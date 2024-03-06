If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

What Business Books Should I Read?

Below is our must-read list of the best business books of all time.

This list isn’t just a compilation; it’s a gateway to the wisdom of experts, offering insights into the business world’s triumphs and failures. These timeless books have helped shape the course of business history, providing valuable lessons to readers.

Perhaps you are a beginner just entering the business world or are looking for the best entrepreneur books. Or perhaps you are an experienced professional seeking the best management books. Or maybe, just maybe, you want to find the best books on how to run a small business.

No matter your stage in the business world, our list offers value. From novice entrepreneurs to experienced managers and small business owners, there’s something for everyone. It provides a broad spectrum of knowledge, catering to diverse business interests and expertise levels.

Reading great business books is one of the most cost-effective methods to become a whip-smart business person. As business book editors, we read a lot of books — and this curated book list is to bring you the best choices.

Indeed, reading top-notch business books is a smart investment of time and money. As business book editors, we’ve navigated the sea of literature to distill the most potent wisdom and strategies for you. This list will guide you towards making the right choices in the business landscape.

Top 10 Business Books of All Time

“How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie

“This Is Marketing” by Seth Godin

“Deep Work” by Cal Newport

“The Innovator’s Dilemma” by Clayton M. Christensen

“First, Break All The Rules” by Marcus Buckingham

“Positioning” by Al Ries and Jack Trout

“The Hard Thing About Hard Things” by Ben Horowitz

“Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion” by Robert Cialdini

“Good to Great” by Jim Collins

“Built to Last” by Jim Collins and Jerry I. Porras

Our first list focuses on the top business books overall, some of which may be familiar to you as they’ve attained the status of classics. These universally admired selections constitute some of the most widely-read and influential business books, making them compulsory reading for anyone looking to expand their business acumen.

How to Win Friends and Influence People

How to Win Friends and Influence People is a classic for any professional person, with timeless ideas that are still relevant to today’s business environment. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie is about people and that’s the secret. Use the Dale Carnegie system to win friends, influence people, and connect with employees and team members in an authentic way.

This is Marketing

This Is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn to See is an Amazon bestseller by veteran marketer Seth Godin. You don’t have to be a professional marketer to realize that marketing is everywhere. Seth Godin addresses the colossal shift in marketing from pushing your message and your offer down the throats of unwilling customers, to focus your marketing efforts on “people like us”. Get this Seth Godin book on Amazon.

Deep Work

If you want to get the right things done, Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport will show you how. Instead of multitasking. Deep Work shares research and a common-sense process that will inspire you to dig in and get stuff done. If you need to get and stay focused on achieving your goals, read Deep Work.

The Innovators Dilemma

In the age of disruption, you need a solid guide for figuring out how to pivot. The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail by Clayton M. Christensen. Christensen focuses on showing you how to listen to customers so that you know where to invest your resources.

First Break All the Rules

If you want to be the best founder you can be, you’ll have to break some rules. First, Break All The Rules: What the World’s Greatest Managers Do Differently by Marcus Buckingham is based on an extensive research study by the Gallup Organization.

Positioning

First published in 1989, Positioning: The Battle for Your Mind by Al Ries and Jack Trout is a classic marketing book. If you do nothing more in marketing, you should learn how to position your brand in the mind of your customer. Ries and Trout include dozens of real-world cases and insightful analyses. Positioning is required reading if you are looking for tips on breakthrough advertising.

The Hard Thing About Hard Things

Ben Horowitz is considered an icon by many entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley. The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers is based on Horowitz’s popular blog and provides strategies for navigating building and running a startup. Ben Horowitz shares his best advice on how to fire employees (even a friend), confront competitors, and maybe most importantly, how to cultivate a CEO mentality.

Influence

When it comes to influence and persuasion, the one name that comes up most often is Robert Cialdini. His groundbreaking book, Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion is a book that gives you greater insight into the psychology behind persuasion and marketing in a way that will help you grow personally and professionally, Robert Cialdini outlines the six principles of persuasion in a logical manner.

Good to Great

Ever wondered why some companies succeed and others don’t? Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don’t by Jim Collins provides a compelling answer. First published in 2001, the primary lesson in Good to Great has remained relevant over the years — discipline. Even though some of the companies listed weren’t able to sustain their greatness, the insights by the author remain relevant.

Built to Last

Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies by Jim Collins and Jerry I. Porras is the result of a six-year research study about what qualities make visionary companies. The authors focused on 18 well known, well established, and healthy companies (‘visionaries’), and compared them to a counterpart in their niche or industry. Bet you didn’t know that the term “Big Hairy Audacious Goal” was coined by Jim Collins in Built to Last.

