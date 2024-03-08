Commercial Hand Dryer: Our Top Picks For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Thinking about ditching the paper towels for a hand dryer? Great idea! Investing in a commercial hand dryer has many benefits. Installing a hand dryer in your business is more cost-effective, better for the environment, and more sanitary than paper towels, which can be messy and need to be constantly replenished.

The best air hand dryers for work should be reliable, with a long work life because they are being used constantly, and should be energy efficient. Whether you are installing a hand dryer in a restroom, kitchen, or handwashing station, the units on this list will provide a valuable buying guide.

Why Your Business Should Have a Commercial Hand Dryer

Making the switch to a commercial hand dryer indeed comes with a range of benefits, both tangible and intangible, which can greatly enhance your business’s overall functionality and reputation. To further emphasize the point, let’s delve into a few additional aspects of why this investment might be worthwhile:

Customer Perception – Believe it or not, the state of your restroom can greatly impact a customer’s overall impression of your business. A well-maintained, modern restroom with a high-quality hand dryer indicates that you care about details, hygiene, and sustainability. This can boost your company’s reputation and customer loyalty.

Long-term Savings – Despite the initial cost of installing a hand dryer, you’ll likely notice considerable long-term savings. Unlike paper towels, there’s no need to continuously buy, store, or replace anything. Moreover, many of today’s models are energy-efficient, further lowering your operating costs.

Reduced Maintenance – Hand dryers reduce the time and effort needed for janitorial services. There’s no need to replenish paper towel dispensers, clean up discarded towels, or deal with the resulting plumbing issues when these end up in toilets.

Space Optimization – Paper towel dispensers, and the storage required for their refills, take up valuable space. Hand dryers are compact, freeing up room for other amenities.

Commercial hand dryers also offer:

Quiet Operation: Many modern hand dryers operate quietly, reducing noise pollution in your restroom.

Customization Options: You can select a hand dryer that aligns with your restroom’s aesthetic. Many models offer different finishes and styles.

Accessibility Compliance: Certain hand dryer models are designed to comply with accessibility standards, making them a great choice for businesses seeking to be more inclusive.

Overall, while the decision to install a commercial hand dryer may seem minor, its impact on your business’s operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and reputation can be significant

Types of Commercial Hand Dryers

Commercial hand dryers have become increasingly popular in the past few years. Businesses are looking to replace paper towels and their dispensers in an effort to save money and be more environmentally friendly. In response, vendors have made various styles of hand dryers available with different features and options. Here are the general types of commercial hand dryers available:

Traditional Hand Dryers – This style of hand dryer features a push-button activation that provides heated air for a preset amount of time.

– This style of hand dryer features a push-button activation that provides heated air for a preset amount of time. Automatic Hand Dryers – Automatic hand dryers use sensors to turn on only when in use. They provide heated air to the user for a shorter amount of time.

– Automatic hand dryers use sensors to turn on only when in use. They provide heated air to the user for a shorter amount of time. High-Speed Hand Dryers – High-speed hand dryers boast the quickest drying time, making them perfect for a busy bathroom.

Commercial Hand Dryer: Our Top Picks For Your Business

bsolutely! In selecting commercial hand dryers for our recommendations, we focus on several essential criteria to ensure the products are efficient, durable, and suitable for a variety of business settings. Here’s our approach, detailed with an importance scale:

Drying Speed: Importance: 9/10

The dryer should be able to dry hands quickly, a crucial feature for high-traffic restrooms. Energy Efficiency: Importance: 8/10

It’s important to choose models that consume less power to promote energy savings and environmental sustainability. Noise Level: Importance: 7/10

Lower noise levels are preferred to minimize disruption, especially in settings like offices or dining areas. Durability: Importance: 9/10

The hand dryers need to be robust and able to withstand frequent use, ensuring longevity. Ease of Use: Importance: 8/10

User-friendliness is key, particularly models that accommodate a wide range of users, including children and those with disabilities. Hygiene: Importance: 9/10

Hygienic features, such as touch-free operation and HEPA filters, are essential for maintaining cleanliness. Size and Design: Importance: 7/10

The size should be appropriate for the space, and a sleek design can enhance the restroom’s overall aesthetics. Appearance: Importance: 6/10

Aesthetically pleasing hand dryers can complement the design of the facility. Cost: Importance: 8/10

The price should reflect good value for the features and durability offered. Warranty and Support: Importance: 7/10

A solid warranty and reliable customer support are important for ensuring long-term satisfaction and utility.

Our selection process is designed to identify commercial hand dryers that excel in performance and value, catering to the diverse needs of various businesses.

Goetland Stainless Steel Commercial Hand Dryer

The polished stainless steel Goetland hand dryer uses 1800 watts to dry hands within 10-12 seconds by moving air at 200 mph. The infrared sensing distance is set between 2-5.9 inches, with noise ranging between 70-72 decibels. Ideal for commercial use, this hand dryer weighs 10.1 pounds.

