best business books of all time

Lean Startup
The Lean Startup: How Today’s Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses by Eric Ries has become a classic. The Lean Startup gives entrepreneurs a way to test their vision, adapt, and adjust before it’s too late. Eric Ries provides a scientific approach to creating and managing a successful and lean startup in an age when companies need to innovate more than ever.
The $100 Startup
You don’t need a ton of money to start your business. In The $100 Startup: Reinvent the Way You Make a Living, Do What You Love, and Create a New Future by Chris Guillebeau, you’ll learn how to connect your skills and interests with what people want and how to test pricing and positioning to generate the highest profits.
Grit
If there’s anything that an entrepreneur needs, it’s grit; the ability to persevere in the face of obstacles, challenges, and rejections. Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth gives entrepreneurs proof that you don’t have to be a genius to start and build a successful venture.
Start Your Own Business
Start Your Own Business: The Only Startup Book You’ll Ever Need by Rieva Lesonsky and the Editorial Staff of Entrepreneur Magazine is written with millions of freelancers in mind. This book will help you get through the first three years of being on your own. Find tips on everything from testing ideas to Facebook ads.
The Thank You Economy
The Thank You Economy by Gary Vaynerchuk is like the “B-side” song that never became a big hit, but should have. Written in 2009, when Gary Vaynerchuk was more like everyone else than a celebrity. The Thank You Economy offers a customer-first strategy any entrepreneur can implement. This book is one of the best books for entrepreneurs because it gives practical, real life advice to use when building a business.
These are the best books for entrepreneurs that business owners can use to get real life advice that will help them on a business plan.
Best Books on How to Run a Small Business
While launching a business might seem straightforward, running it successfully requires dedication and discipline. For those seeking guidance, here is a collection of the best books on operating a small business, curated to equip you with essential tools and insights.
- “Built to Sell” by John Warrillow
- “J.K. Lasser’s Small Business Taxes” by Barbara Weltman
- “Simple Numbers 2.0” by Greg Crabtree
- “Fix This Next” by Mike Michalowicz
- “Legal Forms for Starting & Running a Small Business” by Fred S. Steingold
- “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosaki
- “Profit First” by Mike Michalowicz
- “Atomic Habits” by James Clear
Built to Sell
You want to work on your business and not in it, but how? Built to Sell: Creating a Business That Can Thrive Without You by John Warrillow shows you how. This book is written as a parable. The main character, Alex is struggling to sell his advertising agency. Alex turns to Ted, an entrepreneur and old family friend, who helps him transform his company.
J.K. Lasser’s Small Business Taxes
J.K. Lasser’s Small Business Taxes 2021: Your Complete Guide to a Better Bottom Line by Barbara Weltman is a must-read for owners who want to understand business taxes. After all, it’s not just about how much revenue your company generates, but how much you keep to turn into big profits.
Simple Numbers 2.0
If you had to choose between investing in yourself or the stock market — choose yourself. Simple Numbers 2.0 – Rules for Smart Scaling: A Play by Play Analysis for Pure Growth by Greg Crabtree shows you how to generate big profits. This book provides advice from Greg Crabtree on how to use data to find hidden opportunities for maximum return on investment.
Fix This Next
According to author, Mike Michalowicz, the biggest problem owners have is not knowing what their biggest problem is. Fix This Next: Make the Vital Change That Will Level Up Your Business provides a simple problem-identification model that you can use to help you focus on the most important thing your company needs right now.
Legal Forms for Starting and Running a Small Business
Legal Forms for Starting & Running a Small Business: 65 Essential Agreements, Contracts, Leases & Letters by Fred S. Steingold is an ideal book that contains all the forms you’ll need to manage and run your company. Each document comes with thorough, plain-English, line-by-line instructions.
Rich Dad Poor Dad
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! by Robert T. Kiyosaki highlights different attitudes towards money, work, and life and the need to build assets not debt. The author shares advice about what it takes to be financially literate — something every owner needs.
Profit First
Profit First: Transform Your Business from a Cash-Eating Monster to a Money-Making Machine by Mike Michalowicz shows you how to use the “pay yourself first” philosophy to guarantee that your company is profitable.
