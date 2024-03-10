Commercial Beverage Dispensers: Options For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Adding a commercial beverage dispensers to your juice bar, café, or corner store can help your drink service be more efficient. They can also potentially help you boost sales. If you’re not a food and drink-related business, you can use one in your breakroom or common area and make your employees very happy.

While all commercial beverage dispensers are meant to be an efficient way to serve drinks while keeping their temperature regulated, there are a lot of different types on the market with different purposes and features. We’ve done our best to round up the best commercial dispenser for your business.

Types of Commercial Drink Dispensers

There are a few different types of commercial drink dispensers; here are the most common:

Refrigerated Beverage Dispensers- Refrigerated beverage dispensers have a built-in refrigeration system to provide cooling and release warm air. These are widely used for most kinds of cold drinks and can come with one tank or several.

Refrigerated beverage dispensers have a built-in refrigeration system to provide cooling and release warm air. These are widely used for most kinds of cold drinks and can come with one tank or several. Insulated Beverage Dispensers – The insulation makes these servers hot and cold beverage dispensers. They don’t use any electricity, so they can only keep drinks hot or cold for a limited amount of time. However, they are easy to transport and require little to no maintenance.

The insulation makes these servers hot and cold beverage dispensers. They don’t use any electricity, so they can only keep drinks hot or cold for a limited amount of time. However, they are easy to transport and require little to no maintenance. Frozen Beverage Dispensers – These are used for thick frozen products such as milkshakes, mixed drinks, slushies, smoothies, etc.

These are used for thick frozen products such as milkshakes, mixed drinks, slushies, smoothies, etc. Coffee/Tea Urns and Dispensers – Some dispensers are made specifically for brewing coffee or tea. The commercial types come in various sizes

Some dispensers are made specifically for brewing coffee or tea. The commercial types come in various sizes Cold Beverage Dispensers – These are for cold drinks only and usually have an ice compartment to keep drinks cold.

What to Look for When Buying Commercial Beverage Dispensers

Here’s how we at our website evaluate them for our recommendations:

Capacity: How much the dispenser can hold. This is vital for high-traffic businesses. Scale of Importance: 9/10 Dispensing Mechanism: The ease and efficiency of the dispensing method (push lever, pull tap, etc.). Key for quick service and customer satisfaction. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Temperature Control: Ability to maintain optimal temperature for various beverages (hot, cold, or both). Scale of Importance: 8/10 Material and Durability: Quality of materials used (stainless steel, plastic, etc.) and overall build quality to withstand frequent use. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Ease of Cleaning and Maintenance: The simpler it is to clean and maintain, the better for hygiene and longevity. Scale of Importance: 7/10 Size and Portability: Depending on the space available and whether it needs to be moved often. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Aesthetic and Design: How well it fits into the business’s aesthetic. Important for businesses valuing presentation. Scale of Importance: 5/10 Price and Value for Money: Balancing cost with features and longevity. Scale of Importance: 7/10 Brand Reputation and Customer Support: Trusted brands and accessible customer service can be crucial for troubleshooting and warranties. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Energy Efficiency: Particularly important for businesses aiming to reduce their environmental footprint and save on energy costs. Scale of Importance: 6/10

These criteria have been carefully considered by our team in curating our product list.

Commercial Beverage Dispensers: Options For Your Business

Now that you know how we chose our products, browse them below:

Royal-Kincool Corolla-1S Single 3.2 Gallon Beverage Dispenser

Constructed with high-quality stainless steel, this beverage dispenser’s cooling cylinder, dispense valve, and handle are designed to endure heavy-duty use. Plus, it operates quietly at less than 55db, thanks to its middle or high back pressure hermetic compressor. Environmentally conscious, it uses CFC-free refrigerant R134A, making it an eco-friendly choice for your business.

The Corolla-1S features a spacious 12L (3.2 Gallon) crystal-clear food-grade bowl, allowing your guests to clearly see the refreshing drinks you offer. Made from high-density PC material, it’s anti-cracking and BPA free, ensuring safety and long-lasting durability. For optimal drink quality, this dispenser includes a manual thermostat controller, adjustable from 32-50? (0-10?). This makes it perfect for maintaining the crisp freshness of juices, iced teas, lemonades, and other cold drinks.

Royal-Kincool Corolla-1S Single 3.2 Gallon Bowl Refrigerated Beverage Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Carlisle FoodService Products TrimLine Double Base Beverage Dispenser

With its generous 7-gallon capacity, this dispenser is ideal for serving large crowds at parties, restaurants, or catering events. It is constructed from durable polycarbonate (PC), which resists impacts, grease, oil, detergent, and most inorganic acids, ensuring a long-lasting and reliable performance.

