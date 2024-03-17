Canva Create Returns in 2024 with an In-Person Twist

On February 22, 2024, Canva announced the return of its much-anticipated annual event, Canva Create, which is set to take place in May 2024. This year marks a groundbreaking evolution for the event as it continues its virtual broadcast and introduces an in-person element for the first time. Scheduled in the vibrant city of Los Angeles at the prestigious Hollywood Park, the event promises to be a colossal celebration of creativity, collaboration, and inspiration, attracting over 2,000 attendees from various industries and backgrounds.

Canva Create has been a pivotal event for professionals across the globe, drawing over 1.5 million online attendees last year. The 2024 edition, themed “Work Redesigned,” aims to showcase Canva’s latest innovations to revolutionize workplace creativity and productivity. According to Canva, this year’s event will feature the most significant updates to the platform yet, emphasizing the company’s commitment to empowering brands and individuals in the new era of visual communication.

The in-person experience in Los Angeles is expected to be an immersive full-day program packed with keynotes, product demos, thought leadership panels, workshops, and community spotlights. Highlighting the event will be a central keynote by Canva co-founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht, unveiling groundbreaking updates and introducing over ten new products designed to enhance creative workflows.

With 50+ speakers from leading global brands across 18 panels and sessions, the event is an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to gain insights, learn from peers, and network with like-minded innovators. Whether attendees are professionals, nonprofit workers, educators, or creators, Canva Create is poised to be a world-class festival of creativity.

For those unable to attend the event in Los Angeles, Canva ensures inclusivity by broadcasting the event virtually. This allows global participants to join live or access the content on-demand, complete with captions in their local language. Early bird tickets for the in-person event are available at a discounted rate of USD$95 until March 14, after which they will return to the full price.

As Canva continues to scale its visual communication tools, Canva Create 2024 stands as a testament to the company’s dedication to fostering a global community of creativity and innovation. The event not only underscores Canva’s role in redefining workplace collaboration but also solidifies its position as a leader in the digital design space. Small business owners, in particular, stand to gain immensely from attending or tuning into Canva Create, as the insights and tools presented could redefine their approach to branding, marketing, and overall visual strategy in the digital age.

For more information on Canva Create 2024, including ticket purchases and free online event registration, visit Canva’s official website. This year’s Canva Create promises to be an unforgettable experience, marking a new chapter in the convergence of technology and creativity at the heart of the modern workplace.