Atomic Habits
Don’t let negative people drag you down. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear will teach you exactly how to form good habits, break bad ones, and master the tiny behaviors that lead to remarkable results.
Best Business Biographies
Extraordinary leaders often start with a mere vision and inspire the creation of companies we admire today. The following business biographies offer unparalleled insights into the journeys of these leaders. Invest your time in understanding how they transformed into influential figures, with our goal being to provide value through these narratives.
- “Shark Tales” by Barbara Corcoran and Bruce Littlefield
- “The Everything Store” by Brad Stone
- “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” by Ashlee Vance
- “Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography” by Walter Isaacson
- “Empire State of Mind” by Zack O’Malley Greenburg
- “Business the Bill Gates Way” by Des Dearlove
- “Shoe Dog” by Phil Knight
- “Warren Buffett on Business” by Warren Buffett
- “Losing My Virginity” by Richard Branson
- “Grinding It Out” by Ray Kroc
Shark Tales
Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business by Barbara Corcoran and Bruce Littlefield will inspire everyone to take action. After failing at 22 jobs, Corcoran borrowed $1,000 to start her real estate office in New York. In this book, she shares her common-sense advice on how to turn lemons into lemonade.
The Everything Store
The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon by Brad Stone tells the story of Amazon icon, Jeff Bezos. In July of 1995, Jeff Bezos started an online book store. But he wanted more than that. The Everything Store tells the story of Amazon and how it implements his vision of becoming the world’s most customer-centric company.
Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future
Experience a deep dive into controversial entrepreneur, Elon Musk. Written by Ashlee Vance, Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future compiles more than forty hours of interviews into this fascinating history of one of today’s most visionary entrepreneurs. It’s ideal for those interested in innovative ideas or inspiring stories.
Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography
This Silicon Valley icon is just as popular today as he was decades ago. After hundreds of interviews with friends, family, and associates, Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography by Walter Isaacson offers an unvarnished view of Steve Jobs and his obsessions, flaws, and genius.
Empire State of Mind
An inspirational biography of JayZ and how he went from being a rapper to entrepreneurial superstar. Written by Zack O’Malley Greenburg Empire State of Mind: How Jay Z Went from Street Corner to Corner Office tells Jay Z’s story from the perspective of classmates, friends and the people who convinced him to focus on music.
Business the Bill Gates Way
Believe it or not, it’s hard to find a good biography about Bill Gates. After reviewing several, we chose Business the Bill Gates Way: 10 Secrets of the World’s Richest Business Leader by Des Dearlove. This book highlights universal strategies and identifies lessons that can be applied to any career.
Shoe Dog
Have you ever wondered what made Nike the iconic brand it is today? Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike by Phil Knight tells the story of how he took $50 that he borrowed from his father and started building a shoe empire.
Warren Buffett on Business
The name Warren Buffett is synonymous with success with common sense. Warren Buffett on Business: Principles from the Sage of Omaha is a practical management handbook. Before Warren Buffett was a billionaire, he was a small business owner. You’ll learn how Warren Buffett incorporates his personal style and values into corporate governance: patience, perseverance, admitting mistakes, value-investing and having a sense of humor.
Losing My Virginity
Losing My Virginity: How I Survived, Had Fun, and Made a Fortune Doing Business My Way explains entrepreneurial icon Richard Branson’s meteoric rise to success. The book outlines what made him the daring, adventurous, go-with-the-flow entrepreneur he is today and what lessons you can learn from him.
Grinding it Out
You’re never too old to start a business. Grinding It Out: The Making of McDonald’s by Ray Kroc is the personal story of the man behind McDonald’s meteoric growth. It’s a timeless story that’s still applicable to today’s businesses.
And that concludes our list. If we had more room we would have included such classics as Business Adventures by John Brooks, which Bill Gates called one of the best business books ever.
Our Methodology: The Best Business Books
Choosing the right business books can provide valuable insights, strategies, and inspiration for entrepreneurs and small business owners. To evaluate the top options, we employed an objective list of criteria.
