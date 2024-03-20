Spotlight: CareerTuners Wants to Change the Landscape for Global Job Seekers

Building a successful career requires time, effort, and strategy. Sometimes, it helps to have a little help in your corner. That’s why CareerTuners offers support services tailored specifically to job seekers’ unique needs. Read more about the business and the founder’s unique ideas for supporting underserved global job seekers in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers resume and career coaching services.

CEO Fatemah Mirza told Small Business Trends, “We really care about supporting our clients throughout their job searches.”

Business Niche

Maintaining high levels of client satisfaction.

Mirza says, “We are quick to answer questions and offer advice. We offer unlimited edits and a really strong follow-up process. Our clients really get value for money as compared to our competitors.”

How the Business Got Started

As a side hustle during college.

Mirza adds, “I actually had major social anxiety. And this sort of business requires a lot of interaction with clients throughout the process. So it wasn’t really my cup of tea. However, the work kept increasing. And I took my first serious step by hiring my first employee back in 2014. From there on, the team kept growing.”

Biggest Win

Holding onto amazing employees.

Mirza explains, “I hired my first employee in 2014. And she’s still here today, leading a department. A lot of my employees still work and have helped me expand the business and build sales, finance, marketing, and other departments from the ground up. My business has also grown in revenue. But for me, my biggest win is my employee’s satisfaction and retention. My team is my family. And I’m grateful to have their support.”

Biggest Risk

Taking out loans to make it through the pandemic.

Mirza says, “If it hadn’t worked out, we would be in bigger debt and would have to shut down the business. Thankfully, it all ended up working out. And not only did we survive COVID, but every year we see double the revenue of previous years.”

Lesson Learned

Trust your team.

Mirza explains, “If I could do it all over again, I would empower my teammates, trust their ideas, and give them space to solve problems. I once got negative feedback from an employee, and it really affected me on a personal level. I started working extra hard and became too passionate about controlling every aspect of my business. This affected my mental and physical health negatively. Eventually, my other colleagues told me that I needed to give them space to learn and implement the changes I was rolling out. It was the wake-up call I needed to stop micromanaging and letting go of the control. As a result, I saw my teammates share ideas and bring results that were better than mine.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Creating a new solution to help those in emerging markets.

Mirza says, “My services are very personalized and give clients complete 1:1 attention. The process is tailored to their needs.

“It is my passion to provide the same level of service to less privileged job seekers in the global south. To this end, I am trying to develop an AI-based app that provides personalized help to job seekers – customized to their needs. If I got $100,000, I would use it towards app research, development, marketing, and maintenance.”

Favorite Quote

“I have written eleven books, but each time I think, ‘Uh oh, they’re going to find out now. I’ve run a game on everybody, and they’re going to find me out.'” – Maya Angelou.

Mirza adds, “Maya Angelou said this in approximately 1986, the year she published her 9th, 10th, and 11th books. I relate – hard – to her quote: “They’re going to find me out.” This is because I did not finish my bachelor’s degree. By the time I got to my 30s, with my business being only MODERATELY successful – no viral growth, no millions in revenue, a business that had been stagnating for five years – I knew I was no entrepreneur. I was no Bill Gates. I was just a small business owner with no qualifications and no degree. This really grew my imposter syndrome, just like Maya. It made me insecure about my management and business skills. It took me a while to get out of that mindset.”