Best Business Books for Beginners

For those just embarking on their business journey – be it a recent graduate, a newly promoted manager, or an emerging entrepreneur – the following books are just what you need. Chosen for their timeless lessons and universal insights, these books offer a solid foundation for beginners.

“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Steven Covey

“Getting Things Done” by David Allen

“The 4-Hour Workweek” by Timothy Ferriss

“The New One Minute Manager” by Ken Blanchard and Spencer Johnson

“Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill

“Made to Stick” by Chip and Dan Heath

“The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing” by Al Ries and Jack Trout

“Rework” by Jason Fried

“Dare to Lead” by Bréne Brown

“The Psychology of Selling” by Brian Tracy

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: 30th Anniversary Edition by Steven Covey is just as relevant today as it was when it was first published in 1989. You may think of this book as a self-improvement book, but at the heart of every successful entrepreneur is self-discipline and good habits. To gain the habits of highly effective people, get this book on Amazon or the Franklin Covey site.

Getting Things Done

The original Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity by David Allen was published in 2001 and started a productivity movement that has changed how we work. Reprinted in 2015, the new version of Getting Things Done stays true to the key principles of staying relaxed and getting everything out of your head and into a system.

4-Hour Workweek

There’s a difference between being efficient and effective. The 4-Hour Workweek, Expanded and Updated by Timothy Ferriss challenges the cultural norms of working life and our assumptions. The book helps you design a lifestyle to get away from the drudgery of mind-numbing work and build a life you love. Author Tim Ferriss has added an additional 100 pages to this updated 4-Hour Workweek, with case studies, tips and templates.

The New One Minute Manager

As engaging today as it was when first published in 1981, The New One Minute Manager by Ken Blanchard and Spencer Johnson is a parable of a young man looking for an effective manager — and more relevant than ever. With barely more than 100 pages, the book embodies the lesson it seeks to teach that short management moments yield big results.

Think and Grow Rich

If there were ever a classic, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill meets the definition. First published in 1937. Some people today question Hill’s abilities, but there’s a reason this book appears on so many lists of best business books for beginners. You can get this book on Amazon, but you can sometimes find it online for free.

Made to Stick

Why do some messages spread and others don’t? There are six traits that stand between a marketing message that falls flat and one that flies around the world in a viral wave. Made to Stick: Why Some Ideas Survive and Others Die by Chip and Dan Heath, outlines the anatomy of ideas that stick and explains ways to make ideas stickier. Understanding viral content will make you a better marketer.

Laws of Marketing

Some things work and others don’t and there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason. In The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing, authors Al Ries and Jack Trout try to provide a sense of predictability by laying out 22 Laws of Marketing that you can use to create breakthrough advertising. Written in 2009, read this book for the big ideas like be first, be patient, be humble and not the specifics.

ReWork

Just because you learned it in school or you may have practiced it years ago, doesn’t mean it’s still true. Rework by Jason Fried is a book that shows you how to see your world for what it is and manage accordingly. Jason Fried shares advice like stop glamorizing the startup, the “hustle” and workaholic behaviors. Instead, use simplicity as a differentiator. The key message from this management book is that not every piece of advice works for everyone. Be clear-headed about your business.

Dare to Lead

Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts by Bréne Brown is a New York Times best seller for a reason. Bréne Brown has made being vulnerable and authentic a strength in today’s working environment. Brown engages vulnerability as a strength by providing research, sharing personal narratives, as well as offering practical advice, tips, and tools. The book is inspiring, easy to read, and has lots of positive reviews from past readers.

The Psychology of Selling

There are a lot of selling systems out there. But The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible by Brian Tracy is a classic. You will get an easy outline of the sales process and fantastic techniques to improve yourself and your sales presentations to close more sales.

Best Management Books

Effective leaders inspire action, boost employee engagement, and unlock a team’s potential. The ensuing list of management books, packed with powerful decision-making strategies and mindsets, will provide a roadmap for enhancing your leadership prowess and building high-performing teams.

“Start With Why” by Simon Sinek

“Blue Ocean Strategy” by W. Chan Kim and Renée A. Mauborgne

“Essentialism” by Greg Mckeown

“Blink” by Malcolm Gladwell

“Leaders Eat Last” by Simon Sinek

“Upstream” by Dan Heath

“Never Split the Difference” by Chriss Voss

“The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg

“Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg

“Hooked” by Nir Eyal

Start With Why

Great leaders inspire everyone. This job becomes much easier when you understand your why and can communicate it to your team. If you don’t have a burning desire or “why” established for your business, you’ll have a difficult time managing your team in a way that will help you reach your goals. In Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take Action, Simon Sinek breaks down how to rethink what you do each day in a different light.

Blue Ocean Strategy

Blue Ocean Strategy: How to Create Uncontested Market Space and Make the Competition Irrelevant by management experts W. Chan Kim and Renée A. Mauborgne, was first published in 2014 . The new and expanded edition of Blue Ocean Strategy brings all of the original case studies and examples up to date. It adds new material that addresses a manager’s key challenges and trouble spots in putting blue ocean strategy into practice.

