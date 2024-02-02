20 Sites Like Etsy for Creative Small Business Success

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Etsy’s rise as a go-to platform for artists and crafters who sell online has been phenomenal, offering a unique space to showcase and sell handmade goods. However, the online marketplace landscape is ever-expanding, presenting numerous alternatives for creative small business owners.

In this article, we’ll dive into the best platforms where creativity and commerce blend seamlessly. Whether you’re a seasoned seller or just starting out, these Etsy alternatives could be your next big opportunity for growth and success.

The Best Etsy Alternatives

Exploring beyond Etsy can open new doors for your creative business. Here’s a curated list of the best Etsy alternatives, each offering unique features like marketing tools to help your small business thrive.

1. Amazon Handmade

Amazon Handmade offers a vast audience for artisan sellers and is one of the top Etsy alternatives. It’s an exclusive section of Amazon dedicated to handcrafted goods, ensuring your products stand out from mass-produced items.

While there’s no listing fee, Amazon charges a 15% referral fee. The platform provides access to Amazon’s enormous customer base, making it an excellent choice for expanding your reach.

2. iCraft

iCraft focuses exclusively on handmade arts and crafts, providing a niche marketplace for creators. There are no listing fees, but iCraft charges a flat monthly fee for sellers.

This platform emphasizes the uniqueness of handmade products and offers various tools for sellers to showcase their crafts effectively.

3. Aftcra

Aftcra is another platform dedicated to American artisans, highlighting products ‘Made in the USA.’ It doesn’t charge a listing fee, but it does take a 7% transaction fee on sold items.

Aftcra’s focus on American-made goods makes it a unique platform for US artisans looking to connect with a patriotic customer base.

4. IndieMade

IndieMade provides an all-in-one platform for artists and crafters, combining website creation with an online store. It charges a monthly fee based on the plan you choose, with no additional fees.

IndieMade is ideal for artisans seeking more control over their brand and online presence, offering customization options for a personal website alongside marketplace features.

5. Bonanza

Bonanza is a growing marketplace with a diverse range of products, including handmade goods. While it may not specialize solely in handmade goods, it’s known for lower fees than other major marketplaces, charging only a final offer value fee.

Bonanza stands out for its user-friendly interface and integration with Google Shopping, enhancing product visibility.

6. Rubylane

Rubylane is known for its focus on antiques, collectibles, and vintage items, but it also welcomes handmade goods. It’s a niche platform that caters to a specific audience interested in unique and high-quality items.

RubyLane charges a monthly maintenance fee based on the number of items listed, but there are no fees for listings. It’s ideal for sellers with a more vintage or antique-oriented product line.

7. Not On The High Street

Not On The High Street is a UK-based online marketplace that emphasizes unique, high-quality handmade products. This platform is selective about its sellers, focusing on quality over quantity.

It offers a unique opportunity for artisans to reach a discerning audience looking for distinct and personalized items. Transaction fees and commission details are specific to each seller’s agreement with the platform.

8. Society6

Society6 is a unique platform for artists and designers, allowing them to upload their artworks and have them printed on various products like phone cases, t-shirts, and home decor items.

It’s perfect for artists who want to monetize their designs without the hassle of handling production and shipping. Artists earn a commission on the sale of products featuring their designs.

9. RebelsMarket

RebelsMarket caters to a niche market of alternative, gothic, and punk-style products. It’s a unique platform for sellers who produce handmade items that fit into these styles.

RebelsMarket offers a community for those with a distinct aesthetic, and while the platform does charge commission fees, it allows sellers to tap into a highly targeted market.

10. Minted

Minted is a marketplace focusing on independent artists and designers, known for its high-quality paper goods like stationery, invitations, and art prints.

It runs design challenges that allow artists to submit their work and have it voted on by the Minted community.

Winning designs are produced and sold by Minted, with artists earning a commission. Minted is ideal for artists specializing in graphic design and illustration.

11. Folksy (UK)

Folksy is a UK-based platform specializing in handmade crafts and gifts. It’s particularly known for its support of British designers and crafters. Folksy charges a listing fee and a commission on sales.

Its focus on local, UK-made products makes it an attractive option for sellers in the region looking to connect with buyers who appreciate locally crafted items.

