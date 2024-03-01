Adobe Integrates Generative AI into PDFs

Adobe announced the launch of AI Assistant in beta, an addition to Reader and Acrobat, marking a leap in the utilization of generative AI within digital documents. This new feature aims to transform the interaction with the trillions of PDFs by instantly generating summaries and insights and facilitating a more efficient workflow for its users.

Adobe’s AI Assistant is built on the foundation of Acrobat Liquid Mode’s artificial intelligence and machine learning models, which have been recognized for enabling responsive reading experiences on mobile devices. By leveraging these sophisticated models, AI Assistant offers a profound understanding of PDF structure and content, ensuring high-quality and reliable outputs.

Abhigyan Modi, Adobe’s Senior Vice President of Document Cloud, highlighted the transformative potential of generative AI in document management. “Generative AI offers the promise of more intelligent document experiences by transforming the information inside PDFs into actionable, knowledge and professional-looking content,” Modi stated. This innovation is expected to redefine how professionals interact with documents, streamlining the process of accessing, sharing, and creating content from PDFs.

Key Features of AI Assistant

Conversational Engine: Engage with documents through an intuitive conversational interface that generates recommended questions and provides answers based on the content.

Engage with documents through an intuitive conversational interface that generates recommended questions and provides answers based on the content. Generative Summary: Quickly grasp the essence of lengthy documents with concise overviews.

Quickly grasp the essence of lengthy documents with concise overviews. Intelligent Citations: Adobe’s proprietary AI generates citations for easy source verification.

Adobe’s proprietary AI generates citations for easy source verification. Easy Navigation: Enhance document exploration with clickable links for efficient information retrieval.

Enhance document exploration with clickable links for efficient information retrieval. Formatted Output: Request AI Assistant to compile and format information for emails, presentations, and reports, complete with a simple “copy” function.

Adobe ensures that the AI Assistant adheres to strict data security protocols, committed to not storing or using customer document content for AI training without consent. This feature is also designed to work across various document formats, extending its utility beyond PDFs.

Expanding the Horizon of Digital Documents

The introduction of AI Assistant signifies Adobe’s ambition to leverage generative AI for both the consumption and creation of digital documents. Adobe envisions the AI Assistant evolving to offer insights across multiple documents and types, support AI-powered authoring, editing, and formatting, and enhance document collaboration with AI-supported reviews.

Availability

While currently in beta, AI Assistant will be accessible to Reader and Acrobat customers via an add-on subscription plan post-beta. At present, the features are available to Acrobat Standard and Pro Individual and Teams subscription plans at no additional cost, with plans to extend these features to Reader desktop customers in English in the coming weeks.

This initiative not only underscores Adobe’s commitment to innovation but also sets a new standard for document interaction, promising a future where digital documents are more accessible, intelligible, and actionable than ever before.

Small Business Deals

For more details about Adobe’s new AI Assistant and to explore its capabilities, visit Adobe’s official website.