This dryer can be easily wall-mounted and may be plugged in directly to an outlet.

Goetland Stainless Steel Commercial Hand Dryer 1800w Automatic High-Speed Heavy-Duty Dull Polished

XLERATOR Automatic High-Speed Hand Dryer

The XLERATOR air hand dryer is made with a brushed stainless steel cover accompanied by a noise reduction nozzle that lowers the noise by 9 decibels. This surface-mounted hand dryer with a high-velocity air stream can dry hands in 10-15 seconds.

It also has an automatic infrared optical start/stop sensor that runs the dryer for 35 seconds or until hands are removed from under the sensor. It runs on 1500 watts and comes with a five-year warranty.

XLERATOR XL-SB Automatic High-Speed Hand Dryer with Brushed Stainless Steel Cover

JETWELL 2Pack High-Speed Commercial Automatic Eco Hand Dryer

The JETWELL 2Pack UL hand dryer uses 1400 Watts to dry hands within 7 to 10 seconds. It comes with an infrared sensor that works up to six inches, and it has been tested to work more than 500,000 times. The brush motor operates at 72 decibels and uses 80% less energy.

This option is a great value if your business needs multiple hand dryers.

JETWELL 2Pack UL Listed High-Speed Commercial Automatic Eco Hand Dryer with HEPA Filter

AIKE AK2903 Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer

The carbon brush motor can dry your hands in 10 – 15 seconds. This dryer has a built-in HEPA filter, automatic heating that heats up to save more than 70% of energy use per day, UL approved, and 45-second overtime protection. The company guarantees the device for two years with worry-free replacement. This economical hand dryer comes highly rated by its users.

AIKE Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer with Hepa Filter

ASIALEO Commercial Hand Dryer

This dryer takes up less space because of its patented horizontal compact design. It dries your hands in under 12 seconds using a motor tested for more than half a million times without any issues. The noise level comes in at 70db with 76.5 cubic feet per minute airflow.

It also features temperature control for either room temperature or warm air, and a corrosion-proof stainless steel cover.

ASIALEO Commercial Hand Dryer

Dyson Airblade dB Hand Dryer AB14

The Dyson hand dryer is one of the fastest hand dryers you can get, but the price puts it out of reach for many small businesses. It moves air at an amazing and unmatched 420 miles an hour. A dry time of around 11 seconds, a high-grade HEPA filter, a 5-year warranty, and a long-life brushless motor make it a quality dryer. This hand dryer may not be for everyone, but it gets rave reviews from suppliers.

Dyson Airblade dB Hand Dryer AB14

World Dryer 0833 NOVA-1 Plug-In Economical Automatic Hand Dryer

The NOVA-1 by World Dryer is a cost-efficient option for smaller, lower traffic areas. It is compact and easy to install and dries hands in about 30 seconds. This model comes in a white epoxy enamel finish on die-cast aluminum for a clean and vandal-resistant surface. This dryer has a cord with a 3-prong plug, making it compatible with any 120-volt wall outlet.

World DryerPlug-In Economical Surface Mounted Quick Install Automatic Hand Dryer

Excel Dryer ThinAir Commercial Hand Dryer

This hand dryer by Excel is popular among energy-conscious small businesses mainly because it can qualify users for LEED credits. It promises to reduce paper towel waste and use 80% less energy than other commercial dryers. In addition, this model has adjustable heat and speed options and is ADA compliant. This surface-mounted hand dryer also features an anti-microbial cover and washable pre-filter.

Excel Dryer ThinAir ADA-Compliant Commercial Hand Dryer

EnBath Commercial Hand Dryer

If you like supporting small businesses and saving money, consider this stainless steel option by EnBath. This compact dryer provides 224-mph-velocity for each session and has adjustable speed and volume options. It uses only 1350 watts of electricity for heated air and 500 watts for room temperature air.

Despite its small size, this dryer is built for long-term use and has been lab-tested over half a million times.

EnBath Hand Dryer (224 mph) Automatic Electric Hand Dryers for Bathrooms

Alpine Industries Commercial Automatic Hand Dryer

This hand dryer from Alpine Industries combines power, energy efficiency and sleek design. Its 25,000 rpm brush motor dries hands in 10 seconds, making it ideal for high-traffic, heavily used areas.

This hand dryer is corrosion-proof and lightweight and has a lower price point than some of the other commercial hand dryers. It also is one of the few models offering different color choices.

Alpine Commercial Automatic Hand Dryer

AIKE Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer with Hepa Filter

The built-in Hepa filter is the star of the AIKE AK2903, providing clean and hygienic air for each use. Additionally, this model boasts a smart heating system, so it only uses warm air when the room temperature is below a certain level.

This hand dryer is made of corrosion-proof stainless steel, is UL approved, and comes with a two-year warranty.

AIKE AK2903 Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer

