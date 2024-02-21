What Is Workspace as a Service? Business Benefits

Workspace as a Service, or WaaS for short, is a type of virtual desktop that gives employees access to their office applications and data from anywhere at any time regardless of geography using the device of their choice (i.e., desktop computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones).

What is Workspace as a Service?

What is Workspace as a Service? It represents the latest step in the evolution of office applications from on-premise (i.e., servers, workstations, software) to cloud-based “as a service” solutions.

WaaS platforms come with everything that’s needed for a person to take care of office-related tasks. That includes things like anti-virus software, backup capabilities, productivity apps such as Office 365, accounting software and much more. (CloudJumper, a WaaS provider, has more than 2,200 applications in its solution, for example.)

WaaS is especially ideal for a small business that can’t afford the internal resources and infrastructure to manage IT services on their own.

According to Max Pruger, chief sales officer at CloudJumper, who spoke with Small Business Trends via telephone, the technology is particularly attractive to companies that have elastic demand for labor or that use a remote workforce.

“Accounting firms, for example, balloon in size during tax season hiring freelancers, many of who work remotely,” he said. “Firms shrink down to normal size afterwards, and we can turn off access to these remote staff immediately.”

Small Business Deals

What are the Business Benefits to Using WaaS?

The number of benefits associated with WaaS use is impressive and includes:

Increased Employee Productivity

WaaS solutions enable employees to be more productive and capable of accessing critical applications and data regardless of their geographic location.

Enhanced Work-life Balance

Employees can work from home periodically or when the need arises (to take care of a sick child for instance) without suffering from inferior technology. WaaS providers keep software updated, and the user experience is the same.

Consistency of Environment

Each employee has access to the same applications as everyone else, “whether they are new or have been with the company 20 years,” Pruger said.

Lowered Cost

“The cost to support devices from the end user perspective is almost nil,” Pruger said. “WaaS providers do all the management on the backend and virtual desktops don’t build up as much junk as the physical machine.”

He added that companies should never have to buy a server again, only to have it depreciate in 3-5 years year or become obsolete even sooner.

“Most companies want to move from capital expenditure to operational expenditure,” he said, and use of WaaS supports that goal. “Now companies have predictable, fixed IT expenses per employee.”

BYOD Support

WaaS services complement corporate strategies for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), an approach that is heavily in demand by employees, especially Millennials.

“Employees can bring any device they want because all it’s going to be is a conduit to their desktop in the cloud,” Pruger said.

He mentioned that CloudJumper clients affected by the recent floods in Texas benefited from BYOD and remote access.

“Thanks to WaaS, employees who were unable to get to their offices could work from home using their computers,” he said.

Eliminated IT Hassles

WaaS brings all the company’s desktops to the cloud, eliminating IT hassles. This includes:

Cloud storage;

Backup and offsite replication;

Dedicated business servers;

MS Office 365 support;

24/7 Support.

WaaS offloads all software application and network management so IT can focus on deploying new technologies and systems.

Better Security

WaaS solutions lock down the desktop, storing data in state-of-the-art, SSAE 16 certified Tier 4 data centers and supports disaster recovery, backups on daily and weekly intervals and built-in protection from hackers and viruses.

Simplified File Storage

No longer will businesses be faced with multiple file servers housed in disparate locations, making it difficult to share data or applications. WaaS houses everything in one place.

How Does WaaS Work?

From an employee standpoint, use of WaaS is straightforward.

Employees log into the WaaS provider’s service from their device using a remote desktop client and are presented with a virtual desktop environment that looks and works just like their computer at the office.

For service providers, configuring WaaS isn’t complicated and takes as little as a few minutes per workstation or device.

Cost to Use WaaS

Although prices vary, Pruger said that small businesses could expect to pay, on average, $100 – $150 per month per employee from the MSP. Typically, that also includes management of the physical devices.