Essentialism

Feel busy but not productive? Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg Mckeown is the book you should be reading. Think of essentialism as minimalism. The idea is to pare down your “stuff” to what really matters to create a better life. Do less, do it better. Think of Essentialism as a productivity technique for figuring out what is absolutely essential, then eliminating everything that isn’t.

Blink

Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking by Malcolm Gladwell is a book that analyzes the way people make decisions. Gladwell says that people use one of two strategies to come to a decision; a conscious strategy and an unconscious strategy in which a person’s brain reaches a conclusion in a matter of seconds. These conclusions are what we call hunches or instincts. It is the development and reliability of these types of decision making strategies that Malcolm Gladwell outlines in this book.

Leaders Eat Last

Leadership is more about helping people thrive and find meaning in their work than managing numbers. Unfortunately, many a manager seems to have lost sight of this fundamental truth. In Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don’t, Simon Sinek explains where we’ve gone wrong and puts out an urgent call for real leaders to step forth to make a positive difference.

Upstream

Are you sick and tired of reacting to problems? Then Upstream: The Quest to Solve Problems Before They Happen by Dan Heath us a must-read if you’re ready to stop the madness and prevent those problems from robbing you of your time and sanity. Dan Heath outlines three barriers to upstream thinking; Problem Blindness, Lack of Ownership, and Tunneling.

Never Split the Difference

Perhaps the most important management skills are conflict resolution and negotiation. Top FBI negotiator, Chriss Voss uses his negotiating skills to secure business deals in his book, Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It. You’ll learn nine effective principles, counter-intuitive tactics, and strategies that you can use to become more persuasive in both your professional and personal life.

The Power of Habit

Is management a talent or a skill? This question is deftly answered by Charles Duhigg in The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business. This book explores how habits are formed, what influences them, and how to create new habits. This isn’t just about personal habits. It’s about how to implement habits within an organization. This is a great book for understanding the social psychology and science behind habits, while providing practical tips that are relevant to today’s business environment.

Lean In

One way to see where you stand on management as a woman leader is to read Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead by Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer. This book generated responses on all ends of the spectrum; both negative and positive.

Hooked

As a manager, you’ll most likely be involved in creating, developing and selling products. Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products by Nir Eyal is a great book for a manager who wants to understand insights around the user journey. This book will teach you how to create a lasting engagement with the user instead of designing for a one-off experience.

Best Entrepreneur Books and Startup Books

Venturing into entrepreneurship? You’re in the right place. The following selection comprises the best books for budding entrepreneurs and invaluable startup books for swiftly navigating the initial hurdles. These guides will assist you in effectively setting up and growing your business.

“The Art of the Start 2.0” by Guy Kawasaki

“The E-Myth Revisited” by Michael Gerber

“Zero to One” by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters

“Escape From Cubicle Nation” by Pamela Slim

“The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan” by Tim Berry

“The Lean Startup” by Eric Ries

“The $100 Startup” by Chris Guillebeau

“Grit” by Angela Duckworth

“Start Your Own Business” by Rieva Lesonsky and the Editorial Staff of Entrepreneur Magazine

“The Thank You Economy” by Gary Vaynerchuk

The Art of the Start 2.0

Written by iconic entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki, The Art of the Start 2.0: The Time-Tested, Battle-Hardened Guide for Anyone Starting Anything is an unvarnished take on what every startup should keep in mind when starting a business. Art of the Start covers topics such as innovating, recruiting, fundraising, and branding.

The E-Myth Revisited

The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It by Michael Gerber is the updated version of his original groundbreaking book. The E-Myth assesses the most common problems faced by founders and co-founders. Michael Gerber guides small business owners through the process of embracing your “why” and then creating a process that shares that process and passion with team members.

Zero to One

In Zero to One: Notes on Start-Ups, or How to Build the Future, Peter Thiel and Blake Masters argue that as more and more businesses come into existence, innovation will be the gate to survival, and the monopoly may very well be the key. Peter Thiel and Blake Masters advise startups to think for themselves — don’t get caught up in culture or movements.

Escape From Cubicle Nation

Thinking about leaving your day job? Then read Escape From Cubicle Nation: From Corporate Prisoner to Thriving Entrepreneur by Pamela Slim. The book covers how to determine if you have what it takes to become an entrepreneur, how to recruit a team of advisors and tips on breaking free from your corporate job.

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan (StartUp Series) by Tim Berry simplifies the planning process and reveals how to create business plans that grow with you. This book covers instructions to help you quickly build the type of plan that helps you take total control, improve profits, raise capital, operate a profitable enterprise, and stay ahead of the competition.