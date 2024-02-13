What Is An Entrepreneur: How To Explain It To Your Family

Raise your hand if you’ve had your loved ones scratch their heads and say: “What exactly is it that you do?”

It seems that having a job is easier to wrap their heads around, but you being an entrepreneur simply confounds them.

You know what being an entrepreneur is, but maybe those around you don’t. Here are a few points that you can share to help them understand why you do what you do.

Ways to Answer “What Is an Entrepreneur?”

An Entrepreneur Has a Passion

Whether that passion is baking, helping business owners, grooming dogs, whatever, you and other entrepreneurs do something that you have a calling for. When you have a job working for someone else, you may or may not love what it is that you do. But when you go to the extreme effort of starting and growing your own business, you darn sure better love what you do!

I hear all the time “I do what I love,” and people can understand that. What’s exciting for entrepreneurs is to wake up each day and be eager to get to work. How many employees can say that?

An Entrepreneur Embodies Innovation and Vision

An entrepreneur isn’t just someone who starts a business; they’re a visionary, a dreamer who sees beyond the ordinary, identifying gaps and opportunities where others might see obstacles.

They possess an innate drive, a relentless spirit that pushes them to turn ideas into reality, and in doing so, they often chart unexplored territories. While some are motivated by the thrill of challenge, others might be driven by a deep-rooted desire to make a difference.

An entrepreneur is adaptable, constantly learning and pivoting, aware that the journey of entrepreneurship is as unpredictable as it is rewarding.

Key Characteristics of an Entrepreneur:

Visionary Thinking : Entrepreneurs have the ability to see the bigger picture, envisioning a future that’s different from the present. This allows them to identify opportunities that many might overlook.

: Entrepreneurs have the ability to see the bigger picture, envisioning a future that’s different from the present. This allows them to identify opportunities that many might overlook. Resilience : The journey of entrepreneurship is riddled with challenges and failures. Entrepreneurs have a tenacious spirit, bouncing back from setbacks, learning from them, and pushing forward.

: The journey of entrepreneurship is riddled with challenges and failures. Entrepreneurs have a tenacious spirit, bouncing back from setbacks, learning from them, and pushing forward. Adaptability : In the dynamic world of business, adaptability is crucial. Entrepreneurs are always ready to pivot, adjusting their strategies and approaches in response to changing environments or unforeseen challenges.

: In the dynamic world of business, adaptability is crucial. Entrepreneurs are always ready to pivot, adjusting their strategies and approaches in response to changing environments or unforeseen challenges. Risk-Taking : While they are strategic in their decisions, entrepreneurs understand that there’s no reward without risk. They’re willing to step outside their comfort zones, betting on their ideas and capabilities.

: While they are strategic in their decisions, entrepreneurs understand that there’s no reward without risk. They’re willing to step outside their comfort zones, betting on their ideas and capabilities. Continuous Learning: The world of business is ever-evolving, and entrepreneurs understand the importance of staying updated. They’re constantly upskilling, learning about new technologies, market trends, and business strategies to stay ahead in the game.

An Entrepreneur Is Willing to Take Risks to Succeed

Not everyone is willing to take a risk when it comes to their livelihood. Most people would rather have the stability and security that a steady paycheck provides.

But entrepreneurs are willing to risk utter failure in order to create something, to build something beyond ourselves. It doesn’t always pay off, but when it does, the reward is so, so sweet.

The end game of this risk could be that we sell our businesses, cash out or simply continue to make a lucrative profit.

An Entrepreneur Craves Freedom

Employees are required to show up at 8 a.m. and work until 5 (or later). They have to answer to bosses and follow the company’s lead in terms of how they work.

An entrepreneur essentially has a blank canvas to create whatever he or she wants to. An entrepreneur can work whatever schedule maximizes his or her time and peak productivity. An entrepreneur calls the shots, no one else.

What’s so great is that we have the freedom to chart our own destinies. We can take our businesses in whatever direction we care to. Sometimes we’ll realize that a particular path isn’t the best to take, and we come back to what we know best. But having the freedom to choose where we go is incredibly powerful for entrepreneurs.