“Once they use the virtual workspace, their costs for management of the physical machine drops to almost nothing,” Pruger said. “Also, because the price for WaaS solutions is so low, MSPs can scale their business without having to dramatically increase resource allocations to hire new employees. And they don’t have to be experts in all of the apps available within the WaaS environment either.”

Growth of WaaS

Growth in the use of WaaS is on the rise.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), a market research and consulting firm, stated in a recent report that the global WaaS market will expand at a high 12.10 percent CAGR over the period between 2015 and 2022. TMR expects expansion in the education and health care sectors to be even higher, at 13 percent and 12.9 percent respectively.

“The rising use of industry-specific virtualized applications in these industries will drive the demand for WaaS solutions,” the report said.

TMR also indicated that the market, which had a valuation of $7.4 billion (USD) in 2014, is expected to rise to $18.3 billion by 2022.

How Do I Get Started Using WaaS?

Several WaaS providers dot the landscape, though none predominate. Most do not work directly with the end user, however, but partner with managed services providers who perform that service.

It’s best to contact an MSP in your area. If none exist or don’t offer WaaS solutions, then call one of the companies below. Perhaps they can direct you to an MSP who can help.

Artisan Infrastructure;

CloudJumper;

IndependenceIT;

RapidScale;

The Sixth Flag;

EaseTechnologies, Inc.

IT services, MSP, telecom or ISVs can also contact these firms to learn more about the benefits of offering white-label WaaS solutions to their clients. CloudJumper, in particular, is actively recruiting managed service providers to either resell or white-label a WaaS environment.

The Shaping of Modern Workspaces with WaaS

Workspace as a Service (WaaS) is revolutionizing the way businesses operate in an increasingly digital world. Here, we delve into the dynamic landscape of WaaS and its transformative impact:

Defining WaaS: Workspace as a Service (WaaS) is a virtual desktop solution that liberates employees, granting them access to office applications and data from any device, anywhere. This flexibility transcends geographical limitations, enabling users to choose between desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Workspace as a Service (WaaS) is a virtual desktop solution that liberates employees, granting them access to office applications and data from any device, anywhere. This flexibility transcends geographical limitations, enabling users to choose between desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Cloud-Powered Transition: WaaS marks the pinnacle of office application evolution, transitioning from on-premise setups to cloud-based “as a service” solutions. This migration empowers organizations with scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.

WaaS marks the pinnacle of office application evolution, transitioning from on-premise setups to cloud-based “as a service” solutions. This migration empowers organizations with scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Comprehensive WaaS Ecosystem: WaaS platforms offer comprehensive toolsets, encompassing antivirus software, backup solutions, productivity suites like Office 365, accounting software, and a rich repository of over 2,200 applications in the case of CloudJumper.

WaaS platforms offer comprehensive toolsets, encompassing antivirus software, backup solutions, productivity suites like Office 365, accounting software, and a rich repository of over 2,200 applications in the case of CloudJumper. Small Business Advantage: WaaS is a lifeline for small businesses lacking the internal resources and infrastructure to manage IT services independently. It offers enterprise-level technology without the complexity and costs.

WaaS is a lifeline for small businesses lacking the internal resources and infrastructure to manage IT services independently. It offers enterprise-level technology without the complexity and costs. Flexibility for Dynamic Labor Needs: WaaS accommodates businesses with fluctuating labor demands and remote workforces. For instance, accounting firms can scale up during tax season with freelancers working remotely, all seamlessly supported by WaaS.

The Soaring Growth of WaaS

WaaS adoption is soaring:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) anticipates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.10% in the global WaaS market from 2015 to 2022.

Sectors like education and healthcare are poised for even more remarkable growth, with projected CAGRs of 13% and 12.9%, respectively.

Valued at $7.4 billion (USD) in 2014, the market is projected to surge to $18.3 billion by 2022.

Integration with Emerging Technologies

Workspace as a Service (WaaS) is rapidly evolving, embracing emerging technologies to deliver more intelligent, efficient, and responsive virtual workspaces. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are at the forefront, automating routine tasks and providing predictive analytics to optimize IT management.