12. Made It (Australia)

Made It is an Australian handmade online marketplace. It’s a go-to platform for Australian artisans to showcase and sell their work, from jewelry to homeware.

Made It charges a listing fee and a small commission on sales, offering a local alternative for those who want to support and engage with the Australian maker community.

13. Artsy

Artsy is a platform for selling contemporary art, including paintings, sculptures, and photography. It’s a global platform that connects artists and galleries with collectors and art lovers.

Artsy is known for its high-end, curated selection, making it ideal for artists and galleries looking to reach a discerning audience.

14. Cratejoy

Cratejoy offers a unique twist by focusing on subscription boxes. It’s a platform where sellers can create and sell their own subscription boxes, whether it’s for food, books, crafts, or any niche product. Cratejoy is ideal for sellers looking to capitalize on the growing trend of subscription-based shopping.

15. Artful Home

Artful Home offers artists the opportunity to sell their work in a wide range of mediums, including glass, ceramics, apparel, and fine art. This platform is suited for artists looking for a high-end marketplace to showcase their handcrafted, original pieces to an audience seeking unique, gallery-quality works.

16. Luulla

Luulla is a diverse marketplace that features a wide range of products, including handmade items, fashion, and more. It offers various pricing plans for sellers, including a commission-based option.

Luulla is suitable for sellers looking for a versatile platform to reach a global audience with both handmade and commercial items.

Online Store Sales Channels

For those looking to broaden their online retail horizons, here are four outstanding online store sales channels. Each offers unique tools and features to enhance your digital storefront and sales strategy.

17. Big Cartel

Big Cartel is tailored for artists and makers, offering a user-friendly platform to build an online store. It’s especially popular for its simplicity and artist-focused features.

Big Cartel has a free plan with limited listings and more advanced plans with additional features, but no listing fees. It stands out for its affordability and ease of use, making it a great starting point for small-scale artists and creators.

18. Storenvy

Storenvy is a unique blend of a social marketplace and a custom store builder. It allows sellers to create their own branded store and also list products in the Storenvy marketplace.

There are no listing fees, but Storenvy takes a commission on sales made through the marketplace. Its community-driven approach makes it an attractive platform for independent artists and small brands.

19. Square

Square is renowned for its point-of-sale solutions but also offers robust online store capabilities. It’s a great choice for sellers who do both online and in-person sales and want a seamless integration between the two. Square charges transaction fees but no monthly or listing fees, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

20. Shopify

Shopify is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms, known for its extensive customization options and scalability. It charges a monthly subscription fee and transaction fees.

Shopify’s strength lies in its comprehensive set of tools and integrations, making it ideal for sellers looking for a powerful and flexible online store solution.

Why Do Sellers Choose Etsy?

Etsy has become a haven for sellers of handmade and unique items, appealing with its distinctive focus on creative, artisanal products. Its reputation as a marketplace for one-of-a-kind goods draws a dedicated audience looking specifically for handcrafted and personalized items. For more insights on what’s trending on Etsy, consider exploring Etsy trend predictions, which can be a valuable resource for small business owners.

This built-in customer base, combined with Etsy’s user-friendly interface and support system, makes it an attractive platform for sellers eager to find an appreciative and niche audience for their unique creations.

How Does an Etsy Store Work?

Setting up an Etsy store is a straightforward process: you create an account, set up your Etsy shop, and start listing your items. Each listing on Etsy costs $0.20, and there’s a transaction fee of 6.5% on sales. For a detailed breakdown of the costs involved, check out this article on Etsy fees.

This ease of entry is complemented by Etsy’s built-in audience, ready to explore and buy unique handmade items. However, for those interested in monetizing their Etsy shop, it’s beneficial to learn about how to make money on Etsy.

However, your website offers greater customization and control over your brand and customer experience. While Etsy simplifies the selling process and provides an immediate audience, a personal website demands more effort in marketing but offers higher customization and brand control.

Enhancing Your Etsy Experience with Apps

To maximize your Etsy shop’s potential, consider using various apps for Etsy. These apps can streamline your process, enhance your shop’s visibility, and improve customer engagement.

Exploring Alternatives and Complementary Platforms

While Etsy remains a popular choice, exploring alternatives can broaden your market reach. Keep an eye out for new articles discussing sites like artist and clients and sites like Fiverr, which can offer additional avenues for artists and freelancers to showcase their talents and services.