An Entrepreneur Will Never Get a Job

Sometimes misguided friends or family ask, especially in the early days of us launching a business, “why don’t you get a REAL job?”

It’s a frustrating conversation because some people simply don’t get entrepreneurship. They don’t understand anything outside of their bubble of safety, and our own risk-taking and adventuring makes them nervous.

Understand that it’s not about you, it’s about them. You weren’t cut out to be an employee. You have a burning desire to be creative. To create. Never let other people’s limited view of the world impact your own ability to create positive change in it.

Entrepreneurship is a Path to Self-Discovery and Personal Growth

Entrepreneurship is not just about building a business; it’s a profound journey of self-discovery and personal growth. Embarking on the entrepreneurial path challenges individuals to step out of their comfort zones, confront their fears, and embrace uncertainty.

This journey compels entrepreneurs to tap into their deepest reservoirs of creativity, resilience, and adaptability.

As entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of starting and growing a business, they inevitably learn more about their own strengths, weaknesses, values, and passions. Each decision made, obstacle overcome, and milestone achieved offers invaluable insights into their character and capabilities.

This self-awareness fosters personal growth, shaping entrepreneurs into more confident, self-reliant, and insightful individuals.

Moreover, entrepreneurship provides a unique platform for continuous learning. From mastering new skills to staying abreast of industry trends and innovations, entrepreneurs are perpetual students of life and business.

This relentless pursuit of knowledge not only contributes to their business’s success but also facilitates a broader understanding of the world and their place within it.

In essence, entrepreneurship is a transformative experience that molds individuals into more versatile, thoughtful, and empowered beings. It is a journey that cultivates not only successful businesses but also, and perhaps more importantly, fulfilled and evolved individuals.

Entrepreneurship is a Legacy

Entrepreneurship holds the power to create a lasting legacy, one that transcends financial success and influences generations. Entrepreneurs have the unique opportunity to imprint their values, visions, and innovations on society, leaving a mark that endures well beyond their years.

By addressing unmet needs, challenging the status quo, and introducing groundbreaking solutions, entrepreneurs contribute significantly to societal progress. Their ventures often reflect their deepest convictions and aspirations, embodying a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Moreover, entrepreneurship allows individuals to pass on a legacy of courage, perseverance, and ingenuity.

Through their stories of triumph and adversity, entrepreneurs inspire others to pursue their own dreams and make their mark on the world. This legacy of inspiration fuels a cycle of innovation and entrepreneurship that continues to enrich society.

Entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to establish a legacy through mentorship and philanthropy. By sharing their knowledge, experience, and resources, they can empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and contribute to the development of a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Ultimately, the legacy of an entrepreneur is measured not only by the success of their business but by the impact they have on the world and the example they set for future generations.

It’s about creating something that outlives them, something that speaks to their vision, hard work, and commitment to making a difference.

Summary

Aspect of Entrepreneurship Description Has a Passion Entrepreneurs do something they genuinely love. Their passion isn't a mere interest but a calling that motivates them to start and nurture their business. It's this very passion that differentiates them from regular employees, giving them the excitement to work every day. Embodies Innovation and Vision Entrepreneurs are not just business starters; they are visionaries. They see beyond the commonplace, spotting gaps and opportunities. With a drive to bring ideas to life, they often navigate uncharted waters, motivated by challenges and the desire to make a difference. They're adaptable, constantly learning and pivoting. Is Willing to Take Risks to Succeed Entrepreneurs understand the intrinsic value and potential rewards of risk. Unlike many who crave the security of a steady income, they're prepared to face the possibility of failure, driven by the bigger picture of creating or building something significant and impactful. Craves Freedom Unlike employees bound by fixed schedules and hierarchical constraints, entrepreneurs cherish their freedom. They operate on their terms, following schedules that suit them, making decisions that best align with their vision. This freedom allows them to steer their businesses in any direction they see fit. Will Never Get a Job The entrepreneurial spirit is often misunderstood by those who seek the traditional employment path. Entrepreneurs have an innate desire to create and innovate, which often doesn't fit within the confines of a regular job. Their journey is not about fitting in but about making impactful changes in the world.