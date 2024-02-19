the secret to building teams that work

Building successful teams has never been harder. With challenges of work-from-anywhere, flex-schedule and generational divides, business leaders bend over backward searching for solutions that work. They’ve tried everything from food perks and ping pong tables to endless team-building exercises and training—but unfortunately, nothing seems to stick.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Mike Michalowicz leads two new multi-million-dollar ventures as he tests his latest business research for his books. Simon Sinek said about Mike; “If there was ever a patron saint for entrepreneurs, he would be a top contender.”

Mike is a former small business columnist for The Wall Street Journal and business makeover specialist on MSNBC. He is a popular main stage keynote speaker on innovative entrepreneurial topics; and is the author of “Get Different”, “Fix This Next”, “Profit First”, “Surge”, “The Pumpkin Plan” and “The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur”. Mike has a brand new book called “All in: How Great Leaders Build Unstoppable Teams”.

Here is what Mike and I talked about during our radio conversation about how to get a thriving workforce that shines and sticks around:

Why most teams don’t work because people just don’t care.

How to get people to care by focusing on their personal goals.

How to recruit the right talent for your small business.

How to transform struggling employees into superstars inside your company.

How to match individual abilities to client and company needs.

How to elevate your company to where every employee cares as much as the owner does.

How to get your team to take full responsibility for their work and outcomes.

How to build a community of employees who love your organization and are invested in its growth.

Listen to the entire interview with Mike on how to build a team that works and stays at your small business.