Spotlight: YogaSix Franchise Goes Above and Beyond for Customers

Yoga studios provide a helpful and supportive environment for people to exercise and connect with others. So creating a welcoming customer experience is a crucial element of running this type of business. Luckily, this is exactly where YogaSix Bressi Ranch shines. Read about the company below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers group and private yoga classes.

Business Niche

Providing excellent customer service.

Operating Partner AJ DePaolo told Small Business Trends, “We like to go above and beyond when welcoming out students, always having a clean studio and making sure that our studio is accessible to everyone.”

How the Business Got Started

After successfully franchising with other brands.

Small Business Deals

DePaolo says, “My business partners have a successful history in prior franchises and liked the appeal of Xponential Fitness and YogaSix. So we decided to dive in!”

Biggest Win

Successfully pivoting to virtual and outdoor classes during the pandemic.

DePaolo explains, “This not only helped out members maintain a healthy lifestyle, during uneasy times, it allowed us to keep our business afloat.”

Biggest Risk

Purchasing an early-stage franchise.

DePaolo says, “With taking out a SBA loan and personally guaranteeing a 10-year lease, things could have gone really bad, financially, for us.”

Lesson Learned

Dedicate more resources to marketing presales.

DePaolo adds, “The success of your presales appears to set the stage for building a big community of yoga students.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing.

Favorite Quote

“Figure it out.” – My dad.

*****