain open at 90 degrees, and the magnetic door gaskets are removable and replaceable without tools. The doors have solid construction with foamed-in-place recessed handles.

Refrigerated Storage: The unit provides 12 cubic feet of refrigerated storage capacity, an adjustable coated wire shelf per door for added storage, and an interior made of bright white ABS liner with a full stainless steel floor for easy cleaning.

Durable Construction: Its heavy-duty stainless steel construction, comprising a stainless steel lid on top, guarantees longevity and freshness of the toppings.

Arctic Air 48.25-Inch 2-Door Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Atosa USA 3-Door Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Key Features:

Cutting Board: 10” poly cutting board provides a dedicated area for precise and hygienic food preparation.

Pre-installed Casters: Pre-installed casters, facilitating effective space management and cleaning.

Digital Controller: The Dixell digital controller ensures precise and easy temperature control.

Storage: 18 stainless steel pans and three adjustable shelves, giving ample room for various ingredients.

Door Design: 3 solid-hinged self-closing doors with recessed handles for easy access without compromising temperature control.

Construction: Stainless steel interior & exterior and galvanized steel back

Refrigeration: Equipped with rear-mounted, self-contained refrigeration using R290 Hydrocarbon refrigerant, the unit maintains a steady temperature range of 33° to 40°F. It also includes features like ventilated refrigeration, automatic evaporation, and air defrost.

Atosa USA 72.70” 3 Door Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

SEAGATE Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Key Features:

Quality Construction: 430 stainless steel exterior, 304 stainless steel interior

Convenient Features: Electronic thermostat and digital LED temperature display for accurate control and easy temperature readings.

Mobility: Easy-to-mount 2.5″ casters for mobility

Doors: Doors are self-closing but can be locked in an open position when set to a 90° angle

Advanced Technology: Forced-Air cooling for rapid temperature recovery after opening/loading, and it cools food down faster than normal refrigerators

Storage: Includes one adjustable, heavy-duty epoxy-coated wire shelf per door, providing plenty of storage space.

Certification: The SSP61 is NSF and cETLus certified, ensuring it meets the highest safety and quality standards.

SEAGATE Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Commercial Refrigerated Prep Table 2-door 36″ Mega Top Model

Engineered with a robust stainless steel body, this freestanding refrigerated prep table offers sturdy construction and durability, making it ideal for heavy-duty commercial use.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 36″W x 34″D x 46″H

8.6 cubic feet two-door storage space, refrigerated from 33°F to 41°F.

Insulated with foamed-in-place polyurethane

Comprises of epoxy-coated shelves, each capable of carrying up to 90 lbs.

Compressor cooling method for superior temperature control.

Stainless steel insulated lid for maintaining food-safe temperatures, and a lift-up design for swift usage

3/4″ thick mounted cutting board can be removed for easy cleaning

Includes four heavy-duty 4″ casters (2 locking) for easy mobility for cleaning or maintenance.

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-door 36″ Mega Top Model

Leveraging the Efficiency of Sandwich Prep Tables for Your Business Success

Enhancing Workflow

A well-placed sandwich prep table can significantly improve your kitchen workflow. By keeping ingredients organized and at the correct temperature, your team can assemble sandwiches and salads more quickly, improving customer satisfaction and your bottom line.

Ensuring Food Safety

Sandwich prep tables also play a crucial role in food safety. By maintaining the proper temperature, they prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, ensuring the freshness and safety of your sandwiches and salads.

Boosting Productivity

Incorporating a sandwich prep table into your workspace enhances productivity. With its in-built storage sections for an array of ingredients, it allows staff to assemble meals with speed and precision. This increased efficiency can lead to a higher turnover, positively impacting your profit margins.

Optimizing Your Sandwich Prep Table

Strategic use of your sandwich prep table can be a real boon to your business. Firstly, train your team on optimal usage to ensure consistent, high-quality outputs. Secondly, use the table to experiment with new recipes during off-peak hours, enhancing your menu and attracting a wider clientele. Finally, use the table to reduce food waste by promoting dishes made from ingredients nearing their use-by dates.