Each factor we considered is listed below and rated on a scale of one to ten in terms of importance, with ten being of utmost importance. Here are the things we took into consideration when creating our list:
- Relevance to Current Business Trends (Importance Scale: 9/10)
- Books that address current market trends and business technologies.
- Insights into contemporary business challenges and solutions.
- Author Expertise and Credibility (Importance Scale: 10/10)
- Authors with proven expertise or experience in their field.
- Credibility backed by real-world success or academic research.
- Practicality of Information (Importance Scale: 9/10)
- Actionable advice and strategies that can be applied to your business.
- Case studies or examples for practical understanding.
- Innovative Ideas and Perspectives (Importance Scale: 8/10)
- Books that offer new, innovative viewpoints.
- Challenging conventional wisdom and presenting unique solutions.
- Reader Reviews and Recommendations (Importance Scale: 7/10)
- Positive feedback from other entrepreneurs and business professionals.
- Recommendations from trusted sources in the business community.
- Readability and Engagement (Importance Scale: 7/10)
- Well-written and engaging content.
- Accessibility to readers with different levels of business expertise.
- Scope and Depth of Content (Importance Scale: 8/10)
- Comprehensive coverage of the topic.
- Depth of content that provides a thorough understanding.
- Inspirational Value (Importance Scale: 6/10)
- Books that motivate and inspire entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.
- Applicability Across Industries (Importance Scale: 7/10)
- Relevance to a wide range of industries and business sizes.
- Longevity and Timelessness (Importance Scale: 5/10)
- Books that offer enduring lessons, not just short-term trends.
Through this lens, we can sift through the plethora of business literature and highlight those books that are most likely to offer meaningful, transformative insights for business professionals.
The Best Business Books on Digital Transformation in Business
As the business world continues to evolve with the advent of new technologies and digital platforms, understanding the impact of digital transformation has become crucial for entrepreneurs, managers, and business professionals.
Books to Explore:
- “Digital Transformation: Survive and Thrive in an Era of Mass Extinction” by Thomas M. Siebel: Siebel explores how businesses can navigate the massive shifts brought about by new technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). This book offers a roadmap for understanding and leveraging these changes for business success.
- “The Second Machine Age: Work, Progress, and Prosperity in a Time of Brilliant Technologies” by Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee: The authors delve into how recent advancements in digital technology are revolutionizing business, the economy, and society. They provide insights into harnessing these changes for innovative growth and competitive advantage.
- “Leading Digital: Turning Technology into Business Transformation” by George Westerman, Didier Bonnet, and Andrew McAfee: This book offers a framework for leaders to transform their organizations through digital technologies. It includes case studies and practical advice for integrating digital into your business strategy.
- “Platform Revolution: How Networked Markets Are Transforming the Economy—and How to Make Them Work for You” by Geoffrey G. Parker, Marshall W. Van Alstyne, and Sangeet Paul Choudary: Learn about the rise of platform-based businesses and how they are changing the rules of traditional business models. The authors provide strategies for creating and participating in these powerful ecosystems.
- “New Rules for the New Economy: 10 Radical Strategies for a Connected World” by Kevin Kelly: Kelly outlines the principles that govern the new digital economy, emphasizing the importance of networks, distributed innovation, and the power of the collective. This book is a guide for navigating and prospering in the interconnected world.
How Do You Choose a Business Book?
The factors to choose a good book are not always what you think. Successful people go beyond big-name authors or books about well-known figures. Such books don’t always have sufficient practical help for a startup entrepreneur or owners of smaller companies. We suggest you consider:
- Your goals – The business book category is broad, encompassing everything from Wall Street finance to marketing approaches, to stories about famous entrepreneurs. Pick the type of book to meet your need.
- Skill gaps – You don’t have to be an expert in everything. But you do need general knowledge about leadership, marketing, finance, management and more. Find your gaps and fill them.
- Inspiration – What will get you fired up? One thing that’s awesome about books is their ability to inspire and motivate.
Additional Reading Lists
See other best books for business people:
- Millionaire Books
- Top 10 Leadership Books
- Top Business Books for Kids
- Business Books for Women
- 10 Best Marketing Books
- 88 Great Sales Tips to Supercharge Your Sales Strategy
- Top Social Media Books
