American Express Supporting Historic Restaurants Through Small Business Grants

Businesses located in historic buildings often face unique challenges. But historic preservation is a goal for many communities. So American Express and its patterns are stepping up to support restaurants that are willing to preserve historic spaces in communities around the U.S. Read about this and other current small business grant opportunities below.

American Express Backing Historic Small Restaurants Program

American Express is again partnering with the National Trust for Historic Preservation for the fourth installment of the Backing Historic Small Restaurants Program. This funding round includes a total of $2.5 million, which is an increase from the $1 million offered in previous rounds. The program will award $50,000 each to 50 businesses, another increase from the 25 restaurants helped in previous rounds. Eligible restaurants that operate in historic buildings can apply online, and customers can also nominate their favorite restaurants. The online application and nomination period is open now through March 25.

City of Laredo Small Business Grant Program and Zero Percent Interest Loan Program

Laredo, Texas is teaming up with LiftFund to launch two programs to help entrepreneurs that have struggled due to COVID. The City of Laredo Small Business Grant Program previously awarded $1 million to over 180 businesses during last year’s funding round. This year, they have $450,000 total to distribute. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000 each. In addition, the Zero Percent Interest Loan Program aims to help businesses secure credit with zero-percent interest rates. Applications for both programs open on March 18 and will close on April 5.

New Smyrna Beach CRA Commercial Facade/Property Improvement Grant

New Smyrna Beach, Florida is offering grant funds to businesses along U.S. 1 (or Dixie Freeway) to improve aesthetics and infrastructure in an effort to hopefully draw more visitors to the area. The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency has run the CRA Commercial Facade/Property Improvement Grant for the past three years. Eligible businesses in the area can apply for up to $250,000 to cover various external improvements. In this year’s budget, the city is allocating $1,550,000 total for the program.

Minnesota Employer Reasonable Accommodation Fund

Minnesota is encouraging businesses to provide reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities and provide new work opportunities through a new grant program. The Employer Reasonable Accommodation Fund, run through the Department of Employment and Economic Development, offers grants of up to $30,000 to help small and medium-sized businesses cover expenses related to providing reasonable accommodations for job applicants and employees with disabilities. This is a reimbursement program, so employers can apply for funding to cover projects they’ve already implemented.

Jackson Corporate Entrepreneur Grant

Jackson, Tennessee is teaming up with local businesses Boren and Boyd, Alan Samuels, Deaton’s Carpet One, and WBBJ-TV for the Corporate Entrepreneur Grant. February’s winner, speech therapy clinic Honey in The Rock, recently received a $6,000 advertising campaign. And the program is ongoing, awarding a new grant to businesses throughout West Tennessee each month.

Floyd Regional Commerce Center Grant

Floyd County, Virginia recently received a $2.7 million grant from the United States Commerce and Economic Development Administration to support new business growth in the area. The money is specifically earmarked for new developments in the Floyd Regional Commerce Center, which currently has around 6 acres of land with access to roads and utilities. The new funding will go toward expansion – turning 27 acres of undeveloped land into a hub for new businesses. They hope to welcome new businesses into the development by the end of next year.