The Benefits of Exploring Etsy Alternatives

Diversifying your online presence by using multiple platforms, including sites like Etsy and your online store, can significantly boost your reach and sales potential. This approach allows you to tap into different customer bases and leverage the unique advantages of each platform.

While Etsy provides a dedicated audience for handmade items, other platforms might offer lower fees, different demographics, or more customization. This multi-channel strategy can optimize your visibility and revenue streams.

Features to Look for in an Etsy Alternative

When considering an Etsy alternative, key features to look for include competitive fees, a relevant audience, ease of use, and customization options. Lower transaction and listing fees can increase profitability.

A platform’s audience should align with your product niche to ensure your items reach the right customers. User-friendliness is crucial for smoothly managing your store without technical hurdles.

Finally, customization options are essential for branding and creating a unique shopping experience. A platform that balances these elements well can be a strong contender as an Etsy alternative, helping you expand your reach and grow your business.

Platform Name Niche Focus Fees Structure Key Features Amazon Handmade Handcrafted goods 15% referral fee Large audience, exclusive section for handmade items iCraft Handmade arts and crafts Flat monthly fee Niche marketplace, no listing fees Aftcra American-made goods 7% transaction fee No listing fee, targets patriotic customer base IndieMade Artists and crafters Monthly fee based on plan Combines website creation with online store Bonanza Diverse range including handmade Final offer value fee User-friendly, integrates with Google Shopping Rubylane Antiques, collectibles, handmade Monthly maintenance fee Niche audience, no listing fees Not On The High Street Unique, high-quality handmade products Varies per seller UK-based, selective, focuses on quality Society6 Art and design Commission on sales Print-on-demand for various products, artists earn commission RebelsMarket Alternative, gothic, punk style Commission fees Niche market, community-focused Minted Independent artists, designers Commission on sales High-quality paper goods, community-voted designs Folksy Handmade crafts and gifts Listing fee and commission UK-focused, supports local designers Made It Australian handmade marketplace Listing fee and small commission Supports Australian maker community Artsy Contemporary art Not specified Global platform for artists and galleries Cratejoy Subscription boxes Varies per plan Unique twist, ideal for niche subscription services Artful Home Diverse mediums in art Not specified High-end, gallery-quality works Luulla Wide product range including handmade Commission-based option Global reach, offers both handmade and commercial items Big Cartel Artists and makers Free with limited listings, advanced plans available Artist-focused, simple to use Storenvy Independent artists, brands Commission on marketplace sales Combines social marketplace with store builder Square Online and in-person sales Transaction fees Seamless integration between online and physical sales Shopify Extensive customization options Monthly fee and transaction fees Scalable, powerful toolset for e-commerce

FAQs: Sites Like Etsy

What is the best Etsy alternative?

The best Etsy alternative depends on your specific needs. Amazon Handmade offers a vast customer base, while platforms like iCraft and Aftcra cater to unique, handcrafted items. Consider fees, audience, and ease of use when choosing. Platforms with lower fees or different audiences can provide distinct advantages when opening your own store.

Who is Etsy’s biggest competitor?

Amazon Handmade is often seen as Etsy’s biggest competitor due to its extensive customer reach and global brand recognition. It offers a similar focus on handmade, artisanal products but with the added benefit of Amazon’s vast user base and established logistics network.

Should Etsy sellers expand onto other platforms as well?

Yes, expanding onto other platforms can be beneficial for Etsy sellers who sell handmade items. It allows diversification of the customer base and reduces dependency on a single marketplace. Exploring other platforms can also open up new opportunities for sales, potentially reaching different audiences and mitigating risks associated with changes in platform policies.

What’s the best way to manage multiple online store accounts?

The best way to manage multiple online store accounts is by using integrated management tools or platforms that allow centralized control of inventory, sales, and customer interactions. Tools like Shopify or BigCommerce offer solutions to streamline operations across different marketplaces, saving time and reducing the risk of errors.

What items are allowed on Amazon Handmade?

Amazon Handmade allows the sale of genuinely handcrafted products. These include handmade arts, crafts, and unique creations. The platform is strict about ensuring that items are not mass-produced. It’s designed for artisans who create original works, making it an ideal platform for unique, handcrafted items.