To provide a user-friendly experience, the dispenser features ergonomic handles on the lid, which have a textured surface for a superior grip. This makes refilling the dispenser quick, easy, and safe, minimizing the risk of spills and mishaps. Additionally, the lid is hinge-less, minimizing breakage and reducing spills.

Carlisle FoodService Products TrimLine Plastic Double Base Beverage Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

BUNN Commercial Iced Tea Dispenser

If you serve iced tea, this iced tea machine from BUNN is a must-have. Besides being able to keep your tea cool and easy to dispense, the lid features a special seal that allows the brewer to fill the TDO server with the lid still on – saving time and reducing the risk of contamination.

BUNN has been making commercial beverage equipment for years and is trusted for its quality and reliability.

BUNN TDO-4 Commercial Iced Tea Dispenser w/Brew-Thru Lid

Buy on Amazon

Stainless Steel Dispenser with Ice Container

This smaller unit is perfect for small batch cocktails, specialty drinks, lemonades, etc. The plastic container holds 5 gallons of liquid, and the double ice container at the base will keep it nice and cold.

Made from durable plastic and stainless steel, this drink server also has a high-quality spigot and is easy to clean.

5 Gallon Stainless Steel Beverage Dispenser with Ice Container

Buy on Amazon

Grindmaster Cecilware Cold Beverage Dispenser

This model from Grindmaster Cecilware is designed for heavy commercial use. The 5-gallon tanks are made from polycarbonate material which the maker says is virtually unbreakable. A high-efficiency pump and evaporator provide faster start-ups and cooling.

Agitators are included for fresh juices, tea, or coffee.

Grindmaster-Cecilware D35-3 Crathco Classic Bubblers Premix Cold Beverage Dispensers

Buy on Amazon

VEVOR Commercial Refrigerated Beverage Dispenser

This VEVOR refrigerated beverage dispenser will be a perfect fit if you serve only one type of drink at a time. Like the 4-tank model, our top pick, this single tank dispenser has a broadened mixing leaf that provides efficient mixing for perfect-tasting drinks.

The dispenser also has a high-end temperature controller that easily maintains the drink temperature at 45-54 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with independent switches for mixing and cooling, a detachable drip tray for easy cleaning, and multiple air vents for fast heat dissipation.

VEVOR 110V Commercial Refrigerated Beverage Dispensers,4.8 Gallon

Buy on Amazon

COSTWAY Insulated Beverage Server/Dispensers – 2

This set of 2 insulated beverage dispensers features a seamless double-walled shell and is filled with commercial-grade polyurethane foam for optimal insulation.

These tanks are large, durable, and will keep your drinks at their desired temperature for hours using no energy at all.

COSTWAY 5 gal Insulated Hot/Cold Beverage Dispensers with Seamless Double Walled Shell

Buy on Amazon

Hamilton Beach Coffee Urn and Hot Drink Dispenser

Keep the coffee flowing and your customers happy with Hamilton Beach’s coffee urn with fast brew. This machine brews 45 cups of coffee in 28 minutes. This is perfect for a busy business that serves a lot of hot beverages.

This unit also features dual heaters and an easy dispensing lever.

Hamilton Beach Fast Brew 45 Cup Coffee Urn and Hot Beverage Dispensers

Buy on Amazon

Pearington 5-gal. Insulated Hot and Cold Beverage Server

This dispenser is insulated to keep up to 5 gallons of drink hot or cold for 4-6 hours. Again, this type of drink dispenser requires no energy, making it convenient for a variety of businesses.

Features include a double-wall shell, inlaid sealing ring, and 2 layers of food-grade LLDPE material. It has handles for easy carrying and a spring action faucet to prevent leaks and drips.

Pearington 5-gal. Insulated Hot and Cold Beverage Server/Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Carlisle Paddles Polyethylene Round Beverage Dispenser

This no-nonsense drink dispenser is dishwasher safe and holds up to 5 gallons of liquid. It’s made of BPA-free polyethylene, which is stain and scratch-resistant.

This item also has embossed lines on the body in 1-qt. increments and comes with labels.

Carlisle Paddles 221002 Polyethylene Round Beverage Dispenser 5 Gallon Capacity

Buy on Amazon

TECSPACE 2 Tank Commercial Slushy Machine

If you serve frozen beverages like slushies or mixed drinks, you’ll need frozen beverage dispensers. Frozen beverage dispensers will mix and serve your cold drinks with the push of a button, making them a convenient piece of equipment worth investing in.

This machine by TECSPACE has 2 tanks made from durable food-grade material, double-sided refrigeration, and efficient slush making.

TECSPACE 2 Tank Commercial Slushy Machine

Buy on Amazon

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.