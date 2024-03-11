Best Programmable Keyboards: Top Picks and Info

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Having a programmable keyboard may seem like a luxury or even unnecessary, but in many fields, it has become a necessity. There are a number of programmable keyboards available. Let’s take a look at what they are and which ones are the best for a small business.

What is a Programmable Keyboard?

A programmable keyboard has keys that can be customized by the user. You can program certain keys to perform certain functions, or, in some cases, create macros. Generally, this is done using software provided by the manufacturer.

Keyboard Macros

A macro key can be programmed to perform a series of multiple recorded inputs with a single keystroke. Keyboard macros are often found on gaming keyboards, but they can be helpful for anyone who performs tasks that require repetitive input. You can even program macro keys to automatically enter your email address and passwords for simpler logins.

Types of Keyboards with Programmable Keys

There are 2 main types of programmable keyboards – those that are fully programmable and those that add extra keys that can be programmed. Within those two categories are other types, such as split keyboards and macro pads.

Best Programmable Keyboards: Methodology and Top Picks

There are several factors to consider when searching for the right programmable keyboard for you. We’ve applied these criteria to the options we found, and have rounded up our favorites. But first, here’s what we looked for:

Customizability: The ability to program keys for specific functions is a key feature. This can increase productivity and efficiency. Importance Scale: 9/10 Build Quality: Durability and the materials used are important for longevity and daily use. A well-built keyboard can withstand extensive use. Importance Scale: 8/10 Ergonomics: Comfort is crucial, especially for those who type for prolonged periods. Features like adjustable stands, palm rests, and key shapes matter. Importance Scale: 8/10 Switch Types: The type of switch (mechanical, membrane, etc.) affects the typing experience. It’s important to choose based on personal preference for touch and sound. Importance Scale: 7/10 Compatibility: Ensure the keyboard is compatible with your operating system and software. This ensures seamless integration with your existing setup. Importance Scale: 9/10 Key Layout: The layout should suit your typing habits and needs. Consider the size, arrangement of keys, and presence of additional function keys. Importance Scale: 7/10 Connectivity Options: Wired or wireless options matter depending on your workspace setup. Assess the pros and cons of each. Importance Scale: 6/10 Aesthetics: While not as crucial as functionality, the design and backlighting can be important for personal preference and workspace ambiance. Importance Scale: 5/10

We used these criteria when curating our list of recommended programmable keyboards to ensure that our suggestions meet a broad range of needs and preferences.

Das Keyboard X50Q Programmable RGB Mechanical Keyboard

The X50Q by Das Keyboard features fully programmable RGB keys, which can be customized to tell you anything from when your system is down to whether your favorite Twitch user is online with a single key.

This mechanical keyboard boasts the fastest and softest tactile switches for quick, accurate typing. There are 3 media keys and a volume knob, plus 12 customizable function keys that can handle simple or complex macros.

Das Keyboard X50Q Programmable RGB Mechanical Keyboard

Buy on Amazon

Koolertron Single-Handed Programmable Mechanical Keyboard

Program all 48 keys or create 8 complex macro keys with configuration software with this keyboard by Koolertron. The keycaps have transparent tops so they can be labeled according to your customization. It supports 9 types of key program types and has a built-in MSU, meaning you don’t have to reset the keypad even if you switch computers.

This macro pad is portable with a slim design and allows the user to have 48 dedicated macro keys with its full programmability. Onboard storage allows the key combinations to be stored internally. It is a great supplement to any standard keyboard and comes with cleaning and key-changing tools.

Koolertron Single-Handed Programmable Macro Pad PBT Blank No Print and Color Keycaps

Buy on Amazon

Redragon K588 Mechanical Keyboard

This compact gaming keyboard isn’t just for gamers, but it is our pick for the best value due to its features and reasonable price tag. There are 9 macro keys and 12 dedicated media keys, a volume control scroll wheel, and RGB backlighting for all keys with side edge illumination.

This mechanical gaming keyboard has an ergonomic design with a magnetic detachable wrist rest, and a keyboard layout designed for optimal performance.

Redragon K588 RGB Backlit Mechanical Keyboard with Programmable Keys

Buy on Amazon

Logitech Orion Spectrum RGB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech makes some of the best keyboards in the world. The Orion Spectrum wired keyboard allows you to create shortcuts and assign custom actions to its 9 G keys. Dedicated media controls and integrated roller make volume control a breeze, and the mechanical switches claim to receive input up to 25% faster than leading competitors, with 40% more durability.

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Buy on Amazon

Mistel BAROCCO RGB Bluetooth TKL Split Mechanical Keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switch

The Barocco by Mistel has a 75% layout and split design. It has customizable RGB backlighting, Cherry MX switches, and built-in memory. It can also be either wired or wireless, which is a very useful feature.

Because the keyboard splits, you can adjust the width between the two sides for your ideal positioning. It can connect to up to 3 devices simultaneously and is completely customizable.

Mistel BAROCCO MD770 RGB Wired + Wireless Bluetooth TKL Split Mechanical Keyboard

Buy on Amazon

X-keys Programmable Keypad

Mac and Linux users rejoice! X keys programmable keypads work with all operating systems; however, the keypad only includes the software for PC. Still, this macro pad allows you to program macros, assign key combinations and extra key commands, and plenty of other helpful features. Additionally, it has customizable backlighting for each key and a “landscape” orientation option with four rows and six columns.

X-keys Programmable Keypads and Keyboards Macro Pad

Buy on Amazon

CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB Mechanical Keyboard

The Cherry MX is said to be a powerful mechanical keyboard with the slim profile of a traditional keyboard. Its design allows users to type ergonomically even without a wrist pad and its sturdy metal housing promises to be long-lasting.

The Cherry Utility Software allows the user to assign modifier keys and record macros. 8 MB of onboard memory ensures you never have to reset your key configurations. This keyboard is ideal for both gaming and repetitive tasks.

CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB Mechanical Keyboard with CHERRY MX Low Profile Speed switches

Buy on Amazon

Ranked Nova 60% Form Factor Hot Swappable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This 61-key gaming computer allows you to change your switches in an instant with its included key-pulling tool. These programmable mechanical keyboards use durable, sweat-proof keycaps for a smooth game experience and have RGB lighting to liven up your setup. Anti-ghosting capabilities, TAP mode, and macro-creating software round out the features.

Ranked N60 Nova 60% Form Factor hot Swappable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Buy on Amazon

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This keyboard has 6 G keys for custom macros or multi-key combinations and Cherry MX mechanical key switches. It features multicolored per key backlighting – you can adjust each key’s color and illumination level. There are also 19 zones on the top edge light bar.

While it may sound like a gaming keyboard, it is equally effective in an office environment. You can assign different commands, single keystrokes or complex multi-key combos to any of the 6 dedicated macro keys.

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Buy on Amazon

Cloud Nine ErgoTKL Ergonomic Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard

This keyboard’s backlit keys are easy to see and fully customizable. It has a split design and a built-in scrolling wheel for mouse replacement.

The Cloud Nine Ergo features programmable hotkeys, a USB pass-through port, and extra “M” keycaps for recording macros or other custom functions.

Cloud Nine ErgoTKL Ergonomic Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.