This integration allows for adaptive resource allocation, ensuring that virtual desktop environments are always at peak performance without manual intervention. Furthermore, the Internet of Things (IoT) devices are becoming integral to WaaS environments, enabling seamless interaction between virtual workspaces and physical devices.

This convergence enhances user experience, offering personalized workspace settings that adjust to individual preferences and work habits. By leveraging these technologies, WaaS providers are crafting future-proof platforms that not only meet current demands but also anticipate future workspace needs.

Cybersecurity on WaaS platforms

In today’s digital age, cybersecurity is a paramount concern for businesses transitioning to virtual workspaces. WaaS providers have responded by incorporating advanced cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and ensure business continuity.

Next-generation firewalls and intrusion detection systems are now standard, offering robust defense mechanisms against external threats. AI-driven threat intelligence further bolsters security, enabling real-time monitoring and proactive threat hunting to identify and neutralize potential risks before they can cause harm.

Additionally, WaaS platforms are designed with built-in compliance features, supporting businesses in adhering to stringent data protection regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

Data encryption, both at rest and in transit, ensures that all information within the virtual workspace is secure from unauthorized access, making WaaS a reliable choice for businesses prioritizing cybersecurity.

Enhanced Collaboration Tools

Collaboration is the lifeblood of modern businesses, and WaaS platforms are enhancing their offerings with advanced collaboration tools to support dynamic team environments.

Real-time communication features, such as video conferencing and instant messaging, are integrated directly into virtual workspaces, facilitating seamless interaction among team members regardless of their physical locations.

Project management tools and file-sharing capabilities are also embedded within WaaS environments, enabling teams to collaborate on projects efficiently, track progress, and share resources without leaving their virtual desktop.

Moreover, WaaS providers are forming strategic partnerships with leading collaboration platforms, offering users a unified experience that combines the flexibility of virtual desktops with the power of comprehensive collaboration suites.

This holistic approach to collaboration within WaaS not only boosts productivity but also enhances team cohesion, driving innovation and success in the digital workplace.

Navigating WaaS in Modern Workspaces

Workspace as a Service (WaaS) continues to redefine the workplace, offering flexibility and efficiency. Here, we explore further aspects of WaaS and its impact on the modern business ecosystem:

Scalability for Growing Businesses: WaaS is a boon for expanding businesses, as it adapts effortlessly to shifting workforce demands. Whether your organization is onboarding new employees or downsizing after peak seasons, WaaS scales to meet your needs without major infrastructure overhauls.

WaaS is a boon for expanding businesses, as it adapts effortlessly to shifting workforce demands. Whether your organization is onboarding new employees or downsizing after peak seasons, WaaS scales to meet your needs without major infrastructure overhauls. Global Accessibility: In our interconnected world, WaaS transcends geographical boundaries. Employees worldwide can access their virtual workspaces with ease, fostering global collaboration and eliminating geographical constraints.

In our interconnected world, WaaS transcends geographical boundaries. Employees worldwide can access their virtual workspaces with ease, fostering global collaboration and eliminating geographical constraints. Resource Allocation Efficiency: WaaS optimizes resource allocation by minimizing the need for on-site IT hardware and personnel. Companies can direct their resources toward strategic initiatives and innovation rather than routine maintenance.

WaaS optimizes resource allocation by minimizing the need for on-site IT hardware and personnel. Companies can direct their resources toward strategic initiatives and innovation rather than routine maintenance. Adaptive Business Models: Businesses with varying labor requirements throughout the year, such as tax preparation firms, find WaaS indispensable. It enables swift adaptation to workforce fluctuations, ensuring operational efficiency during busy and lean periods.

WaaS: A Future-Proof Approach to Modern Work Environments

WaaS: A Future-Proof Approach to Modern Work Environments

Workspace as a Service (WaaS) stands at the forefront of modern work environments, providing a glimpse into the future of work.