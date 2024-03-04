Small Business Grants with a March Deadline

Spring is a time of change for many small businesses. And grant opportunities can help many ventures start new projects or support new stages of growth. If you’re interested in applying for any small business grants this month, here are several opportunities with a March deadline.

Delaware EDGE Grants

The Delaware EDGE Grant program is accepting applications from STEM-based companies across the state. Eligible entrepreneurs can apply for up to $50,000 each. To qualify, businesses must be in business for less than seven years and have ten or fewer employees. Recipients are also financially responsible for at least a quarter of the total project cost. March 1 is the deadline to apply for this funding round.

Washington D.C. Dream Pitch Program

Washington D.C. is currently running its Dream Pitch Program to support small business owners in Wards 7 and 8. The program develops a cohort of entrepreneurs who gain access to community and expert resources as they grow their businesses. The end of the program features a pitch competition and grant award for the winner. Applications for the program are due by March 1.

Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program

Canton, New York is still accepting applications for its Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program. The CCSBGP is open to small businesses in the Village with less than 25 employees that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. To qualify, businesses must also demonstrate efforts to retain or create jobs, with at least 51 percent of jobs available to low-moderate income persons. March 5 is the final day to apply.

Salt Lake City Solar Powered Communities Grant

The Salt Lake City Sustainability Department and Utah Clean Energy are partnering on a new grant program for businesses looking to install solar power systems. During this funding round, the organizations plan to support two to four small or medium-sized businesses with funding from Salt Lake Solar Powered Communities. The application period will remain open until March 9.

GM Moving Flint Forward

General Motors is launching a new funding round of its Moving Flint Forward grant program. This round will award 17 grants of up to $10,000 to eligible businesses in Flint that haven’t received funding during past rounds. Additionally, seven alumni of the program may receive up to $5,000 each. In addition to funding, grantees also gain access to educational resources and cohort meetings. To qualify, businesses must be located in Flint, not be affiliated with a franchise, and have 20 or fewer employees. Applications are due by March 15.

St. Clair County Emerge Fund/Entrepreneurial Grant

St. Clair County, Michigan, is currently operating its Emerge Fund/Entrepreneurial Grant to support local small businesses. The program is open to startups and businesses that have been open for two years or less. In addition, businesses must have ten or fewer employees and under $1 million in revenue to qualify for funds. Each business may receive up to $5,000 to help with various operational needs. March 22 is the application deadline.

Oklahoma Rural Energy for America Program

The USDA Office in Oklahoma is supporting farms and other rural businesses throughout the state through its Rural Energy for America program. The program provides funding for businesses looking to invest in energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy projects. Businesses with projects that meet the criteria can apply for up to 50 percent of the total cost. The deadline to apply for this funding round is March 31.

Middlesex Business Operating Grants Program

Middlesex, Connecticut, is offering funds to local businesses through its 2024 Business Operating Grants Program. The program is funded through the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and provides grants of up to $25,000 to qualified businesses throughout the County. This is the second year of the five-year program. Applications opened March 1 and are due by March 31.